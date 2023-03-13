- Home
- Pizza Republic - N/A
Pizza Republic N/A
No reviews yet
17 South Main Street
Fort Scott, KS 66701
Pizza Menu
Small (Pizza)
Add Marinara
Add Ranch
Audie Murphy (Small)
In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.
Ben Franklin (Small)
Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan
Buffalo Bill (Small)
Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions
Build Your Own (Small)
Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Small)
Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.
Christopher Columbus (Small)
Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt
Dan Daley (Small)
Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles
Jalepeno Popper (Small)
Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.
Rough RIder (Small)
Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.
The Cajun Q (Small)
BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and a dusting of cajun spices
The Californian (Small)
Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
The General (Small)
The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.
The Republic (Small)
Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard
The Ron (Small)
Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.
The Thomas Jefferson (Small)
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms
Medium (Pizza)
Audie Murphy (Medium)
In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.
Ben Franklin (Medium)
Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan
Buffalo Bill (Medium)
Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions
Build Your Own (Medium)
Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Medium)
Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.
Christopher Columbus (Medium)
Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt
Dan Daley (Medium)
Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles
Jalepeno Popper (Medium)
Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.
Rough RIders (Medium)
Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.
The Cajun Q (Medium)
Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices
The Californian (Medium)
Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
The General (Medium)
The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.
The Republic (Medium)
Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard
The Ron (Medium)
Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.
The Thomas Jefferson (Medium)
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms
Large (Pizza)
Ben Franklin (Large)
Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan
Buffalo Bill (Large)
Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions
Build Your Own (Large)
Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Large)
Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.
Christopher Columbus (Large)
Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt
Dan Daley (Large)
Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles
Jalepeno Popper (Large)
Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.
Rough Riders (Large)
Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.
The Cajun Q (Large)
Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices
The Californian (Large)
Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
The General (Large)
The Republic (Large)
Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard
The Ron (Large)
Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.
The Thomas Jefferson (Large)
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms
Audie Murphy (Large)
In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.
Ex-Large (Pizza)
Ben Franklin (Ex Large)
Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan
Buffalo Bill (Ex Large)
Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions
Build Your Own (Ex Large)
Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (Ex Large)
Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.
Christopher Columbus (Ex Large)
Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt
Dan Daley (Ex Large)
Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles
Rough RIder (Ex Large)
Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.
The Cajun Q (Ex Large)
Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices
The Californian (Ex Large)
Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
The General (Ex Large)
The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.
The Republic (Ex Large)
Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard
The Ron (Ex Large)
Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.
The Thomas Jefferson (Ex Large)
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms
Jalepeno Popper (Ex Large)
Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.
Audie Murphy (Ex Large)
In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.
10" GF (Pizza)
Ben Franklin (10" GF)
Cheese Overload with alfredo, asiago, and parmesan
Buffalo Bill (10" GF)
Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo Bleu sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar, and green onions
Build Your Own (10" GF)
Chicken/Bacon/Ranch (10" GF)
Our homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, signature cheese blend. Topeed with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Ranch drizzled on top.
Christopher Columbus (10" GF)
Our Margherita pizza with your choice of marinara or pesto, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes and a pinch of salt
Dan Daley (10" GF)
Pep and Crunch with marinara, double pepperoni and cheese. Topped with pepperoni crumbles
Rough Rider (10" GF)
Our meats with marinara. Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, and pork sausage.
The Cajun Q (10" GF)
Luther’s BBQ pulled pork, green onions, red onions, and a dusting of cajun spices
The Californian (10" GF)
Veggies with marinara, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
The General (10' GF)
The East meets The West with garlic butter base, grilled chicken, our signature cheese blend, green peppers, pineapple, Hawaian Heat sauce, and garnished with green onions.
The Republic (10" GF)
Bacon Cheeseburger with marinara, beef, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar, pickles, and bacon. Add a drizzling of mustard
The Ron (10" GF)
Our supreme with marinara, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, bacon, Italian sausage, beef and pork sausage.
The Thomas Jefferson (10" GF)
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, and fresh mushrooms
Jalepeno Popper (10" GF)
Cream cheese base topped with bacon, jalepeno peppers, our signature cheese blend, and cheddar cheese.
Audie Murphy (10" GF)
In honor of the Irish-American war hero and Medal of Honor recipient. Garlic butter base, our signature cheese blend, pork sausage, chopped waffle fries, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, green pepper, fresh garlic, garnished with feta cheese and green onion.
Food Menu
Sandwiches
The Brave Hero
Salami, ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with Italian dressing
The Harding
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Served with ranch
The Kerrigan
Loaded with double ham and double cheese. Served with marinara
The Platoon
Ham, turkey, roast beef, and loaded with cheese. Served with mayo
Add Ranch
Add Marinara
Extra Pickles
Calzone
Delivery Fee
Appetizers
Bread Bites
Light, fluffy breadbites with garlic butter. Served with marinara
Brushetta
Toasted bread topped with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic
Buffalo Chicken Dip
8 oz.
Cheesebread
Flatbread brushed with garlic butter and topped with a cup of our Pizza Republic signature cheese blend. Cut in strips for dipping. Served with marinara
Loaded Waffle Fries
Bite size rib tips with your favorite BBQ sauce
Meatballs
Mozz Sticks
6 mozzarella stix served with marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
8 oz.
Ravioli
Our toasted cheese ravioli served with marinara
Rib Tips
Bite size rib tips with your favorite BBQ sauce
Wings (18) bone in
Our best wings: Spit fire, Give ‘em Hell, Hawaiian Heat, Garlic Parm, and featuring Luther’s BBQ Signature sauces
Wings (12) bone in
Our best wings: Spit fire, Give ‘em Hell, Hawaiian Heat, Garlic Parm, and featuring Luther’s BBQ Signature sauces
Wings (6) bone in
Our best wings: Spit fire, Give ‘em Hell, Hawaiian Heat, Garlic Parm, and featuring Luther’s BBQ Signature sauces
Wings (18) bonelss
Wings (12) boneless
Wings (6) boneless
Add Ranch
Add Marinara
Pasta
Salads
The Patriot
Large salad with ham, turkey, roast beef, pepperoni, and our PR blend of cheeses
The Messenger (Small)
Salad with pepperoni, black olives, PR blend of cheeses, and bacon bits
The Messenger (Large)
Salad with pepperoni, black olives, PR blend of cheeses, and bacon bits
The Homestead
Our Caprese Salad with fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic
Desserts
All American Apple Pie
Apple filling with cinnamon and sugar, topped with our tasty apple crisp
All American Cherry Pie
Cherry filling with sweet cream cheese, and dusted with graham cracker
Cinnamon Bread Bites
Our Cookies and Cream
Sweet cream cheese with oreo crumbles, chocolate syrup, and dusted with pow- dered sugar
Kids Menu
Bar Menu
Wine
Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
Smirnoff
Titos
Gin
Bombay
Tanqueray
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Titos
DBL Gin
DBL Bombay
DBL Tanqueray
Well Tequila
Hornitos
1800
Patron
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Hornitos
DBL 1800
DBL Patron
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jack Daniels Black
Jim Beam
Seagrams 7
Bulleit Bourbon
Truman Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Jack Daniels Black
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Truman Reserve
Jagermeister
Fireball
Green Tea
Rumplemints
Vegas Bomb
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Fireball
DBL Green Tea
DBL Rumplemints
DBL Vegas Bomb
Retail Menu
Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Faith. Freedom. Family. Fun. PIZZA...For The People
17 South Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701