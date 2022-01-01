Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pizza on Main - Morrisville

220 Reviews

$$

53 Lower Main St

Morrisville, VT 05661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" LG Cheese
16" LG Pepperoni
16" LG Build Your Own Pizza

Daily Specials

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

$8.50

Tasty breaded jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Crispy breaded chicken, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.

16" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

16" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.00

OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

16" LG Pizza

16" LG Cheese

16" LG Cheese

$16.50

Pizza Sauce | Mozzarella

16" LG Pepperoni

16" LG Pepperoni

$18.00

Pizza Sauce | Pepperoni | Mozzarella

16" LG Sausage Pie

$18.00

Pizza Sauce | Sausage | Mozzarella

16" LG Garden Veggie

$18.00

Pizza Sauce | Peppers | Onion | Mushroom | Mozzarella

16" LG Build Your Own Pizza

16" LG Build Your Own Pizza

$16.50

Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce- and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there

16" LG Baked Ziti

$22.00

Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz

12x18 Grandma's

$21.00Out of stock

Secret Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Parmesan | Fresh Basil

16" LG Ma's Sunny Goat

16" LG Ma's Sunny Goat

$19.00

Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz

16" LG Margherita

16" LG Margherita

$21.00

Our house made dough is hand tossed and covered with our plum tomato margherita pizza sauce topped with slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with fresh grated parmesan cheeses than finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of fresh cut basil.

16" LG Pestoed

$22.00

Pesto Base | Breaded Baked Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

16" LG Primavera

$22.00

Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

16" LG Queen Bee

16" LG Queen Bee

$24.00

Customer Fave - This flavorful pie starts with our house made dough, covered with honey, sprinkled with crushed pistachios, layered with shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions, and goat cheese. YUM!

16" LG White

$21.00

Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

16" LG White Spinach

$22.00

Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

16" LG Arthur's Fave

$22.00

Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz

16" LG BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ Chicken | Red Onion | Mozz

16" LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken | Mozz

16" LG Lucio's Hawaiian

$21.00

Ham | Pineapple | Mozz

16" LG Meat Lovers

$22.00

Bacon | Ham | Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mozz

16" LG Mike's Madness

16" LG Mike's Madness

$19.00

Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz

16" LG Mo' Maple

16" LG Mo' Maple

$22.00

Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz

16" LG Supreme Works Pie

$23.00

Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

16" LG PBJ - Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno

$19.50

Pepperoni | Bacon | Jalapeno

16" LG SPO - Sausage Pepper and Onion Pie

16" LG SPO - Sausage Pepper and Onion Pie

$19.00

Sausage | Pepper | Onion | Pizza Sauce | Mozzarella | House made crust

16" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

16" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz

18" XL Pizza

18" XL Cheese

$18.00

Mozzarella

18" XL Pepperoni

18" XL Pepperoni

$19.00

Pepperoni | Mozz

18" XL Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce- and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there

18" XL Baked Ziti

$23.00

Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz

18" XL Eggplant Special

$25.00

Breaded Baked Eggplant | Ricotta | Marinara | Parmesan | Mozz

18" XL Ma's Sunny Goat

$24.00

Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz

18" XL Margherita

$22.00

Plum Tomatoes | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Fresh Mozz

18" XL Pestoed

$25.00

Pesto Base | Breaded Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

18" XL Primavera

$25.00

Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

18" XL Queen Bee

$34.00

Honey Base | Pistachio Nuts | Caramelized Onion | Goat Cheese | Mozz

18" XL White

$22.00

Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

18" XL White Spinach

$23.00

Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

18" XL Arthur's Fave

$24.00

Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz

18" XL BBQ Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken | Red Onion | Mozz

18" XL Buffalo Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken | Mozz

18" XL Lucio's (Hawaiian)

$20.50

Ham | Pineapple | Mozz

18" XL Meat Lovers

$24.00

Bacon | Ham | Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mozz

18" XL Mike's Madness

$24.00

Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz

18" XL Mo' Maple

$25.00

Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz

18" XL Supreme Works

$26.00

Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

18" XL Garden Veggie

$21.00

Pizza Sauce | Peppers | Onion | Mushroom | Mozzarella

18" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.00

Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz

14" SM Pizza

14" SM Cheese

14" SM Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella

14" SM Pepperoni

$16.50

Pepperoni | Mozz

14" SM Build Your Own Pizza

14" SM Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there

14" SM Baked Ziti

$19.00

Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz

14" SM Ma's Sunny Goat

$18.00

Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz

14" SM Margherita

$17.50

Plum Tomato Base | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Fresh Mozz

14" SM Pestoed

$18.00

Pesto Base | Breaded Baked Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

14" SM Primavera

$20.00

Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

14" SM Queen Bee

$22.00

Honey Base | Crushed Pistachio | Caramelized Onion | Goat Cheese | Mozz

14" SM White

$17.50

Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

14" SM White Spinach

$18.50

Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

14" SM Arthur's Fave

$18.00

Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz

14" SM BBQ Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken | Red Onion | Mozz

