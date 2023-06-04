Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Pie on the Fly Williston

review star

No reviews yet

1508 2nd Avenue W

Williston, ND 58801

Popular Items

2 for 25

2 for 25

$25.00

2 14" pizza 2 toppings for $25! Wow what a deal! Choice of thin or hand tossed crust! A deal the whole family can enjoy!

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.99
Italian Cheese Sticks

Italian Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Seasoning.

PIZZA

Pizzas

BYO Pizza

$15.99
Cheese

Cheese

$15.99
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.99
Pepperoni Plus

Pepperoni Plus

$20.99

Do you love Pepperoni? Do you love Sauce and Cheese? This is the pizza you have been waiting for. 100 slices of Pepperoni with Double Cheese, Double Sauce, and Extra Grease… Not for the faint of heart.

Mega Meat

Mega Meat

$19.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crumbled Bacon.

Texan

Texan

$19.99

Spicy Ranch sauce, Italian Sausage and Jalapeño.

Veggie

Veggie

$19.99

Green Peppers, Olives, Onions and Mushrooms.

Taco

Taco

$22.99

Creamy Salsa Sauce, Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Olives, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Lettuce And Cheddar Cheese.

Fat Hawaiian

Fat Hawaiian

$19.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Crumbled Bacon.

LegenDAIRY Cheese Pizza

LegenDAIRY Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Double Garlic Ranch Sauce, Double Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and garnished with our Pizza Pie On The Fly Italian Seasoning.

Supreme

Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onion and Green Peppers.

Spare Tire

Spare Tire

$19.99

Sauerkraut, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeño and Pineapple.

Motherload

Motherload

$23.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Crumbled Bacon, Green Peppers, Olives, Onion, Pineapple and Jalapeño.

Porky Pig

Porky Pig

$20.99

BBQ Sauce, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Crumbled Bacon.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$20.99

Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, and Chicken.

Nats Kickin Chicken

Nats Kickin Chicken

$20.99

Homemade Spicy Ranch Sauce , Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon with Hot Sauce On Top.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Featured Pizza of the month $5 off (Regular price $20.99) Homemade Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken and Crumbled Bacon.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Homemade Fry Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Hamburger, Dill Pickles, Onion, Crumbled Bacon, French Fries and Topped with Shredded Lettuce and Tomato.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato.

SIDES

Sticks

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Italian Cheese Sticks

Italian Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Seasoning.

Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeño.

Bacon Cheese Sticks

Bacon Cheese Sticks

$11.99

Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Crumbled Bacon.

Family Cheese Sticks

Family Cheese Sticks

$17.99

A Family Sized Portion of Italian Cheese Stick.

Boneless Wings

Boneless (10)

Boneless (10)

$9.99
Boneless (20)

Boneless (20)

$17.99

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in (8)

Bone-in (8)

$9.99
Bone-in (16)

Bone-in (16)

$17.99

Pound Of Pasta

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Penne Pasta, Topped with all White Meat Chicken Breast Strips and Our Rich and Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Meaty Marinara

Meaty Marinara

$10.99

Penne Pasta, Topped with Our Zesty Marinara Meat Sauce and Piping Hot Mozzarella Cheese.

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Iceberg Lettuce, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Iceberg Lettuce, Canadian bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons.

Sauces

Tub O' Ranch

$4.99

Marinara

$1.19

Garlic Ranch

$1.19

Spicy Ranch

$1.19

Sour Cream

$0.69

Dessert

Monkey Bites

Monkey Bites

$7.99

DRINKS

Drink Sizes

2 Liters

2 Liters

$3.99
20 oz

20 oz

$2.49

Energy Drinks

$3.29

Specials

2 for 25

2 for 25

$25.00

2 14" pizza 2 toppings for $25! Wow what a deal! Choice of thin or hand tossed crust! A deal the whole family can enjoy!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your Favorite Pizza Place! Getting Pick-up? Go thru the drive-thru!

1508 2nd Avenue W, Williston, ND 58801

