Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Pizza Sam’s

941 Reviews

$$

102 W Main St

Midland, MI 48640

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Mozzarella Breadsticks
Classic Breadsticks

APPETIZERS

GREEN BEAN FRIES

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$9.25

Seasoned breading on crisp green beans with ranch dipping sauce.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$8.99+

Lightly breaded and served mild or tossed in your choice of Parmesan-Garlic, Buffalo, Honey Heat, or BBQ. *12 Piece shown with Parmesan-Garlic Sauce.

BONE IN WINGS

BONE IN WINGS

$9.50+

Lightly breaded and served mild or tossed in your choice of Parmesan-Garlic, Buffalo, Honey Heat, or BBQ. *7 Piece shown with Honey Heat.

SAM'S SMOTHERED FRIES

SAM'S SMOTHERED FRIES

$7.85

Fresh fries buried in parmesan, mozzarella, Sam’s sausage, and sliced banana peppers finished with Italian fry sauce.

Artichoke Spinach Dip Special

$8.75

Fried pita chips served with a creamy vegetarian dip of artichoke hearts, spinach, and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Special

$8.75

Fried pita chips paired with a creamy buffalo chicken and cheese dip. Baked fresh to order!

BREADSTICKS

Classic Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

$4.75+

Covered with butter, grated parmesan, and garlic salt. Choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Breadsticks

Mozzarella Breadsticks

$6.75+

Classic breadsticks with melted mozzarella cheese.

Salami & Olive Tapenade

Salami & Olive Tapenade

$9.00

Classic breadsticks stuffed with Kalamata olive tapenade, mozzarella cheese, and slices of Genoa salami.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch

Cheddar Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Cheddar and bacon stuffed breadsticks topped with cheddar-ranch seasoning.

SALADS

Sam's Supreme Salad

Sam's Supreme Salad

$9.50+

Ham, chicken, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions, stuffed olive, pepperoncini pepper, and a hard boiled egg.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50+

Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, radishes, sliced beets, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and hard boiled egg.

Michigan Cherry

Michigan Cherry

$9.50+

Sweet dried cherries with candied pecans, red onion, feta, and grilled chicken.

Italian Cobb

Italian Cobb

$9.50+

Sliced tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, Genoa salami, roasted red pepper, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, and pepperoncini peppers.

Just Plants

Just Plants

$9.50+

All vegan; Beyond Italian sausage, vegan mozzarella, artichoke hearts, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50+

Tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, onions, stuffed pimento olive and a pepperoncini pepper.

Side Salad

$4.65

NEW SPECIALTY PIZZAS (On Line)

Sam's Special

$14.25+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green olives, green peppers and anchovies(optional)

Meat Madness

$14.25+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and bacon.

Barbecue Chicken

$14.25+

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon and cheddar cheese

Hawaiian

$14.25+

Mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers

Greekza

Greekza

$14.25+

Sam’s crust with olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, feta, onion, lettuce, tomato, lamb gyro, and tzatziki sauce.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$14.25+

Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roma tomato, and black olives.

Mushroom Artichoke

Mushroom Artichoke

$14.25+

Garlic-oil sauce with sliced mushrooms, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, and fresh spinach.

Vegan Madness

Vegan Madness

$14.25+

Vegan mozzarella, Beyond™ sausage, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, onion, and mushroom.

Loaded Spud

Loaded Spud

$14.25+

Olive oil base, mozzarella-cheddar blend, double bacon, French fries, sour cream and onion seasoning to finish.

BLT

$14.25+

NEW BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$8.50+

We start our pizza with daily fresh made dough and sauce. Topped with a blend of mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

SANDWICHES

Gyro

Gyro

$8.50

Shaved lamb/beef or chicken on pita bread with Roma tomatoes, onions and lettuce. Choice of cucumber sauce or honey mustard.

The Godfather

The Godfather

$8.50

Ham, Cotto salami, Genoa Salami, melted provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, and lettuce with oil and vinegar dressing.

Sam I Ham

Sam I Ham

$8.50

Deli style ham, melted provolone cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, lettuce & mayo.

Midland Steak Sandwich

Midland Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Ground steak topped with Sam’s pizza sauceon garlic toasted bread. Add Mushrooms and Mozzarella!

