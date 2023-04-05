  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Napolitano Restaurant & Pizzeria - 8481 NW South River Dr
A map showing the location of Napolitano Restaurant & Pizzeria 8481 NW South River DrView gallery

Napolitano Restaurant & Pizzeria 8481 NW South River Dr

review star

No reviews yet

8481 NW South River Dr

Medley, FL 33166

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Margarita

PIZZA //

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

Ham, Pepperoni, Chorizo, Beacon and Sausage

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Pineapple and Ham

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Tomato, Onions, Mushroom, Pepper and Olives,

Margarita

Margarita

Tomato and Pesto Basil

Supreme

Supreme

Meat and Veggie

White Pizza

White Pizza

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

SLICE SPECIAL

Special

2 SLICES & SODA

2 SLICES & SODA

$5.95

1 SLICE

$2.65

2 SLICES MEAT LOVER

$8.25

2 SLICES VEGETARIAN

$8.05

2 SLICES HAWAIIANS

$7.05

2 SLICES SUPREME

$9.10

PIZZA CUBANA

Cuban Pizza 8"

Pizza Cubana

Pizza Cubana

$6.95

STROMBOLI/CALZONE

STROMBOLI

STROMBOLI

$12.25

MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, HAM, CHORIZO AND BACON

CALZONE

CALZONE

$9.95

RICOTTA CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA

PASTA

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$11.95
Aglio E Olio

Aglio E Olio

$9.95

GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND PARSLEY

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Beef Ravioli

$11.95
Bolognese

Bolognese

$13.45

SPAGHETTI AND GROUND BEEF

Carbonara

Carbonara

$13.95

PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.45
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

$14.45
Fettucini Rustica

Fettucini Rustica

$13.95

PANCETTA, CHICKEN, SHRIMP, AND OLIVES

Funghi

Funghi

$12.20

MUSHROOM

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$10.25
Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$11.95
Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$12.95

MEAT

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.45
Spaghetti Napolitano

Spaghetti Napolitano

$10.95

Special Napolitano

$14.95+

SANDWICHES

Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.25
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.55
Philly Steak Sub

Philly Steak Sub

$9.25

PHILLY STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS AND CHEESE

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$8.95

TUNA, ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND MAYO

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.25

SALAMI, HAM, PEPPERONI, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND ONIONS

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$8.95
Ham And Cheese Sandwich

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$6.95
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.25
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.75

Media Noche

$8.95
Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$9.25

Italian Steak

$9.95

BURGER

Burger

$7.25

WRAPS

WRAP

BURGER WRAP

BURGER WRAP

$8.95
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$9.95

CHICKEN PARM WRAP

$11.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.95
SHRIMP WRAP

SHRIMP WRAP

$12.95
TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$9.95

Quesadille NY

$13.25

Wrap NY

$13.25

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50+

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND OLIVES

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.25+

ROMAN LETTUCE, CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.95

TUNA, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND OLIVES

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.25
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$10.25

Chicken Parm Salad

$9.75

Avocada Salad

$3.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

Cream of Cheese

Cream of Cheese

Cream of Cheese

$4.25

Soup of The Day

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$3.25

DESSERT

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$3.25
Flan

Flan

$3.25

Tiramisú

$3.85
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$3.25

Nutella Gelato

$3.85

DRINKS

Cans/Water/Red Bull

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50
Water

Water

$1.00+
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.70
Malta 8oz

Malta 8oz

$1.75

2L Soda //

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

Juices

Mamey Juice

$3.55

Guava Juice

$3.55

Mango Juice

$3.55

Pineapple Juice

$3.55

Watermelon Juice

$3.55

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.55

lemonade

$3.55

Orange Juice

$4.50

Fruta bomba

$3.50

Shakes //

Shakes

Shakes

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.25
Stella

Stella

$3.50
Presidente

Presidente

$3.50
Heineken

Heineken

$3.50
Corona

Corona

$3.25

Modelo

$3.50

Wine

Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$5.50
Wine Bottle

Wine Bottle

$13.95

Cubetazo

Cubetazo

Cubetazo

$14.95

Cubetazo & Wings

Cubetazo & Wings

Cubetazo & Wings

$19.95

Coffee

Colada

$1.40

Cafe con leche 8onz

$1.95

cafe con leche 12 onz

$2.95

cafe americano

$1.95

media colada

$0.85

Cortadito

$1.40

Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.65

FOOD SPECIALS

FOOD SPECIAL

Chicken Breast

$9.25

Chicken Milanese

$10.25

Chicken Parm

$10.25

Philly Steak

$9.75

Cordon Blue

$10.25

Especial Chef

$13.25

Italian Steak

$9.95

Food

$11.00

SPECIAL APPETAIZERS

Breakfast (Copy)

Burrito 2 eggs

$5.95

Burrito 2 Eggs Ham and cheese

$7.25

Egg, Ham & Cheese

Croissant Egg, Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Croissant Ham and Cheese

$5.95

French Fries

$2.95

French Toast

$4.95

Grits

$2.95

Napolitano Breakfast

$5.45

Pan con Croqueta

$5.25

Pan Con Tortilla

$6.95

Pancakes

$4.95

Papa Rellena

$2.25

Plain Omelette

$2.25

Quesadilla Ham & Chesse

$7.25

Toast

$1.50

Waffles

$4.95

Fried or Scrambles Eggs

$2.25

Extra Egg

$1.00

Beacons Strips

$1.10

Ham

$0.75

Chesse

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8481 NW South River Dr, Medley, FL 33166

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Napolitano
orange star4.5 • 7
8481 NW South River Dr medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Dos Croquetas Hialeah
orange starNo Reviews
7287 nw 78th terrace Medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Don Camaron - Hialeah Gardens
orange star3.3 • 238
9491 NW 77th Ct Hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Northwest 95th Street Hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
I Heart Fries
orange star4.0 • 27
1675 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Dipiazza Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1412 West 49th Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Medley

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medley
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston