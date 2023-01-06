Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Plus -Newman

review star

No reviews yet

1420 Main Street

Newman, CA 95360

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Build Your Own Pizza
Mozzarella Breadsticks
Friday Special Giant Half Topping

Friday Special

Friday Special Giant Whole Topping

$21.00

Giant 1-Topping Pizza. Additional Toppings $1.25 each

Friday Special Giant Half Topping

$21.00

Pizza

Plates, Cheese & Peppers

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00+

First topping included. Additional toppings $1.25 each

Half N Half Build Your Own

$11.00+

Fat Attack 55 Pizza

$12.00+

Double Pepperoni over & under cheese, Garlic, Parmesan, served with Secret Sauce

Caetano Special Pizza

$12.00+

Sweet & Spicy with Pepperoni, Pineapple, & Jalapeno

Combination Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bacon

All Meat Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Linguica, Sausage, & Bacon

Chicken Veggie Gourmet Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Zucchini, Spinach, Onions, Broccoli, Artichokes, Tomatoes, & Chicken

Marinated Veggie Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Marinated Bell Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Zucchini & Tomatoes on White Garlic Sauce

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives & Tomatoes

Mac N Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Mac N Cheese, Cheese, Jalapenos & Bacon

Big R Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives & Sausage

Mona Linguica Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, Salami, Ham, Red Onion, Linguica, Sausage & Jalapenos

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon & Green Onion

Breadsticks

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$10.00

Fluffy breadsticks with Garlic Parmesan Seasoning

Mozzarella Breadsticks

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks topped with Mozzarella cheese

Half & Half Breadsticks

$11.00

1/2 Garlic Parmesan, 1/2 Mozzarella

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Sandwiches

Toasted Sandwich

$12.00

Served hot with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato. Finished with Pepperoncini and a bag of Chips

Toasted Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Mayo & Mustard. Finished with Pepperoncini and Chips

Toasted Meatball & Cheese

$12.00

Meatballs, Cheese, Marinara sauce and Bell peppers. Finished with Pepperoncini and Chips

Toasted Hero Singh

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato. Finished with Pepperoncini and Chips

Toasted BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo & Mustard. Finished with Pepperoncini and Chips

Salads

Salad Bar

$12.00

Party Salad

$50.00

Pizza Breads

Pizza Bread

$5.00

Sauce, Cheese and 1 topping included. Additional Toppings $0.25 ea

Calzones

Calzone

$12.00+

Includes Cheese, Sauce, and 3 Toppings. Additional Toppings $1 each

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccini

$12.00

Served with Alfredo Sauce and Broccoli. Includes a side of garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Served with Marinara Sauce. Includes a side of garlic bread

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$12.00

Served with Alfredo Sauce. Includes a side of garlic bread

Lasagna

$12.00

Includes a side of garlic bread

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$7.00

Sides

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Toasted garlic bread

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$2.50

Toasted garlic bread with Mozzarella

Fries (Plain)

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50+

Side of House Ranch

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50+

Side of House Pizza Sauce

Salad Dressing

$1.50

Choose a Salad Dressing from the list

Side of Toppings

$1.50

Choose a Topping from the list

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fries with Cheese, Bacon, & Jalapeno

Dessert

Cookie

$7.00

Beverages

20 oz Beverage

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Available for Take-out & Delivery

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For the Pizza with the Plus, come see us!

Location

1420 Main Street, Newman, CA 95360

Directions

