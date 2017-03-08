Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pizza Post

234 Reviews

$$

522 E Putnam Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Popular Items

LG PIZZA
SM PIZZA
MD PIZZA

APPETIZERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Served with Honey Mustard

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

GARLIC KNOTS

$8.00

GARLIC BREAD

$7.00

PROSCIUTTO & MOZZARELLA

$15.00

WHIPPED RICOTTA W/GRILLED BREAD

$11.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF MEATBALLS W/TOMATO SAUCE

$8.00

BREAD STICKS

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$10.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$10.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

w/ Pecorino, Lemon & Bread Crumbs

BALSAMIC MAPLE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

w/ Smoked Bacon

BROCCOLI RABE

$10.00

GRILLED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$10.00

Grilled Artichoke, Mint, Whipped Ricotta & Pistachio

SLOW ROASTED CARROTS

$10.00

Goat Cheese, Pistachio & Aged Balsamic

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

SIDE CHICKEN CUTLET

$10.00

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Green Olives, Pepperoncini

PIZZA POST SALAD

$16.00

Bacon, Grape Tomato, Red Onion & Gorgonzola

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano

BEET SALAD

$15.00

Roasted Beets, Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Carrots, Pistachios

BURRATA W/ ARUGULA

$16.00

Arugula, Burrata, Grape Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes over house salad

GREEK SALAD

$15.00

House Salad, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, EVOO, Villa Manodori Balsamic

NUTS + BERRIES

$16.00

Arugula, Gorgonzola, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion

Roasted Pear And Gorg Salad

$17.00Out of stock

*SPECIAL* Roasted Pear, Gorgonzola, Arugula, Spiced Walnuts, Balsamic

SPECIAL - Butternut & Burrata

$17.00Out of stock

Arugula Salad, Roasted Butternut Squash, Burrata, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

SPECIAL- Orange & Fennel Salad

$15.00

Orange, Fennel, Arugula, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Citrus Vinaigrette

SPECIAL- Spring Salad w/ Citrus Vinaigrette

$15.00Out of stock

Arugula, Asparagus, Feta, Radish, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$5.00

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$5.00

BEET SIDE SALAD

$7.00

PIZZA POST SIDE SALAD

$7.00

GREEK SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SOUPS

STRACCIATELLA

$8.00+

PASTA & FAGIOLI

$8.00+

ESCAROLE & BEANS

$8.00+

TORTELLINI IN BRODO

$8.00+

LENTIL

$8.00+

Zucchini Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Purée of Zucchini, Lemon, Croutons, Parmigiano Pro Tip: Try It COLD

SPECIAL- POTATO & PARMESAN SOUP

$8.00+Out of stock

SPECIAL- Chick Pea Soup w / Spinach and Parmigiano

$8.00+

Purée of Chick Pea Soup with Spinach & Parmigiano (Vegetarian)

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.00

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$10.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$10.00

ITALIAN COMBO

$13.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Mortadella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Red Wine Vinegar

TOSCANA

$13.00

Pan Roasted Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella & Basil

COS COB

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet w/ Mozarella, Bacon, lettuce, Tomato & House Dressing

