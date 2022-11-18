Pizza Paul's Geneseo
110 Main Street
Geneseo, NY 14454
Popular Items
Pizza
Personal Gourmet Pizza
Chicken Wing Personal
Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce
Hawaiian Personal
Ham & pineapple
Meat Lovers Personal
Mighty Bulldog Personal
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives
New Yorker Personal
Spinach, tomato and ricotta
Philly Steak Personal
Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce
Veggie Lover Personal
Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato
White Garlic Veggie Personal
Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms
Pickle Pizza Personal
Medium Gourmet Pizza
Hawaiian Medium
Ham & pineapple
Mighty Bulldog Medium
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives
Chicken Wing Medium
Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce
New Yorker Medium
Spinach, tomato and ricotta
White Garlic Veggie Medium
Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms
Veggie Lover Medium
Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato
Philly Steak Medium
Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce
Meat Lovers Medium
Pickle Pizza Medium
Large Gourmet Pizza
Mighty Bulldog Large
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives
Hawaiian Large
Ham & pineapple
Chicken Wing Large
Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce
New Yorker Large
Spinach, tomato and ricotta
White Garlic Veggie Large
Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms
Veggie Lover Large
Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato
Philly Steak Large
Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce
Meat Lovers Large
Pickle Pizza Large
Extra Large Gourmet Pizza
Mighty Bulldog Extra Large
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives
Hawaiian Extra Large
Ham & pineapple
Chicken Wing Extra Large
Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce
New Yorker Extra Large
Spinach, tomato and ricotta
White Garlic Veggie Extra Large
Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms
Veggie Lover Extra Large
Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato
Philly Steak Extra Large
Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce
Meat Lover Extra Large
Pickle Pizza Extra Large
Sheet Gourmet Pizza
Mighty Bulldog Sheet
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives
Hawaiian Sheet
Ham & pineapple
Chicken Wing Sheet
Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce
New Yorker Sheet
Spinach, tomato and ricotta
White Garlic Veggie Sheet
Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms
Veggie Lover Sheet
Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato
Philly Steak Sheet
Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce
Meatlovers Sheet
Pickle Pizza Sheet
Calzones
All Mighty Calzone
Pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green pepper & sausage
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fingers, BBQ sauce, garlic & mozzarella
Beef on Weck Calzone
Roast Beef, cheddar, mozzarella. The top is coated
Buffalo Blue Calzone
Medium sauce, blue cheese, fingers & mozzarella
Calzone
Chicken and Biscuits Calzone
Grilled chicken, gravy, fries & mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Fingers, ranch, bacon, white garlic sauce & mozzarella
Chicken Cordon Blue Calzone
Ham, fingers, swiss, mozzarella and bleu cheese
Chicken Wing Calzone
Fingers and Buffalo blue cheese sauce
Club Calzone
Ham, turkey, bacon , American cheese, mozzarella, tomato & garlic sauce
Crazy Turkey Calzone
Turkey, craisins, bacon, fresh tomato, American cheese & mozzarella
Hawaiian Calzone
Ham & pineapple
Italian Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, ham, mozzarella & red sauce
Lasagna Calzone
Ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce & ricotta
Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, ham & sausage
Meatball Calzone
Meatballs, marinara & mozzarella
Mighty Bulldog Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and olives
New Yorker Calzone
Spinach, tomato and ricotta
Philly Steak Calzone
Onion, peppers, mushrooms and white garlic sauce
Pizza & Wing Calzone
Chicken Fingers tossed in buffalo blue sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & red sauce
Reuben Calzone
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and swiss with caraway seeds.
