Pizza Mill

454 Reviews

$$

904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128

Custer, SD 57730

Popular Items

Mill Favorite Combination Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

$13.49

Eli Sticks

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$5.49

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.49

Cheese Filled Breadsticks

$7.49

French Fries-Regular

$4.99

French Fries- Small

$2.99

Tater Tots-Regular

$5.99

Tater Tots- Small

$3.49

Onion Rings

$7.49

Pizza

Choose a ‘Mill Favorite Combination’ or choose Toppings to Build Your Own Then Choose a size and a base sauce (Mill Favorites will come with the described sauce, unless otherwise specified) Single Topping Pizza’s Include One topping and Cheese

Mill Favorite Combination Pizzas

$10.99+

Choose on of our awesome Mill Favorite Pizza topping combinations!

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.49+

Sandwiches & Baskets

Smoked BBQ Brisket

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Hills Cheesesteak (Philly)

$11.99

Ultimate Reuben

$12.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

*Chicken Marinara Melt*

$12.99

*Holy Jalapeno Sandwich*

$12.99

*Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich*

$12.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.49

Salads

Side Salad

$4.99

Mean Green (No Chicken)

$10.99

Chicken Mean Green

$13.99

Southwest Salad (No Chicken)

$11.99

Chicken Southwest Salad

$14.99

Wednesday Salad Special

$11.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$10.49

Kids Alfredo

$6.49

Spaghetti & Meatballls

$10.49

Kids Spaghetti

$6.49

Kids Just Noodles

$3.49

1 Slice of Garlic Bread

$1.51

2 Slices of Garlic Bread

$3.02

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Meatball

$2.00

*Pasta Bake*

$12.99

Extras

Small Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Large Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Family Size Ranch 16.5oz

$6.99

Small Marinara

$0.50

Large Marinara

$1.00

Manager TA

$2.75

Manager OR

$2.99

T-Shirt

$17.99

Note

Group Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Tuesday Special

$19.99

Wednesday Special

$11.99

Monday & Thursday Special

$20.99

Friday Special

$35.00

Saturday Special- XL Single

$21.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open Tuesday-Saturday 11 am-8 pm. We are a small, family owned and operated restaurant! We serve more than just pizza! Stop in for a sandwich, salad or a beer! We can't wait to meet you! Please understand we are working through the winter months on a limited crew, we make each order when its ordered and we are striving for quality. We appreciate your business! If you have any issues or questions, please call 605-673-3306

Website

Location

904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128, Custer, SD 57730

Directions