Pizza Sandwich

Pizza Sandwich

$8.50

Your choice of three toppings, baked on pizza dough with Sam’s sauce and mozzarella cheese, folded and dusted with garlic & parmesan.

Regular Hot Dog

Regular Hot Dog

$2.75

Juicy Koegel dog with choice of ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles

SWEET STICKS

Turtle Breadsticks

Turtle Breadsticks

$9.00

Chocolate, caramel, and candied pecan stuffed breadsticks, with salted caramel seasoning.

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.25+

Butter and cinnamon sugar breadsticks, dusted with extra cinnamon, with vanilla icing.

CHILDREN'S MENU

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Make Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00

Served with fries and sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$8.00

Grilled cheese & Fries

Kid's Sam's Supreme

$8.00

Ham, chicken, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers.

SIDES

French Fries

$2.75+

Sweet Potato

$3.25+

Side Salad

$4.65

Additional Sauces

Pita Points

$1.15

CALZONES

Calzone

Calzone

$9.35

Calzones come with your choice of up to 4 toppings. Allow additional baking time to ensure a perfect calzone!

Cheese Calzone

$9.35

Fresh made calzones with our mozzarella cheese blend and house made sauce. Please allow for additional baking time.

CLASSIC SOUPS

Cup Homemade Chili

Cup Homemade Chili

$4.00

Pizza Sam's special homemade chili

Cup Chicken Noodle

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Home style chicken noodle soup.

Bowl Homemade Chili

Bowl Homemade Chili

$5.00

Pizza Sam's special homemade chili

Bowl Chicken Noodle

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Home style chicken noodle soup.

Cup of Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

Bowl of Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.15

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.15

2 Liter Sprite

$3.15

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Green Tea

$2.29

Raspberry Tea

$2.29

20oz Coke

$2.29

20oz Diet Coke

$2.29

20oz Sprite

$2.29

Bottled Beer

6 Pack Bud Light

$9.00

6 Pack Bud Light

$9.00
6 Pack Labatt

6 Pack Labatt

$9.00

6 Pack Miller Lite

$9.00

6 Pack Stella

$11.00

6 Pack Michelob Ultra

$11.00

Can Beer

4 Pack Beer

$10.00

4 Pack Copper Harbor

Wine

BTL Penfolds Merlot

$20.00

BTL DaVinci Chianti

$20.00

BTL Martini Cabernet Red

$20.00

BTL Bollini Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Barefoot Moscato

$20.00

BTL Grand Travers Reisling

$20.00

BTL Will Hill Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Three Pears Pinot California

$20.00

BTL Jargon Pinot Noir California

$20.00

High Noon Vodka & Soda

High Noon Vodka & Soda
High Noon Black Cherry Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon Black Cherry Seltzer

$4.50
High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$4.50
High Noon Lime Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon Lime Seltzer

$4.50
High Noon Peach Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon Peach Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon 4pk

$14.00

White Claw

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50
White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50
White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50
White Claw 6 Pack

$14.00

White Claw 6 Pack

$14.00

Carb-Liss

Carb Lemon-lime

$4.50

Carb Lemon-lime

$4.50

Black-Raspberry

$4.50

Pizza Sides

Side of Diet Ranch

$0.75

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side of Cucumber Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipolte Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Feta Cheese

$0.75

Side Mild Peppers

$0.75

Side Jalepeno

$0.75

Boiled Eggs

$0.65

Side Anchovies

$0.65

Side of Fry Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Icing

$0.75

Butter Garlic

$0.75

Salad Sides

Side of Diet Ranch

$0.75

Side of House Gorg.

$0.75

Side of Greek

$0.75

Side Russian

$0.75

Side Oil N Vinegar

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Fat Free Italian

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Rasp Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Side Mozz Cheese

$0.75

Side Pita Bread

$1.15

Side Chicken

$2.65

Thousand Island

$0.75

Side Gyro Meat

$2.65

Misc.

Midland DailyNews

$2.00

Banquet Room Fee

$47.18

Baked Lays

$1.50

Ruffles

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Dough ball

$1.99

Hat

$22.00

T-shirts

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

$25.00

Sweat Shirts

$30.00

Ice

$1.25

Pizza sams glass

$7.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Slice of Downtown Midland

Website

Location

102 W Main St, Midland, MI 48640

Directions

