Googly's Holly Rd

Popular Items

10 Wings Boneless
14" Build Your Own Pizza
Beef Gyro

SUPER SPECIALS

SPECIAL # 1 - 25 WINGS (2 WING SAUCE), 1 XL 2 TOPPING PIZZA, 3 RANCH, 1 2-LITER SODA

$49.99

SPECIAL #2 - 50 WINGS (3 WING SAUCE) , 2 XL 2 TOPPING PIZZA, 5 RANCH, 2 2- LITER SODA

$89.99

SPECIAL # 3 - 75 WINGS (4 WING SAUCE), 2 XL 2 TOPPING PIZZA, 8 RANCH, 3 2-LITER SODA

$129.99

SPECIAL #4 - 100 WINGS (5 WING SAUCE), 3 XL 2 TOPPING PIZZA, 10 RANCH, 4 2- LITER SODA

$179.99

APPETIZERS

Cheese Fries

$5.29

Meatballs & Sauce

$7.99

Spicy Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hummus Plate w/ Pita Chips

$9.99

Bacon and Cheese Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Pizza Pepperoni Fries

$8.99

Small HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Chilli Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Fried Corn Poppers

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

BURGERS

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$10.99

Cali Burger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Double Hamburger

$13.50

Hamburger

$8.99

Hungry Mans Burger

$13.99

Jack Daniels Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Blue Burger

$11.99

Chicken Burger

$9.79

Chilli CHeese Burger

$11.99

CALZONES & STROMBOLIS

Md Chicken Ranch Calzone

$12.99

Md Grilled Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Md Philly Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Md Philly Steak Calzone

$14.99

Md Specialty Calzone

$12.99

Md Stromboli

$10.99

Md Six Cheese Calzone

$9.49

Lg Chicken Ranch Calzone

$17.99

Lg Grilled Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Lg Philly Chicken Calzone

$19.99

Lg Philly Steak Calzone

$19.99

Lg Specialty Calzone

$17.99

Lg Stromboli

$14.99

Lg Six Cheese Calzone

$13.99

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Lemon Meringue

$4.99

Cookie

$1.50

Brownie

$2.50

Almond Pistachio Cream Cake

$6.99

GYROS

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Beef Gyro

$10.99

KIDDOS

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

KIDS Tenders

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatsauce

$6.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

L Cheeseburger

$9.99

L Chicken Caesar

$9.99

L Chicken Gyro

$9.99

L Chicken Tenders

$10.99

L Classic Greek Salad

$8.99

L Crispy Chicken Salad BLT

$9.99

L Greek Chicken Salad

$10.99

L Gyro

$9.99

L Philly

$9.99

PASTAS

Add a Caesar Salad

$3.50

Add a House Salad

Add Broccoli

$1.99

Add Mushrooms

$2.99

Add Sausage

$2.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Carbonara

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatsauce

$10.99

PHILLY'S & SUBS

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Chicken Philly Cheese

$11.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Philly

$11.99

Texicali Sub

$12.99

Double Meat Philly

$15.99

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$10.99

B.L.T

$10.99

PIZZA

ALFREDO

$2.00

7" Build Your Own Pizza

$6.25

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Extra Pizza Sauce

$1.99

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Extra Pizza Sauce

$1.99

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$17.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Extra Pizza Sauce

