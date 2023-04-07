Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Roma

1408 W Broad Street

Quakertown, PA 18951

Lunch Specials

Cheesesteak Hoagie & 20 Oz Soda

$12.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie & 20 Oz Soda

$12.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Chicken Parm & 20 Oz Soda

$12.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

2 Plain Slices & Free Drink

$8.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Any Hoagie & Free Drink

$12.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

2 Cheesesteaks

$19.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Any Wrap & Free Drink

$12.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

2 Hoagies

$19.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

2 Burgers

$19.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

3 Large Cheese Pizzas

$45.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Everyday Specials

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 2 Large Cheesesteaks & 1 Large French Fries

$31.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 2 Large Italian Hoagies & 1 Large French Fries

$31.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

2 Large Cheese Pizza & 1 Two Liter Soda

$31.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Italian Hoagie, 1 Cheesesteak & 1 Large French Fries

$29.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Chicken Cheesesteak, 1 Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie & 1 Large French Fries

$31.95

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Party Platters

Pasta Party Platter

Rigatoni Al Romana (10 people)

$95.95

Lasagna Platter (10 people)

$100.95

Stuffed Shells Platter (10 people)

$85.95

Cheese Ravioli Platter (10 people)

$85.95

Fettuccine Alfredo Platter (10 people)

$95.95

Manicotti Platter (10 people)

$85.95

Rigatoni Al Romana (20 people)

$140.95

Lasagna Platter (20 people)

$150.95

Stuffed Shells Platter (20 people)

$130.95

Cheese Ravioli Platter (20 people)

$130.95

Fettuccine Alfredo Platter (20 people)

$130.95

Manicotti Platter (20 people)

$130.95

Salad Party Platter

Tossed Salad 10 people

$45.95

Antipasto 10 people

$85.95

Caesar Salad 10 people

$45.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad 10 people

$70.95

Tossed Salad 20 people

$85.95

Antipasto 20 people

$115.95

Caesar Salad 20 people

$85.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad 20 people

$110.95

Chicken Party Platter

Chicken Parmigiana 10 people

$130.00

Chicken Francese 10 people

$130.00

Chicken Marsala 10 people

$130.00

Chicken Piccata 10 people

$130.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries 10 people

$115.95

Chicken Parmigiana 20 people

$175.00

Chicken Francese 20 people

$175.00

Chicken Marsala 20 people

$175.00

Chicken Piccata 20 people

$175.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries 20 people

$150.95

Specials Party Platter

Eggplant Parmigiana with Pasta 10 people

$85.95

Meatball Tray 10 people

$85.95

Sausage & Peppers 10 people

$85.95

Veal Parmigiana 10 people

$100.95

Hoagie Steak 10 people

$100.95

Cheese Steak 10 people

$100.95

Wrap Platters 10 people

$100.95

Eggplant Parmigiana with Pasta 20 people

$85.95

Meatball Tray 20 people

$85.95

Sausage & Peppers 20 people

$85.95

Veal Parmigiana 20 people

$100.95

Hoagie Steak 20 people

$100.95

Cheese Steak 20 people

$100.95

Wrap Platters 20 people

$100.95

Drinks

Drinks

20 oz-Coke

$2.25

20 oz-Sprite

$2.25

20-oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20 0z-Cherry Coke

$2.25

20 0z-Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Energy Drink

$3.50

Peace Tea

$3.50

Snapple

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$3.95

Soda Can

$1.90

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.75

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

Large Fountain Drink

$2.29

Pizza Menu

Pizza-Thin Crust Round

14" Traditional Pizza

$15.95

With homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

14" Famous Trenton-style

$15.95

Chunky tomato sauce & light amount of mozzarella cheese

14" White Pizza

$15.95

With olive oil, mozzarella cheese & garlic

14" Vegetable Primavera (White)

$18.45

With broccoli, garlic, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms

14" Ricotta Primavera (White)

$17.95

With broccoli or spinach, garlic & tomatoes

14" BLT (White)

$16.95

With bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

14" Margherita

$16.95

Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, oil, chunky tomato sauce

14" Italian Specialty

$16.95

Topped with mushrooms, onions & marinated red peppers

14" Bruschetta Pizza (White)

$15.95

Chopped tomatoes, basil, olive oil

14" Hawaiian

$16.95

Ham & pineapple

14" Mexican

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage & jalapeños

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

16" Traditional Pizza

$17.95

16" Famous Trenton-style

$17.95

16" White Pizza (No Tomato Sauce)

$17.95

16" Vegetable Primavera (White)

$20.95

16" Ricotta Primavera (White)

$19.95

16" BLT (White)

$18.95

16" Margherita

$19.95

16" Italian Specialty

$19.95

16" Bruschetta Pizza (White)

$18.95

16" Hawaiian

$19.95

16" Mexican

$10.95

Gourmet Specialty Pizza

14" Roma's Special

$18.95

With bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sausage, pepperoni

14" Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Grilled chicken tossed with our buffalo sauce

14" Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$18.95

Crispy chicken tossed with our buffalo sauce

14" Honey Mustard Chicken

$18.95

Chicken fingers, roasted red peppers, hot peppers, bacon, tomatoes, honey mustard dressing topped with mozzarella

14" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.95

Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Cacciatore

$18.95

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

14" Taco Pizza

$18.95

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, topped cheddar cheese, hot sauce & ranch

14" Venice Pizza

$18.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, garlic, roasted peppers & provolone cheese

14" German Pizza

$18.95

Steak, green peppers, black olives

14" Four Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmigiana cheese

14" Eggplant (White)

$18.95

Fried eggplant, chopped tomatoes, ricotta cheese & garlic

14" Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.95

Steak meat, American cheese

14" Texas Grilled Chicken

$18.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, ranch & cheddar cheese

14" Chicken Parm

$18.95

Chicken fingers, spaghetti sauce & provolone

14" Chicken Caesar

$18.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce & caesar dressing

14" Jamaican Pizza

$18.95

Pineapple, ham & marinated teriyaki chicken

14" Chicken Taco

$18.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch, mild sauce

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Thin Crust (White)

$18.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, ranch

14" Chicken Fajita (White)

$18.95

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions

14" Capri Pizza (White)

$18.95

Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Vodka

$18.95

Grilled chicken, pink vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Cheesesteak

$18.95

Chicken, American cheese

14" Crispy Chicken

$18.95

With chipotle ranch

14" Chicken Thai Chili

$18.95

Grilled or crispy chicken

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.95

14" Chicken Penne Pasta in Pink Vodka Sauce

$19.95

16" Roma's Special

$23.95

16" Meat Lovers

$23.95

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

16" Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$23.95

16" Honey Mustard Chicken

$23.95

16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$23.95

16"Chicken Cacciatore

$23.95

16"BBQ Chicken

$23.95

16" Taco Pizza

$23.95

16" Venice Pizza

$23.95

16" German Pizza

$23.95

16" Four Cheese Pizza

$23.95

16" Eggplant (White)

$23.95

16" Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.95

16" Texas Grilled Chicken

$23.95

16" Chicken Parm

$23.95

16" Chicken Caesar

$23.95

16" Jamaican Pizza

$23.95

16" Chicken Taco

$23.95

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Thin Crust (White)

$23.95

16" Chicken Fajita (White)

$23.95

16" Capri Pizza (White)

$23.95

16" Chicken Vodka

$23.95

16" Chicken Cheesesteak

$23.95

16" Crispy Chicken

$23.95

16" Chicken Thai Chili

$23.95

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.95

16" Chicken Penne Pasta in Pink Vodka Sauce

$22.95

Sicilian Pizza

Plain Sicilian

$18.95

Large 16"

Grandma Pizza

$16.95

Square pizza

Roma Special

$23.95

Large 16"

Tomato Pie

$14.95

Square pizza. Sprinkle parmesan cheese, oregano & drops of virgin olive oil

Brooklyn Style

$21.95

12" x 18". Thin crust square, chunky tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil & olive oil

Slices

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.00

1 Top Slice

$3.50

2 Top Slice

$3.75

Special Slice

$3.95

Sicilian Slice

$3.15

1 Top Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Special Sicilian Slice

$3.95

Chips

Small

$1.95

Medium

$2.95

Large

$3.95

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzones

Personal Calzone

$10.95

Ricotta & mozzarella

Large Clazone

$18.95

Ricotta & mozzarella

Personal Ham Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & ham

Large Ham Calzone

$19.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & ham

Personal Spinach Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & spinach

Large Spinach Calzone

$19.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & spinach

Personal Broccoli Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & broccoli

Large Broccoli Calzone

$19.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & broccoli

Personal Palermo Calzone

$13.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami

Large Palermo Calzone

$21.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami

Strombolis

Personal Regular Stromboli

$12.95

Filled with green peppers, mozzarella, onions, sausage, pepperoni & mushroom

Personal Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.95

Pepperoni & mozzarella

Personal Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.95

Steak & mozzarella

Personal Veggie Stromboli

$12.95

Broccoli, garlic, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella

Personal Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.95

Grilled chicken & mozzarella

Personal Meat Lovers Stromboli

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, meatballs & mozzarella

Personal Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$12.95

Grilled chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella

Personal Pennsylvania Stromboli

$14.95

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella & ranch

Personal Crispy Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.95

Crispy chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella

Personal Texas Chicken Stromboli

$14.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese

Personal Quakertown Stromboli

$13.95

Steak, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Personal Italian Stromboli

$12.95

Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Personal Meatballs Bacon Stromboli

$12.95

Large Regular Stromboli

$19.95

Filled with green peppers, mozzarella, onions, sausage, pepperoni & mushroom

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$18.95

Pepperoni & mozzarella

Large Cheesesteak Stromboli

$22.95

Steak & mozzarella

Large Veggie Stromboli

$20.95

Broccoli, garlic, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella

Large Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$22.95

Grilled chicken & mozzarella

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, meatballs & mozzarella

Large Pennsylvania Stromboli

$23.95

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella & ranch

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$22.95

Grilled chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella

Large Crispy Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$20.95

Crispy chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella

Large Texas Chicken Stromboli

$23.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese

Large Quakertown Stromboli

$23.95

Steak, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Large Italian Stromboli

$21.95

Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Large Meatballs Bacon Stromboli

$21.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roma Pizza located in Quakertown Pa specializes in Pizza and Italian dinners.

Website

Location

1408 W Broad Street, Quakertown, PA 18951

Directions

