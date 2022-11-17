Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Perfect Bellevue

920 Reviews

$

357 Clofton Dr

Nashville, TN 37221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg. Custom Pizza
XL Custom Pizza
Med. Custom Pizza

Pizza*

10" Gluten Free Custom

$11.75

Gluten Free Perfect

$15.75

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$15.75

Gluten Free Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.75

Gluten Free Funky Margherita

$15.75

Gluten Free Deluxe Vegetarian

$16.75

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.75

Gluten Free Fantasy

$16.75

Gluten Free Chicken Pie

$16.75

Gluten Free Capi Marg

$16.75

Gluten Free Hunter's Choice

$16.75

Gluten Free Blanc

$16.75

Gluten Free Vegan

$16.75

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$16.75

Gluten Free Dante's Chicken Pie

$16.75

10" Gluten Free Marg

$15.75

Med. Custom Pizza

$11.95

Med. Perfect

$15.85

Med. Vegetarian

$15.85

Med. Margherita

$15.85

Med. Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.85

Med. Funky Margherita

$15.85

Med. Deluxe Vegetarian

$16.95

Med. BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Med. Fantasy

$16.95

Med. Chicken Pie

$16.95

Med. Capi Marg

$16.95

Med. Hunter's Choice Pizza

$16.95

Med. Blanc

$16.95

Med. Vegan Pizza

$16.95

Med. Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Med. Dante's Chicken Pie

$16.95

Lg. Custom Pizza

$14.95

Lg. Perfect

$19.95

Lg. Vegetarian

$19.95

Lg. Margherita

$19.95

Lg. Bacon Cheese Burger

$19.95

Lg. Funky Margherita

$19.95

Lg. Deluxe Vegetarian

$21.15

Lg. BBQ Chicken

$21.15

Lg. Fantasy

$21.15

Lg. Chicken Pie

$21.15

Lg. Capi Marg

$21.15

Lg. Hunter's Choice

$21.15

Lg. Blanc

$21.15

Lg. Vegan

$21.15

Lg. Dante's Chicken Pie

$21.15

Lg. Chicken Alf

$24.35

XL Custom Pizza

$16.75

XL Perfect

$23.25

XL Vegetarian

$23.25

XL Margherita

$23.25

XL Bacon Cheese Burger

$23.25

XL Funky Margherita

$23.25

XL Deluxe Vegetarian

$24.35

XL BBQ Chicken

$24.35

XL Fantasy

$24.35

XL Chicken Pie

$24.35

XL Capi Marg

$24.35

XL Hunter's Choice

$24.35

XL Chicken Alfredo

$24.35

XL Dante's Chicken Pie

$24.35
XL. Pizza Blanc

XL. Pizza Blanc

$24.35

16" Round Hand Tossed with Ricotta, Feta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Roasted Garlic, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (No Red Sauce)

XL. Vegan Pizza

XL. Vegan Pizza

$24.35

16" Round Hand Tossed with Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese, Seitan Chorizo

Med. Sicilian Custom Pizza

$15.25

Med. Sicilian Perfect

$19.35

Med. Sicilian Vegetarian

$19.35

Med. Sicilian Margherita

$19.35

Med. Sicilian Bacon Cheese Burger

$19.35

Med. Sicilian Funky Margherita

$19.35

Med. Sicilian Deluxe Vegetarian

$20.45

Med. Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Fantasy

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Chicken Pie

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Capi Marg

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Hunter's Choice Pizza

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Blanc

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Vegan

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Chicken Alfredo

$20.45

Med. Sicilian Dante's Chicken Pie

$20.45

XL Sicilian Custom

$20.25

XL Sicilian Perfect

$25.45

XL Sicilian Vegetarian

$25.45

XL Sicilian Margherita

$25.45

XL Sicilian Bacon Cheese Burger

$25.45

XL Sicilian Funky Margherita

$25.45

XL Sicilian Deluxe Vegetarian

$26.45

XL Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$26.45

XL Sicilian Fantasy

$26.45

XL Sicilian Chicken Pie

$26.45

XL Sicilian Capi Marg

$26.45

XL Sicilian Hunter's Choice

$26.45

XL Sicilian Blanc

$26.45

XL Sicilian Vegan

$26.45

XL Sicilian Dante's Chicken Pie

$26.45

XL Sicilian Chicken Alfredo

$23.11

Thin Custom Slice

$3.50

Thin Pizza Perfect Slice

$4.70

Thin Vegetarian Slice

$4.70

Thin Margherita Slice

$4.70

Thin Bacon Cheese Burger Slice

$4.70

Thin Funky Margherita Slice

$4.70

Thin Deluxe Vegetarian Slice

$4.70

Thin BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.70

Thin Fantasy Slice

$4.70

Thin Chicken Pie Slice

$4.70

Thin Capi Marg Slice

$4.70

Thin Hunter's Choice Slice

$4.70

Thin Pizza Blanc Slice

$4.70

Thin Chicken Alfredo Slice

$4.70

Thin Dante's Chicken Pie Slice

$4.70

Vegan Thin Slice

$4.70

Sicilian Slice Custom

$4.55

Create your own Thick Crust Slice with Toppings and Sauce of Your Choice

Sicilian Slice Perfect

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Vegetarian

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Margherita

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Bacon Cheese Burger

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Funky Margherita

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Deluxe Vegetarian

$5.25

Sicilian Slice BBQ Chicken

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Fantasy

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Chicken Pie

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Capi Marg

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Hunter's Choice

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Pizza Blanc

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Dante's Chicken

$5.25

Sicilian Slice Vegan

$5.25

Appetizers*

House Salad

$5.75

Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano

Large House Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini

Large Greek Salad

$7.75

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$10.55

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano

Meatball Sliders

$6.90

Homemade Garlic Bread

$3.25

Six pieces served with marinara.

Deep Dish Cheese Bread

$5.60

Six pieces served with marinara.

Side Of Meatballs

$4.80

Side Of Sausage

$4.80

Pepperoni Roll

$5.25

Served with marinara.

Wings

$12.00

CHIPS

$1.00

Pasta*

All entrees are served with garlic bread.

Spaghetti

$7.50

Pasta with homemade marinara

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Pesto

$8.95

Pasta with homemade pesto sauce (contains pine nuts).

Beef Lasagna

$10.50

Manicotti

$8.25

Pasta crepes filled with ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, parmesan topped with homemade marinara.

Spinach Ravioli

$8.50

Cheese Ravioli

$8.50

Kid Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$6.25

Beef Ziti

$9.50

SP LASA

$9.75

Calzones*

Cheese Calzone

$7.40

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.45

Spinach Calzone

$8.45

Custom Calzone

$8.45

Subs*

Italian

$8.75

Salami, Ham, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles, Romano, Italian Dressing

Turkey

$8.75

Turkey, Provolone, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles, Romano, Italian Dressing

Ham And Cheese

$8.75

Ham, Provolone, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles, Romano, Italian Dressing

Roast Beef

$8.75

Roast Beef, Provolone, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles, Romano, Italian Dressing

Meatball

$8.75

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone, Romano

Sausage

$8.75

Sausage, Sautéed Pepper and Onions, Marinara, Provolone, Romano

Hot Capi

$8.75

Salami, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Romano, Italian Dressing

Vegetarian

$8.75

Mushrooms, Provolone, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles, Italian Dressing, Pesto (Contains Pine Nuts), Romano

CAPRESE

$8.75

Chips

$0.80

Parm Sub

$8.75

Desserts*

Cannoli

$3.75

Sicilian pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.

3 Mini Cannoli

$3.25

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.

Tennessee Cheesecake

$4.50

Locally baked featuring flavors such as Original, Oreo and Chocolate Swirl

Limoncello

$5.50

Fluffy cake infused with lemon and topped with lemon marscapone frosting.

Sweets in a Jar

$5.50

Extras*

Side Anchovies

$1.00

Side Italian Dressing

$0.30

Side Fat Free Ranch Dressing

$0.30

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.30

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.30

Side Olive Oil

$0.30

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.30

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Pepperoncinis

$0.50

Side Habanero

$1.00

Pesto

2 Liters

Coke 2L

$3.50

Diet Coke 2L

$3.50

Sprite 2L

$3.50

Root Beer 2L

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen. Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Website

Location

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Perfect image
Pizza Perfect image
Pizza Perfect image
Pizza Perfect image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fortuna Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
8100 TN 100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Corner Pub Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 167
8058 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
orange star4.6 • 1,359
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue - 8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401
orange starNo Reviews
8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401 Bellevue, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
HoneyFire BBQ
orange star4.6 • 1,276
8127 Sawyer Brown Road Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery
orange star4.5 • 596
7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
orange star4.6 • 1,359
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery
orange star4.5 • 596
7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Corner Pub Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 167
8058 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sylvan Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Green Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston