Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Nono Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

56 E 3335 South

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

GROUP MENU

Classic Style Pizza

Classic Combo

Classic Combo

$630.00

Create your own mix by choosing a total of 30 pizzas.

Signature Style Pizza

Signature Combo

Signature Combo

$780.00

Create your own mix by choosing a total of 30 pizzas.

Group Salads

Group Salads

Group Salads

$290.00

Our Group Salads serve 20-24 and complement your Group Pizza Combo.

Beverage Group

Beverage Group

Beverage Group

Aquafina Water 16 oz. bottle, Sprite 12 oz. can, Coke 12 oz. can, Diet Coke 12 oz. can

CATERING MENU

Buffet Style

Classic Style Combo

Classic Style Combo

$1,850.00

Classic Style Combo: Margherita, Pepperoni, Three Cheese, Vegan. Menu Serves 100 Guests.

Family Style

Signature Style Combo

Signature Style Combo

$2,150.00

Signature Style Combo: Margherita, Beehive, Rocket Man, Yes Yes Pizzas. Combo Serves 100 Guests.

Platters

Tortellini Cheese & Pesto Skewers - Serves 20-24

Tortellini Cheese & Pesto Skewers - Serves 20-24

$230.00

Three Cheese Tortellini, Pesto, Grana Parmesan, Mozzarella Pearls, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes.

Penne Pasta - Serves 24

Penne Pasta - Serves 24

$224.00

Penne Pasta, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella Pearls, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing, Fresh Basil

Kale Caesar - Serves 20-24

Kale Caesar - Serves 20-24

$216.00

Kale, Grana Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing, Croutons

Arugula Mixed Greens - Serves 20-24

Arugula Mixed Greens - Serves 20-24

$192.00

Arugula Mixed Greens, Grana Parmesan, Radishes, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Summer Fruit - Serves 20-24

Summer Fruit - Serves 20-24

$280.00

Honey, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Sliced Strawberries, Grapes, Kiwis, Peaches, Bananas, Oranges

Farfalle Basil and Pesto - Serves 20-24

Farfalle Basil and Pesto - Serves 20-24

$260.00

Farfalle Pasta, Fresh Basil, Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pine Nuts, Feta Cheese, Grana Parmesan. Fresh Arugula, Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Pepper, Salt

Fresh Beverage Bar

Beverage Bar Style includes Lemonade, Cherry Soda, Limonade, Cola Soda
Fresh Beverage Bar - Serves 20

Fresh Beverage Bar - Serves 20

$87.00

Choice of three: Fresh Strawberry Creamy Agua Fresca, Pina Colada, Fresh Lemonade, and Soda Drinks (coke products).

Sweet Plates

Choice of Mini Cheesecakes, Tiramisu, and Yellow Custard Cake.
Sweet Dessert Plates - Per Person

Sweet Dessert Plates - Per Person

$8.00

Choice of Mini Cheesecakes, Tiramisu, or Yellow Custard Cake.

EVENT GUARANTEED SALES

Event Guaranteed Sales Fee

$1,500.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Pizza Nono Food Truck and Catering Services. We cater to schools, charities, private parties, corporate, and city events. We take pride in everything we do and look forward to serving you with the utmost care. Thank you for entrusting us with your special day!

Location

56 E 3335 South, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dolly Donuts Bar & Grill - 3245 S State St
orange starNo Reviews
3245 S State St Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Double Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
3440 south state street South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
3490 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3600 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Apollo Burger - South Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
256 West 3300 South South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Pat's Barbecue - 2929 S. State Street
orange starNo Reviews
2929 S. State Street South Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Salt Lake

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Salt Lake
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston