Pizza Roma McCandless
8360 Perry Hwy
Mc Knight, PA 15237
Pizza
Junior Traditional Pizza
Small Traditional Pizza
Medium Traditional Pizza
Large Traditional Pizza
XLarge Traditional Pizza
Junior Gourmet Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizza
Medium Gourmet Pizza
Large Gourmet Pizza
X-Large Gourmet Pizza
Chicago Style Pizza
Deep dish, pan baked pizza topped with seasoned crushed tomatoes and our special blend of cheeses. Only available in 10 cuts.
Junior White Pizza
Small White Pizza
Medium White Pizza
Large White Pizza
XL White Pizza
2 Cut Sicilian White
4 Cut Sicilian White
8 Cut Sicilian White
16 Cut Sicilian White
2 Cut Sicilian Pizza
4 Cut Sicilian Pizza
8 Cut Sicilian Pizza
16 Cut Sicilian Pizza
Junior Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian 2 Cut)
Small Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian 4 Cut)
Medium Gourmet Pizza (8 Cut Sicilian)
Large Gourmet Pizza (16 Cut Sicilian)
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
GF Chicken & Spinach Pizza
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
GF Hawaiian Pizza
GF Margherita Pizza
GF Meat Lovers Pizza
GF Philly Steak Pizza
GF Spinach & Feta Pizza
GF Veggie Pizza
GF White
Gluten Free Pizza
Appetizers
1/2 Dozen Wings
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
Served with a side of Ranch
Boneless Wings
Breadsticks
Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
Served with a side of ranch
Cheesy Bread
Our fresh homemade pizza dough stuffed with a blend of provolone & mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection. Served with a side of sauce.
Chix Fing & Fries
Served with your choice of sauce/dressing
Dozen Wings
Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Served with a side of sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Served with a side of ranch.
Large French Fry
Onion Rings
Served with a side of ranch or ketchup
Pepperoni Knots
Fresh twists of dough topped with pepperoni & melted cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Pizza Bread
Potato Skins
Served with either Ranch or Sour Cream
Provolone Wedges
Served with a side of sauce.
Roma Puffs
Our fresh dough deep fried to a golden brown, topped with Parmesan cheese & served with a side of sauce.
Small French Fry
Stuffed Hot Peppers
Our homemade beef stuffed banana peppers smothered in sauce & cheese and baked.
Wing Bucket 30
Zucchini Parmigiana
Fresh zucchini strips fried to a golden brown. Topped with our homemade sauce & cheese and baked to perfection.
Chicken Tenders
Soups
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Capicolla, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions & hot peppers over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Add anchovies if desired
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of either grilled or fried buffalo chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine topped with croutons, black olives, tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Field greens topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil. Served with a balsamic glaze with balsamic dressing
Chef Salad
Smoked ham, turkey, provolone, mozzarella, egg, tomatoes, tomatoes, cucumber and onions over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Served with 1 3oz. dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled garlic chicken over a bed of romaine with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad
Your choice of either grilled or fried chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chopped tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese over a bed of iceberg. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Tossed Salad
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad
Crispy pan-fried Romano chicken on a bed of field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, egg & crumbled bacon. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Salmon Caesar Salad
6oz. Grilled Salmon served over a bed of romaine topped with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, egg, crumbled bacon, red onion & candied walnuts topped with feta cheese. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Steak Salad
Steak cooked to your liking over a bed of iceburg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of field greens with feta & toasted almonds. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed iceberg & field greens. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onion, black olives, artichokes & feta cheese. Served with one 3oz. dressing
Double Tossed Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmegiano Sandwich
Served with choice of side.
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled, fried, or cajun chicken sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side.
Eggplant Parmigiano Sandwich
Served with choice of side.
Fish Sandwich
Your choice of fried or baked fish sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with either cocktail or tartar sauce. Served with choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Monte Carlo
Sliced ham, turkey & provolone cheese dipped in a Romano cheese batter & sautéed until golden brown. Served with choice of side.
Wraps
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Served with choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Served with choice of side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Served with choice of side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served with choice of side.
Chicken Wrap
Served with choice of side.
Marinated Steak Wrap
Served with choice of side.
Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap
Burgers
Hamburger
Lean ground beef cooked to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with choice of side.
Cheeseburger
Lean ground beef cooked to your liking and topped with either American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with choice of side.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lean ground beef cooked to your liking, topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with choice of side.
Italian Burger
Lean ground beef cooked to your liking then smothered with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese. Served with choice of side.
Hoagies
Half Steak Hoagie
Half Turkey Hoagie
Half Meatball Hoagie
Half Italian Hoagie
Half Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Half Hot Sausage Hoagie
Half Veggie Hoagie
Half Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Half Chicken Parm Hoagie
Half Eggplant Parm Hoagie
Whole Steak Hoagie
Whole Turkey Hoagie
Whole Meatball Hoagie
Whole Italian Hoagie
Whole Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Whole Hot Sausage Hoagie
Whole Veggie Hoagie
Whole Chicken Parm Hoagie
Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Whole Eggplant Parm Hoagie
Whole Cheese Hoagie
Half
Whole
Build Your Own Pasta
Aglio Olio
Extra virgin olive oil seasoned with fresh garlic and served over pasta
Alfredo
An elegant dish of fettuccini in a rich cream sauce with grated Romano cheese
Arrabiata
Spicy banana peppers and marinara sauce tossed with penne pasta
Meatsauce
Our homemade meatsauce served with your choice of noodle.
