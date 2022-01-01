- Home
- /
- Morrisville
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Pizza on Main - Morrisville
Pizza on Main - Morrisville
220 Reviews
$$
53 Lower Main St
Morrisville, VT 05661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily Specials
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers
Tasty breaded jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Crispy breaded chicken, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.
16" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz
Salted Caramel Cookie
OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
16" LG Pizza
16" LG Cheese
Pizza Sauce | Mozzarella
16" LG Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce | Pepperoni | Mozzarella
16" LG Sausage Pie
Pizza Sauce | Sausage | Mozzarella
16" LG Garden Veggie
Pizza Sauce | Peppers | Onion | Mushroom | Mozzarella
16" LG Build Your Own Pizza
Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce- and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there
16" LG Baked Ziti
Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz
12x18 Grandma's
Secret Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Parmesan | Fresh Basil
16" LG Ma's Sunny Goat
Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz
16" LG Margherita
Our house made dough is hand tossed and covered with our plum tomato margherita pizza sauce topped with slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with fresh grated parmesan cheeses than finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of fresh cut basil.
16" LG Pestoed
Pesto Base | Breaded Baked Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
16" LG Primavera
Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
16" LG Queen Bee
Customer Fave - This flavorful pie starts with our house made dough, covered with honey, sprinkled with crushed pistachios, layered with shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions, and goat cheese. YUM!
16" LG White
Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
16" LG White Spinach
Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
16" LG Arthur's Fave
Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz
16" LG BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken | Red Onion | Mozz
16" LG Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken | Mozz
16" LG Lucio's Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple | Mozz
16" LG Meat Lovers
Bacon | Ham | Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mozz
16" LG Mike's Madness
Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz
16" LG Mo' Maple
Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz
16" LG Supreme Works Pie
Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
16" LG PBJ - Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno
Pepperoni | Bacon | Jalapeno
16" LG SPO - Sausage Pepper and Onion Pie
Sausage | Pepper | Onion | Pizza Sauce | Mozzarella | House made crust
16" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz
18" XL Pizza
18" XL Cheese
Mozzarella
18" XL Pepperoni
Pepperoni | Mozz
18" XL Build Your Own Pizza
Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce- and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there
18" XL Baked Ziti
Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz
18" XL Eggplant Special
Breaded Baked Eggplant | Ricotta | Marinara | Parmesan | Mozz
18" XL Ma's Sunny Goat
Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz
18" XL Margherita
Plum Tomatoes | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Fresh Mozz
18" XL Pestoed
Pesto Base | Breaded Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
18" XL Primavera
Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
18" XL Queen Bee
Honey Base | Pistachio Nuts | Caramelized Onion | Goat Cheese | Mozz
18" XL White
Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
18" XL White Spinach
Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
18" XL Arthur's Fave
Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz
18" XL BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken | Red Onion | Mozz
18" XL Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken | Mozz
18" XL Lucio's (Hawaiian)
Ham | Pineapple | Mozz
18" XL Meat Lovers
Bacon | Ham | Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mozz
18" XL Mike's Madness
Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz
18" XL Mo' Maple
Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz
18" XL Supreme Works
Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
18" XL Garden Veggie
Pizza Sauce | Peppers | Onion | Mushroom | Mozzarella
18" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz
14" SM Pizza
14" SM Cheese
Mozzarella
14" SM Pepperoni
Pepperoni | Mozz
14" SM Build Your Own Pizza
Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there
14" SM Baked Ziti
Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz
14" SM Ma's Sunny Goat
Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz
14" SM Margherita
Plum Tomato Base | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Fresh Mozz
14" SM Pestoed
Pesto Base | Breaded Baked Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
14" SM Primavera
Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
14" SM Queen Bee
Honey Base | Crushed Pistachio | Caramelized Onion | Goat Cheese | Mozz
14" SM White
Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
14" SM White Spinach
Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
14" SM Arthur's Fave
Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz
14" SM BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken | Red Onion | Mozz
14" SM Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken | Mozz
14" SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Fried Chicken | Bacon | Mozz
14" SM Lucio's Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple | Mozz
14" SM Meat Lovers
Bacon | Ham | Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mozz
14" SM Mike's Madness
Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz
14" SM Mo' Maple
Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz
14" SM Supreme Works
Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
Cauliflower GF Crust Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Cheese
Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni
Pepperoni | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Build Your Own Pizza
Cauliflower Crust is personal size and GLUTEN FREE
Cauliflower Crust Baked Ziti
Housemade Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Margherita
Plum Tomato Base | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Fresh Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Ma's Sunny Goat
Garlic + Oil Base | Spinach | Sun-dried Tomato | Goat Cheese | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Pestoed
Pesto Base | Breaded Baked Eggplant | Tomato | White Onion | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Primavera
Spinach | Mushroom | Broccoli | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Queen Bee
Honey Base | Crushed Pistachio | Caramelized Onion | Goat Cheese | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Grandma's
Cauliflower Crust White
Ricotta Base | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust White Spinach
Ricotta Base | Spinach | Fresh Garlic | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Arthur's Fave
Pepperoni | Meatball | Sweet Sausage | Optional Anchovies | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Lucio's Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Mike's Madness
Sweet Sausage | Spinach | Mushroom | Gorgonzola | Mozz
Cauliflower Meat Lovers Pie
Cauliflower Crust Mo' Maple
Local VT Maple Syrup Base | Bacon | Sweet Sausage | Caramelized Onion | Gorgonzola | Mozz
Cauliflower Crust Supreme Works
Pepperoni | Sweet Sausage | Mushroom | White Onion | Green Pepper | Mozz
CF 10in bbq chicken pie
Snacketizers
Garlic Knots
Our handmade knots are made from our fresh pizza dough which is knotted, baked, and mixed with garlic, oil, and herbs. You like to dip? Add our house made marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Sub bread smothered with garlic and oil sprinkled with herbs baked golden brown
Cheesy Garlic Bread
A sub roll smothered with garlic oil topped with melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese and parsley baked to golden brown. A great snack.
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Our house made dough is stretched and layered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella then rolled up and cut into pinwheels and baked. Great for appetizers.
Spinach Pinwheel
Our house made dough is stretched and layered with spinach, fresh garlic, and shredded mozzarella then rolled up and cut into pinwheels and baked. Great for appetizers.
Bruschetta
Our Bruschetta is made from our house made dough baked until golden brown, stuffed with fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, special spices, topped with grated parmesan. A tasty starter to share or to pair with a salad.
Fried Goodies
Boneless Wings w/Fries
New Tossing Sauces...Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan. Boneless wings served with fries. First you choose your "toss in" (buffalo, bbq, maple-bbq, etc...) sauce, then select your "dipping" (ranch or house made bleu cheese) dressing
Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Choose either ranch or house made bleu cheese dressing to dip your tenders in.
Fried Pickles
Delicious breaded fried pickles served with ranch dressing.
French Fries
Customer's love our French Fries. The special POM seasoned fries nails the taste buds to make this good to go with anything. Large or Small size
Catamount Fries
Large fries covered with mozzarella cheese and topped with POM's mouthwatering flavorful secret sauce (thousand island like). Add bacon or jalapenos....YUM
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with house made marinara sauce. Great starter for any meal or party. Goes great with pizza.
Fried Ravioli - Beef
Breaded beef ravioli served with marinara sauce
Fried Ravioli - Cheese
Breaded cheese ravioli served with House made marinara sauce
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers
Tasty breaded jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch
Pizza Rolls & Calzones
BBQ Chicken Roll
Fresh Baked roll made from house made dough, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Buffalo Chicken, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.
Chicken Broccoli Roll
Fresh Baked roll made from house made dough, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.
Chicken Parmesan Roll
Fresh Baked roll made from house made dough, fried breaded Chicken, Parmesan, house made Marinara and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.
Pepperoni Roll
Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.
Sausage Pepper Onion Roll
Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged. House Made Dough | Sweet Sausage | Green Pepper | White Onion | Mozzarella
Stromboli Roll
The Original Roll - Fresh Baked roll made from house made Dough, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Provolone, and Mozzarella. Comes with one dipping sauce for free. Additional dipping sauces will be charged.
Build Your Own Fresh Baked Roll
Build Your own Fresh Baked Roll. All rolls start with a fresh baked roll from our house made dough and stuffed with shredded mozzarella as ingredients. Choose other ingredients to make your roll your own!
Build Your Own Calzone
Our fresh pizza dough is folded in half stuffed with Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese. Add any veggie or meat fillings you'd like. Served with our house made Marinara sauce.
