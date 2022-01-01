Pizza Roma imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Pizza Roma McCandless

8360 Perry Hwy

Mc Knight, PA 15237

Popular Items

Large Traditional Pizza
Dozen Wings
Medium Traditional Pizza

Pizza

Junior Traditional Pizza

$11.00

Small Traditional Pizza

$13.00

Medium Traditional Pizza

$14.00

Large Traditional Pizza

$15.50

XLarge Traditional Pizza

$22.00

Junior Gourmet Pizza

$15.95

Small Gourmet Pizza

$17.95

Medium Gourmet Pizza

$19.95

Large Gourmet Pizza

$21.95

X-Large Gourmet Pizza

$28.95

Chicago Style Pizza

$17.95

Deep dish, pan baked pizza topped with seasoned crushed tomatoes and our special blend of cheeses. Only available in 10 cuts.

Junior White Pizza

$12.00

Small White Pizza

$14.00

Medium White Pizza

$15.00

Large White Pizza

$16.50

XL White Pizza

$23.00

2 Cut Sicilian White

$6.50

4 Cut Sicilian White

$9.50

8 Cut Sicilian White

$15.50

16 Cut Sicilian White

$23.50

2 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$5.50

4 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$8.50

8 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$14.50

16 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$23.00

Junior Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian 2 Cut)

$8.25

Small Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian 4 Cut)

$12.00

Medium Gourmet Pizza (8 Cut Sicilian)

$19.00

Large Gourmet Pizza (16 Cut Sicilian)

$25.45

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

GF Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$15.95

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

GF Margherita Pizza

$15.95

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.95

GF Philly Steak Pizza

$15.95

GF Spinach & Feta Pizza

$15.95

GF Veggie Pizza

$15.95

GF White

$14.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.95

Appetizers

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.00

Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.00

Served with a side of Ranch

Boneless Wings

$7.45+

Breadsticks

$7.00

Four freshly baked breadsticks served with a side of sauce.

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Served with a side of ranch

Cheesy Bread

$8.50

Our fresh homemade pizza dough stuffed with a blend of provolone & mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection. Served with a side of sauce.

Chix Fing & Fries

$12.00

Served with your choice of sauce/dressing

Dozen Wings

$13.95

Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Served with a side of sauce.

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Served with a side of sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Knots

$5.25

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$7.75

Served with a side of ranch.

Large French Fry

$6.45

Onion Rings

$7.00

Served with a side of ranch or ketchup

Pepperoni Knots

$10.00

Fresh twists of dough topped with pepperoni & melted cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Pizza Bread

$7.95

Potato Skins

$11.00

Served with either Ranch or Sour Cream

Provolone Wedges

$8.00

Served with a side of sauce.

Roma Puffs

$6.00

Our fresh dough deep fried to a golden brown, topped with Parmesan cheese & served with a side of sauce.

Small French Fry

$4.45

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$13.50

Our homemade beef stuffed banana peppers smothered in sauce & cheese and baked.

Wing Bucket 30

$31.50

Zucchini Parmigiana

$11.00

Fresh zucchini strips fried to a golden brown. Topped with our homemade sauce & cheese and baked to perfection.

Chicken Tenders

$9.95+

Soups

Cup Wedding

$4.00

Bowl Wedding

$5.50

Quart Wedding

$12.95

Cup Soup du Jour

$4.00

Bowl Soup du Jour

$5.50

Quart Soup du Jour

$12.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.50+

Capicolla, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions & hot peppers over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Add anchovies if desired

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Your choice of either grilled or fried buffalo chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine topped with croutons, black olives, tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Field greens topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil. Served with a balsamic glaze with balsamic dressing

Chef Salad

$12.50+

Smoked ham, turkey, provolone, mozzarella, egg, tomatoes, tomatoes, cucumber and onions over a bed of iceberg & field greens. Served with 1 3oz. dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.95

Grilled garlic chicken over a bed of romaine with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$17.50

Your choice of either grilled or fried chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.25

Chopped tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese over a bed of iceberg. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Tossed Salad

$8.00

A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing

Romano Crusted Chicken Salad

$18.50

Crispy pan-fried Romano chicken on a bed of field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, egg & crumbled bacon. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.95

6oz. Grilled Salmon served over a bed of romaine topped with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$5.50

Spinach Salad

$14.50

Fresh baby spinach, egg, crumbled bacon, red onion & candied walnuts topped with feta cheese. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Steak Salad

$19.50

Steak cooked to your liking over a bed of iceburg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$18.50

Grilled chicken over a bed of field greens with feta & toasted almonds. Served with one 3oz. dressing.

