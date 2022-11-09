Pizza Napoli & Restaurant
147 W Washington St
Bradford, PA 16701
9" Pizza
9" Pizza
9" BBQ Chicken Ranch
BBQ chicken and ranch
9" Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo base, chicken, broccoli
9" Chicken Wing
chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese
9" Greco
Italian marinated chicken, Greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese
9" Hawaiian
Pineapple and ham
9" Margherita
Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze
9" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon
9" Napoli Special
pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchovies
9" Pickle Pizza
Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed
9" Spinach Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo base, chicken, spinach
9" Veggie Pizza
black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers
9" White Garlic
ricotta cheese and garlic
9" Pizza of the Month- Lite Your Mouth on Fire
14" Pizza
14" Pizza
Build your own!
14" BBQ Chicken Ranch
BBQ chicken and ranch
14" Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo base, chicken, broccoli
14" Chicken Wing
chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese
14" Greco
Italian marinated chicken, greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple and ham
14" Margherita
Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon
14" Napoli Special
pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchoive
14" Pickle Pizza
Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed
14" Spinach Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo base, chicken, spinach
14" Veggie Pizza
black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers
14" White Garlic
ricotta cheese and garlic
I14" Pizza of Month -Lite Your Mouth on Fire
16" Pizza
16" Pizza
Build your own!
16" BBQ Chicken Ranch
BBQ chicken and ranch
16" Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo base, chicken, broccoli
16" Chicken Wing
chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese
16" Greco
Italian marinated chicken, greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese
16" Hawaiian
Pineapple and ham
16" Margherita
Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon
16" Napoli Special
pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchoive
16" Pickle Pizza
Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed
16" Spinach Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo base, chicken, spinach
16" Veggie Pizza
black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers
16" White Garlic
ricotta cheese and garlic
16" Pizza of the Month -Lite Your Mouth on Fire
Cauliflower/Gluten Free Pizzas
10" GF Pizza
Build your own.
10" Alfredo GF Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, and choice of broccoli or spinach.
10" BBQ Chicken Ranch GF Pizza
BBQ sauce, ranch and chicken
10" GF Chicken Wing
chicken in medium wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese
10" Greco GF Pizza
Italian marinated chicken, Greek olives, spinach, diced tomatoes, topped with feta cheese
10" Hawaiian GF Pizza
Pineapple and Ham
10" Margherita GF Pizza
Garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, topped with balsamic glaze
10" Meat Lover's GF Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon
10" Special GF Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, bacon and choice of anchovies
10" Veggie GF Pizza
black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers
10" White Garlic GF Pizza
10" Pickle GF Pizza
Special Napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, dill weed
10" GF Pizza of the Month-Light Your Mouth on Fire
Calzone
Spinach & Mozzerella Calazone
Spinach, mozzerella cheese
Broccoli & Mozzeralla Calazone
Broccoli & Mozzerella cheese
Cheese Calazone
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzerella cheese
Pizza Calazone
Pepperoni, mozzerella cheese, pizza sauce
Ham & Cheese Calazone
Ricotta cheese, ham, provolone cheese, mozzerella cheese
Regular Calazone
Ricotta cheese, cooked salami, provolone cheese, mozzerella cheese
Meatball Calazone
Meatball, ricotta cheese, mozzerella cheese
Chicken Wing Calazone
Chicken in medium sauce, ranch or blue cheese, mozzerella cheese
BBQ Chicken Ranch Calazone
Chicken, bbq sauce, ranch, mozzerella cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Calazone
Steak, green peppers, onion, mozzerella cheese
Philly Cheese Chicken Calazone
Chicken, green peppers, onion, mozzerella cheese
Vesuvio
Sausage Rolls
Dinner
Baked Ziti
Ziti, marinara, smothered in mozzerella cheese
Baked Ziti with Meat
Ziti, meat sauce, smothered in mozzerella cheese
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
Grilled Chicken, bruschette mix, linguine noodle covered with balsamic glaze
Cheese Ravioli
Made with ricotta and a four cheese blend.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
4 Fingers and fries, served with ketchup. No salad or bread. Additionally charge for wing sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana over spaghetti
Homemade Italian chicken breast over spaghetti
Fettucini Alfredo
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles.
Fettucini Alfredo with Broccoli
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with broccoli.
Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with chicken.
Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with chicken and broccoli.
Gnocchi
Bite size Italian dumplings made with potato bakced with smothered mozzerella cheese
Homemade Eggplant Parmigiana
Homemade breaded eggplant layered with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Homemade Lasagna
Ricotta cheese, egg, parsely, meatball, mozzerella cheese baked to perfection
Homemade Open Face Meatball with spaghetti
Three meatballs places on a half of roll smothered in sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and side salad.
Napoli Gnocchi
bite size Italian dumplings, alfredo sauce, bacon, onions, broccoli, smothered with mozzerella and baked
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage Link
Spaghetti served with one sausage link (Italian family owned and operated locally).
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti served with two homemade meatballs.
Stuffed Shells
Filled with ricotta cheese, parsley, mozzerella baked to perfection
Tour of Napoli
Chicken parmigiana over spaghetti, 2 cheese ravioli, choice of lasagna or eggplant parmigiana
Child's Menu
Child Spaghetti
Spaghetti served with bread choice
Child Spaghetti with Meatball
Spaghetti served with one meatball and bread choice
Childs Stuffed Shells
Two Shells served with bread choice. Filled with ricotta, parsley, and mozzarella baked to perfection.
Childs Cheese Ravioli
Three ravioli's served with bread choice. Made with ricotta cheese and a four cheese blend.