14" SM Buffalo Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken | Mozz

14" SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz

14" SM Lucio's Hawaiian

$17.00

Ham | Pineapple | Mozz

14" SM Meat Lovers

$22.00

Bacon | Ham | Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mozz

14" SM Mike's Madness

$18.00

Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz

14" SM Mo' Maple

$19.00

Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz

14" SM Supreme Works

$21.00

Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

Cauliflower GF Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Cheese

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni

$14.00

Pepperoni | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust is personal size and GLUTEN FREE

Cauliflower Crust Baked Ziti

$17.00

Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Margherita

$15.00

Plum Tomato Base | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Fresh Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Ma's Sunny Goat

$16.00

Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Pestoed

$16.00

Pesto Base | Breaded Baked Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Primavera

$17.00

Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Queen Bee

$16.00

Honey Base | Crushed Pistachio | Caramelized Onion | Goat Cheese | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Grandma's

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust White

$16.00

Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust White Spinach

$16.00

Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Arthur's Fave

$16.00

Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Lucio's Hawaiian

$15.00

Ham | Pineapple | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Mike's Madness

$16.00

Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz

Cauliflower Meat Lovers Pie

$17.00

Cauliflower Crust Mo' Maple

$16.00

Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz

Cauliflower Crust Supreme Works

$17.00

Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz

CF 10in bbq chicken pie

$14.00Out of stock

Snacketizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$2.75

Our handmade knots are made from our fresh pizza dough which is knotted, baked, and mixed with garlic, oil, and herbs. You like to dip? Add our house made marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Sub bread smothered with garlic and oil sprinkled with herbs baked golden brown

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$3.75

A sub roll smothered with garlic oil topped with melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese and parsley baked to golden brown. A great snack.

Pepperoni Pinwheel

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$2.50Out of stock

Our house made dough is stretched and layered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella then rolled up and cut into pinwheels and baked. Great for appetizers.

Spinach Pinwheel

Spinach Pinwheel

$2.50Out of stock

Our house made dough is stretched and layered with spinach, fresh garlic, and shredded mozzarella then rolled up and cut into pinwheels and baked. Great for appetizers.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$4.00Out of stock

Our Bruschetta is made from our house made dough baked until golden brown, stuffed with fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, special spices, topped with grated parmesan. A tasty starter to share or to pair with a salad.

Fried Goodies

Boneless Wings w/Fries

Boneless Wings w/Fries

$11.00

New Tossing Sauces...Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan. Boneless wings served with fries. First you choose your "toss in" (buffalo, bbq, maple-bbq, etc...) sauce, then select your "dipping" (ranch or house made bleu cheese) dressing

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Choose either ranch or house made bleu cheese dressing to dip your tenders in.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Delicious breaded fried pickles served with ranch dressing.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00+

Customer's love our French Fries. The special POM seasoned fries nails the taste buds to make this good to go with anything. Large or Small size

Catamount Fries

Catamount Fries

$7.00

Large fries covered with mozzarella cheese and topped with POM's mouthwatering flavorful secret sauce (thousand island like). Add bacon or jalapenos....YUM

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with house made marinara sauce. Great starter for any meal or party. Goes great with pizza.

Fried Ravioli - Beef

Fried Ravioli - Beef

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded beef ravioli served with marinara sauce

Fried Ravioli - Cheese

Fried Ravioli - Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded cheese ravioli served with House made marinara sauce

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

$8.50

Tasty breaded jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch

Pizza Rolls & Calzones

Our Hot Baked Rolls are made from our fresh dough made daily at the shop.
BBQ Chicken Roll

BBQ Chicken Roll

$8.50

Fresh Baked roll made from house made dough, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.

Buffalo Chicken Roll

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.50

Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Buffalo Chicken, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.

Chicken Broccoli Roll

Chicken Broccoli Roll

$8.50

Fresh Baked roll made from house made dough, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.

Chicken Parmesan Roll

Chicken Parmesan Roll

$8.50

Fresh Baked roll made from house made dough, fried breaded Chicken, Parmesan, house made Marinara and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.

Sausage Pepper Onion Roll

Sausage Pepper Onion Roll

$8.50

Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged. House Made Dough | Sweet Sausage | Green Pepper | White Onion | Mozzarella

Stromboli Roll

Stromboli Roll

$9.00

The Original Roll - Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Provolone, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.

Build Your Own Fresh Baked Roll

Build Your Own Fresh Baked Roll

$7.50

Build Your own Fresh Baked Roll. All rolls start with a fresh baked roll from our house made dough and stuffed with shredded mozzarella as ingredients. Choose other ingredients to make your roll your own!

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.50

Our fresh pizza dough is folded in half stuffed with Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese. Add any veggie or meat fillings you'd like. Served with our house made Marinara sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

#1 Fan Favorite Salad - House made Caesar dressing makes this salad so you don't want to miss. Salad comes with Romaine, House made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and House Made Caesar Dressing. Top your salad with Chicken for a nominal fee

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Seasonal Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese and our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50+

Romaine Iceberg Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Mozzarella and our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

A House Salad with deli favorites Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, and served with our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

POM Salad w/Housemade Maple Balsamic

POM Salad w/Housemade Maple Balsamic

$9.50

Very popular salad with Seasonal Greens, Apples, Craisins, Goat Cheese, and our House Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee.

