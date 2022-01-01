  • Home
  • /
  • Johnson
  • /
  • Pizza on Main - Johnson @ the Village Green
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza on Main - Johnson @ the Village Green

review star

No reviews yet

2 Lower Main Street East

Johnson, VT 05656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sweets

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00
Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cups

Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cups

$4.00

A velvety, smooth Chocolate Mousse cups with a dab of cream to make this dessert one of a kind.

Chocolate Marquise Cake

Chocolate Marquise Cake

$5.50

Entice your taste buds with our sinfully delicious dark chocolate mousse topped with hand crafted chocolate ganache & edible gold luster for an elegant presentation.

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$5.50

Light & refreshing! Yellow sponge cake is layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves. This lovely dessert is finished with a bright lemon glaze and mini white chocolate curls.

Cheesecake Cone

Cheesecake Cone

$5.50

#1 Dessert. This harmonious convergence of cannoli and cake - a praline cone stuffed with a Brooklyn bakery's signature cheesecake - is as decadent as it is diabolical.

Drinks

16.9oz Water

16.9oz Water

$1.75
12oz Coke Can

12oz Coke Can

$2.00
12oz Diet Coke Can

12oz Diet Coke Can

$2.00
12oz Mountain Dew Can

12oz Mountain Dew Can

$2.00

12z Lemon Seltz

$1.75

12oz Seltzer Water Cranberry Lime

$1.75

Chips

Deep River Chips Kettle Potato MSQ BBQ

Deep River Chips Kettle Potato MSQ BBQ

$2.50

Down-home, done right! The perfect blend of mesquite, brown sugar, and paprika, with notes of exotic spices - your taste buds will thank you. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.

Deep River Chips Original Sea Salt

Deep River Chips Original Sea Salt

$2.50

A true Original! Our Original Salted kettle chips are cooked to perfection in small batches, for a great flavor and satisfying crunch. Original? Yes. Boring? No way. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.

Deep River Chips Jalapeno

Deep River Chips Jalapeno

$2.50

Four-alarm kick with only four ingredients! Impossibly simple and incredibly delicious, our Zesty Jalapeño kettle cooked chips are the perfect balance of flavor and fire. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza on Main Trailer - Enjoy the fresh delicious pizza at the Fall Fest at Smuggs on Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17 from 6-10 PM. Great Fun and we hope to see you there.

Location

2 Lower Main Street East, Johnson, VT 05656

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fork and Gavel - 246 Main st
orange star5.0 • 48
246 Main st Hyde Park, VT 05655
View restaurantnext
North Country Donuts
orange star4.9 • 71
73 Lower Main Street Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
Pizza on Main - Morrisville
orange star4.5 • 220
53 Lower Main St Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
10 Railroad Street
orange star4.4 • 369
10 Railroad Street #2 Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Stowe
orange starNo Reviews
1190 Mountain Road #1 Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Alfie's Wild Ride - 942 Mountain Road
orange starNo Reviews
942 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Johnson
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston