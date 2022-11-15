Pizza Shack Willis 115 West Montgomery Street
115 West Montgomery Street
Willis, TX 77378
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
1/2 order special garlic bread, 4 fried ravioli, 4 fried shrimp poppers, 4 fried mozzarella served with tomato sauce 14.99 *Substitute one item only
Shrimp Poppers
Crispy breaded poppers stuffed with Shrimp, cream cheese, green onions & jalapeno, served with ranch
Fried Zucchini
Fresh breaded zucchini fried golden brown, served with tomato sauce
Fried Ravioli
Breaded ravioli stuffed with cheese & jalapeno, served with ranch
Fried Mozzarella
Fried mozzarella cheese served with your choice if ranch or tomato sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy dip served hot with house made tortilla chips
Fried Calamari
Lightly hand breaded calamari rings served with tomato sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded button mushrooms, served with horseradish sauce or ranch
Special Garlic Bread
French bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown served with tomato sauce
Boneless Wings
Your Choice of BBQ, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo
Bone-in Wings
Your Choice of BBQ, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo
Garlic Knots
fresh dough hand twisted and tossed with garlic butter, parmesan cheese & seasonings, served with tomato sauce
Salads
Small Garden
Mixed salad greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons
Small Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shredded parmesan cheese
Small Spinach
Fresh spinach, bacon, red onion, boiled egg & craisins, with your choice of dressing
Small Chef
Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, Boar's Head deluxe ham, Boar's Head oven gold turkey, boild egg & provolone cheese
Small Greek
Mixed salad greens, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumber & feta cheese
Small Strawberry
Fresh salad greens with strawberries, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese & candied walnuts wth your choice of dressing
Small Caprese
Spring mix greens topped with fresh mozzarella, grape tomato & basil, lightly seasoned and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Large Garden
Mixed salad greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons
Large Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shredded parmesan cheese
Large Spinach
Fresh spinach, bacon, red onion, boiled egg & craisins, with your choice of dressing
Large Chef
Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, Boar's Head deluxe ham, Boar's Head oven gold turkey, boild egg & provolone cheese
Large Greek
Mixed salad greens, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumber & feta cheese
Large Strawberry
Fresh salad greens with strawberries, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese & candied walnuts wth your choice of dressing
Large Caprese
Spring mix greens topped with fresh mozzarella, grape tomato & basil, lightly seasoned and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon, boiled egg, tomato, green onion & Grogonzola
Burgers
Cheeseburger
100% Angus beef served on a brioche bun with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard (add bacon $1.00)
Smokehouse Burger
100% Angus beef topped with white American cheese in-house smoked brisket, roasted jalapeno, grilled onion & house made bourbon sauce on a brioche bun
BBQ Burger
100% Angus beef topped with white American, in-house hickory smoked brisket tossed in a savory bbq sauce, fried onion, coleslaw & fried pickles on a brioche bun
Sandwiches
Rueben
Boar's Head corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
Muffaletta
Boar's Head deluxe ham, salami, prolone, lettuce, tomato &onion with olive spread
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
With sauteed onion, green peppers & white American cheese
Turkey Swiss Sub
Boar's Head oven gold turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard & mayo
Ham & Cheese Sub
Boar's Head deluxe ham, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard & mayo
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled Italian bread
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato
French Dip Sub
Shaved Sirloin beef with sauteed onions & provolone cheese, served hot with a side of au jus
Turkey Club
Boar's Head oven gold turkey, applewood bacon, white American cheese chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato on grilled Italian bread
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast with tomato suace, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs, sauteed green peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Italian Sub
Boar;s head deluxe ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper & olive oil
Specialties
Rigazzi
Our rich fettuccini Alfredo tossed with sauteed ham,mushrooms& peas topped with provolone cheese then baked to perfection
Mostaccioli
