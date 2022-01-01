A map showing the location of Pizza Perfect LLC 830 Lee Highway,View gallery

830 Lee Highway,

Chilhowie, VA 24319

Appetizers

Breadsticks with cheese

$5.99+

Cajun Fries

$2.25+

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fries

$2.25+

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pizza-Perfect Fries

$6.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$9.99+

Mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Steak Calzone

$10.99+

Steak and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Stromboli

$10.99+

Grilled chicken, onion, green pepper and marinara inside

Crazy Carnivore Calzone

$10.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham and mozzarella

Deluxe Calzone

$10.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$10.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella, marinara served on the side

Stromboli

$10.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Veggie Calzone

$10.99+

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella and spinach

Salads

Caesar

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, grated Parmesan cheese served with Caesar dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, grated Parmesan cheese and served with Caesar dressing

Chef’s Salad

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, turkey and ham topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Your choice of blackened, grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, onion and mozzarella cheese

Garden Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and seasoned croutons served with your choice of dressing on the side

Greek

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers topped with feta cheese and black olives

Italian Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes and cucumber topped with ham, turkey, pepperoni and mozzarella

Pizza Perfect Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, topped with pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Side Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cucumber served with your choice of dressing

ADD CHICKEN

$3.99

Pizza Perfect Twists

BBQ Chicken

$11.99+

Cheese

$9.99+

Chicken

$11.99+

Chicken Buffalo

$11.99+

Pepperoni

$10.99+

Wings

10pc Wings

$10.99

20pc Wings

$19.99

30pc Wings

$28.99

40pc Wings

$38.99

Burgers

1/2lb Cheese Burger

$7.99

Two quarter pound patties topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and mayo

1/4lb Cheese Burger

$6.49

Juicy burger topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Jalapeńo Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/2lb. burger served with onions, jalapenos, tomato and ranch dressing

Louisiana Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/2lb. cheese burger with grilled onion, mushroom and blue cheese dressing

Texas Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/2lb. burger served with a slice of ham, onion ring, melted cheese and BBQ sauce

Sandwiches & Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

$7.99+

Grilled Steak and white American cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.25+

Juicy burger topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Grilled marinated chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch, served on pita bread.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.25+

Juicy marinated grilled chicken, topped with melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Chicken The Works

$8.25+

Juicy marinated grilled chicken, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo topped with melted white American cheese

Gyro

$8.25

Grilled lamb, topped with lettuce, tomato and cucumber sauce and wrapped in fresh pita bread

Hot Hamm & Cheese

$8.25+

Hot ham and melted white American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing

Italian Sub

$8.25+

Ham, pepperoni and turkey with cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Italian dressing

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.25+

Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Mexican Sub

$8.25+

Grilled steak, white American cheese, onion, jalapenos and tomato

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.25+

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, & mozzarella

Pizza Perfect Sub

$8.25+

Grilled steak topped with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Steak The Works

$8.25+

Grilled steak cooked with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with melted white American cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo

Terrific Turkey Sub

$8.25+

Turkey and white American cheese, served hot or cold and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing

Veggie Sub

$8.25+

Perfectly grilled mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing

Extra Steak

$3.99

Pasta Perfection

Chicken Parmagiana

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

Lasagna

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.49

Stuffed with three cheeses, garlic and Italian herbs, covered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked

Oven Spaghetti

$11.99

Our baked spaghetti, served with meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Ravioli

$10.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat balls

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$10.99

Kids

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.99

Pita Pizza w/ Cheese

$5.99

Spaghetti

$5.99

Sweet Treats

Triple Chocolate

$5.99

Zipola

$4.25

Beverages

Soda

$1.99

Soda Can

$1.00

10" Pizzas

10" Beautifully Basic

$7.99

10" Supreme

$10.99

10" Crazy Carnivore

$10.99

10" Veggie

$10.99

10" The Greek

$10.99

10" Hawaiian

$10.99

10" Steak Pizza

$10.99

10" Chicken Pizza

$10.99

10" Buffalo Pizza

$10.99

10" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$10.99

10" Chicken Ranch

$10.99

10" Resident Blonde

$10.99

14" Pizzas

14" Beautifully Basic Cheese

$10.99

14" Supreme

$16.99

14" Crazy Carnivore

$16.99

14" Veggie

$16.99

14" The Greek

$16.99

14" Hawaiian

$15.99

14" Steak Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken PIzza

$16.99

14" Buffalo Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken Ranch Pizza

$16.99

14" Resident Blonde White

$15.99

16" Pizzas

16" Beautifully Basic Cheese

$12.99

16" Supreme

$19.99

16" Crazy Carnivore

$19.99

16" Veggie

$19.99

16" The Greek

$19.99

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

16" Steak Pizza

$19.99

16" Chicken Pizza

$19.99

16" Buffalo Pizza

$19.99

16" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$19.99

16" Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

16" Resident Blonde PIzza

$18.99

7" PIta Pizza

7" PIta Pizza

$3.99

The Pizza Perfect Colossus

COLOSSUS Supreme

$45.99

COLOSSUS CHEESE

$30.99

COLOSSUS CRAZY

$45.99

COLOSSUS VEGGIES

$45.99

COLOSSUS STEAK

$55.99

COLOSSUS CHICKEN

$55.99

Lunch Special

Small Pizza with One Topping

$7.99

Small Calzone with One Topping

$7.99

Any 8” Sub with Fries

$7.99

3 Piece Chicken Strips with Fries

$7.99

Small Breadsticks with Cheese and One Topping

$7.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Garlic Bread

$7.99

1/2lb. Cheeseburger with Fries

$7.99

POLICE DISCOUNT

$6.00

Deals

Two Pastas

$21.99

2 XL 1 topping

$25.99

2 LRG 2 topping

$25.99

1 LRG Specialty + 1 Chz

$25.99

2 LRG Specialty

$31.99

1 LRG 1 Topping + LRG bread

$17.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
PIZZA PERFECT IS DRIVEN BY A SMALL TOWN VALUE AND SERVE NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA. Enjoy!

830 Lee Highway,, Chilhowie, VA 24319

Directions

