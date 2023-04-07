- Home
- /
- Quakertown
- /
- Pizza Roma
Pizza Roma
No reviews yet
1408 W Broad Street
Quakertown, PA 18951
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Specials
Cheesesteak Hoagie & 20 Oz Soda
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie & 20 Oz Soda
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Chicken Parm & 20 Oz Soda
Cannot be combined with any other offers
2 Plain Slices & Free Drink
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Any Hoagie & Free Drink
Cannot be combined with any other offers
2 Cheesesteaks
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Any Wrap & Free Drink
Cannot be combined with any other offers
2 Hoagies
Cannot be combined with any other offers
2 Burgers
Cannot be combined with any other offers
3 Large Cheese Pizzas
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Everyday Specials
1 Large Cheese Pizza, 2 Large Cheesesteaks & 1 Large French Fries
Cannot be combined with any other offers
1 Large Cheese Pizza, 2 Large Italian Hoagies & 1 Large French Fries
Cannot be combined with any other offers
2 Large Cheese Pizza & 1 Two Liter Soda
Cannot be combined with any other offers
1 Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Italian Hoagie, 1 Cheesesteak & 1 Large French Fries
Cannot be combined with any other offers
1 Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Chicken Cheesesteak, 1 Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie & 1 Large French Fries
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Party Platters
Pasta Party Platter
Rigatoni Al Romana (10 people)
Lasagna Platter (10 people)
Stuffed Shells Platter (10 people)
Cheese Ravioli Platter (10 people)
Fettuccine Alfredo Platter (10 people)
Manicotti Platter (10 people)
Rigatoni Al Romana (20 people)
Lasagna Platter (20 people)
Stuffed Shells Platter (20 people)
Cheese Ravioli Platter (20 people)
Fettuccine Alfredo Platter (20 people)
Manicotti Platter (20 people)
Salad Party Platter
Chicken Party Platter
Chicken Parmigiana 10 people
Chicken Francese 10 people
Chicken Marsala 10 people
Chicken Piccata 10 people
Chicken Fingers with Fries 10 people
Chicken Parmigiana 20 people
Chicken Francese 20 people
Chicken Marsala 20 people
Chicken Piccata 20 people
Chicken Fingers with Fries 20 people
Specials Party Platter
Eggplant Parmigiana with Pasta 10 people
Meatball Tray 10 people
Sausage & Peppers 10 people
Veal Parmigiana 10 people
Hoagie Steak 10 people
Cheese Steak 10 people
Wrap Platters 10 people
Eggplant Parmigiana with Pasta 20 people
Meatball Tray 20 people
Sausage & Peppers 20 people
Veal Parmigiana 20 people
Hoagie Steak 20 people
Cheese Steak 20 people
Wrap Platters 20 people
Drinks
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Pizza Menu
Pizza-Thin Crust Round
14" Traditional Pizza
With homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
14" Famous Trenton-style
Chunky tomato sauce & light amount of mozzarella cheese
14" White Pizza
With olive oil, mozzarella cheese & garlic
14" Vegetable Primavera (White)
With broccoli, garlic, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms
14" Ricotta Primavera (White)
With broccoli or spinach, garlic & tomatoes
14" BLT (White)
With bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
14" Margherita
Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, oil, chunky tomato sauce
14" Italian Specialty
Topped with mushrooms, onions & marinated red peppers
14" Bruschetta Pizza (White)
Chopped tomatoes, basil, olive oil
14" Hawaiian
Ham & pineapple
14" Mexican
Pepperoni, sausage & jalapeños
Gluten Free Pizza
16" Traditional Pizza
16" Famous Trenton-style
16" White Pizza (No Tomato Sauce)
16" Vegetable Primavera (White)
16" Ricotta Primavera (White)
16" BLT (White)
16" Margherita
16" Italian Specialty
16" Bruschetta Pizza (White)
16" Hawaiian
16" Mexican
Gourmet Specialty Pizza
14" Roma's Special
With bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sausage, pepperoni
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
14" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with our buffalo sauce
14" Buffalo Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with our buffalo sauce
14" Honey Mustard Chicken
Chicken fingers, roasted red peppers, hot peppers, bacon, tomatoes, honey mustard dressing topped with mozzarella
14" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Cacciatore
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
14" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
14" Taco Pizza
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, topped cheddar cheese, hot sauce & ranch
14" Venice Pizza
Grilled chicken, spinach, garlic, roasted peppers & provolone cheese
14" German Pizza
Steak, green peppers, black olives
14" Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmigiana cheese
14" Eggplant (White)
Fried eggplant, chopped tomatoes, ricotta cheese & garlic
14" Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak meat, American cheese
14" Texas Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, ranch & cheddar cheese
14" Chicken Parm
Chicken fingers, spaghetti sauce & provolone
14" Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, lettuce & caesar dressing
14" Jamaican Pizza
Pineapple, ham & marinated teriyaki chicken
14" Chicken Taco
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch, mild sauce
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Thin Crust (White)
Crispy chicken, bacon, ranch
14" Chicken Fajita (White)
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions
14" Capri Pizza (White)
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Vodka
Grilled chicken, pink vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, American cheese
14" Crispy Chicken
With chipotle ranch
14" Chicken Thai Chili
Grilled or crispy chicken
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
14" Chicken Penne Pasta in Pink Vodka Sauce
16" Roma's Special
16" Meat Lovers
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" Buffalo Crispy Chicken
16" Honey Mustard Chicken
16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
16"Chicken Cacciatore
16"BBQ Chicken
16" Taco Pizza
16" Venice Pizza
16" German Pizza
16" Four Cheese Pizza
16" Eggplant (White)
16" Cheese Steak Pizza
16" Texas Grilled Chicken
16" Chicken Parm
16" Chicken Caesar
16" Jamaican Pizza
16" Chicken Taco
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Thin Crust (White)
16" Chicken Fajita (White)
16" Capri Pizza (White)
16" Chicken Vodka
16" Chicken Cheesesteak
16" Crispy Chicken
16" Chicken Thai Chili
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
16" Chicken Penne Pasta in Pink Vodka Sauce
Sicilian Pizza
Calzones & Strombolis
Calzones
Personal Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella
Large Clazone
Ricotta & mozzarella
Personal Ham Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & ham
Large Ham Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & ham
Personal Spinach Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & spinach
Large Spinach Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & spinach
Personal Broccoli Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & broccoli
Large Broccoli Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & broccoli
Personal Palermo Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, salami
Large Palermo Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, salami
Strombolis
Personal Regular Stromboli
Filled with green peppers, mozzarella, onions, sausage, pepperoni & mushroom
Personal Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni & mozzarella
Personal Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak & mozzarella
Personal Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, garlic, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella
Personal Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Grilled chicken & mozzarella
Personal Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, meatballs & mozzarella
Personal Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli
Grilled chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella
Personal Pennsylvania Stromboli
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella & ranch
Personal Crispy Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Crispy chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella
Personal Texas Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese
Personal Quakertown Stromboli
Steak, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Personal Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Personal Meatballs Bacon Stromboli
Large Regular Stromboli
Filled with green peppers, mozzarella, onions, sausage, pepperoni & mushroom
Large Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni & mozzarella
Large Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak & mozzarella
Large Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, garlic, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella
Large Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Grilled chicken & mozzarella
Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, meatballs & mozzarella
Large Pennsylvania Stromboli
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella & ranch
Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli
Grilled chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella
Large Crispy Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Crispy chicken, hot sauce & mozzarella
Large Texas Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese
Large Quakertown Stromboli
Steak, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Large Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Large Meatballs Bacon Stromboli
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Roma Pizza located in Quakertown Pa specializes in Pizza and Italian dinners.
1408 W Broad Street, Quakertown, PA 18951