Butter
Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta tossed in our traditional sauce
Pesto
Fresh basil, garlic and cracked pepper sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, served over pasta
Spicy Vodka Sauce
Vodka Sauce
Fettucine Carbonara
Family Bucket Large W/ 4 MB's
Entrees
Manicotti
Pasta sheets stuffed with cheese filling smothered with traditional sauce and provolone cheese
Stuffed Shells
Large shell pasta stuffed with tasty cheese filling smothered with traditional sauce and provolone cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried until tender, then layered with traditional sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, then baked to perfection
Lasagna
Our chef skillfully layers the lasagna with fresh meat sauce, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
Ravioli
Cheese, meat, or a combination filled pasta covered in cheese or traditional sauce
Manicotti di Rosa
Tender baked cheese manicotti in a fresh basil-tomato cream sauce topped with provolone cheese
Baked Ziti
Baked with a delicate mixture of meat sauce and ricotta cheese, then topped with melted provolone cheese
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, parsley and Marsala wine and a choice of side.
Chicken Romano
Chicken breast dipped in a seasoned egg batter with Romano cheese and pan-fried until golden brown. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Marinara
Chicken breast blended together with our marinara sauce and set on a bed of angel hair pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast breaded, fried, and baked in our traditional sauce and topped with cheese and a choice of side.
Chicken D'Angelo
Chicken breast sautéed with basil butter, artichokes and red peppers then tossed with pasta.
Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore
Chicken with Italian sausage, onions, hot and sweet peppers in a wine marinara sauce. Served over Penne pasta
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Chicken breast and broccoli sautéed in a Romano cheese sauce and tossed with fettuccini
Chicken Picatta
Chicken breasts with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce and a choice of side.
Chicken Napoli
Lightly breaded chicken breasts, sautéed, topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and our fresh spinach and artichoke hearts and a choice of side.
Chicken Scallopini
Veal Parmigiana
Tender veal breaded, deep fried and covered with our traditional sauce and melted provolone cheese
Veal Scallopini
Tender veal sautéed and blended with green peppers, onions and mushrooms seasoned in a Sherry wine sauce
Veal Romano
Medallions of veal dipped in a seasoned egg batter with Romano cheese and pan-fried to tender taste
Veal & Peppers
Sautéed tender veal with onions, green peppers, and roasted red peppers in a marinara sauce Served over angel hair pasta
Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown with a choice of side.
Mediterranean Seafood Pasta
Plump shrimp, scallops, portabello mushrooms and sweet red roasted peppers in a zesty basil and garlic sauce. Served over linguini.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and white wine served over angel hair.
Linguini Clam Sauce
Our homemade sauce can be either Red or White. Served with Linguini.
Roma Lobster Pot
Half pound of langostino lobster tails baked in a crock with seasoned butter with a choice of side.
Baked Scrod
Topped with seasoned bread crumbs and baked to perfection with a choice of side.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Chicken Breasts
Flatbreads, Calzones, Rolls
Calzone
Fresh dough filled with ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, sausage & pepperoni. Served with one 3oz. sauce.
Steak & Onion Calzone
Chicken Calzone
Build Your Own Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Pepperoni Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Rolls
Stuffed Pepper Rolls
Chicken Rolls
Steak Rolls
Sausage Rolls
Ham & Cheese Rolls
Stromboli
Greek Flatbread
Thin dough brushed with a pesto sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, tomato, Portabella mushrooms, spinach & feta
Italian Flatbread
Thin dough brushed with a pesto sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, capicolla, salami, tomatoes & spinach.
Mediterranean Flatbread
Thin dough brushed with a pesto sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, tomato, anchovies, roasted red peppers and spinach. Add seafood for $2.00
Abbruzzese Focaccia
Stuffed pizza with broccoli and chicken.
Meatlovers Focaccia
Stuffed pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon.
Gluten Free Dinners/Hoagies
Half Gluten Free Hoagie
Whole Gluten Free Hoagie
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
8oz. Chicken breast grilled and topped with marinara & sharp provolone. Served with broccoli almondine.
Rosemary Chicken Dinner
8oz. Marinated chicken breast, grilled & served a baked potato & broccoli almondine.
Desserts
Sides
Side of Dressing
Extra Sauce
Side of Garlic Sauce
Anchovies
Baked Potato
Side Of Broccolli
Chicken
Dry Bleu Cheese
Extra Celery
Feta Cheese
Potato Chips
Salmon
Sausage
Shrimp
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Bolognese Sauce
Side of Vodka Sauce
Side Pasta
Single Meatball
Slice Of Bread
Steak
Veal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated for over 50 years!
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight, PA 15237