Pizza Paul's Geneseo

Popular Items

Large Pizza (16")
Regular Wings 12
Medium Pizza (13")

Pizza

Personal Pizza (10")

$10.95

Calzone

$15.14

Medium Pizza (13")

$15.93

Large Pizza (16")

$19.73

Extra Large Pizza (18")

$23.72

Sheet Pizza (16x24)

$28.08

Gluten Free

$10.95

Personal Gourmet Pizza

Chicken Wing Personal

$14.37

Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce

Hawaiian Personal

$14.37

Ham & pineapple

Meat Lovers Personal

$14.37

Mighty Bulldog Personal

$14.37

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives

New Yorker Personal

$14.37

Spinach, tomato and ricotta

Philly Steak Personal

$14.37

Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce

Veggie Lover Personal

$14.37

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato

White Garlic Veggie Personal

$14.37

Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms

Pickle Pizza Personal

$14.37

Medium Gourmet Pizza

Hawaiian Medium

$22.96

Ham & pineapple

Mighty Bulldog Medium

$22.96

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives

Chicken Wing Medium

$22.96

Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce

New Yorker Medium

$22.96

Spinach, tomato and ricotta

White Garlic Veggie Medium

$22.96

Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms

Veggie Lover Medium

$22.96

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato

Philly Steak Medium

$22.96

Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce

Meat Lovers Medium

$22.96

Pickle Pizza Medium

$22.96

Large Gourmet Pizza

Mighty Bulldog Large

$28.98

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives

Hawaiian Large

$28.98

Ham & pineapple

Chicken Wing Large

$28.98

Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce

New Yorker Large

$28.98

Spinach, tomato and ricotta

White Garlic Veggie Large

$28.98

Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms

Veggie Lover Large

$28.98

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato

Philly Steak Large

$28.98

Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce

Meat Lovers Large

$28.98

Pickle Pizza Large

$28.98

Extra Large Gourmet Pizza

Mighty Bulldog Extra Large

$35.34

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives

Hawaiian Extra Large

$35.34

Ham & pineapple

Chicken Wing Extra Large

$35.34

Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce

New Yorker Extra Large

$35.34

Spinach, tomato and ricotta

White Garlic Veggie Extra Large

$35.34

Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms

Veggie Lover Extra Large

$35.34

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato

Philly Steak Extra Large

$35.34

Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce

Meat Lover Extra Large

$35.34

Pickle Pizza Extra Large

$35.34

Sheet Gourmet Pizza

Mighty Bulldog Sheet

$33.44

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives

Hawaiian Sheet

$33.44

Ham & pineapple

Chicken Wing Sheet

$33.44

Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce

New Yorker Sheet

$33.44

Spinach, tomato and ricotta

White Garlic Veggie Sheet

$33.44

Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms

Veggie Lover Sheet

$33.44

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato

Philly Steak Sheet

$33.44

Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce

Meatlovers Sheet

$33.44

Pickle Pizza Sheet

$33.44

Calzones

All Mighty Calzone

$14.69

Pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green pepper & sausage

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.69

Fingers, BBQ sauce, garlic & mozzarella

Beef on Weck Calzone

$14.69

Roast Beef, cheddar, mozzarella. The top is coated

Buffalo Blue Calzone

$14.69

Medium sauce, blue cheese, fingers & mozzarella

Calzone

$15.14

Chicken and Biscuits Calzone

$14.69

Grilled chicken, gravy, fries & mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$14.69

Fingers, ranch, bacon, white garlic sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Cordon Blue Calzone

$14.69

Ham, fingers, swiss, mozzarella and bleu cheese

Chicken Wing Calzone

$14.69

Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce

Club Calzone

$14.69

Ham, turkey, bacon , American cheese, mozzarella, tomato & garlic sauce

Crazy Turkey Calzone

$14.69

Turkey, craisins, bacon, fresh tomato, American cheese & mozzarella

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.69

Ham & pineapple

Italian Lover Calzone

$14.69

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, ham, mozzarella & red sauce

Lasagna Calzone

$14.69

Ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce & ricotta

Meat Lover Calzone

$14.69

Pepperoni, ham & sausage

Meatball Calzone

$14.69

Meatballs, marinara & mozzarella

Mighty Bulldog Calzone

$14.69

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives

New Yorker Calzone

$14.69

Spinach, tomato and ricotta

Philly Steak Calzone

$14.69

Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce

Pizza & Wing Calzone

$14.69

Chicken Fingers tossed in buffalo blue sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & red sauce

Reuben Calzone

$14.69

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and swiss with caraway seeds.

