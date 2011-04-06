Pizza Rio 228 N F Street
Appetizers
Caprese
Tri-colored cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, chiffonade basil, topped with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction glaze.
Baked Wings
Baked wings served by the 1/2 pound or pound. Choose your sauce: BBQ, Parmesan Garlic or Old Bay Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Bruschetta
Three slices of house-made bread, rubbed with garlic oil and topped with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and olive oil drizzle.
Burrata with Balsamic & Basil
Creamy & fresh Burrata paired with juicy cherries, balsamic & basil. Served with crusty bread.
Italian Nachos
Served with house-made alfredo sauce, italian sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, diced tomatoes, topped with green onions.
Garlic Bread Sticks
Freshly baked garlic sticks with a side choice of marinara or pesto sauce
Pizza
Build Your Own Pie
Build your own pizza
Half & Half Specialty
New Yorker (V)
Shredded mozzarella & hand-crushed tomato sauce.
Arkansas Pepperoni
Piled high with natural casing pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese.
Margherita (V)
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Shuttle Bunny (V)
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, kalamata olives, sautéed bell peppers & onions.
Sup
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, yellow onions, assorted bell peppers & Italian sausage.
The Dirt Bag
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced meatballs, fresh dollops of ricotta, roasted garlic & oregano.
Rio Grande
MEAT-LOVERS PIE. Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, sliced meatball, natural casing pepperoni & Italian sausage.
Cottonwood
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, capicola, pepperoncini, red onion & shaved parmesan.
Big Drop
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, green chiles, goat cheese, roasted garlic, Italian sausage & fresh basil.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian crusted chicken, fresh dollops of ricotta, roasted garlic, basil & shaved parmesan. *Try it with breaded eggplant!
Winner Winner Eggplant Dinner
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, eggplant parmesan, fresh ricotta, roasted garlic, basil & Parmesan
Salida Supreme
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, pepperoncini & roasted garlic.
Zoom Flume (V)
House made vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil & shaved parmesan.
Big Water Buffalo
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion & topped with buffalo ranch.
Figalicious
Fig jam reduction, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with arugula & balsamic glaze.
The Hombre
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, 1/2 chorizo, 1/2 carnitas, roasted jalapeño, red onion, topped with fresh cilantro.
White Water Cowboy
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, calabrese peppers, natural casing pepperoni, minced garlic, topped with oregano & a honey drizzle.
River Guide
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, natural casing pepperoni, fresh jalapeño, red onion & roasted garlic. A river guide's dream pie!
The Paddler (V)
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, smoked provolone, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola & arugula, with fresh chives. Finished with a balsamic reduction glaze.
Snow Stake (V)
NO CHEESE. Hand-crushed tomato sauce, pickled jalapeño, roasted red & yellow peppers, topped with a honey drizzle. *Add fresh ricotta!
Greek (V)
Spinach, shredded mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, artichoke, kalamata olives, feta & house-made pesto. *Vegan pesto available.
The Sage
Shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, ricotta, Italian sausage, fried sage & sage oil drizzle.
No Friends on a Powder Day
Shredded mozzarella, salami, garlic oil, topped with fresh arugula, hot oil & balsamic reduction glaze.
Colorado Cajun
Shredded mozzarella, andouille sausage, Old Bay seasoned shrimp, red peppers, green onion, thyme, oregano, topped with a Cajun remoulade.
Pasta
Butter Noodles
Homemade semolina pasta with butter.
Spaghetti
Fresh spaghetti pasta with hand-crushed tomato and garlic sauce finished with parmesan & basil.
Vodka Penne
House-made vodka with fresh penne pasta finished with parmesan & basil.
Pesto Fusilli
House-made parmesan pesto, roasted tomato & artichokes with fresh fusilli pasta topped with cherry tomatoes, basil & parmesan. Substitute vegan pesto.
Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti
Chicken parmesan, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & fresh minced garlic. Served with a side of spaghetti & hand-crushed tomato sauce, finished with fresh parmesan & basil.
Eggplant Parmesan & Spaghetti
Eggplant parmesan, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & basil. Served with a side of spaghetti & hand-crushed tomato sauce, finished with fresh parmesan & basil.
Kid's Noodles
Homemade semolina pasta with choice of butter or plain red sauce. Add meatballs!
Sandwiches
Meatball Grinder
Homemade meatballs, provolone, hand-crushed tomato sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and oregano.
Cold Italian
Fresh provolone, capicola, ham, prosciutto, mortadella & salami. Topped with red onion, arugula, romaine, pepperoncini, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken parmesan, provolone, hand-crushed tomato sauce and fresh minced garlic, topped with shredded mozzarella.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Eggplant parmesan, provolone, hand-crushed tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, ricotta & basil.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Hot Italian Beef topped with spicy giardiniera peppers.
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami, NY Jewish rye bread, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & whole grain mustard.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced beef with choice of sautéed assorted peppers, onion & mushrooms. Choice of Cheese Whiz or provolone.
Salads
Caesar
Heart of romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, fresh croutons & house caesar dressing. Add anchovies!
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, assorted bell pepper, red onion, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives & shaved parmesan finished with house-made Italian dressing.
Arugula & Spinach Salad
Arugula, spinach, goat cheese, prosciutto, red onions, cherry tomatoes with olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, artichokes, cucumbers, tomato, red onion & feta with Greek dressing.
Desserts
Tiramisu
An elegant & rich layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies.
New York Style Cheesecake
Traditional extra creamy cheesecake topped with your choice of raspberry, caramel or chocolate sauce.
Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)
A gluten-free cake that is a great combination of creamy chocolate on top & a fluffy middle.
Cannoli
Made with our fluffy grande ricotta cheese topped with powdered sugar & chocolate chips.
Regular Chocolate Cake
Sides
Side Sauces
Canned Beer
High Noon
Beehive Honey Wheat
Ska Modus Hoperandi
Tres Amigos
Duke Waverly Pilsner
Apricot Blond
Coors Banquet 16oz
Left Hand Nitro Pumpkin
Outer Range Wetland
Gruvi N/A IPA
Dominga Mimosa Sour
Princess Yum Yum
Elevation Low Water
Whitewater Cowboy Red Ale
Coors Light 16oz
Penelope Cruiser Hazy IPA
Outer Range in the Steep
8 Second Kolsch
Elevation Lil Mo
Radl'ah Cider
Ska Topical Hazy
SBC Salida Slammer
Backcountry Betty Wheat
Avery White Rascal
Dry Dock Amber
Holidaily GF Blonde
Cocktails
Spiked Hot Tea
Spiked Hot Coffee
Spiked Hot Cider
Spiked Hot Chocolate
Italian Marg
Bloody Mary
Maple Old Fashioned
Sledgehammer
Traditional Marg
Mimosa
Row Me
Negroni
Blueberry Mule
Mule
Basil Gimlet
Red Sangria
White Sangria
NY Sour
Wine by the Glass
Palladio Rosso Glass
Pedroncelli Petite Sirah Glass
Slices Cabernet Glass
Coltibuono Sangiovese Glass
True Grit Sirah Glass
Selvapiana Chianti Glass
Palladio Blanco Glass
Garofoli Verdicchio Glass
Zenato Pinot Grigio Glass
Villa Maria Sauv Blanc Glass
Rutherford Chardonnay Glass
Fvine Rosé Glass
Vinho Verde Rosé Glass
Liquor
House Vodka
Tito's
House Gin
Hendrick's
House Rum
Captain Morgan
Montanya Oro
House Tequila
Hornitos
Herradura Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
House Whiskey
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Crown
Makers Mark
Eagle Rare
Dry Fly Whiskey
Four Roses
Bols Amaretto
Sambuca
Apricot Brandy
E&J Vanilla
Chareau
Limoncello
D'Amante Aperitivo
Leo Bros Maraschino
Leo Bros Aperitivo
NY Apple
Luigi Francoli Amaro
6 Packs
Wine-Bottle
Zardetto-Prosecco
Palladio-White blnd
Villa Maria-Sauv/blanc
Zenato-Pinot
Garofoli-Verdicchio
Rutherford Ranch-Chardonnay
Quinta Da Lixa Rose
Palladio -Red Blnd
Coltibuono- Red
True Grit -Sirah
Selvapiana-Chianti
Slice- Cab/Sauv
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve the best New York Style Pizza in the Rockies. Featuring organic naturally leavened pizza, Delicious Italian food, House-made pasta, Sandwiches, Salads and more.
228 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201