Pizza Napoli & Restaurant

147 W Washington St

Bradford, PA 16701

Popular Items

16" Pizza
10 Chicken Wings
Full Party Tray

9" Pizza

Build your own!

9" Pizza

$7.05

9" BBQ Chicken Ranch

$9.35

BBQ chicken and ranch

9" Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$9.55

Alfredo base, chicken, broccoli

9" Chicken Wing

$9.55

chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese

9" Greco

$10.50

Italian marinated chicken, Greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese

9" Hawaiian

$9.45

Pineapple and ham

9" Margherita

$10.95

Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze

9" Meat Lovers

$11.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon

9" Napoli Special

$14.50

pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchovies

9" Pickle Pizza

$8.75

Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed

9" Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$9.55

Alfredo base, chicken, spinach

9" Veggie Pizza

$11.25

black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers

9" White Garlic

$9.30

ricotta cheese and garlic

9" Pizza of the Month- Lite Your Mouth on Fire

$10.32

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$12.25

Build your own!

14" BBQ Chicken Ranch

$16.50

BBQ chicken and ranch

14" Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Alfredo base, chicken, broccoli

14" Chicken Wing

$16.50

chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese

14" Greco

$18.25

Italian marinated chicken, greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese

14" Hawaiian

$16.05

Pineapple and ham

14" Margherita

$16.05

Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze

14" Meat Lovers

$20.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon

14" Napoli Special

$24.50

pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchoive

14" Pickle Pizza

$15.95

Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed

14" Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Alfredo base, chicken, spinach

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.05

black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers

14" White Garlic

$16.05

ricotta cheese and garlic

I14" Pizza of Month -Lite Your Mouth on Fire

$17.32

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$13.25

Build your own!

16" BBQ Chicken Ranch

$18.50

BBQ chicken and ranch

16" Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Alfredo base, chicken, broccoli

16" Chicken Wing

$18.50

chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese

16" Greco

$21.25

Italian marinated chicken, greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese

16" Hawaiian

$18.05

Pineapple and ham

16" Margherita

$18.50

Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze

16" Meat Lovers

$23.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon

16" Napoli Special

$27.50

pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchoive

16" Pickle Pizza

$17.05

Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed

16" Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Alfredo base, chicken, spinach

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.75

black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers

16" White Garlic

$18.50

ricotta cheese and garlic

16" Pizza of the Month -Lite Your Mouth on Fire

$19.32

Cauliflower/Gluten Free Pizzas

10" GF Pizza

$11.95

Build your own.

10" Alfredo GF Pizza

$14.75

Alfredo base, chicken, and choice of broccoli or spinach.

10" BBQ Chicken Ranch GF Pizza

$13.75

BBQ sauce, ranch and chicken

10" GF Chicken Wing

$13.75

chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese

10" Greco GF Pizza

$15.25

Italian marinated chicken, Greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese

10" Hawaiian GF Pizza

$13.55

Pineapple and Ham

10" Margherita GF Pizza

$14.50

Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze

10" Meat Lover's GF Pizza

$14.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon

10" Special GF Pizza

$16.25

pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchovies

10" Veggie GF Pizza

$14.75

black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers

10" White Garlic GF Pizza

$13.35

10" Pickle GF Pizza

$13.35

Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed

10" GF Pizza of the Month-Light Your Mouth on Fire

$15.32

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Crust Pizza (Tray)

$23.00

Sicilian Crust Pizza (Slice)

$2.50

Tray Pizza

Full Party Tray

Full Party Tray

$22.50

Half Party Tray

$13.50

Calzone

Spinach & Mozzerella Calazone

$8.00

Spinach, mozzerella cheese

Broccoli & Mozzeralla Calazone

$8.00

Broccoli & Mozzerella cheese

Cheese Calazone

$8.50

Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzerella cheese

Pizza Calazone

$8.50

Pepperoni, mozzerella cheese, pizza sauce

Ham & Cheese Calazone

$8.95

Ricotta cheese, ham, provolone cheese, mozzerella cheese

Regular Calazone

$8.95

Ricotta cheese, cooked salami, provolone cheese, mozzerella cheese

Meatball Calazone

$9.25

Meatball, ricotta cheese, mozzerella cheese

Chicken Wing Calazone

$9.25

Chicken in medium sauce, ranch or blue cheese, mozzerella cheese

BBQ Chicken Ranch Calazone

$9.25

Chicken, bbq sauce, ranch, mozzerella cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Calazone

$9.50

Steak, green peppers, onion, mozzerella cheese

Philly Cheese Chicken Calazone

$9.50

Chicken, green peppers, onion, mozzerella cheese

Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$12.25

Ricotta, sausage, cooked salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, provolone, mozzerella cheese

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Roll - Green Pepper

$8.95

Sausage, green peppers, mozzerella cheese

Sausage Roll - Mushrooms

$8.95

Sausage, mushrooms, mozzerella cheese

Sausage Roll Supreme

$9.95

Sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese

Dinner

Baked Ziti

$11.25

Ziti, marinara, smothered in mozzerella cheese

Baked Ziti with Meat

$12.25

Ziti, meat sauce, smothered in mozzerella cheese

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, bruschette mix, linguine noodle covered with balsamic glaze

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Made with ricotta and a four cheese blend.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

4 Fingers and fries, served with ketchup. No salad or bread. Additionally charge for wing sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana over spaghetti

$12.95

Homemade Italian chicken breast over spaghetti

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.00

A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles.