Penne pasta tossed with spicy tomato sauce, Italian sausage, sauteed mushrooms, onions & bell peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown, served with linguine & tomato sauce
Baked Penne
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce then topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown
Pasta Sampler
A sample of our classics - Lasagna, manicotti and fettuccini Alfredo
Lasagna
Four layers of meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan &mozzarella cheese
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce
Mannicotti
Spaghetti
Cheese Ravioli
Pasta
Chicken
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham & swiss cheese, served with linguine topped with green onions & creamy parmesan sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with linguine & tomato sauce
Chicken Milano
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes % crushed red pepper in a creamy garlic sauce with bowtie pasta
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared chicken breast sauteed with caramelized onions, mushrooms & garlic in a creamy marsala wine sauce with linguine
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled chicken breast glazed with tropical sauce and topped with pineapple salsa, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
Greek Pasta
Grilled chicken with sauteed Kalamata olives, green onions, tomatoes & crushed red pepper, tossed with bowtie pasta in olive oil and topped with feta & parmesan cheese
Cajun Pasta
Grilled Cajun chicken with sauteed shrimp, crawfish, tomato, spinach, mushrooms & fettuccini with Cajun cream sauce with linguine
Chicken Piccata
Pan seared chicken breast sauteed with garlic, capers, mushrooms & artichokes in a lemon butter wince sauce with linguine
Blackened Chicken Penne
Blackened chicken sauteed with garlic & mushrooms then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with penne
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce toped with Grilled Chicken
Seafood
Grilled Salmon Platter
Seasoned grilled Norwegain salmon topped with a Tuscan butter, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
Blackened Salmon
Norwegian salmon blackened and topped with crawfish sauce, mushrooms, tomato & green onion, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
Seafood Bake
Shrimp, crawfish & lobster tossed with penne pasta, creamy Alfredo & spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Grilled Redfish
Grilled redfish fillet served with angel hair pasta tossed with sauteed tomatoes in our creamy pesto sauce
Blackened Redfish
Blackened redfish fillet topped with seafood sauce, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
Shrimp Caprese
Grilled shrimp, tomato & fresh basil in a creamy garlic sauce tossed with linguine and topped with mozzarella cheese
Fried Shrimp Platter
Seven hand breaded jumbo shrimp served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Seven seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp weved with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
Fried Catfish and Shrimp Platter
One large catfish fillet & four jumbo shrimp, hand breaded and fried, served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw
Fried Catfish Platter
Two large catfish fillets hand breaded and fried, served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in our rich creamy Alfredo sauce toped with Grilled Shrimp
Kids
Desserts
Italian Cream Cake
A traditional favorite made with pecans & coconut with a cream cheese frosting
Cannoli
A sweetened filling with a hint of cinnamon mixed with chocolate chips and stuffed into a pastry shell, topped with whipped cream
Zeppoli
A sweetened filling with a hint of cinnamon mixed with chocolate chips and stuffed into pastry shell, topped with whipped cream
Jim's Famous Bread Pudding
A Shack favorite, made with raisins & cinnamon and served warm with vanilla sauce
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a rum cream filling and sprinkled with cocoa powder
Cheesecake
New York style, served plain or with fresh strawberry sauce
Ultimate Brownie
Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce and sprinkled with chopped walnuts
Stuffed Cupcakes
By Babycakes- Assorted Flavors
Ice Cream Sundae
Stuffed Cupcake 4 Pack
Stuffed Cupcake 12 Pack
Ice Cream Scoop
Flat Breads
Personal Pizza
Personal Cheese
Personal Shack Special
Personal All Meat
Personal Spinach & Garlic
Personal Alfredo
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Veggie
Personal Margherita
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Personal Mac-N-Cheese
Personal BBQ Brisket
Personal BBQ Chicken
Medium Pizza
Medium BYO Half and Half
Medium Cheese
Medium Shack Special
Medium All Meat
Medium Spinach & Garlic
Medium Alfredo
Medium Hawaiian
Medium Veggie
Medium Margherita
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Medium Mac-N-Cheese
Medium BBQ Brisket
Medium BBQ Chicken
Large Pizza
Soda
Tea
Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family operated since 1985
115 West Montgomery Street, Willis, TX 77378