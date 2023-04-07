Pizza Pro of Marion
72 Reviews
$
2921 AR-77 S #1
Marion, AR 72364
Popular Items
PIZZA
CHEESE
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese. You can then add any toppings you wish! Also available in thin crust.
PRO SPECIAL
Our version of a Supreme. We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
PRO DELUXE
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
MEAT TO PLEASE
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce and topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
VEGGIE
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our homemade ranch dressing and topped with chunks of freshly grilled chicken breast, onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese. It is then dressed with extra cheddar cheese after baking. Also available in thin crust.
BBQ CHICKEN
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with barbecue sauce and topped with chunks of freshly grilled chicken breast, onions, and mozzarella cheese. It is then drizzled with barbecue sauce after baking. Also available in thin crust.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our homemade ranch dressing and then topped with buffalo seasoned grilled chicken breast, onions, bacon and extra mozzarella cheese. it is then drizzled with buffalo sauce. Also available in thin crust.
BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
Our spin on a cheeseburger and pizza together! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with yellow mustard sauce. Then it is topped with crumbled beef, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. After cooking, it is topped again with dill pickles and cheddar cheese! Also available in thin crust.
BBQ
One of our best sellers! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce and topped with lots of hickory smoked shredded barbecue and mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
TACO
Our signature cracker thin crust dough with a picante salsa base topped with crumbled beef, taco seasoning, mozzarella cheese. After cooking it is topped with shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese.
CHICKEN FAJITA
Our signature cracker thin crust dough with a picante salsa base topped with freshly grilled chicken breast chunks, onions, green peppers, mexican seasoning, mozzarella cheese. After cooking it is topped with cheddar cheese.
GARLIC CHICKEN
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our own garlic butter and topped with chunks of freshly grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. It is then topped with parmesan cheese. Also available in thin crust.
BIG DILL
Our Bid Dill is a BIG DEAL! We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our homemade ranch dressing and topped with lots of fresh sliced Dill pickles chips, bacon and mozzarella cheese. It is then dressed with extra cheddar cheese after baking and a ranch dressing drizzle. Also available in thin crust.
MARGHERITA
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, and roma tomatoes. Also available in thin crust.
BACON CHEESEBURGER CLASSIC
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with beef, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. after cooking, it is then topped with extra cheddar cheese. Also available in thin crust.
Sides/Salads
WINGS
SIDES
SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
CHEF SALAD
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with turkey, ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese and bacon. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with freshly diced grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, and bacon. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
GREEK SALAD
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with fresh feta cheese. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Crittenden County's freshest pizza, made especially for your carry out or delivery needs. We use fresh made dough, made in store daily. Try our Lovin' From Our Oven!
2921 AR-77 S #1, Marion, AR 72364