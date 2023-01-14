Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Provisions 71 Marshbanks street

review star

No reviews yet

71 Marshbanks street

Lillington, NC 27546

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
4 GARLIC KNOTS
4 PIZZA ROLLS

*APPETIZERS

4 PIZZA ROLLS

$7.89

4 GARLIC KNOTS

$3.89

GARLIC BREAD

$6.89+

12 PRETZEL BITES

$7.89

12 SWEET PRETZEL BITES

$7.89

4 MEATBALLS

$7.89

TOPPED WITH SHREEDED PARM W/ MARINARA

*SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.89

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.89

GRILLED CHICKEN, SHREDDED PARM, CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.89

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions

ANTIPASTA SALAD

$9.89

Lettuce, tomato, pepperoni, ham, salami

CHEF SALAD

$9.89

Lettuce, tomato, onions, ham, mozzarella

MOZZARELLA CAPESE SALAD

$9.89

Fresh mozzarella, tomatos, glazed vinaigrette

BUFFALO BLUE CHICKEN SALAD

$9.89

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

*WINGS

1/LB TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.89

1/LB BONELESS WINGS

$13.89

*BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$7.89+

Choose your base sauce, cheese, and toppings!

*SPECIALTY PIZZAS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$11.89+

RANCH BASE, MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON

BACON CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$11.89+

MAYOCHUP BASE, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GROUND BEEF, BACON, AND ONIONS

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.89+

BBQ BASE, MOZZARELLA, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, ONIONS

BOOM BOOM CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.89+

BOOM BOOM SAUCE BASE, MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.89+

BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, GRILLED CHICKEN

CHICKEN FAJITA PIZZA

$11.89+

MARINARA BASE, MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, GREEN PEPPER, ONIONS, RED PEPPERS, FAJITA SEASONINGS, SIRACHA

GRANDMA PIZZA

$11.89+

MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, GRALIC, BASIL

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$11.89+

MARINARA BASE, MOZZARELLA, HAM, PINEAPPLE, GREEN PEPPERS

MANGO HABANERO PIZZA

$11.89+

MANGO HABANERO BASE, MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN

MARGHRITA PIZZA

$11.89+

MARINARA BASE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, BASIL

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$11.89+

MARINARA BASE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, GROUND BEEF, HAM

DELUXE PIZZA

$11.89+

MARINARA BASE, MOZZARELLA PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, GROUND BEEF, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS

PORK BBQ PIZZA

$11.89+

BBQ SAUCE BASE, MOZZARELLA, PORK BBQ

VEGGIE PIZZA

$11.89+

MARINARA BASE, MOZZARELLA, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, OLIVES

ALA BIANCA PIZZA

$11.89+

RICOTTA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC, OREGANO

CHICKEN ALA VODKA PIZZA

$11.89+

VODKA SAUCE BASE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL

PIZZA BY THE SLICE + DRINK

$6.89

*CALZONES AND STROMBOLIS

CHEESE CALZONE

$9.89

RICOTTA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA

VEGGIE CALZONE

$10.89

RICOTTA CHEESE, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS

MEAT CALZONE

$12.89

RICOTTA CHEESE, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BEEF, HAM

DELUXE CALZONE

$15.89

RICCOTTA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BEEF, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS

VEGGIE STROMBOLIS

$10.89

MOZZARELLA, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS

MEAT STROMBOLIS

$12.89

MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BEEF, HAM

DELUXE STROMBOLIS

$15.89

MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BEEF, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS

*PASTA

BAKED ZITI

$9.89

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella

CARBONARA

$9.89

Ham, peas, onions, grated cheese

EGG PLANT PARMISEAN W/ PASTA

$10.89

Fried eggplant, mozzarella

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$9.89

Grated cheese, heavy cream

PENNA & MEAT SAUCE

$9.89

Ground beef, marinara sauce

PENNA ROSA

$9.89

Marinara sauce, heavy cream, fresh spinach, grated cheese

SPAGHTTI

$9.89

Marinara sauce

SPAGHTTI & MEATBALL

$10.89

Marinara sauce, meatballs

VODKA SAUCE

$9.89

Panchetta, onions, grated cheese, heavy cream

BAKED SPAGHTTI

$11.89

Mozzarella, marinara

BAKED SPAGHTTI AN MEATBALL

$12.89

Mozzarella, marinara sauce, meatballs

*HERO'S

BUFFALO CHICKEN HERO

$9.89

Chicken breast, buffalo sauce

CHICKEN CLUB HERO

$9.89

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$9.89

Chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara sauce

CHICKEN PESTO HERO

$9.89

Chicken breast, pesto sauce

ITALIAN HERO

$9.89

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato

MEATBALL HERO

$9.89

Meatballs, marinara sauce

VEGGIE PESTO

$9.89

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONIONS HERO

$9.89

Sausage, peppers, onions

EGG PLANT PARMESAN HERO

$9.89

Fried eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HERO

$9.89

Sliced Ribeye, peppers, onions, mozzarella

*KIDS MENU

KIDS BUTTER PASTA

$7.89

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.89

KIDS PARMESAN CHEESE PASTA

$7.89

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$7.89

KIDS HAM N CHEESE

$7.89

*DESSERT

4 CINNA KNOTS

$4.89

CHEESECAKE

$4.89

4 CHOCOLATE ROLLS

$5.89

4 CHOCOLATE SMORES ROLLS

$5.89

WRAPS

BUFFALO BLUE GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.89

GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MOZZERALLA, BLUE CHEESE, BUFFALO SAUCE

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$9.89

GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO

CHICKEN PESTO WRAP

$9.89

GRILLED CHICKEN, PESTO

ITALIAN WRAP

$9.89

HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ITALIAN DRESSING

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.89

PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROMMS, MARINARA SAUCE

DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

BOTTLE DRINK

$2.99

2 LITER

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

71 Marshbanks street, Lillington, NC 27546

Directions

