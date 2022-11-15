  • Home
Pizza Shack Willis 115 West Montgomery Street

No reviews yet

115 West Montgomery Street

Willis, TX 77378

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Large Shack Special
Medium Cheese

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$16.00

1/2 order special garlic bread, 4 fried ravioli, 4 fried shrimp poppers, 4 fried mozzarella served with tomato sauce 14.99 *Substitute one item only

Shrimp Poppers

Shrimp Poppers

$9.00

Crispy breaded poppers stuffed with Shrimp, cream cheese, green onions & jalapeno, served with ranch

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Fresh breaded zucchini fried golden brown, served with tomato sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Breaded ravioli stuffed with cheese & jalapeno, served with ranch

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Fried mozzarella cheese served with your choice if ranch or tomato sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy dip served hot with house made tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly hand breaded calamari rings served with tomato sauce

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand breaded button mushrooms, served with horseradish sauce or ranch

Special Garlic Bread

Special Garlic Bread

$9.00

French bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown served with tomato sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Your Choice of BBQ, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in Wings

$11.00

Your Choice of BBQ, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

fresh dough hand twisted and tossed with garlic butter, parmesan cheese & seasonings, served with tomato sauce

Soups

Minestrone

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Gumbo

$4.00

Salads

Small Garden

$5.00

Mixed salad greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons

Small Caesar

$5.00

Crisp romaine tossed Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shredded parmesan cheese

Small Spinach

$5.00

Fresh spinach, bacon, red onion, boiled egg & craisins, with your choice of dressing

Small Chef

$7.00

Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, Boar's Head deluxe ham, Boar's Head oven gold turkey, boild egg & provolone cheese

Small Greek

$6.00

Mixed salad greens, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumber & feta cheese

Small Strawberry

$6.00

Fresh salad greens with strawberries, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese & candied walnuts wth your choice of dressing

Small Caprese

$6.00

Spring mix greens topped with fresh mozzarella, grape tomato & basil, lightly seasoned and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Large Garden

$7.00

Mixed salad greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons

Large Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine tossed Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shredded parmesan cheese

Large Spinach

$9.00

Fresh spinach, bacon, red onion, boiled egg & craisins, with your choice of dressing

Large Chef

$10.00

Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, Boar's Head deluxe ham, Boar's Head oven gold turkey, boild egg & provolone cheese

Large Greek

$9.00

Mixed salad greens, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumber & feta cheese

Large Strawberry

$9.00

Fresh salad greens with strawberries, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese & candied walnuts wth your choice of dressing

Large Caprese

$9.00

Spring mix greens topped with fresh mozzarella, grape tomato & basil, lightly seasoned and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Wedge

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon, boiled egg, tomato, green onion & Grogonzola

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.00

100% Angus beef served on a brioche bun with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard (add bacon $1.00)

Smokehouse Burger

$12.00

100% Angus beef topped with white American cheese in-house smoked brisket, roasted jalapeno, grilled onion & house made bourbon sauce on a brioche bun

BBQ Burger

$12.00

100% Angus beef topped with white American, in-house hickory smoked brisket tossed in a savory bbq sauce, fried onion, coleslaw & fried pickles on a brioche bun

Sandwiches

Rueben

$10.00

Boar's Head corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

Muffaletta

$11.00

Boar's Head deluxe ham, salami, prolone, lettuce, tomato &onion with olive spread

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

With sauteed onion, green peppers & white American cheese

Turkey Swiss Sub

$10.00

Boar's Head oven gold turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard & mayo

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Boar's Head deluxe ham, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard & mayo

BLT

$10.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled Italian bread

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato

French Dip Sub

$10.00

Shaved Sirloin beef with sauteed onions & provolone cheese, served hot with a side of au jus

Turkey Club

$10.00

Boar's Head oven gold turkey, applewood bacon, white American cheese chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato on grilled Italian bread

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast with tomato suace, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, sauteed green peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Italian Sub

$11.00

Boar;s head deluxe ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper & olive oil

Specialties

Rigazzi

$16.00

Our rich fettuccini Alfredo tossed with sauteed ham,mushrooms& peas topped with provolone cheese then baked to perfection

Mostaccioli

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed with spicy tomato sauce, Italian sausage, sauteed mushrooms, onions & bell peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Fresh breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown, served with linguine & tomato sauce

Baked Penne

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce then topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown

Pasta Sampler

$16.00

A sample of our classics - Lasagna, manicotti and fettuccini Alfredo

Lasagna

$15.00

Four layers of meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan &mozzarella cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce

Mannicotti

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Pasta

$12.00

Chicken

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham & swiss cheese, served with linguine topped with green onions & creamy parmesan sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Hand breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with linguine & tomato sauce

Chicken Milano

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes % crushed red pepper in a creamy garlic sauce with bowtie pasta

