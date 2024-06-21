This restaurant does not have any images
Pizza on Pearl
617 Pearl St
La Jolla, CA 92037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Food
Build Your Own
Medium White Pies
- Medium Margarita
Fresh tomato, basil, and feta$26.00
- Medium BCR
Bacon, chicken, caramelized onions, and ranch$29.00
- Medium Miramar
Fresh spinach, pepperoni, bacon and Gorgonzola$29.00
- Medium The Greek
Spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and feta$27.00
- Medium BBQ
Garlic chicken and barbecue sauce$27.00
- Medium Buffalo
Garlic chicken and barbecue sauce$27.00
- Medium Verde
Spinach and ricotta cheese$27.00
Medium Red Pies
Large White Pies
- Margarita LG
Fresh tomato, basil, and feta$28.00
- BCR LG
Bacon, chicken, caramelized onions, and ranch$31.00
- Miramar LG
Fresh spinach, pepperoni, bacon and Gorgonzola$31.00
- The Greek LG
Spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and feta$29.00
- BBQ LG
Garlic chicken and barbecue sauce$29.00
- Buffalo LG
Garlic chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch$29.00
- Verde LG
Spinach and ricotta cheese$29.00
Large Red Pies
- Cheese LG
Fresh mozzarella$24.00
- Hawaiian LG
Ham, pineapple$29.00
- Meat Lover LG
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon$31.00
- Pepperoni LG
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced pepperoni$27.00
- Veggie LG
Fresh spinach, caramelized onions, roasted tomato, artichoke$29.00
- Supreme LG
Mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions$31.00
- Pizza Of The Month$29.00
Gluten Free
Pizza by the Slice
Knots
Other Stuff
Salads
- Small House
Fresh greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper rings and feta cheese$9.00
- Large House
Fresh greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper rings and feta cheese$11.00
- Small Caesar
Crisp romaine, shaved parmigiana, Romano, and croutons$9.00
- Large Caesar
Crisp romaine, shaved parmigiana, Romano, and croutons$11.00
- Small (Feeds 10) Party Size Salads
Each$20.00
- Large (Feeds 20) Party Size Salads
Each$38.00
Desserts
side items
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
617 Pearl St, La Jolla, CA 92037