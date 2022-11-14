Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Polo

review star

No reviews yet

21604 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Kaaseh Kebab
Margherita Pizza

Pizza (14")

Pizza Polo (!پیتزا مخصوص)

Pizza Polo (!پیتزا مخصوص)

$21.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Pizza sauce, Beef sausage, mortadella, mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, onion, black olive, corn

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Pizza sauce, pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Pizza sauce

Ghormeh Sabzi Pizza (پیتزا قرمه سبزی)

Ghormeh Sabzi Pizza (پیتزا قرمه سبزی)

$17.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Ghormeh Sabzi with meat

Koobideh meatballs Pizza

Koobideh meatballs Pizza

$17.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Grilled tomato, Koobideh meat ball, Persian Basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken tender, Pineapple

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Pizza sauce, Koobideh meat ball, steak, bacon, mushroom, bell pepper, tomato

Steak Pizza

$19.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, mushroom sauce, steak

Veggie Pizza (Vegetarian) 🌱

Veggie Pizza (Vegetarian) 🌱

$15.99

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Pizza sauce, Eggplant, mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, onion, black olive, sweet corn

Truffle Pizza (Vegetarian) 🌱

$28.99Out of stock

Handmade pan, Mozzarella cheese, Pizza sauce, shaved truffled, Shaved black garlic

Build your own

Build your own

$13.99

Build your Pizza whit our topping!

Kebab

Plates served with rice and salad.
Koobideh Kebab

Koobideh Kebab

$19.99

2 Skewer Koobideh kebab, tomato, Rice with Tahdig, and Salad (Mix, Coleslaw or Kale)

Chicken Kebab (Joojeh)

Chicken Kebab (Joojeh)

$15.99

1 Skewer Chicken kebab, tomato, Rice with Tahdig, and Salad (Mix, Coleslaw or Kale)

Rack of the lamb (Shishlik)

Rack of the lamb (Shishlik)

$35.99

Rack of the lamb kebab, tomato, rice with Tahdig, and Salad (Mix, Coleslaw or Kale)

Kaaseh Kebab

$24.99

1 skewer Koobideh, 1 Skewer Chicken kebab & Chenjeh kebab, grilled tomato, Rice with Tahdig, and Salad (Mix, Coleslaw or Kale)

Shish Kebab (Chenjeh)

Shish Kebab (Chenjeh)

$28.99

1 Skewer Chenjeh kebab, tomato, Rice With Tahdig, and Salad (Mix, Coleslaw or Kale)

Stews

Gheimeh (قیمه)

Gheimeh (قیمه)

$16.99

Rice with meat, fires, Lentil

Ghormeh sabzi (قرمه‌سبزی)

$16.99

rice, ghormeh sabzi stew

Meat with rice (کباب تابه‌ای)

Meat with rice (کباب تابه‌ای)

$18.99Out of stock

Rice, meat, tomato, bell pepper

Lamb Shank With bean rice (باقالی پلو با ماهیچه)

$28.00Out of stock

Baghali polo, rice mixed with fresh dill and baby lima beans, and saffron served with baked lamb shank.

Sandwiches

Eggplant, tomato sauce, chopped parsley, Kashk dressing

Koobideh Sandwich

$15.99

one skewer Koobideh kebab, Chopped onion, parsley, tomato

Chicken Sandwich (Joojeh)

$15.99

one skewer Chick’s kebab, Chopped onion, parsley, tomato

Mix Sandwich

Mix Sandwich

$19.99

One skewer Koobideh, one skewer Chick’s kebab, Chopped onion, parsley, tomato

Beef Tongue sandwich

$15.99

Boiled tongue, Presley, onion, Pickles, Tomato, and gravy

Bandari

Bandari

$14.99

Special Sausage bandari, Pickle, tomato

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Beef Tenderloin steak, Special mushroom sauce with cheese and parsley

Eggplant sandwiches (Vegetarian 🌱)

$11.99

Eggplant, tomato sauce, chopped parsley & onion, Kashk dressing

Appetizers

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Tahchin bite (ته‌چین لقمه)

$8.99

Beans soup

$7.99

Lentil soup

$7.99
Ash Reshteh

Ash Reshteh

$10.99

20 oz.

Kashk e Bademjan

$8.99Out of stock

Eggplant, onion, Garlic, Kashk dressing (20 oz)

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Onion rings

Onion rings

$5.50
Cucumber yogurt

Cucumber yogurt

$5.99

cucumber yogurt

Garlic yogurt

$5.99

Garlic yogurt

Salad

Green Mix Salad

$8.99

Green mix, arugula, tomato, Shallots, roasted grape, grapefruit, and truffle dressing

Mix Salad

$6.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber

Shirazi Salad

Shirazi Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Cucumber, tomato, and Onion, with dressing

Caesar salad with chicken

$11.99

Drink (bottle)

Water

Water

$2.00

Water

Perier Water

Perier Water

$3.50

Perier Water

Coke

Coke

$3.50

Mexican Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

Fanta

Fanta

$3.50

Fanta

ITO EN Green tea

ITO EN Green tea

$2.99

Unsweetened green tea

Smilez Energy Drink

Smilez Energy Drink

$3.50

Smilez Energy Drink

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Kebab and Pizza in Town, with a taste of Iran! Come and enjoy!

Website

Location

21604 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills
orange star3.9 • 1,476
22333 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
GASOLINA
orange starNo Reviews
21150 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Nicola's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 778
20969 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
orange starNo Reviews
20929 ventura blvd #22 woodland hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Woodland Hills, CA
orange starNo Reviews
20940 Ventura Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200
orange starNo Reviews
6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200 Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodland Hills

Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls) - Woodland Hills
orange star4.5 • 4,125
20022 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills - 20969 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,317
20969 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Cricca's Italian Deli & Subs
orange star4.6 • 1,498
4876 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000028 - Canoga Ave.
orange star4.5 • 956
6441 Canoga Ave Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
orange star4.1 • 899
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Nicola's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 778
20969 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodland Hills
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston