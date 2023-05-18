Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Paradiso

review star

No reviews yet

3350 Lower Honoapiilani Road

Suite 208

Lahaina, HI 96761

Popular Items

Paradiso

Paradiso

$27.50+

Mozzarella-provolone, pepperoni, sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives, herb tomato sauce, and mushrooms

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$22.50+

Our Classic Pizza Pie customized just for You!

Greek

Greek

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sweet peppers, kalamata olives, feta, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette


Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$22.50+

Our Classic Pizza Pie customized just for You!

Paradiso

Paradiso

$27.50+

Mozzarella-provolone, pepperoni, sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives, herb tomato sauce, and mushrooms

Jimmy Hoffa

Jimmy Hoffa

$23.50+

Mozzarella Cheese buried under Pepperoni

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$24.50+

Ham and Dole Pineapple on our classic crust.

Margherita

Margherita

$25.50+

Tomato and Fres Mozella on a thin garlic and oil crust. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$22.50+

5 Cheese on one pizza!

Meat Supreme

Meat Supreme

$27.50+

Meat Supreme features house sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon!

Pesto Veggie

Pesto Veggie

$27.50+

Vegetarian's Delight featuring onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomato and ratatouille. Then finished with a drizzle of our Nut-Free Pesto.

Greek

Greek

$27.50+

Red Onions, Gyros meat, feta cheese, tomatoes tzatziki sauce and fresh mint.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$27.50+

Chipotle Pineapple BBQ sauce, hand torn Chicken red onion and cilantro.

Pitas

Big Fat Greek Gyro

Big Fat Greek Gyro

$17.50

Thin Shaved Lamb and Beef meat served with Lettuce tomato and red onion on pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$17.50

Tender pieces of marinated chicken

Falafel

Falafel

$17.50

Four-spice garbanzo bean falafel fritters and tabouleh

Vegetarian Shawarma

Vegetarian Shawarma

$20.00

Assortment of fresh gilled vegetables marinated in authentic shawarma seasoning

Fresh Salads

Greek

Greek

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sweet peppers, kalamata olives, feta, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, herb croutons, Caesar dressing, and grated Parmesan

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$7.00

Bulgur wheat kernels, fresh tomato, cucumber, onions, parsley, mint, olive oil, and lemon juice

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00

2 skewers of fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and basil with olive oil and sweet balsamic reduction

Kabobs

Shish Kabob

Shish Kabob

$19.00

Two skewers of Angus ground chuck, marinated & grilled

Steak Kabob

Steak Kabob

$21.00

One skewer of tender cuts of angus, marinated & grilled

Grilled Veggie Kabob

Grilled Veggie Kabob

$20.00

One skewer of zucchini, eggplant, red onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms

Saffron Chicken Kabob

Saffron Chicken Kabob

$20.00

One skewer of marinated chicken breast, lemon, olive oil, and saffron

Lemon Herb-Roasted Chicken

Lemon Herb-Roasted Chicken

$12.50

1 1/4 pound of our award-winning chicken, served with rice

Single Angus Skewer

Single Angus Skewer

$16.50

One skewer of tender cuts of angus, marinated & grilled

Single Skewer Shish Kebab

Single Skewer Shish Kebab

$13.00

Single skewer of Angus ground chuck, marinated & grilled

Single Skewer Saffron Chicken Kebab

Single Skewer Saffron Chicken Kebab

$14.50

One skewer of marinated chicken breast, lemon, olive oil, and saffron

Single Skewer Veggie Kebab

Single Skewer Veggie Kebab

$13.00

One skewer of zucchini, eggplant, red onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms.

Sandwiches

Wagyu Smash Burger

Wagyu Smash Burger

$17.50

Maui cattle & Wagyu beef blend, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles

Supreme Cheese Steak

Supreme Cheese Steak

$17.00

Seasoned steak, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

Six meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted Parmesan cheese

Paradiso Chicken Parmesan

Paradiso Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Shredded roasted chicken, marinara, melted mozzarella-provolone, and Parmesan on fresh sandwich bread

Apps & Sides

Gyro Bites

Gyro Bites

$10.50

Six fried gyros-filled wontons served with tzatziki sauce

Chicken Shawarma Bites

Chicken Shawarma Bites

$10.50

Six fried chicken shawarma wontons with tzatziki

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$10.00

Seasoned chickpeas, tahini, garlic spread served with warm pita

Spicy Feta Cheese Dip

Spicy Feta Cheese Dip

$10.50

Served with warm pita bread

House Fries

House Fries

$6.50

Thin sliced potato Fries deep fried and seasoned

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$7.50

Served with dry heat spicy sauce & feta cheese

Side of Vegetables

Side of Vegetables

$10.50

Authentic shawarma sauce

Roasted Garlic

Roasted Garlic

$2.75

Two roasted garlic heads with balsamic glaze

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$4.00

Parmesan bread sticks & warm marinara sauce

Saffron Basmati Rice

Saffron Basmati Rice

$4.50
Charred Tomato

Charred Tomato

$1.50

It's tomato but charred

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$2.50

Warm and toasty

Basmati Rice

$3.50

Pure Basmati Rice

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Fresh Local Fruit

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Chef's Zesty Pasta Salad

Dolmathakia

Dolmathakia

$7.50+

Seasoned rice stuffed in grape leaf. (Authentic)

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Layers of lady finger cookies, espresso, mascarpone cream and house whip cream

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

Layers of filo pastry filled with walnuts & honey

Halva

Halva

$6.00

Whipped sesame butter, sugar, and pistachio nougat

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$7.50+

Refreshing Pineapple flavored soft serve! Dairy, gluten, fat and cholesterol free!

Gelato

Gelato

$7.50+

Made in the old world tradition, right here on Maui!

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Maui meets the Mediterranean. We specialize in Pizzas, Gyros, Wagyu Burgers, Cocktails, Local Gelato and so much more!

