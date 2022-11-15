  • Home
Pizza Pasta Villa 2740 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Unit A, Denver, Co 80227

No reviews yet

2740 South Wadsworth Boulevard

Denver, CO 80227

Antipasto

Burrata

$10.95

Burrata, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Olive Oil & Balsamic

Meat Arancini (3)

$8.75

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$9.95

Sausage, Peppers & Onions in Red Sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$12.95

Fried Calamari, lemon, Marinara

Garlic Twists (3)

$2.50
Garlic Twists (6)

Garlic Twists (6)

$4.95

Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

$8.45

Meatballs (3)

$6.45

Insalata

Villa's House

Villa's House

$6.75

Mixed Greens, Mushroom, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucmbers, Croutons & Your choice of Dressing

Caesar

$6.75

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

Italian

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Salami, Provolone, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onins, Peppercinis, Croutons & Italian Vinaigrette

Pasta

Villa's Lasagna

Villa's Lasagna

$15.50

Homemade Bolognese with Ricotta & Parmesan layered between Pasta Sheets, Baked to perfection in homemade Marinara.

Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$14.50

(6) Large Spinach Ravioli with Sauteed Spinach tossed in creamy Rose Sauce

Cheese Pesto Tortellini

Cheese Pesto Tortellini

$13.75

Ricotta Filled Tortellini tossed in light creamy Pesto.

Capellini Primavera Aglio e Olio

$14.45

Capellini with Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables tossed in Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine toassed with Parmesan & creamy Alfredo Suace.

Fettuccine Carbonara

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.25

Prosciutto cooked in Olive Oil with fresh Cream and tossed with grated Parmesan & Peas in Fettuccine.

Farfalle Bolognse

$14.25

Lean Ground Beef simmered in Red Wine, with Peas & Carrots & a hint of nNutmeg in Bowtie Pasta & topped with Ricotta.

Gnochi Gorgonzola

Gnochi Gorgonzola

$13.75

Rich & creamy Gorgonzola Sauce, in Gnochi & Mushroom.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.75

Five Shrimp tossed in Lemon Butter Scampi Sauce and Linguini.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.50

Spaghetti served with homemade Marinara & (3)Meatballs.

Spaghetti & Italian Suasage

$14.50

Spaghetti Sserved in homemade Marinara & Italian Sausage

Pasta al Forno

Pasta al Forno

$14.75

Baked Pasta, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, mixed in homemade Marinara, grated Parmesan & topped with Provolone.

Shrimp Fra Diavola

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$15.45

Five large sauteed Shrimp tossed in spicy Seafood Marinara in Linguini

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.50

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Stone Oven Pizza

$11.75

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.75

10" Specialty Stone Oven Pizzas

Milano

Milano

$15.45

Olive Oil with grated Mozzarella topped with Prosciutto, Grgonzola & garnished with Arugula

Bari

Bari

$14.95

Olive Oil & grated Mozzarella topped with Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & Fresh Garlic.

Capri

$15.75

Olive Oil & grated Mozzarella topped with Salami, Provolone, Tomatoes. Finished with a touch of Salt & Peper.

Genoa

$15.50

Pesto Sauce Topped with grated Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Artichokes, & Sprinkled with Basil,

Margherita

Margherita

$13.50

Red Sauce topped with grated Mozzarella, Tomatoes, & Bsil, Drizzeled with Olive Oil

Villa Primavera

Villa Primavera

$13.50

Red Sauce topped with grated Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, & Mushrooms.

The Godfather

The Godfather

$16.95

Red Sauce topped with grated Mozzarella, Salami, Proscuitto, Italian Sausage, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, & Pepperoncini.

Pepperoni Villa

Pepperoni Villa

$15.75

Extra Red Sauce topped with extra grated Mozzarella, with Double Pepperoni.

Villa Supreme

$16.45

Red Sauce topped with grated Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

Stromboli With Marinara (Copy)

Classic Stromboli

Classic Stromboli

$15.50

Pepperoni, Salami, & Provolone.

Veggie Stromboli

Veggie Stromboli

$13.50

Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted red Peppers, & Provolone

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Pelligrino Bottled Water

$3.50

coffee

$2.95

ice tea

$2.50

hot tea

$2.95

lemonade

$2.25

shirley temple

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.25

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.25

Melograno & Arancia San Pellegrino

$4.25

Pompelmo San Pellegrino

$4.25

wine

Villa Rosa moscato GL

$10.00

Villa Roso Moscato

Simply Chard GL

$8.00

Columbia Valley, WA

Spasso PG GL

$11.00

Ecaana PG GL

$9.00

Avia SB GL

$8.00

Ecaana Sangiovese GL

$9.00

Ecaana Nero D'Avola GL

$8.00

Simply Cab Sauv GL

$10.00

Rocca Bella Negroamaro GL

$11.00

San Vincente Chianti GL

$11.00

Villa Rosa Moscato BTL

$38.00

Simply Chard BTL

$30.00

Spasso PG BTL

$40.00

Ecaana PG BTL

$35.00

Avia SB BTL

$30.00

Ecaana Sangiovese BTL

$35.00

Ecaana Nero D'Avola BTL

$30.00

Simply Cab Sauv BTL

$38.00

Rocca Bella Negroamaro BTL

$40.00

San Vincente Chianti BTL

$40.00

Villa Rosa Barolo BTL

$65.00

Carpineto Brunello BTL

$95.00

Monte Degli Angeli Sangiovese BTL

$45.00

Monte Degli Angeli Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

beer

Corona

$4.00

Coors LT

$4.00

IPA

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

N/A Beer

$4.00

Kid's Menu (Copy)

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.95

Kid's Fettucine Afredo & Chicken

$7.95

Kid's Butter Noodles & Meatball

$7.95

Kid's 5" cheese Pizza & 1 Topping

$7.95

Dolce

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$2.95

Tiramisu

$7.50

Seasonal Gelato

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Spumoni

$5.95
Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$5.95

Mango Sorbet

$5.95

Monday Lasagna Specail (Copy)

Monday LASAGNA

$15.95

Monday CAESAR

Monday HOUSE

Monday CANNOLI

Specials (Copy)

Salmon Puttanesca

$23.95

Chicken Parmesan

$25.95

Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.95

Minestrone BWL

$4.50

RETAIL

Retail

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Authentic Atmosphere just like being in an Italian Villa, and Family Recipes, including Villa's "Bolognese" Lasagna, Meat Ariancini's, and Baked Al Forno, and Stone Oven Pizza's named after Italian Cities. 10' personal Pizzas Served just like in Italy.

2740 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Denver, CO 80227