Seasonal Greens Salad

Seasonal Greens Salad

$9.50

Seasonal Greens | Tomato | Candied Walnut | Scallions | Shaved Parmesan | House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Subs

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Breaded baked eggplant, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.

Nana Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.00

94 year old family meatball recipe - Nana's recipe. Meatballs, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Crispy breaded chicken, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.

Italian Combo Sub

$9.00Out of stock

Classic Italian Combo with Ham, Salami, and Provolone topped with Lettuce, Tomato on a NY sub roll. Choose our house made red wine vinaigrette or mayo or both. Make it your own add black olives, red peppers!

Spicy Italian Sub

$9.50Out of stock

Classic Italian Combo with Ham, Salami, and "Spiced" up with Pepperoni, with Provolone topped with Lettuce, Tomato on a NY sub roll. Choose our house made red wine vinaigrette or mayo or both. Make it your own add black olives, red peppers!

Desserts

Chocolate Marquise Cake

Chocolate Marquise Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Entice your taste buds with our sinfully delicious dark chocolate mousse topped with hand crafted chocolate ganache & edible gold luster for an elegant presentation.

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$5.50

Light & refreshing! Yellow sponge cake is layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves. This lovely dessert is finished with a bright lemon glaze and mini white chocolate curls.

Blonde Brownie

Blonde Brownie

$2.50

Imagine Chocolate Chips and roasted pecans along with other natural ingredients blended with creamy butter all combined to create another Davids Classic.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

A delicious on-the-go or anytime snack. A brownie with sprinkled with rich, creamy chocolate chips, the chocolate chip brownie is a hit among kids and adults alike. simply scrumptious.

Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cups

$3.75

A velvety, smooth Chocolate Mousse cups with a dab of cream to make this dessert one of a kind.

Cheesecake Cone

Cheesecake Cone

$5.00

#1 Dessert. This harmonious convergence of cannoli and cake - a praline cone stuffed with a Brooklyn bakery's signature cheesecake - is as decadent as it is diabolical.

House Made Cannolis - Pistachio or Choc Chip

$4.50

Sweet Italian pastries that originated from the provinces of Palermo and Messina on the island of Sicily, Italy. A tube-shaped shell of deep-fried pastry dough that are filled with a slightly sweet and ricotta based creamy filling. Two styles pistachio or chocolate chips.

Tiramisu Cups

Tiramisu Cups

$3.75

Imported Savoiardi ladyfingers are hand dipped in a custom espresso mixture, layered with mascarpone, then finished with a dusting of cocoa powder. This smooth, luxurious dessert is perfect

Toasted Almond Cream Cups

$3.75

A layer of sponge cake is delicately soaked in amaretto syrup, then layered with imported mascarpone cream and topped with Italian Amarettini cookies and roasted California almonds.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.00

OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

WOW. Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped edged wonder. Free of GMOs. Yummers!

Chips

Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion

Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion

$1.50

Argentinian Chimichurri is a specialty culinary herb-base flavor that is a great companion for any sandwich.

Deep River Chips Zesty Lime

Deep River Chips Zesty Lime

$1.50

Four-alarm kick with only four ingredients! Impossibly simple and incredibly delicious, our Zesty Jalapeño kettle cooked chips are the perfect balance of flavor and fire. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.

Deep River Chips Kettle Potato MSQ BBQ

Deep River Chips Kettle Potato MSQ BBQ

$1.50

Down-home, done right! The perfect blend of mesquite, brown sugar, and paprika, with notes of exotic spices - your taste buds will thank you. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.

Deep River Chips Original Sea Salt

Deep River Chips Original Sea Salt

$1.50

A true Original! Our Original Salted kettle chips are cooked to perfection in small batches, for a great flavor and satisfying crunch. Original? Yes. Boring? No way. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Sauces

Marinara sauce

$0.50

EVVO

$1.00

Pizza sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant has inside dining, draft beer, wine, fresh tasty food, and great service. Come enjoy a great time at a fun spot for all ages. Outside dining as weather permits

Website

Location

53 Lower Main St, Morrisville, VT 05661

Directions

Gallery
Pizza on Main image
Pizza on Main image
Pizza on Main image
Pizza on Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pearl St. Pizza - 159 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
159 North Main Street Barre, VT 05641
View restaurantnext
Blue Stone - Waitsfield
orange star4.1 • 471
5351 Main Street Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurantnext
Papa Nick's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10997 VT-Rt 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread-Lareau Farm
orange star4.5 • 748
46 Lareau Road Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurantnext
Parker Pie - 161 County Road
orange starNo Reviews
161 County Road West Glover, VT 05875
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Morrisville

10 Railroad Street
orange star4.4 • 369
10 Railroad Street #2 Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
North Country Donuts
orange star4.9 • 71
73 Lower Main Street Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morrisville
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston