Pizza Pie on the Fly - New Town
221 Main Street Suite 101A
New Town, ND 58763
Popular Items
Pizzas
BYO Pizza
Cheese
Motherload
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Crumbled Bacon, Green Peppers, Olives, Onion, Pineapple and Jalapeño.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni Plus
Do you love Pepperoni? Do you love Sauce and Cheese? This is the pizza you have been waiting for. 100 slices of Pepperoni with Double Cheese, Double Sauce, and Extra Grease… Not for the faint of heart.
Mega Meat
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crumbled Bacon.
Texan
Spicy Ranch sauce, Italian Sausage and Jalapeño.
Veggie
Green Peppers, Olives, Onions and Mushrooms.
Fat Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Crumbled Bacon.
Jalapeno White Hawaiian
Fat Hawaiian with Ranch sauce base plus Jalapenos!!!!
Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onion and Green Peppers.
Spare Tire
Sauerkraut, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeño and Pineapple.
Taco
Creamy Salsa Sauce, Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Olives, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Lettuce And Cheddar Cheese.
Garlic Chicken
Featured pizza of the month ($5 off 19.99 reg price) Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese.
Porky Pig
BBQ Sauce, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Crumbled Bacon.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato.
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, and Chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken and Crumbled Bacon.
Nats Kickin Chicken
Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon with Hot Sauce On Top.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Featured pizza of the month $5 off (regular price $22.99) Homemade Fry Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Hamburger, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Crumbled Bacon, French Fries and Topped with Shredded Lettuce and Tomato.
Sandwiches
Meatball Parm
5 Italian meatballs smothered in our house marinara, covered in mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection on our flatbread. Comes with 1/2 lb of crinkle cut french fries, our house made ranch and a side of ketchup.
Hammy Sammie
Diced ham with white onion covered in melted mozzarella and topped with lettuce, tomato, and 1000 island dressing. Served on our flatbread, this one is a Williston classic. Comes with 1/2 lb of crinkle cut french fries, our house made ranch and a side of ketchup.
Chicken Shack Ranch
Perfectly seasoned garlic chicken breast, crumbled bacon, and melted mozzarella cheese on a flatbread make up the famous Chicken Shack Ranch. Comes with 1/2 lb of crinkle cut french fries, our house made ranch and a side of ketchup.
Sticks
Breadsticks
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Italian Cheese Sticks
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Seasoning.
Jalapeno Cheese Sticks
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeño.
Bacon Cheese Sticks
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Crumbled Bacon.
Family Cheese Sticks
A Family Sized Portion of Italian Cheese Stick.
Boneless Wings
Pound Of Pasta
Salad
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Boneless Buffalo Chicken wings
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Canadian bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons.
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
