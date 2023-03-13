Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Republic N/A

review star

No reviews yet

17 South Main Street

Fort Scott, KS 66701

Pizza Menu

Small (Pizza)

Add Marinara

$1.00

Add Ranch

$1.00

Audie Murphy (Small)

$14.00

In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.

Ben Franklin (Small)

$14.00

Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan

Buffalo Bill (Small)

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions

Build Your Own (Small)

$9.00

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Small)

$14.00

Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.

Christopher Columbus (Small)

$14.00

Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt

Dan Daley (Small)

$14.00

Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles

Jalepeno Popper (Small)

$14.00

Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.

Rough RIder (Small)

$15.00

Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.

The Cajun Q (Small)

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and a dusting of cajun spices

The Californian (Small)

$14.00

Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

The General (Small)

$14.00

The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.

The Republic (Small)

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard

The Ron (Small)

$15.00

Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.

The Thomas Jefferson (Small)

$14.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms

Medium (Pizza)

Audie Murphy (Medium)

$18.00

In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.

Ben Franklin (Medium)

$17.00

Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan

Buffalo Bill (Medium)

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions

Build Your Own (Medium)

$10.50

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Medium)

$17.00

Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.

Christopher Columbus (Medium)

$17.00

Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt

Dan Daley (Medium)

$17.00

Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles

Jalepeno Popper (Medium)

$17.00

Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.

Rough RIders (Medium)

$18.00

Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.

The Cajun Q (Medium)

$17.00

Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices

The Californian (Medium)

$17.00

Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

The General (Medium)

$17.00

The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.

The Republic (Medium)

$17.00

Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard

The Ron (Medium)

$18.00

Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.

The Thomas Jefferson (Medium)

$17.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms

Large (Pizza)

The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.

Ben Franklin (Large)

$21.00

Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan

Buffalo Bill (Large)

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions

Build Your Own (Large)

$12.00

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Large)

$21.00

Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.

Christopher Columbus (Large)

$21.00

Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt

Dan Daley (Large)

$21.00

Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles

Jalepeno Popper (Large)

$21.00

Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.

Rough Riders (Large)

$23.00

Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.

The Cajun Q (Large)

$21.00

Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices

The Californian (Large)

$21.00

Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

The General (Large)

$21.00

The Republic (Large)

$21.00

Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard

The Ron (Large)

$23.00

Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.

The Thomas Jefferson (Large)

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms

Audie Murphy (Large)

$23.00

In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.

Ex-Large (Pizza)

Ben Franklin (Ex Large)

$26.00

Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan

Buffalo Bill (Ex Large)

$26.00

Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions

Build Your Own (Ex Large)

$15.00

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Ex Large)

$26.00

Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.

Christopher Columbus (Ex Large)

$26.00

Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt

Dan Daley (Ex Large)

$26.00

Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles

Rough RIder (Ex Large)

$26.00

Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.

The Cajun Q (Ex Large)

$26.00

Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices

The Californian (Ex Large)

$26.00

Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

The General (Ex Large)

$26.00

The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.

The Republic (Ex Large)

$26.00

Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard

The Ron (Ex Large)

$26.00

Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.

The Thomas Jefferson (Ex Large)

$26.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms

Jalepeno Popper (Ex Large)

$26.00

Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.

Audie Murphy (Ex Large)

$26.00

In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.

10" GF (Pizza)

Ben Franklin (10" GF)

$16.00

Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan

Buffalo Bill (10" GF)

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions

Build Your Own (10" GF)

$12.00

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (10" GF)

$16.00

Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.

Christopher Columbus (10" GF)

$16.00

Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt

Dan Daley (10" GF)

$16.00

Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles

Rough Rider (10" GF)

$17.00

Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.

The Cajun Q (10" GF)

$16.00

Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices

The Californian (10" GF)

$16.00

Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

The General (10' GF)

$16.00

The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.

The Republic (10" GF)

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard

The Ron (10" GF)

$17.00

Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.

The Thomas Jefferson (10" GF)

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms

Jalepeno Popper (10" GF)

$16.00

Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.

Audie Murphy (10" GF)

$17.00

In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.

Food Menu

Sandwiches

All sandwiches toasted and served with chips and pickle slices, All sandwiches contain our signature Pizza Republic blend of cheeses

The Brave Hero

$9.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with Italian dressing

The Harding

$9.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Served with ranch

The Kerrigan

$8.99

Loaded with double ham and double cheese. Served with marinara

The Platoon

$9.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, and loaded with cheese. Served with mayo

Calzone

$12.00

Delivery Fee

$1.00

Appetizers

Bread Bites

$6.99

Light, fluffy breadbites with garlic butter. Served with marinara

Brushetta

$7.99

Toasted bread topped with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

8 oz.

