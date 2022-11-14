Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

2,766 Reviews

$$

1602 21st Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bottled Drinks

2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.50Out of stock
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50Out of stock
2 Liter Dr. Pepper

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.50
2 Liter Barq's Rootbeer

2 Liter Barq's Rootbeer

$3.50Out of stock
20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.00
Tummy Yummies

Tummy Yummies

$1.00
20oz Coke Zero

20oz Coke Zero

$2.00
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.00
20oz Dr. Pepper

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock
20oz Orange Fanta

20oz Orange Fanta

$2.00
20oz Powerade Mountain Blast

20oz Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen. Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

