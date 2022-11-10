Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Pie on the Fly - New Town

No reviews yet

221 Main Street Suite 101A

New Town, ND 58763

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 for $6.99 each
2 for 22
2 Liters

Pizzas

BYO Pizza

$15.99
Cheese

Cheese

$15.99
Motherload

Motherload

$23.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Crumbled Bacon, Green Peppers, Olives, Onion, Pineapple and Jalapeño.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.99
Pepperoni Plus

Pepperoni Plus

$20.99

Do you love Pepperoni? Do you love Sauce and Cheese? This is the pizza you have been waiting for. 100 slices of Pepperoni with Double Cheese, Double Sauce, and Extra Grease… Not for the faint of heart.

Mega Meat

Mega Meat

$19.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crumbled Bacon.

Texan

Texan

$19.99

Spicy Ranch sauce, Italian Sausage and Jalapeño.

Veggie

Veggie

$19.99

Green Peppers, Olives, Onions and Mushrooms.

Fat Hawaiian

Fat Hawaiian

$19.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Crumbled Bacon.

Jalapeno White Hawaiian

Jalapeno White Hawaiian

$19.99

Fat Hawaiian with Ranch sauce base plus Jalapenos!!!!

Supreme

Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onion and Green Peppers.

Spare Tire

Spare Tire

$19.99

Sauerkraut, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeño and Pineapple.

Taco

Taco

$22.99

Creamy Salsa Sauce, Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Olives, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Lettuce And Cheddar Cheese.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$20.99

Featured pizza of the month ($5 off 19.99 reg price) Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese.

Porky Pig

Porky Pig

$20.99

BBQ Sauce, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Crumbled Bacon.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, and Chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken and Crumbled Bacon.

Nats Kickin Chicken

Nats Kickin Chicken

$20.99

Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon with Hot Sauce On Top.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Featured pizza of the month $5 off (regular price $22.99) Homemade Fry Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Hamburger, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Crumbled Bacon, French Fries and Topped with Shredded Lettuce and Tomato.

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm

$10.99

5 Italian meatballs smothered in our house marinara, covered in mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection on our flatbread. Comes with 1/2 lb of crinkle cut french fries, our house made ranch and a side of ketchup.

Hammy Sammie

$10.99

Diced ham with white onion covered in melted mozzarella and topped with lettuce, tomato, and 1000 island dressing. Served on our flatbread, this one is a Williston classic. Comes with 1/2 lb of crinkle cut french fries, our house made ranch and a side of ketchup.

Chicken Shack Ranch

$10.99

Perfectly seasoned garlic chicken breast, crumbled bacon, and melted mozzarella cheese on a flatbread make up the famous Chicken Shack Ranch. Comes with 1/2 lb of crinkle cut french fries, our house made ranch and a side of ketchup.

Sticks

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Italian Cheese Sticks

Italian Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Seasoning.

Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeño.

Bacon Cheese Sticks

Bacon Cheese Sticks

$11.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Crumbled Bacon.

Family Cheese Sticks

Family Cheese Sticks

$17.99

A Family Sized Portion of Italian Cheese Stick.

Boneless Wings

Boneless (10)

Boneless (10)

$9.99
Boneless (20)

Boneless (20)

$17.99

Pound Of Pasta

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Penne Pasta, Topped with all White Meat Chicken Breast Strips and Our Rich and Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Meaty Marinara

Meaty Marinara

$10.99

Penne Pasta, Topped with Our Zesty Marinara Meat Sauce and Piping Hot Mozzarella Cheese.

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Boneless Buffalo Chicken wings

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Canadian bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons.

Sauces

Tub 'O Ranch

$4.99

Marinara

$1.19

Garlic Ranch

$1.19

Spicy Ranch

$1.19

Sour Cream

$0.69

Dessert

Monkey Bites

Monkey Bites

$7.99

Drink Sizes

2 Liters

$3.99

20 oz

$2.49

Specials

J
Pick 2 for $6.99 each

Pick 2 for $6.99 each

2 for 22

2 for 22

$22.00

2 14" pizza 2 toppings for $22! Wow what a deal! Choice of thin or hand tossed crust! A deal the whole family can enjoy!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Your Favorite Pizza Place!

221 Main Street Suite 101A, New Town, ND 58763

Directions