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$18.50

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed iceberg & field greens. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onion, black olives, artichokes & feta cheese. Served with one 3oz. dressing

Double Tossed Salad

$16.00

Bottle of Dressing

$6.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmegiano Sandwich

$13.00

Served with choice of side.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of grilled, fried, or cajun chicken sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side.

Eggplant Parmigiano Sandwich

$13.00

Served with choice of side.

Fish Sandwich

$13.45

Your choice of fried or baked fish sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with either cocktail or tartar sauce. Served with choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Monte Carlo

$13.00

Sliced ham, turkey & provolone cheese dipped in a Romano cheese batter & sautéed until golden brown. Served with choice of side.

Wraps

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Served with choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Served with choice of side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Served with choice of side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Served with choice of side.

Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Served with choice of side.

Marinated Steak Wrap

$14.95

Served with choice of side.

Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap

$12.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.50

Lean ground beef cooked to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with choice of side.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Lean ground beef cooked to your liking and topped with either American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Lean ground beef cooked to your liking, topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with choice of side.

Italian Burger

$13.50

Lean ground beef cooked to your liking then smothered with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese. Served with choice of side.

Hoagies

Half Steak Hoagie

$8.75

Half Turkey Hoagie

$8.25

Half Meatball Hoagie

$8.00

Half Italian Hoagie

$8.25

Half Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.25

Half Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.00

Half Veggie Hoagie

$8.00

Half Cheese Hoagie

$8.00

Half Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.50

Half Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.50

Half Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$8.00

Half Cheese Hoagie

$8.00

Whole Steak Hoagie

$14.00

Whole Turkey Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Meatball Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Italian Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Hot Sausage Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Veggie Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Chicken Parm Hoagie

$13.50

Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$13.50

Whole Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$12.50

Whole Cheese Hoagie

$12.50

Half

$8.25

Whole

$13.50

Build Your Own Pasta

Aglio Olio

$12.50

Extra virgin olive oil seasoned with fresh garlic and served over pasta

Alfredo

$17.50

An elegant dish of fettuccini in a rich cream sauce with grated Romano cheese

Arrabiata

$18.50

Spicy banana peppers and marinara sauce tossed with penne pasta

Meatsauce

$17.50

Our homemade meatsauce served with your choice of noodle.

Butter

$12.95

Traditional Red Sauce

$15.00

Pasta tossed in our traditional sauce

Pesto

$17.50

Fresh basil, garlic and cracked pepper sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, served over pasta

Spicy Vodka Sauce

$17.50

Vodka Sauce

$17.50

Fettucine Carbonara

$18.50

Family Bucket Large W/ 4 MB's

$31.00

Entrees

Manicotti

$17.00

Pasta sheets stuffed with cheese filling smothered with traditional sauce and provolone cheese

Stuffed Shells

$17.00

Large shell pasta stuffed with tasty cheese filling smothered with traditional sauce and provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.45

Fried until tender, then layered with traditional sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, then baked to perfection

Lasagna

$17.45

Our chef skillfully layers the lasagna with fresh meat sauce, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese.

Ravioli

$17.00

Cheese, meat, or a combination filled pasta covered in cheese or traditional sauce

Manicotti di Rosa

$19.45

Tender baked cheese manicotti in a fresh basil-tomato cream sauce topped with provolone cheese

Baked Ziti

$17.45

Baked with a delicate mixture of meat sauce and ricotta cheese, then topped with melted provolone cheese

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, parsley and Marsala wine and a choice of side.

Chicken Romano

$21.95

Chicken breast dipped in a seasoned egg batter with Romano cheese and pan-fried until golden brown. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Marinara

$21.95

Chicken breast blended together with our marinara sauce and set on a bed of angel hair pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Chicken breast breaded, fried, and baked in our traditional sauce and topped with cheese and a choice of side.

