Pizza Rio 228 N F Street

review star

No reviews yet

228 N F Street

Salida, CO 81201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Tri-colored cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, chiffonade basil, topped with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction glaze.

Baked Wings

Baked Wings

$12.00+

Baked wings served by the 1/2 pound or pound. Choose your sauce: BBQ, Parmesan Garlic or Old Bay Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Three slices of house-made bread, rubbed with garlic oil and topped with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and olive oil drizzle.

Burrata with Balsamic & Basil

$13.00

Creamy & fresh Burrata paired with juicy cherries, balsamic & basil. Served with crusty bread.

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$16.00

Served with house-made alfredo sauce, italian sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, diced tomatoes, topped with green onions.

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.00

Freshly baked garlic sticks with a side choice of marinara or pesto sauce

Pizza

Build Your Own Pie

Build Your Own Pie

$22.00+

Build your own pizza

Half & Half Specialty

Half & Half Specialty

$22.00+
New Yorker (V)

New Yorker (V)

$22.00+

Shredded mozzarella & hand-crushed tomato sauce.

Arkansas Pepperoni

Arkansas Pepperoni

$24.00+

Piled high with natural casing pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese.

Margherita (V)

Margherita (V)

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

Shuttle Bunny (V)

Shuttle Bunny (V)

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, kalamata olives, sautéed bell peppers & onions.

Sup

Sup

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, yellow onions, assorted bell peppers & Italian sausage.

The Dirt Bag

The Dirt Bag

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced meatballs, fresh dollops of ricotta, roasted garlic & oregano.

Rio Grande

Rio Grande

$26.00+

MEAT-LOVERS PIE. Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, sliced meatball, natural casing pepperoni & Italian sausage.

Cottonwood

Cottonwood

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, capicola, pepperoncini, red onion & shaved parmesan.

Big Drop

Big Drop

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, green chiles, goat cheese, roasted garlic, Italian sausage & fresh basil.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian crusted chicken, fresh dollops of ricotta, roasted garlic, basil & shaved parmesan. *Try it with breaded eggplant!

Winner Winner Eggplant Dinner

Winner Winner Eggplant Dinner

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, eggplant parmesan, fresh ricotta, roasted garlic, basil & Parmesan

Salida Supreme

Salida Supreme

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, pepperoncini & roasted garlic.

Zoom Flume (V)

Zoom Flume (V)

$24.00+

House made vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil & shaved parmesan.

Big Water Buffalo

Big Water Buffalo

$24.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion & topped with buffalo ranch.

Figalicious

Figalicious

$24.00+

Fig jam reduction, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with arugula & balsamic glaze.

The Hombre

The Hombre

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, 1/2 chorizo, 1/2 carnitas, roasted jalapeño, red onion, topped with fresh cilantro.

White Water Cowboy

White Water Cowboy

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, calabrese peppers, natural casing pepperoni, minced garlic, topped with oregano & a honey drizzle.

River Guide

River Guide

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, natural casing pepperoni, fresh jalapeño, red onion & roasted garlic. A river guide's dream pie!

The Paddler (V)

The Paddler (V)

$26.00+

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, smoked provolone, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola & arugula, with fresh chives. Finished with a balsamic reduction glaze.

Snow Stake (V)

Snow Stake (V)

$24.00+

NO CHEESE. Hand-crushed tomato sauce, pickled jalapeño, roasted red & yellow peppers, topped with a honey drizzle. *Add fresh ricotta!

Greek (V)

Greek (V)

$26.00+

Spinach, shredded mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, artichoke, kalamata olives, feta & house-made pesto. *Vegan pesto available.

The Sage

The Sage

$24.00+

Shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, ricotta, Italian sausage, fried sage & sage oil drizzle.

No Friends on a Powder Day

No Friends on a Powder Day

$24.00+

Shredded mozzarella, salami, garlic oil, topped with fresh arugula, hot oil & balsamic reduction glaze.

Colorado Cajun

Colorado Cajun

$26.00+

Shredded mozzarella, andouille sausage, Old Bay seasoned shrimp, red peppers, green onion, thyme, oregano, topped with a Cajun remoulade.

Pasta

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Homemade semolina pasta with butter.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

Fresh spaghetti pasta with hand-crushed tomato and garlic sauce finished with parmesan & basil.

Vodka Penne

Vodka Penne

$14.00

House-made vodka with fresh penne pasta finished with parmesan & basil.

Pesto Fusilli

Pesto Fusilli

$14.00

House-made parmesan pesto, roasted tomato & artichokes with fresh fusilli pasta topped with cherry tomatoes, basil & parmesan. Substitute vegan pesto.

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

$16.00

Chicken parmesan, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & fresh minced garlic. Served with a side of spaghetti & hand-crushed tomato sauce, finished with fresh parmesan & basil.

Eggplant Parmesan & Spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan & Spaghetti

$16.00

Eggplant parmesan, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & basil. Served with a side of spaghetti & hand-crushed tomato sauce, finished with fresh parmesan & basil.

Kid's Noodles

Kid's Noodles

$6.00

Homemade semolina pasta with choice of butter or plain red sauce. Add meatballs!