Southwest Calzone

$14.69

Grilled Chicken, salsa, mozzarella, black olives & sour cream

Spinach Artichoke Calzone

$14.69

Spinach, artichoke, white garlic, ricotta & mozzarella

Steak Bomber Calzone

$14.69

Grilled steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella & garlic steak sauce

Taco Calzone

$14.69

Seasoned beef, cheddar, salsa & side of sour cream

The Dry Martini Calzone

$14.69

White garlic sauce, ham, Italian salami, ricotta, provolone & green olives

Veggie Lover Calzone

$14.69

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato

White Garlic Veggie Calzone

$14.69

Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms

Wings

Regular Wings 6

$7.04

Regular Wings 12

$14.07

-Regular Wings 18

$21.11

Regular Wings 24

$28.14

-Regular Wings 36

$42.22

Regular Wings 48

$56.29

Boneless Wings 6

$6.50

Boneless Wings 12

$12.99

Boneless Wings 18

$19.53

Boneless Wings 24

$26.00

Boneless Wings 48

$51.96

Breaded Wings 6

$8.15

Breaded Wings 12

$15.30

Breaded Wings 18

$21.84

Breaded Wings 24

$30.60

Breaded Wings 48

$60.10

From the Fryer

Battered Mushrooms

$6.46

Buffalo Blue Fries

$10.38

Chicken covered in Buffalo Blue sauce

Canadian Inspired Poutine

$10.38

Cheddar cheese curd and light gravy

Cauliflower

$6.46

Cheddar Tots

$6.46

Cheese Ravioli

$9.53

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$10.38

Bacon and lots of cheese

Chicken Fingers (no fries)

$9.53

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$13.24

Crackling

$12.99Out of stock

Greek Fries

$10.38

Feta, olives, tomato and house dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.53

Munchie Mix

$13.35

2 Pizza logs, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, Cheddar Tots and Battered Mushrooms

Onion Rings

$6.46

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$10.38

Steak, onion, peppers, cheese sauce and Paul's steak sauce

Pizza Fries

$10.38

Diced pepperoni, cheese served with pizza sauce

Pizza Logs

$9.53

Straight Cut Fries

$6.74

Sweet Fries

$10.38Out of stock

Brown sugar glaze, walnuts, cranberries and cream cheese drizzle

Taco Fries

$10.38

Beef, salsa, olives and sour cream

Fish Fry

$14.68Out of stock

Subs

Assorted Sub Small

$8.00

BLT Sub Small

$8.00

Capicolla Sub Small

$8.00

Cheese Sub Small

$8.00

Cheeseburger Sub Small

$9.50

Chicken Finger Parm Sub Small

$9.50

Chicken Finger Sub Small

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Parm Sub Small

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sub Small

$9.50

Ham Sub Small

$8.00

Italian Sub Small

$8.00

Meatball Sub Small

$8.00

Pizza Sub Small

$8.00

Roast Beef Sub Small

$9.50

Salami Sub Small

$8.00

Steak Sub Small

$9.50

Tuna Sub Small

$8.00

Turkey Sub Small

$8.00

Veggie Sub Small

$8.00

Assorted Sub Large

$11.25

BLT Sub Large

$11.25

Capicolla Sub Large

$11.25

Cheese Sub Large

$11.25

Cheeseburger Sub Large

$12.00

Chicken Finger Parm Sub Large

$12.00

Chicken Finger Sub Large

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Parm Sub Large

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sub Large

$12.00

Ham Sub Large

$11.25

Italian Sub Large

$11.25

Meatball Sub Large

$11.25

Pizza Sub Large

$11.25

Roast Beef Sub Large

$12.00

Salami Sub Large

$11.25

Steak Sub Large

$12.00

Tuna Sub Large

$11.25

Turkey Sub Large

$11.25

Veggie Sub Large

$11.25

Subzones

Shaped like a calzone, but sealed in the middle. One half is made in to a Calzone and the other half a sub. Comes standard with one topping: each additional topping $1.00

