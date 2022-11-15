Pizza Mill

Restaurant info

We are open Tuesday-Saturday 11 am-8 pm. We are a small, family owned and operated restaurant! We serve more than just pizza! Stop in for a sandwich, salad or a beer! We can't wait to meet you! Please understand we are working through the winter months on a limited crew, we make each order when its ordered and we are striving for quality. We appreciate your business! If you have any issues or questions, please call 605-673-3306