Fettucini Alfredo with Broccoli

$12.75

A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with broccoli.

Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken

$13.00

A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with chicken.

Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli

$13.95

A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with chicken and broccoli.

Gnocchi

$11.75

Bite size Italian dumplings made with potato bakced with smothered mozzerella cheese

Homemade Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Homemade breaded eggplant layered with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Homemade Lasagna

$12.55

Ricotta cheese, egg, parsely, meatball, mozzerella cheese baked to perfection

Homemade Open Face Meatball with spaghetti

$11.95

Three meatballs places on a half of roll smothered in sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and side salad.

Napoli Gnocchi

$13.99

bite size Italian dumplings, alfredo sauce, bacon, onions, broccoli, smothered with mozzerella and baked

Spaghetti

$9.75

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage Link

$11.50

Spaghetti served with one sausage link (Italian family owned and operated locally).

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.95

Spaghetti served with two homemade meatballs.

Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Filled with ricotta cheese, parsley, mozzerella baked to perfection

Tour of Napoli

$15.95

Chicken parmigiana over spaghetti, 2 cheese ravioli, choice of lasagna or eggplant parmigiana

Child's Menu

Child Spaghetti

$8.25

Spaghetti served with bread choice

Child Spaghetti with Meatball

$8.50

Spaghetti served with one meatball and bread choice

Childs Stuffed Shells

$8.50

Two Shells served with bread choice. Filled with ricotta, parsley, and mozzarella baked to perfection.

Childs Cheese Ravioli

$8.50

Three ravioli's served with bread choice. Made with ricotta cheese and a four cheese blend.

Childs Gnocchi

$8.50

Served with bread choice. Bite site Italian dumplings made with potato. Topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection.

Childs Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.15

3 fingers & small fry

Monday Night Spaghetti Special

Monday 1st Spaghetti

$9.75

Monday 2nd Spaghetti

$4.88

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$7.95

tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic oil blend on top garlic bread covered in cheese

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

5 fingers

Dirty Meatballs

$7.25

deep fried meatballs served with ranch or blue cheese

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.95

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.95

served with Marinara

Napoli Fries

$6.95

Fries covered with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

Napoli Nacho's

$11.50

deep fried pasta, Alfredo sauce, sausage, banana peppers, pepperoni, mozzerella cheese

Zucchini Plank

$7.75

Served with Marinara

Side Order

Homemade Meatball

$3.25

Blend of pork and ground beef, Romano cheese, fresh parsley, salt, eggs, and Italian bread.

Italian Sausage Link

$3.75

Medium spice Italian sausage link, made locally.

Side of Spaghetti

$4.50

Side of Garlic Spaghetti

$4.50

Soups

All soups served with bread choice.

Pasta Fagioli

$6.45

Homemade blend of Italian sausage, garlic, onion, tomato sauce, chicken broth, cannellini beans, pepper, ditalini noodles cooked to perfection.

Italian Wedding

$6.45

Homemade with Italian wedding meatballs, chicken broth, carrots, spinach, and ditalini noodles.

Minestrone

$5.95Out of stock

Potato Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.95
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.75

Cooked Salami, Ham, provolone cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, black olives

Caprese Salad

$12.75

Fresh mozzerella, Roma tomato on a bed of lettice with balsamic glaze and fresh basil

Anitpasto Salad

Anitpasto Salad

$12.25

Cooked Salami, Ham, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, banana peppers, black olives

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, mozzerella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken tender toss in sauce, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, mozzerella cheese

Steak Salad

$12.50

Steak, lettuce, mozerella cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, topped with fries

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, topped with fries

Family Salad

$20.50

Lettuce, tomato cucumber - serves 4-5

6"

6" American

$6.50

Baked Ham & Cooked Salami. Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" BLT

$6.00

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Buffalo Chicken Finger

$6.95

Served with chicken, choice of spice level, ranch or blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Capicola

$6.75

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.95

Served with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.

6" Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Chicken Parm

$6.95

Served with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, Romano cheese, oregano

6" Chipotle Chicken Bacon

$6.95

Served with a Chipotle sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese.

6" Duder

$6.95

Deep fried meatballs, Ranch, onion, mozzarella cheese toasted.

6" Eggplant Parm

$7.25

Homemade breaded eggplant in marinara sauce toasted with melted mozzarella cheese

6" Genoa Salami

$6.50

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Godfather

$7.25

Capicola, pepperoni, mayo toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano. Topped with provolone cheese and toasted again!

6" Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Italian

$6.75

Served with cooked salami and Geno salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Meatball

$6.95

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Philly Cheese Chicken

$7.25

Served with chicken, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Philly Cheese Steak

$7.25

Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Pizza

$6.25

Served with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Sausage

$6.50

Served with a Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Spicy Meatball

$6.50

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Spicy Sausage

$6.75

Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

6" Steak

$7.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Tuna

$6.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Turkey

$6.50

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

6" Veggie Sub

$6.00

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12"

12" American

$10.75

Baked Ham & Cooked Salami. Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" BLT

$9.95

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Buffalo Chicken Finger

$11.25

Served with chicken, choice of spice level, ranch or blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Capicola

$10.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.25

Served with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.

12" Chicken Fingers

$11.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Chicken Parm

$11.25

Served with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, Romano cheese, oregano

12" Chipotle Chicken Bacon

$11.25

Served with a Chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese.

12" Duder

$11.25

Deep fried meatballs, Ranch, onion, mozzarella cheese toasted.

12" Eggplant Parm

$12.75

Homemade breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Genoa Salami

$10.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Godfather

$13.75

Capicola, pepperoni, mayo toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano. Topped with provolone cheese and toasted again!

12" Ham & Cheese

$10.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Italian

$10.75

Served with cooked salami, Geno salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Meatball

$11.50

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Philly Cheese Chicken

$12.25

Served with chicken, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$12.25

Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Pizza

$10.75

Served with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Sausage

$11.50

Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Spicy Meatball

$11.95

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Spicy Sausage

$11.95

Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

12" Steak

$11.75

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Tuna

$10.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

12" Turkey

$10.25

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Wraps

American Wrap

$9.00

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

BLT Wrap

$8.75

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$9.50

Served with chicken, choice of spice level, ranch or blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, Romano cheese, oregano.

Capicola Wrap

$9.00

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Served with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Fingers Wrap

$9.50

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Served with a Chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese.

Genoa Salami Wrap

$8.75

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.75

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Italian Wrap

$9.00

Served with cooked salami, Geno salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Philly Cheese Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Served with chicken, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.50

Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.

Steak Wrap

$9.50

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Tuna Wrap

$8.75

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Turkey Wrap

$8.75

Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.

Godfather Wrap

$10.25

Capicola, pepperoni, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano. Topped with provolone cheese and toasted!

Wings

Choice of wing sauce: Hot, Medium, Mild, Cattleman (sweet & tangy), BBQ, Spicy BBQ (hot sauce & BBQ), Butter & Garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, Cajun Hot (Cajun seasoning & hot sauce), Honey Garlic, Ranch, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili, General Tso's, Sweet Teriyaki, Mango Habanero

5 Chicken Wings

$7.00

10 Chicken Wings

$14.00

15 Chicken Wings

$21.00

20 Chicken Wings

$28.00

25 Chicken Wings

$35.00

50 Chicken Wings

$70.00

5 Boneless Wing

$6.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

15 Boneless Wings

$18.00

20 Boneless Wings

$24.00

25 Boneless Wings

$30.00

50 Boneless Wings

$60.00

Sauces/Dressings

Alfredo Sauce

$0.85

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Cattleman Sauce

$0.85

French

$0.85

Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.85

Hot Sauce

$0.85

House Dressing

$0.85

Italian

$0.85

Marinara Sauce

$0.85

Medium Sauce

$0.85

Mild Sauce

$0.85

Pizza Sauce

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.85

Vidalia Onion

$0.85

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.75

Assorted Cannoli (Choc, Cheese, Chocolate Chip)

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.15

Reese Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.15

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.75Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce

$5.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Peach Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Mixed Berry

$5.95Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.25

Espresso drenched cake layers w/mascarpone cheese mousse, topped w/dusting of cocoa sugar

Chocolate Walnut Fudge Pie

$5.95

20 oz Soda

Coke 20 oz.

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz.

$2.25

Barq's Root Beer 20 oz.

$2.25

Cherry Coke 20 oz.

$2.25

Fanta Orange 20 oz.

$2.25

MM Lemonade 20 oz.

$2.25

MM Blue Raspberry Lemonade 20 oz.

$2.25Out of stock

Dansani 20 oz.

$2.25

Mello Yellow 20 oz.

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

2 Liter Bottles

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.50

Cherry Coke 2 Liters

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$3.50Out of stock

Mello Yellow 2 Liter

$3.50Out of stock

Gold Peak Iced Tea

Green Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.50

Raspberry 18.5 oz.

$2.50

Sweetened Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.50

Lemon Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer Dine in , take-out, and delivery! Gertrud and Italo Procacci opened in 1973 at Bradford's "seven dials", the intersection of Interstate Parkway and North Bennett Street. Over 40 years later not much has changed except the location...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family. On April 20, 2015, Pizza Napoli & Restaurant received a new owner. Sue Gleason along with the help of her husband Greg Gleason and their daughters Samantha and Jessica Behan. We are dedicated to preserving Italo and Gertrud Procacci's recipes, committed to our product quality and look forward to introducing new menu ideas! We will continue with - Not much has changed over the past 42 years except the location and the Owners...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family!

147 W Washington St, Bradford, PA 16701