Bacon Subzone

$14.69

Capicolla Subzone

$14.69

Salami Subzone

$14.69

Ham Subzone

$14.69

Italian Subzone

$14.69

Assorted Subzone

$14.69

Meatball Subzone

$14.69

Turkey Subzone

$14.69

Roast Beef Subzone

$14.69

Steak Subzone

$14.69

Cheeseburger Subzone

$14.69

Grilled Chicken Subzone

$14.69

Chicken Finger Subzone

$14.69

Piadina

Assorted Piadina

$14.69

Bacon Piadina

$14.69

Capicolla Piadina

$14.69

Cheeseburger Piadina

$14.69

Chicken Finger Piadina

$14.69

Grilled Chicken Piadina

$14.69

Ham Piadina

$14.69

Italian Piadina

$14.69

Meatball Piadina

$14.69

Roast Beef Piadina

$14.69

Salami Piadina

$14.69

Steak Piadina

$14.69

Turkey Piadina

$14.69

Grilled Chicken Parm Piadina

$14.69

Chicken Finger Parm Piadina

$14.69

Wraps

Buffalo Blue Wrap

$10.67

Blue sauce and grilled chicken

Philly Steak Wrap

$10.67

Peppers, mushrooms, onions, steak sauce and mozzarella

Western Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.67

Salsa, sour cream and cheddar

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.67

Bacon, turkey, mayo, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion

Veggie Wrap

$10.67

Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, picjles and house dressing

Bacon Wrap

$10.67

Capicolla Wrap

$10.67

Salami Wrap

$10.67

Ham Wrap

$10.67

Italian Wrap

$10.67

Assorted Wrap

$10.67

Meatball Wrap

$10.67

Turkey Wrap

$10.67

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.67

Steak Wrap

$10.67

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.67

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.67

Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.67

From the Field

Salads are served with iceberg lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion

Garden Salad

$7.14

Chef Salad

$9.66

Ham, turkey and provolone cheese

Classic Club

$9.66

Bacon, cranberries, grilled chicken and ham

Southwest Santa Fe

$9.66

Tortilla shell, grilled chicken, salsa, olives, cheddar & sour cream

Taco Salad

$9.66

Tortilla shell, seasoned beef, sour cream, salsa, cheddat and olives

Mediterranean

$9.66

Grilled chicken, olives and feta

Cranberry Cape Cod

$9.66

Cranberries, mandarin oranges and feta

Antipasta Salad

$9.66

Breads

Bread Sticks 6

$7.14

Bread Sticks 6 w/Cheese

$8.40

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.77

Brownie

$4.86

Cookie

$2.70Out of stock

Fried Dough

$4.77

Decadent Dessert

$6.00

Beverages

2 Liter

$3.13

20 oz

$2.19

Can

$1.64Out of stock

Juice

$2.19Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.19

Paul's Balls

Basic Ball

$2.98

Cheese & Garlic

Cheesecake Ball

$2.98

Rolled in cinnamon, topped with cheesecake. Add raspberry or caramel sauce.

Honey Butter Ball

$2.98

Rolled in cinnamon and honey butter.

Extras

Marinara

$0.83

Pizza Sauce

$0.83

Side BC

$0.83

Ranch

$0.83

BBQ

$0.83

Mild Sauce

$0.83

Medium Sauce

$0.83

Hot Sauce

$0.83

Boss

$0.83

Garlic

$0.83

Chips

$1.10

Slices

Slice Cheese Special

$6.21

Slice CP Special

$6.49

Slice Specialty Special

$7.03

6" Sub

Assorted Sub Small

$10.23

BLT Sub Small

$8.64

Bologna Sub Small

$10.23Out of stock

Capicolla Sub Small

$10.80

Cheese Sub Small

$10.80

Salami Sub Small

$10.80

Ham Sub Small

$10.80

Italian Sub Small

$10.80

Meatball Sub Small

$10.80

Pizza Sub Small

$10.80

Tuna Sub Small

$10.80

Turkey Sub Small

$10.80

Veggie Sub Small

$10.80

Roast Beef Sub Small

$12.42

Steak Sub Small

$12.42

Cheeseburger Sub Small

$12.42

Grilled Chicken Sub Small

$12.42

Chicken Finger Sub Small

$12.42

Grilled Chicken Parm Sub Small

$12.42

Chicken Finger Parm Sub Small

$12.42

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.03

Ham, turkey and provolone cheese

Taco Salad

$11.03

Tortilla shell, seasoned beef, sour cream, salsa, cheddat and olives

Southwest Santa Fe

$11.03

Tortilla shell, grilled chicken, salsa, olives, cheddar & sour cream

Mediterranean

$11.03

Grilled chicken, olives and feta

Cranberry Cape Cod

$11.03

Cranberries, mandarin oranges and feta

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Main Street, Geneseo, NY 14454

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Paul's image

