Pizza Pro of Marion

BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$5.99 +

Our spin on a cheeseburger and pizza together! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with yellow mustard sauce. Then it is topped with crumbled beef, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. After cooking, it is topped again with dill pickles and cheddar cheese! Also available in thin crust.