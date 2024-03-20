Pizza On Tap 1825 W Vista Way, A2
1825 W Vista Way, A2
Vista, CA 92083
FOOD
Daily Slices
Sauces
Salad
Pasta
- Spaghetti with Home Made Meatballs$12.49
Spaghetti with home made red sauce and tasty meatballs with a side of garlic bread
- Chicken Fetticcini Alfredo$12.49
Fettuccini with creamy home made alfredo sauce and Chicken topped with parmesan cheese with a side of garlic bread
- Cheese Ravioli$12.49Out of stock
Cheese stuffed ravioli in marinara sauce with a side of garlic bread
- Mac & Cheese$12.49
Macaroni with our cheesy sauce and a side of garlic bread
Subs
- The Works$10.49+
Made with your choice of wheat or white bread, cold or toasted. Includes: lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Homemade Meatball$10.49+
Made with your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Includes: Tasty homemade meatballs in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Homemade Chicken Parmesan$10.49+
Made with your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Includes: Breaded chicken breast and melty mozzarella cheese.
- Phillysteak (Beef)$10.49+
Made with your choice between wheat or white bread: Sauteed green and red bell peppers along with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese.
- Phillysteak (Chicken)$10.49+
Made with your choice between wheat or white bread: Sauteed green and red bell peppers along with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese.
- Chicken Milanese$10.49+
Made with your choice between wheat or white bread and your choice cheese; Oven baked sub with breaded chicken breast with lettuce and tomoato mustard and mayo.
- Italian$9.49+
Made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Roast Beef$9.49+
Made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Pastrami$9.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: Pastrami lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Salami$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: Salami lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Turkey$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: Turkey, lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Ham$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: ham, lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Vegeterian Sub$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
Burgers
- Mac Daddy Burger$12.99
Beef Patty Topped w/ Mac and Cheese Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Burger Sauce and Side of Fries
- Shroom Burger$12.99
Beef Patty Topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Burger Sauce and side of Fries
- Sweet Chili Thai Burger$12.99
Beef Patty Topped w/ Sauteed Pineapple in Sweet Chili Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Burger Sauce and side of fries
- BYO Burger$12.99
Build Your Own Burger w/ side of fries
- Veggie Burger$12.99
Homemade Veggie Patty
10" Pizza
- 10" Cheese Pizza$10.49
- Small One Topping$11.49
- Small Two Toppings$12.49
- Small Three Toppings$13.49
- 10" Hawiaan ( Maui Wowie)$12.49
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
- 10" Pesto (Green Crack)$14.49
Pesto sauce, slice tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Chesse
- 10" Bruschetta (Buddah)$14.49
Olive oil, Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Feta Cheese
- 10" Supreme (Supreme Pizza)$14.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese
- 10" Vegeterian (Vegijuana)$14.49
Black olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
- 10" BBQ Chicken (Dank Chicken)$15.49
Chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, gouda , mozarella,red onion
- 10" Garlic Chicken (Gorilla Glue)$15.49
chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushroom, tomato, mozarella, red onion, green onion
- 10" House Special (House Strain)$16.49
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozarella, cheddar, tomato, garlic,onion, mushroom
- 10" Meat Lovers (Meat Kush)$16.49
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella
- 10" Cali (Kali)$16.49
Chicken, marinara sauce, alfredo sauce,avocado, tomato, basil, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella
- 10" South of the Border (S.O.B)$16.49
Chicken or Chorizo, avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, salt and pepper with ranch drizzle
- Small Specialty Half & Half
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese Pizza$14.49
- Medium One Topping$15.99
- Medium Two Toppings$17.49
- Medium Three Toppins$18.99
- 14" Hawiaan (Maui Wowie)$17.49
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
- 14" Pesto (Green Crack)$19.49
Pesto sauce, slice tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Chesse
- 14" Bruschetta (Buddah)$19.49
Olive oil, Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Feta Cheese
- 14" Supreme$19.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Vegeterian (Vegijuana )$19.49
Black olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
- 14" BBQ Chicken (Dank Chicken )$20.49
Chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, gouda , mozarella,red onion
- 14" Garlic Chicken (Gorilla Glue)$20.49
chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushroom, tomato, mozarella, red onion, green onion
- 14" House Special (House Strain)$21.49
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozarella, cheddar, tomato, garlic,onion, mushroom
- 14" Meat Lovers (Meat Kush)$21.49
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella
- 14" Cali (Kali)$21.49
Chicken, marinara sauce, alfredo sauce,avocado, tomato, basil, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella
- 14" South of the Border ( S.O.B)$21.49
Chicken or Chorizo, avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, salt and pepper with ranch drizzle
- Medium Specialty Half & Half
18" Pizza
- 18" Cheese Pizza$17.49
- 18" One Topping$19.49
- 18" Two Toppings$21.49
- 18" Three Toppins$23.49
- 18" Hawiaan (Maui Wowie)$21.49
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
- 18" Pesto ( Green Crack )$23.49
Pesto sauce, slice tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Chesse
- 18" Bruschetta ( Buddah)$23.49
Olive oil, Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Feta Cheese
- 18" Supreme Pizza$23.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese
- 18" Vegeterian (Vegijuana)$23.49
Black olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
- 18" BBQ Chicken ( Dank Chicken )$25.49
Chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, gouda , mozarella,red onion
- 18" Garlic Chicken (Gorilla Glue)$25.49
chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushroom, tomato, mozarella, red onion, green onion
- 18" House Special (House Special)$26.49
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozarella, cheddar, tomato, garlic,onion, mushroom
- 18" Meat Lovers (Meat Kush)$26.49
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella
- 18" Cali ( Kali )$26.49
Chicken, marinara sauce, alfredo sauce,avocado, tomato, basil, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella
- 18" South of the Border (S.O.B)$26.49
Chicken or Chorizo, avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, salt and pepper with ranch drizzle
- 18" Large Specialty Half & Half
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Welcome, we are a Family owned and operated pizza and sports bar restaurant. We bought restaurant that was previously owned by Chris and Angelique amazing couple, and we aspire to continue to provide the best service to our customers as they once did.