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Pan seared chicken breast sauteed with caramelized onions, mushrooms & garlic in a creamy marsala wine sauce with linguine

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast glazed with tropical sauce and topped with pineapple salsa, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies

Greek Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken with sauteed Kalamata olives, green onions, tomatoes & crushed red pepper, tossed with bowtie pasta in olive oil and topped with feta & parmesan cheese

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Grilled Cajun chicken with sauteed shrimp, crawfish, tomato, spinach, mushrooms & fettuccini with Cajun cream sauce with linguine

Chicken Piccata

$15.00

Pan seared chicken breast sauteed with garlic, capers, mushrooms & artichokes in a lemon butter wince sauce with linguine

Blackened Chicken Penne

$16.00

Blackened chicken sauteed with garlic & mushrooms then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with penne

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce toped with Grilled Chicken

Seafood

Grilled Salmon Platter

$18.00

Seasoned grilled Norwegain salmon topped with a Tuscan butter, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Norwegian salmon blackened and topped with crawfish sauce, mushrooms, tomato & green onion, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies

Seafood Bake

$19.00

Shrimp, crawfish & lobster tossed with penne pasta, creamy Alfredo & spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Grilled Redfish

$18.00

Grilled redfish fillet served with angel hair pasta tossed with sauteed tomatoes in our creamy pesto sauce

Blackened Redfish

$19.00

Blackened redfish fillet topped with seafood sauce, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies

Shrimp Caprese

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, tomato & fresh basil in a creamy garlic sauce tossed with linguine and topped with mozzarella cheese

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Seven hand breaded jumbo shrimp served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Seven seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp weved with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies

Fried Catfish and Shrimp Platter

$17.00

One large catfish fillet & four jumbo shrimp, hand breaded and fried, served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw

Fried Catfish Platter

$16.00

Two large catfish fillets hand breaded and fried, served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce toped with Grilled Shrimp

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$4.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.00

Kids Lasagna

$5.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Mac N Cheese W/Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli W/Alfredo

$7.49

Desserts

Italian Cream Cake

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

A traditional favorite made with pecans & coconut with a cream cheese frosting

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

A sweetened filling with a hint of cinnamon mixed with chocolate chips and stuffed into a pastry shell, topped with whipped cream

Zeppoli

Zeppoli

$7.00

A sweetened filling with a hint of cinnamon mixed with chocolate chips and stuffed into pastry shell, topped with whipped cream

Jim's Famous Bread Pudding

Jim's Famous Bread Pudding

$7.00

A Shack favorite, made with raisins & cinnamon and served warm with vanilla sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a rum cream filling and sprinkled with cocoa powder

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

New York style, served plain or with fresh strawberry sauce

Ultimate Brownie

Ultimate Brownie

$7.00

Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce and sprinkled with chopped walnuts

Stuffed Cupcakes

$5.50

By Babycakes- Assorted Flavors

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Stuffed Cupcake 4 Pack

$18.00

Stuffed Cupcake 12 Pack

$54.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Flat Breads

Classic Margherita Flat Bread

$10.00

Olive oil, tomato, basil & fresh mozzarella

Chicken Ranch Flat Bread

$11.00

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, green onion, tomato, ranch & mozzarella

Caribbean Flat Bread

$11.00

Ham topping tossed in a tropical glaze, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple & mozzarella

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese

$8.00

Personal Shack Special

$14.00

Personal All Meat

$12.00

Personal Spinach & Garlic

$10.00

Personal Alfredo

$11.00

Personal Hawaiian

$10.00

Personal Veggie

$12.00

Personal Margherita

$10.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Personal Mac-N-Cheese

$11.00

Personal BBQ Brisket

$11.00

Personal BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Medium Pizza

Medium BYO Half and Half

Medium Cheese

$12.00

Medium Shack Special

$20.00

Medium All Meat

$18.00

Medium Spinach & Garlic

$15.00

Medium Alfredo

$18.00

Medium Hawaiian

$15.00

Medium Veggie

$18.00

Medium Margherita

$15.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Medium Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

Medium BBQ Brisket

$18.00

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Large Pizza

Large BYO Half and Half

Large Cheese

$14.00

Large Shack Special

$26.00

Large All Meat

$22.00

Large Spinach & Garlic

$18.00

Large Alfredo

$22.00

Large Hawaiian

$18.00

Large Veggie

$22.00

Large Marghertia

$18.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Large Mac-N-Cheese

$22.00

Large BBQ Brisket

$22.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.00

Medium Calzone

$12.00

Large Calzone

$17.00

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Rootbeer

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Topo Chico

$1.99

20oz Dr.Pepper

$1.99

20oz Coke

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99

20oz Diet Coke

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.80

San Pellegrino

$1.99

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Half-and-half

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.29

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.19

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$5.99

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.29

Water

Water

Bottle Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family operated since 1985

Website

Location

115 West Montgomery Street, Willis, TX 77378

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

