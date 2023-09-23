Drinks

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.25
Coca Cola

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Diet Coke

$2.25
Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.25
Melograno & Arancia San Pellegrino

$4.25
Pelligrino Bottled Water

$3.50
Pompelmo San Pellegrino

$4.25
Root Beer

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25

FOOD

ANTIPASTO

Burrata

$10.95
Arancini (3pc)

$8.75
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$9.95
Fried Calamari

$12.95
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6pc)

$8.45
Villa's Meatballs (3pc)

$6.45
Villa's Garlic Twists (3pc)

$2.50
Villa's Garlic Twists (6pc)

$4.95

INSALATA

Villa's House Salad

$6.75
Caesar Salad

$6.75
Italian Salad

$10.95

PASTA

Each Pasta comes with even pasta and sauces unless special modification is made !!
Villa's "Bolognese" Lasagna

$15.50

Sicilian family recipe of Homemade Bolognese. Layered with ricotta and parmesan in fresh pasta sheets, baked to perfection with homemade marinara.

Spinach Ravioli (6pc)

$14.50

Six Large Spinach Raviolis with fresh Sautéed Spinach & tossed in a creamy Rosé Sauce

Cheese Pesto Tortellini

$13.75

Ricotta filled Tortellini tossed in a light creamy Pesto Sauce.

Capellini Primavera Aglio E Olio

$14.45

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables(Cauliflower, Broccoli, Zucchini, Red & Green Bell Peppers) tossed in Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic. Served in Cappellini(a thinner spaghetti like noodle, similar to Angelhair Pasta).

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Grated Parmesan & Fettucine Pasta.

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.25

Prosciutto sliced & diced of Proscuitto Bone sautéed in Olive Oil with fresh Cream, peas and tossed with Pecorino Romano Grated Parmesan. Served with Fettucine.

Farfalle Bolognese

$14.25

Lean Ground Beed simmered in Chianti Wine Reduction Sauce, with Peas, Carrots. Served in Farfalle(Bowtie) Pasta, & topped with a dollop of Ricotta Cheese.

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$13.75

Rich & Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce with Sautéed Mushrooms. Served in Gnocchi di Patate.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.75

Five Shrimp tossed in Lemon Butter Shrimp Scampi Sauce with sautéed Red and Green cubed Bell Peppers.

Spaghetti & Meatballs (3pc)

$14.50

Spaghetti imported from Italy with homemade Marinara & Three Homemade Meatballs.

Spaghetti & Italian Sausage

$14.50

Spaghetti Imported from Italy and homemade Marinara with sliced Italian Sausage.

Pasta al Forno

$14.75

Baked Rigatoni Pasta, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, tossed in homemade Marinara, Grated Peccorino Romano Parmesan Cheese, and topped with provolone shredded Mozzerella.

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$15.45

Five Large Shrimp sautéed in a Spicy Red Seafood Marinara Sauce. Served in Linguini.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.50

STROMBOLI

Veggie stromboli

$13.50
Classic stromboli

$15.50

PIZZA

10" Create Your Own Pizza

$11.75
10" Milano

$15.45

10" Bari

$14.95
10" Capri

$15.75
10" Genoa

$15.50
10" Margherita

$13.50
10" Villa Primavera

$14.75
10" The Godfather

$16.95
10" Pepperoni Villa

$15.75
10" Villa Supreme

$16.45

DOLCE

Cheesecake

$7.50
Chocolate Cake

$7.50