Sandwiches

Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, provolone, hand-crushed tomato sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and oregano.

Cold Italian

Cold Italian

$15.00

Fresh provolone, capicola, ham, prosciutto, mortadella & salami. Topped with red onion, arugula, romaine, pepperoncini, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken parmesan, provolone, hand-crushed tomato sauce and fresh minced garlic, topped with shredded mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant parmesan, provolone, hand-crushed tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, ricotta & basil.

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Hot Italian Beef topped with spicy giardiniera peppers.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami, NY Jewish rye bread, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & whole grain mustard.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef with choice of sautéed assorted peppers, onion & mushrooms. Choice of Cheese Whiz or provolone.

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Heart of romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, fresh croutons & house caesar dressing. Add anchovies!

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, assorted bell pepper, red onion, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives & shaved parmesan finished with house-made Italian dressing.

Arugula & Spinach Salad

Arugula & Spinach Salad

$7.00

Arugula, spinach, goat cheese, prosciutto, red onions, cherry tomatoes with olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, artichokes, cucumbers, tomato, red onion & feta with Greek dressing.

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

An elegant & rich layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Traditional extra creamy cheesecake topped with your choice of raspberry, caramel or chocolate sauce.

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

$9.00

A gluten-free cake that is a great combination of creamy chocolate on top & a fluffy middle.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Made with our fluffy grande ricotta cheese topped with powdered sugar & chocolate chips.

Regular Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Sides

Side of Bread

$1.00

4 slices of bread.

Side of Anchovies

$1.00

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Side of 4 meatballs.

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.00

Sausage link.

Side Sauces

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$0.50

Side of Vegan Pesto

$1.00

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side of Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Draft Beer

Elevation Pilsner Draft

$5.00

First Cast IPA Draft

$5.00

Canned Beer

High Noon

$5.00

Beehive Honey Wheat

$5.00

Ska Modus Hoperandi

$5.00

Tres Amigos

$5.00

Duke Waverly Pilsner

$5.00

Apricot Blond

$5.00

Coors Banquet 16oz

$5.00

Left Hand Nitro Pumpkin

$8.00

Outer Range Wetland

$8.00

Gruvi N/A IPA

$5.00

Dominga Mimosa Sour

$5.00

Princess Yum Yum

$5.00

Elevation Low Water

$5.00

Whitewater Cowboy Red Ale

$5.00

Coors Light 16oz

$5.00

Penelope Cruiser Hazy IPA

$6.00

Outer Range in the Steep

$8.00

8 Second Kolsch

$5.00

Elevation Lil Mo

$5.00

Radl'ah Cider

$5.00

Ska Topical Hazy

$5.00

SBC Salida Slammer

$5.00

Backcountry Betty Wheat

$5.00

Avery White Rascal

$5.00

Dry Dock Amber

$5.00Out of stock

Holidaily GF Blonde

$7.00

Cocktails

Spiked Hot Tea

$8.00

Spiked Hot Coffee

$6.00

Spiked Hot Cider

$6.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Italian Marg

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sledgehammer

$10.00

Traditional Marg

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Row Me

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Blueberry Mule

$10.00

Mule

$8.00

Basil Gimlet

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

NY Sour

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

Palladio Rosso Glass

$7.00

Pedroncelli Petite Sirah Glass

$12.00

Slices Cabernet Glass

$15.00

Coltibuono Sangiovese Glass

$10.00

True Grit Sirah Glass

$13.00

Selvapiana Chianti Glass

$11.00

Palladio Blanco Glass

$7.00

Garofoli Verdicchio Glass

$10.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc Glass

$10.00

Rutherford Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Fvine Rosé Glass

$7.00

Vinho Verde Rosé Glass

$8.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

House Gin

$6.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

House Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Montanya Oro

$7.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Bols Amaretto

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Apricot Brandy

$6.00

E&J Vanilla

$7.00

Chareau

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

D'Amante Aperitivo

$8.00

Leo Bros Maraschino

$9.00

Leo Bros Aperitivo

$9.00

NY Apple

$10.00

Luigi Francoli Amaro

$10.00

6 Packs

Backcountry Betty Wheat 6 Pack

$10.99

Penelope Cruiser Hazy IPA 6 Pack

$10.99

Salida Slammer Lager 6 Pack

$10.99

Whitewater Cowboy Red 6 Pack

$10.99

Duke Waverly Pilsner 6 Pack

$10.99

Wine-Bottle

Zardetto-Prosecco

$8.00

Palladio-White blnd

$24.00

Villa Maria-Sauv/blanc

$36.00

Zenato-Pinot

$28.00

Garofoli-Verdicchio

$36.00

Rutherford Ranch-Chardonnay

$48.00

Quinta Da Lixa Rose

$28.00

Palladio -Red Blnd

$24.00

Coltibuono- Red

$36.00

True Grit -Sirah

$48.00

Selvapiana-Chianti

$40.00Out of stock

Slice- Cab/Sauv

$56.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve the best New York Style Pizza in the Rockies. Featuring organic naturally leavened pizza, Delicious Italian food, House-made pasta, Sandwiches, Salads and more.

Location

228 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201

Directions