STEAK,PROVOLONE&ONION

$10.00

PEPPER & EGG

$13.00

CAPRESE

$13.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil & EVOO

PARMA

$13.00

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Basil & Aged Balsamic

SAUSAGE,PEPPER&ONIONS

$13.00

SAUSAGE,BROCCOLI RABE&PROVOLONE

$13.00

MILANO

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$10.00

CHICKEN CUTLET CLUB

$10.00

SPECIAL-CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.00

Chicken Marsala with Mozzarella

SPECIAL- PESTO CHICKEN

$13.00

Pesto, Chicken, Provolone, Roasted Peppers and Arugula

NAPOLI

$13.00

ROMA

$13.00

Pan Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Baby Spinach

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$13.00

SPECIAL- VEAL PARM

$17.00

PASTA

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$14.00

SPAGHETTI AL POMODORO

$15.00

Tomato & Basil Sauce

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$15.00

PENNE BUTTER

$15.00

SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE

$16.00

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$19.00

ORECCHIETTE BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE

$19.00

GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

$18.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

BAKED PENNE W/ RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA

$14.00

SPAGHETTI LIMONE + SHRIMP

$21.00

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$18.00

ORECCHIETTE W/ CAULIFLOWER

$18.00

Cauliflower, Pecorino, Garlic, & Toasted Breadcrumbs

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

Parmigiano Cream Sauce

SPAGHETTI GARLIC & OIL

$15.00

LASAGNA

$21.00

PENNE AL PESTO

$18.00

PENNE ALL'AMATRICIANA

$18.00

Pomodoro Sauce w/ Pancetta, Red Onion & Pecorino

SPECIAL-SPAGHETTI ALLA NERANO

$18.00Out of stock

Zucchini, Parmigiano, & Basil

PACCHERI AMALFI

$26.00

Pomodoro Sauce w/ Calamari, Clams & Shrimp

SPAGHETTI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$19.00

SPECIAL-PAPPARDELLE MAMMA MIA

$20.00

Sausage, Mushroom, White Wine, Tomato, Pecorino

SPAGHETTI CALAMARI FRA DIAVOLO

$23.00

*SPECIAL* Spaghetti w/ Calamari in Spicy Tomato Sauce

SPECIAL- PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$21.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH, PORCINI MUSHROOM, SAUSAGE, GARLIC AND PECORINO

SPAGHETTI AL LIMONE

$16.00

Lemon, Garlic, Parmigiano

SPECIAL-TORTELLINI CACIO E PEPE

$18.00

Cheese Tortellini, Butter, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE

$9.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$9.00

SIDE PASTA W/ MEATBALLS

$11.00

SIDE TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$11.00

SIDE BAKED PENNE W/ RICOTTA E MOZZARELLA

$11.00

SIDE ORECCHIETTE BROCCOLI RABE & SASAGE

$12.00

SIDE GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

$11.00

SIDE PASTA AL LIMONE

$9.00

SIDE PENNE ALLA VODKA

$11.00

Side Penne w/ Sunday Sauce

$13.00Out of stock

SIDE PENNE AL PESTO

$11.00

SIDE PENNE ALL'AMATRICIANA

$11.00

Pomodoro Sauce w/ Pancetta, Red Onion & Pecorino

SIDE ORECCHIETTE W/ CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI AMALFI

$15.00

Pomodoro Sauce w/ Calamari, Clams & Shrimp

SIDE SPAGHETTI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$12.00

SIDE PENNE BUTTER

$9.00

SIDE FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$11.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI GARLIC & OIL

$9.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI LIMONE + SHRIMP

$12.00

ENTREE

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$23.00

CHICKEN MILANESE W/ ARUGULA SALAD

$23.00

SPECIAL- VEAL PARMIGIANA

$29.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$23.00

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$23.00

Lemon Butter Wine sauce

CHICKEN MARSALA

$23.00

Mushroom, Onion, Marsala Wine & Butter

CHICKEN PICCATA

$23.00

Capers, Pepperoncini, & Lemon Sauce

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$23.00

Mushroom, Onion, Potato, Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers

CHICKEN SORRENTINA

$23.00

Pomodoro, White Wine, Eggplant & Mozzarella

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$23.00

CHICKEN MARGHERITA

$23.00

Egg Battered Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, White Wine Sauce

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$25.00

SHRIMP FRANCESE

$25.00

Lemon Butter Wine sauce

SHRIMP MARSALA

$25.00

Mushroom, Onion, Marsala Wine & Butter

SHRIMP PICCATA

$25.00

Capers, Pepperoncini, & Lemon Sauce

SHRIMP SCARPARIELLO

$25.00

Mushroom, Onion, Potato, Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers

SHRIMP SORRENTINA

$25.00

Pomodoro, White Wine, Eggplant & Mozzarella

SHRIMP CACCIATORE

$25.00

$6.00

SM SPECIALTY

$15.00

MD SPECIALTY

$20.00

LG SPECIALTY

$17.00

Gluten Free Specialty

CALZONES

Calzone

$13.00

N/A DRINKS

SODA

$3.00

20 oz Bottle

Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Saratoga Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving the best pizza in Greenwich, CT since 1972, Pizza Post is a family run classic Italian style restaurant. Located on 522 East Putnam Avenue, we are conveniently located at the center of town. We offer seated dinning with a bring your own alcohol policy as well as take-out for swift service. Come by and try the pizza that has been named best in Fairfield County by Best of the Gold Coast or enjoy something from the rest of our comprehensive menu, from panini to pasta. Order online now, or call us at 203-661-0909 for take-out or questions. Come in and enjoy!

Location

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

