Pizza Pasta Villa 2740 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Unit A, Denver, Co 80227
2740 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Denver, CO 80227
FOOD
ANTIPASTO
PASTA
Villa's "Bolognese" Lasagna
Sicilian family recipe of Homemade Bolognese. Layered with ricotta and parmesan in fresh pasta sheets, baked to perfection with homemade marinara.
Spinach Ravioli (6pc)
Six Large Spinach Raviolis with fresh Sautéed Spinach & tossed in a creamy Rosé Sauce
Cheese Pesto Tortellini
Ricotta filled Tortellini tossed in a light creamy Pesto Sauce.
Capellini Primavera Aglio E Olio
Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables(Cauliflower, Broccoli, Zucchini, Red & Green Bell Peppers) tossed in Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic. Served in Cappellini(a thinner spaghetti like noodle, similar to Angelhair Pasta).
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Grated Parmesan & Fettucine Pasta.
Fettuccine Carbonara
Prosciutto sliced & diced of Proscuitto Bone sautéed in Olive Oil with fresh Cream, peas and tossed with Pecorino Romano Grated Parmesan. Served with Fettucine.
Farfalle Bolognese
Lean Ground Beed simmered in Chianti Wine Reduction Sauce, with Peas, Carrots. Served in Farfalle(Bowtie) Pasta, & topped with a dollop of Ricotta Cheese.
Gnocchi Gorgonzola
Rich & Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce with Sautéed Mushrooms. Served in Gnocchi di Patate.
Shrimp Scampi
Five Shrimp tossed in Lemon Butter Shrimp Scampi Sauce with sautéed Red and Green cubed Bell Peppers.
Spaghetti & Meatballs (3pc)
Spaghetti imported from Italy with homemade Marinara & Three Homemade Meatballs.
Spaghetti & Italian Sausage
Spaghetti Imported from Italy and homemade Marinara with sliced Italian Sausage.
Pasta al Forno
Baked Rigatoni Pasta, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, tossed in homemade Marinara, Grated Peccorino Romano Parmesan Cheese, and topped with provolone shredded Mozzerella.
Shrimp Fra Diavola
Five Large Shrimp sautéed in a Spicy Red Seafood Marinara Sauce. Served in Linguini.