Salads
Caesar Salad
#1 Fan Favorite Salad - House made Caesar dressing makes this salad so you don't want to miss. Salad comes with Romaine, House made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and House Made Caesar Dressing. Top your salad with Chicken for a nominal fee
Greek Salad
Seasonal Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese and our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee
House Salad
Romaine Iceberg Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Mozzarella and our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee.
Chef Salad
A House Salad with deli favorites Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, and served with our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
POM Salad w/Housemade Maple Balsamic
Very popular salad with Seasonal Greens, Apples, Craisins, Goat Cheese, and our House Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee.
Seasonal Greens Salad
Seasonal Greens | Tomato | Candied Walnut | Scallions | Shaved Parmesan | House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette
Subs
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded baked eggplant, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.
Nana Meatball Parmesan Sub
94 year old family meatball recipe - Nana's recipe. Meatballs, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Crispy breaded chicken, a ladle of house made marinara, melted shredded mozzarella sprinkled with parsley on a baked sub roll.
Italian Combo Sub
Classic Italian Combo with Ham, Salami, and Provolone topped with Lettuce, Tomato on a NY sub roll. Choose our house made red wine vinaigrette or mayo or both. Make it your own add black olives, red peppers!
Spicy Italian Sub
Classic Italian Combo with Ham, Salami, and "Spiced" up with Pepperoni, with Provolone topped with Lettuce, Tomato on a NY sub roll. Choose our house made red wine vinaigrette or mayo or both. Make it your own add black olives, red peppers!
Desserts
Chocolate Marquise Cake
Entice your taste buds with our sinfully delicious dark chocolate mousse topped with hand crafted chocolate ganache & edible gold luster for an elegant presentation.
Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
Light & refreshing! Yellow sponge cake is layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves. This lovely dessert is finished with a bright lemon glaze and mini white chocolate curls.
Blonde Brownie
Imagine Chocolate Chips and roasted pecans along with other natural ingredients blended with creamy butter all combined to create another Davids Classic.
Brownie
A delicious on-the-go or anytime snack. A brownie with sprinkled with rich, creamy chocolate chips, the chocolate chip brownie is a hit among kids and adults alike. simply scrumptious.
Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cups
A velvety, smooth Chocolate Mousse cups with a dab of cream to make this dessert one of a kind.
Cheesecake Cone
#1 Dessert. This harmonious convergence of cannoli and cake - a praline cone stuffed with a Brooklyn bakery's signature cheesecake - is as decadent as it is diabolical.
House Made Cannolis - Pistachio or Choc Chip
Sweet Italian pastries that originated from the provinces of Palermo and Messina on the island of Sicily, Italy. A tube-shaped shell of deep-fried pastry dough that are filled with a slightly sweet and ricotta based creamy filling. Two styles pistachio or chocolate chips.
Tiramisu Cups
Imported Savoiardi ladyfingers are hand dipped in a custom espresso mixture, layered with mascarpone, then finished with a dusting of cocoa powder. This smooth, luxurious dessert is perfect
Toasted Almond Cream Cups
A layer of sponge cake is delicately soaked in amaretto syrup, then layered with imported mascarpone cream and topped with Italian Amarettini cookies and roasted California almonds.
Salted Caramel Cookie
OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
WOW. Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped edged wonder. Free of GMOs. Yummers!
Chips
Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion
Argentinian Chimichurri is a specialty culinary herb-base flavor that is a great companion for any sandwich.
Deep River Chips Zesty Lime
Four-alarm kick with only four ingredients! Impossibly simple and incredibly delicious, our Zesty Jalapeño kettle cooked chips are the perfect balance of flavor and fire. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.
Deep River Chips Kettle Potato MSQ BBQ
Down-home, done right! The perfect blend of mesquite, brown sugar, and paprika, with notes of exotic spices - your taste buds will thank you. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.
Deep River Chips Original Sea Salt
A true Original! Our Original Salted kettle chips are cooked to perfection in small batches, for a great flavor and satisfying crunch. Original? Yes. Boring? No way. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant has inside dining, draft beer, wine, fresh tasty food, and great service. Come enjoy a great time at a fun spot for all ages. Outside dining as weather permits
53 Lower Main St, Morrisville, VT 05661