  • Pizza Shack of Madison - 219 E Garden Park Dr
Pizza Shack of Madison 219 E Garden Park Dr

No reviews yet

219 E Garden Park Dr

madison, MS 39110

Popular Items

Carnivore
Cheesy Bread
Pepperoni

Build Your Own Pizza

Small 8"

$6.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Small 10"

$11.00

Medium 12"

$12.25

Large 14"

$16.75

Specialty Pizzas

3 Cheese

Traditional Marinara, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses

Andy's Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Spicy Marinara, Mozzarella, Swiss, Bacon, Buffalo Style Chicken Breast

Cajun Joe

Carnivore

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pork Sausage, Beef

Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes and Banana Peppers

Pepperoni

Traditional Marinara Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Diamond

Queso Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pork Sausage Aligator Andouille Sausage, and topped with a BBQ Swirl.

Great American Burger

Comeback Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Angus Beef, Sliced Pickles and Diced Tomatoes

Greek

Traditional Marinara, Feta, Mozzarella, Gyro Meat, Onion, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts

Hawaiian

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

Italian Cowboy

Kitchen Sink

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

Margherita

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, and Roma Tomatoes

Philly Queso

Queso Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Ribeye Steak, Bell Pepper and Onions

Pit Master

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions and BBQ Chicken

Supreme

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Pork Sausage, Beef, and Black Olives

Thai Chicken

Veggie Pizza

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, and Green Olives

Half and Half Pizzas

Half and Half Medium 12"

Half and Half Large 14"

Apps

Breadsticks

$4.00

Served with Marinara

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Wings

Traditional Wings

Boneless Wings

Sandwiches

Choice of White or Wheat Bread w/Kettle Cooked Chips and a Pickle

BLT

$11.75

Basil Mayo, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.

Chicken Club

$11.75

Sliced Chicken Breast, Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Honey Mustard.

Italian Sub

$10.75

Meatball

$8.75

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Philly

$10.75

Ribeye Steak cooked in Au Jus, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese

Roast Beef Dip

$11.75

Turkey Melt

$10.75

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese Applewood smoked Bacon, Lettuce Tomato and Mayo.

Salads

Antipasta Salad

$11.75

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.75

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Salami, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese

Chicken BLT Salad

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce, Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Grape Tomato, Cucumber with a Honey Mustard Dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, Carrots, Croutons, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, with a Comeback Dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, feta cheese, with a House Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Make it Deluxe and add a Scoop of Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream Drizzled with Fudge and Caramel.

Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids

Kid's Pizza

$4.50

Cheese Pizza and choice of one topping

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Sides

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Plain Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

½ & ½ Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Water

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 E Garden Park Dr, madison, MS 39110

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