Southwest Calzone
Grilled Chicken, salsa, mozzarella, black olives & sour cream
Spinach Artichoke Calzone
Spinach, artichoke, white garlic, ricotta & mozzarella
Steak Bomber Calzone
Grilled steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella & garlic steak sauce
Taco Calzone
Seasoned beef, cheddar, salsa & side of sour cream
The Dry Martini Calzone
White garlic sauce, ham, Italian salami, ricotta, provolone & green olives
Veggie Lover Calzone
Mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomato
White Garlic Veggie Calzone
Broccoli, spinach and mushrooms
Wings
Regular Wings 6
Regular Wings 12
-Regular Wings 18
Regular Wings 24
-Regular Wings 36
Regular Wings 48
Boneless Wings 6
Boneless Wings 12
Boneless Wings 18
Boneless Wings 24
Boneless Wings 48
Breaded Wings 6
Breaded Wings 12
Breaded Wings 18
Breaded Wings 24
Breaded Wings 48
From the Fryer
Battered Mushrooms
Buffalo Blue Fries
Chicken covered in Buffalo Blue sauce
Canadian Inspired Poutine
Cheddar cheese curd and light gravy
Cauliflower
Cheddar Tots
Cheese Ravioli
Cheesy Bacon Fries
Bacon and lots of cheese
Chicken Fingers (no fries)
Chicken Fingers with Fries
Crackling
Greek Fries
Feta, olives, tomato and house dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Munchie Mix
2 Pizza logs, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, Cheddar Tots and Battered Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Philly Cheese Steak Fries
Steak, onion, peppers, cheese sauce and Paul's steak sauce
Pizza Fries
Diced pepperoni, cheese served with pizza sauce
Pizza Logs
Straight Cut Fries
Sweet Fries
Brown sugar glaze, walnuts, cranberries and cream cheese drizzle
Taco Fries
Beef, salsa, olives and sour cream
Fish Fry
Subs
Assorted Sub Small
BLT Sub Small
Capicolla Sub Small
Cheese Sub Small
Cheeseburger Sub Small
Chicken Finger Parm Sub Small
Chicken Finger Sub Small
Grilled Chicken Parm Sub Small
Grilled Chicken Sub Small
Ham Sub Small
Italian Sub Small
Meatball Sub Small
Pizza Sub Small
Roast Beef Sub Small
Salami Sub Small
Steak Sub Small
Tuna Sub Small
Turkey Sub Small
Veggie Sub Small
Assorted Sub Large
BLT Sub Large
Capicolla Sub Large
Cheese Sub Large
Cheeseburger Sub Large
Chicken Finger Parm Sub Large
Chicken Finger Sub Large
Grilled Chicken Parm Sub Large
Grilled Chicken Sub Large
Ham Sub Large
Italian Sub Large
Meatball Sub Large
Pizza Sub Large
Roast Beef Sub Large
Salami Sub Large
Steak Sub Large
Tuna Sub Large
Turkey Sub Large
Veggie Sub Large
Subzones
Piadina
Assorted Piadina
Bacon Piadina
Capicolla Piadina
Cheeseburger Piadina
Chicken Finger Piadina
Grilled Chicken Piadina
Ham Piadina
Italian Piadina
Meatball Piadina
Roast Beef Piadina
Salami Piadina
Steak Piadina
Turkey Piadina
Grilled Chicken Parm Piadina
Chicken Finger Parm Piadina
Wraps
Buffalo Blue Wrap
Blue sauce and grilled chicken
Philly Steak Wrap
Peppers, mushrooms, onions, steak sauce and mozzarella
Western Grilled Chicken Wrap
Salsa, sour cream and cheddar
Turkey Club Wrap
Bacon, turkey, mayo, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, picjles and house dressing
Bacon Wrap
Capicolla Wrap
Salami Wrap
Ham Wrap
Italian Wrap
Assorted Wrap
Meatball Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Steak Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken Finger Wrap
From the Field
Garden Salad
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey and provolone cheese
Classic Club
Bacon, cranberries, grilled chicken and ham
Southwest Santa Fe
Tortilla shell, grilled chicken, salsa, olives, cheddar & sour cream
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell, seasoned beef, sour cream, salsa, cheddat and olives
Mediterranean
Grilled chicken, olives and feta
Cranberry Cape Cod
Cranberries, mandarin oranges and feta
Antipasta Salad
Paul's Balls
Extras
6" Sub
Assorted Sub Small
BLT Sub Small
Bologna Sub Small
Capicolla Sub Small
Cheese Sub Small
Salami Sub Small
Ham Sub Small
Italian Sub Small
Meatball Sub Small
Pizza Sub Small
Tuna Sub Small
Turkey Sub Small
Veggie Sub Small
Roast Beef Sub Small
Steak Sub Small
Cheeseburger Sub Small
Grilled Chicken Sub Small
Chicken Finger Sub Small
Grilled Chicken Parm Sub Small
Chicken Finger Parm Sub Small
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey and provolone cheese
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell, seasoned beef, sour cream, salsa, cheddat and olives
Southwest Santa Fe
Tortilla shell, grilled chicken, salsa, olives, cheddar & sour cream
Mediterranean
Grilled chicken, olives and feta
Cranberry Cape Cod
Cranberries, mandarin oranges and feta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
110 Main Street, Geneseo, NY 14454