$1.99
10" Meat Lovers

10" Meat Lovers

$14.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs

10" Heart Healthy

$14.50

10" Meatball Parm

$14.50

10" Mediterranean

$14.50

10" The Googly's Special

$14.50

10" Philly Chicken

$14.50

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

10" Hawaiian

$14.50

10" Lasagna Pizza

$14.50

10" The Works

$14.50

10” Breakfast Pizza

$14.50

14" Meat Lovers

$21.99

14" Heart Healthy

$21.99

14" Meatball Parm

$21.99

14" Mediterranean

$21.99

14" The Googly's Special

$21.99

14" Philly Chicken

$21.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

14" Hawaiian

$21.99

14" Lasagna Pizza

$21.99

14" The Works

$21.99

14" Breakfast Pizza

$21.99

16" Meat Lovers

$24.99

16" Heart Healthy

$24.99

16" Meatball Parm

$24.99

16" Mediterranean

$24.99

16" The Googly's Special

$24.99

16" Philly Chicken

$24.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

16" Hawaiian

$24.99

16" Lasagna Pizza

$24.99

16" The Works

$24.99

16" Breakfast Pizza

$24.99

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$1.99

SOUTHERN

12 Piece CALABASH TENDERS

$24.49

4 Piece CALABASH TENDERS

$11.99

8 Piece CALABASH TENDERS

$19.99

Add Cheese

$1.99

Add House Salad

Add Jalapenos

$1.99

WINGS

10 Wings Bone-In

$14.99

10 Wings Boneless

$14.25

5 Wings Boneless

$7.45

5 Wings Bone-In

$7.99

16" 2 - Topping W/ 10 Wings Bone-In

$26.99

16" 2 - Topping W/ 10 Wings Boneless

$24.99

20 Wings Bone-In

$27.99

20 Wings Boneless

$24.99

50 Wings Boneless

$62.99

50 Wings Bone -In

$65.99

50 Boneless Wings & XL Pizza Doublecut

$69.99

50 Bone-In Wings & XL Pizza Doublecut

$75.99

100 Wings Boneless

$112.99

100 Wings Bone-In

$119.99

30 Wings Boneless FAMILY PACK

$44.99

30 Wings Bone -In FAMILY PACK

$49.99

100 Wings Boneless FAMILY PACK

$129.99

100 Wings Bone-In FAMILY PACK

$139.99

SIDES & EXTRAS

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.79

Side of Dressing

$0.79

Side Veggie

$1.99

Side of Cheese

$2.99

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side of Chicken

$4.50

Side of Marinara

$1.99

Side Tzatziki

$1.99

Side Sweet Pot FF

$3.99

French Fry Basket

$3.99

Onion Ring Basket

$3.99

50/50 Basket

$4.99

House Salad

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Extra Patty

$1.99

Side Meatball

$0.99

Jallopenos

$0.89

Side Of Pitta Bread

$0.99

Side House small salad

$3.99

Bread Stick

$0.99

ONLY

Hamburger ONLY

$6.49

Cheeseburger ONLY

$6.99

Mushrooms Swiss Burger ONLY

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger ONLY

$8.99

California Burger ONLY

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Burger ONLY

$7.99

Italian Burger ONLY

$6.99

Jack Daniels Burger ONLY

$10.99

Hungry Mans Burger ONLY

$11.99

Original Philly ONLY

$6.99

Mushroom Philly ONLY

$7.49

Italian Sub ONLY

$7.99

Turkey Sub ONLY

$7.99

Pizza Sub ONLY

$7.99

Meat Ball Sub ONLY

$7.99

BLT ONLY

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub ONLY

$7.99

Greek Gyro ONLY

$7.99

Triple Decker ONLY

$7.99

4 Calabash Tenders ONLY

$5.99

CATERING (10 ORDERS OR MORE)

7" PIZZA W/ 2 TOPPINGS

$7.00

CALABASH CHICKEN TENDERS (4) W/ DRESSING & CHIPS

$7.00

CARBONARA

$9.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO & BREADSTICK

$9.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN & BREADSTICK

$9.50

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH W / PICKLES

$7.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK W/ CHIPS

$8.00

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS & BREADSTICK

$9.00

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATSAUCE & BREADSTICK

$9.00

HAMBURGER W/ CHIPS (NO CHEESE)

$8.00

CHEESEBURGER W/ CHIPS

$8.50

N/A Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Brisk Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Kids Drinks

$2.50

Coke Mexican \ Snaple

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Soda Bottle

$4.50

Ginger Aile

$2.50

Beer

Beer

$3.25

Fee

Delivery Fee

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6062 holly rd, Corpus, TX 78412

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