Childs Gnocchi
Served with bread choice. Bite site Italian dumplings made with potato. Topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection.
Childs Chicken Fingers & Fries
3 fingers & small fry
Monday Night Spaghetti Special
Appetizer
Bruschetta
tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic oil blend on top garlic bread covered in cheese
Chicken Fingers
5 fingers
Dirty Meatballs
deep fried meatballs served with ranch or blue cheese
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Parm Fries
Mozzerella Sticks
served with Marinara
Napoli Fries
Fries covered with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
Napoli Nacho's
deep fried pasta, Alfredo sauce, sausage, banana peppers, pepperoni, mozzerella cheese
Zucchini Plank
Served with Marinara
Side Order
Soups
Pasta Fagioli
Homemade blend of Italian sausage, garlic, onion, tomato sauce, chicken broth, cannellini beans, pepper, ditalini noodles cooked to perfection.
Italian Wedding
Homemade with Italian wedding meatballs, chicken broth, carrots, spinach, and ditalini noodles.
Minestrone
Potato Soup
Salads
Tossed Salad
Chef Salad
Cooked Salami, Ham, provolone cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, black olives
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzerella, Roma tomato on a bed of lettice with balsamic glaze and fresh basil
Anitpasto Salad
Cooked Salami, Ham, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, banana peppers, black olives
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, mozzerella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tender toss in sauce, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, mozzerella cheese
Steak Salad
Steak, lettuce, mozerella cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, topped with fries
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, topped with fries
Family Salad
Lettuce, tomato cucumber - serves 4-5
6"
6" American
Baked Ham & Cooked Salami. Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" BLT
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Buffalo Chicken Finger
Served with chicken, choice of spice level, ranch or blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Capicola
Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Served with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.
6" Chicken Fingers
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Chicken Parm
Served with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, Romano cheese, oregano
6" Chipotle Chicken Bacon
Served with a Chipotle sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese.
6" Duder
Deep fried meatballs, Ranch, onion, mozzarella cheese toasted.
6" Eggplant Parm
Homemade breaded eggplant in marinara sauce toasted with melted mozzarella cheese
6" Genoa Salami
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Godfather
Capicola, pepperoni, mayo toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano. Topped with provolone cheese and toasted again!
6" Ham & Cheese
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Italian
Served with cooked salami and Geno salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Meatball
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Philly Cheese Chicken
Served with chicken, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Philly Cheese Steak
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Pizza
Served with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Sausage
Served with a Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Spicy Meatball
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Spicy Sausage
Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
6" Steak
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Tuna
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Turkey
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
6" Veggie Sub
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12"
12" American
Baked Ham & Cooked Salami. Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" BLT
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Buffalo Chicken Finger
Served with chicken, choice of spice level, ranch or blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Capicola
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Served with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.
12" Chicken Fingers
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Chicken Parm
Served with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, Romano cheese, oregano
12" Chipotle Chicken Bacon
Served with a Chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese.
12" Duder
Deep fried meatballs, Ranch, onion, mozzarella cheese toasted.
12" Eggplant Parm
Homemade breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Genoa Salami
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Godfather
Capicola, pepperoni, mayo toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano. Topped with provolone cheese and toasted again!
12" Ham & Cheese
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Italian
Served with cooked salami, Geno salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Meatball
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Philly Cheese Chicken
Served with chicken, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Philly Cheese Steak
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Pizza
Served with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Sausage
Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Spicy Meatball
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Spicy Sausage
Italian sausage link (medium spice), marinara sauce, banana peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
12" Steak
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Tuna
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
12" Turkey
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Wraps
American Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
BLT Wrap
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Served with chicken, choice of spice level, ranch or blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, Romano cheese, oregano.
Capicola Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Served with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Fingers Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Wrap
Served with a Chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese.
Genoa Salami Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Italian Wrap
Served with cooked salami, Geno salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Philly Cheese Chicken Wrap
Served with chicken, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
Steak Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Tuna Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Turkey Wrap
Served with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano.
Godfather Wrap
Capicola, pepperoni, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, Romano cheese, oregano. Topped with provolone cheese and toasted!
Wings
Sauces/Dressings
Alfredo Sauce
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Cattleman Sauce
French
Garlic Butter Sauce
Honey Mustard
Hot Sauce
House Dressing
Italian
Marinara Sauce
Medium Sauce
Mild Sauce
Pizza Sauce
Ranch
Sweet Chili Sauce
Vidalia Onion
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Assorted Cannoli (Choc, Cheese, Chocolate Chip)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Reese Peanut Butter Cookie
New York Style Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce
Peanut Butter Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Peach Pie
Apple Pie
Mixed Berry
Tiramisu
Espresso drenched cake layers w/mascarpone cheese mousse, topped w/dusting of cocoa sugar
Chocolate Walnut Fudge Pie
20 oz Soda
2 Liter Bottles
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We offer Dine in , take-out, and delivery! Gertrud and Italo Procacci opened in 1973 at Bradford's "seven dials", the intersection of Interstate Parkway and North Bennett Street. Over 40 years later not much has changed except the location...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family. On April 20, 2015, Pizza Napoli & Restaurant received a new owner. Sue Gleason along with the help of her husband Greg Gleason and their daughters Samantha and Jessica Behan. We are dedicated to preserving Italo and Gertrud Procacci's recipes, committed to our product quality and look forward to introducing new menu ideas! We will continue with - Not much has changed over the past 42 years except the location and the Owners...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family!
147 W Washington St, Bradford, PA 16701