Cheesebread

$9.99

Flatbread brushed with garlic butter and topped with a cup of our Pizza Republic signature cheese blend. Cut in strips for dipping. Served with marinara

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.99

Bite size rib tips with your favorite BBQ sauce

Meatballs

$9.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

6 mozzarella stix served with marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.99

8 oz.

Ravioli

$8.99

Our toasted cheese ravioli served with marinara

Rib Tips

$8.99

Bite size rib tips with your favorite BBQ sauce

Wings (18) bone in

$22.99

Our best wings: Spit fire, Give ‘em Hell, Hawaiian Heat, Garlic Parm, and featuring Luther’s BBQ Signature sauces

Wings (12) bone in

$16.99

Our best wings: Spit fire, Give ‘em Hell, Hawaiian Heat, Garlic Parm, and featuring Luther’s BBQ Signature sauces

Wings (6) bone in

$8.99

Our best wings: Spit fire, Give ‘em Hell, Hawaiian Heat, Garlic Parm, and featuring Luther’s BBQ Signature sauces

Wings (18) bonelss

$22.99

Wings (12) boneless

$16.99

Wings (6) boneless

$8.99

Pasta

All served with toasted bread

Italian American Pasta

$13.99

Served with our homemade pasta sauce featuring meatballs and sausage

Mac & Cheese Pasta

$10.99

Alfredo, cream cheese, and our signature PR blend of cheeses

Pasta Alfredo

$10.99

The Snakebite Pasta

$10.99

Chicken, alfredo, jalapeños, cajun seasoning, and cheddar

Salads

Choice of Dressings: Homemade Buttermilk Ranch, Creamy Garlic, Creamy Italian, Bleu Cheese, or Raspberry Vinaigrette

The Patriot

$11.99

Large salad with ham, turkey, roast beef, pepperoni, and our PR blend of cheeses

The Messenger (Small)

$3.99

Salad with pepperoni, black olives, PR blend of cheeses, and bacon bits

The Messenger (Large)

$7.99

Salad with pepperoni, black olives, PR blend of cheeses, and bacon bits

The Homestead

$10.99

Our Caprese Salad with fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic

Desserts

11” round flatbreads

All American Apple Pie

$11.99

Apple filling with cinnamon and sugar, topped with our tasty apple crisp

All American Cherry Pie

$11.99

Cherry filling with sweet cream cheese, and dusted with graham cracker

Cinnamon Bread Bites

$6.99

Our Cookies and Cream

$11.99

Sweet cream cheese with oreo crumbles, chocolate syrup, and dusted with pow- dered sugar

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$7.99

Chicken nuggets and a bag of chips

Kids Pasta

$7.99

A cup of pasta and choice of marinara, Alfredo, OR Mac & Cheese

Kids Pizza

$7.99

8” one-topping pizza

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Barqs Root Beer

$2.00

Blue Mania

$4.00

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fuse Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Bar Menu

Beer

Bottles

Draft

Cans

Seltzers

Wine

Chardonay

$6.00+

White Zin

$5.00+

Sav Blac

$6.00+

Moscato

$6.00+

Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Cocktails

Margarita

Bloody Mary

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Texas Tea

$6.50

General Cornwallis

$6.00

Ameretto Sour

$6.00

Betsy Ross

$7.00

Lemon Drop

Old Fashion

GW Cherry Tree

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

Better Than Baseball

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Smirnoff

$4.50

Titos

$5.00

Gin

$4.50

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Hornitos

$7.00

1800

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Hornitos

$14.00

DBL 1800

$14.00

DBL Patron

$14.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Jack Daniels Black

$5.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Truman Reserve

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels Black

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Truman Reserve

$10.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Green Tea

$5.50

Rumplemints

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

DBL Jagermeister

$8.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Green Tea

$11.00

DBL Rumplemints

$8.00

DBL Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Retail Menu

Apparel

T shirt

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Gift Certificate

GC $ 20

$20.00

GC $ 25

$25.00

GC $ 50

$50.00

GC $10

$10.00

Cigars

Maduro

$7.00

Perdomo Fresco

$7.00

CAO America

$10.00

Box Press

$10.00

Free State $7

$7.00

Free State $9

$9.00

Conn

$7.00

Cohiba Red Tube

$11.65

Mac Bourban Infused

$9.55

Cutters Blade

$8.00

Cutters V Cut

$8.00

Lighter

$8.00
Faith. Freedom. Family. Fun. PIZZA...For The People

Location

17 South Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701

Directions

