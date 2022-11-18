Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza on the Farm

W2716 Friemoth Road

East Troy, WI 53120

Boris
Going Underground
Cheesin'

Pizzas

Cheesin'

Cheesin'

$20.00

Organic Mozzarella, Red Pizza Sauce, Topped with Basil

Boris

Boris

$25.00

Organic Mozzarella, Red Pizza Sauce, Pastured Italian Pork Sausage Topped with Basil & Garlic

Grazer

Grazer

$25.00

Organic Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Local Organic Seasonal Veggis (Mixed Greens, Raddish, Crimini mushrooms, Green Onion, Garlic Scapes, Dill) *ALL AS A MIX, Topped with Basil and Garlic (OG Veggies from Parkridge Organics, Roth Ranch & The Grateful Gardener, Peach Tree Organics )

Going Underground

Going Underground

$25.00

Organic Mozzarella, pizza sauce, Underground Meats Pepperoni topped with basil and garlic.

Grazer Plus +

Grazer Plus +

$30.00

Organic Mozzarella,Red Sauce, Local Organic Veggis, Italian Sausage OR Grassfed Ground Beef, Topped with Basil and Garlic

Pork in the Woods

Pork in the Woods

$30.00

Organic Mozzarella, Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, River Valley Mushroom Cimini Mushrooms, Pastured Italian Pork Sausage Topped with Basil & Garlic

Family Combo

Family Combo

$50.00

1 Cheesin', 1 Specialty Pizza, 4 N/A Drinks (Frisbee used to be included, we are out. Price has been adjusted to reflect the change) (When ordering online drink choices may vary at pick up depending on inventory changes.) Adult beverages and NA adult beverages available onsite at bar. Thank you for your understanding!

Weekly special

Oyster of My Eye

Oyster of My Eye

$30.00Out of stock

Garlic Cream Sauce, Beets, Delicate Squash, Roasted Fennel, Oyster Mushrooms and Italian Sausage

Return of the Mac

Return of the Mac

$30.00Out of stock

Hill Valley Cheese Sauce, Organic Macaroni Noodles, Shoulder Bacon Topped With Hill Valley Cheddar Cheese

The Sizzler

The Sizzler

$30.00

Pork Brats, Pepperoni, And Jalapenos & Hill Valley Cheddar Cheese

Meathead Margarita

Meathead Margarita

$30.00Out of stock

Pesto Sauce, Tomatoes, Italian Sausage & Goat Cheese

Snacks

Grazer Box

Grazer Box

$15.00

Charcuterie box with Local Organic seasonal veggies, dips, breads, cheeses

Caramel Corn

Caramel Corn

$4.00

Rolling Meadows Carmel Corn

Carmel Apples

$4.00

Apple Pie Small

$9.00

Fresh Apple

$1.00
Simple Bakery GF Brownie

Simple Bakery GF Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Simple Bakery GF Brownie

Simple Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

Simple Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Simple Bakery Cookie

Chocolate Bars

Chocolate Bars

$4.00

Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

Organic Valley String Cheese Single

Organic Valley String Cheese Single

$1.00
Icecream Bar

Icecream Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Alden Hills Icecream

Fresh Cheese Curds (cold)

Fresh Cheese Curds (cold)

$8.00Out of stock

Hill Valley Cheese

Meat Sticks

Meat Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

Grassway Organics Meatsticks

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Kettle Chips

Energy Bar/Go Macro

$3.00

GoMacro Energy Bar

Fruit Puree Pouches

Fruit Puree Pouches

$3.00

Peter Rabbit Fruit Pouch

Snack Pouch

Snack Pouch

$1.00

Annies Cackers or Fruit Snacks

Fruit Leathers/snack

Fruit Leathers/snack

$1.00
Granola Bars(cliff Z Bar/ Made Good)

Granola Bars(cliff Z Bar/ Made Good)

$2.00

Sm. Side Salad

$3.50Out of stock

LOCAL Apple Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Ceramic Grassway Mug

Ceramic Grassway Mug

$45.00

Green Rabbit Studion Hand Crafted Beer Mug comes with free first fill

Grassway Hoodie

Grassway Hoodie

$45.00
No Corporate T-shirt

No Corporate T-shirt

$25.00
Frisbee

Frisbee

$15.00

Pizza Logo 175g Frisbee

Post Cards

Post Cards

$1.00

Assorted Post Cards

Brimmed Hat

Brimmed Hat

$25.00

Black Wide Brimmed Hat

Beanie Hat

Beanie Hat

$20.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

$5.00
Youth T-shirt

Youth T-shirt

$20.00
Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Camp Chairs

$13.00
Grassway T-Shirt

Grassway T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Building a strong community through local nourishment!

Website

Location

W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy, WI 53120

Directions