Chicken D'Angelo

$21.95

Chicken breast sautéed with basil butter, artichokes and red peppers then tossed with pasta.

Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore

$21.95

Chicken with Italian sausage, onions, hot and sweet peppers in a wine marinara sauce. Served over Penne pasta

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$21.95

Chicken breast and broccoli sautéed in a Romano cheese sauce and tossed with fettuccini

Chicken Picatta

$21.95

Chicken breasts with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce and a choice of side.

Chicken Napoli

$21.95

Lightly breaded chicken breasts, sautéed, topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and our fresh spinach and artichoke hearts and a choice of side.

Chicken Scallopini

$21.95

Veal Parmigiana

$24.95

Tender veal breaded, deep fried and covered with our traditional sauce and melted provolone cheese

Veal Scallopini

$24.95

Tender veal sautéed and blended with green peppers, onions and mushrooms seasoned in a Sherry wine sauce

Veal Romano

$24.95

Medallions of veal dipped in a seasoned egg batter with Romano cheese and pan-fried to tender taste

Veal & Peppers

$24.95

Sautéed tender veal with onions, green peppers, and roasted red peppers in a marinara sauce Served over angel hair pasta

Fried Shrimp

$24.95

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown with a choice of side.

Mediterranean Seafood Pasta

$24.95

Plump shrimp, scallops, portabello mushrooms and sweet red roasted peppers in a zesty basil and garlic sauce. Served over linguini.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and white wine served over angel hair.

Linguini Clam Sauce

$20.95

Our homemade sauce can be either Red or White. Served with Linguini.

Roma Lobster Pot

$22.95Out of stock

Half pound of langostino lobster tails baked in a crock with seasoned butter with a choice of side.

Baked Scrod

$21.95

Topped with seasoned bread crumbs and baked to perfection with a choice of side.

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Grilled Chicken Breasts

$18.95

Flatbreads, Calzones, Rolls

Calzone

$13.00

Fresh dough filled with ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, sausage & pepperoni. Served with one 3oz. sauce.

Steak & Onion Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Calzone

$13.50

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.50

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$12.00

Stuffed Pepper Rolls

$12.00

Chicken Rolls

$12.00

Steak Rolls

$12.00

Sausage Rolls

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Rolls

$12.00

Stromboli

$13.00

Greek Flatbread

$15.00

Thin dough brushed with a pesto sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, tomato, Portabella mushrooms, spinach & feta

Italian Flatbread

$15.00

Thin dough brushed with a pesto sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, capicolla, salami, tomatoes & spinach.

Mediterranean Flatbread

$15.00

Thin dough brushed with a pesto sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, tomato, anchovies, roasted red peppers and spinach. Add seafood for $2.00

Abbruzzese Focaccia

$23.95

Stuffed pizza with broccoli and chicken.

Meatlovers Focaccia

$24.95

Stuffed pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon.

Gluten Free Dinners/Hoagies

Half Gluten Free Hoagie

$9.00

Whole Gluten Free Hoagie

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$21.95

8oz. Chicken breast grilled and topped with marinara & sharp provolone. Served with broccoli almondine.

Rosemary Chicken Dinner

$21.95

8oz. Marinated chicken breast, grilled & served a baked potato & broccoli almondine.

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.75

Lemon Coconut Cake

$6.75

Reese Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.75

Tiramisu

$6.75

Carrot Cheesecake

$6.75

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.75

Sides

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Bottle of Dressing

$6.95

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Anchovies

$1.25

Baked Potato

$3.95

Side Of Broccolli

$3.95

Chicken

$5.95

Dry Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Extra Celery

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$1.50

Potato Chips

$1.50

Salmon

$9.95

Sausage

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.95

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Side of Bolognese Sauce

$3.50

Side of Vodka Sauce

$3.50

Side Pasta

$4.95

Single Meatball

$2.00

Slice Of Bread

$0.50

Steak

$7.45

Veal

$8.95

Soda

2 Liter Soda

$2.75

20oz. Soda

$2.00

Can Soda

$0.93
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated for over 50 years!

Location

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight, PA 15237

Directions

Pizza Roma image

