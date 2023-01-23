Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum 637 Main Street, Chatham
637 Main Street
Chatham, MA 02633
Popular Items
Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
Cranberry Walnut Salad
A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing
Pizzas
Mako-Your-Own!
A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!
Say Cheese!
A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.
The Great White
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)
The Sand Shark
Build your own breakfast pizza! Starts as a white pizza base with our cheese blend & scrambled eggs... ends with whatever you love in your favorite omelet! Pictured is green pepper, onion and ham. Make it a Western, a meat-lovers, a Florentine... and add a side of pure maple syrup or Siracha for a real treat!
Tiger Shark
Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle. (FIN FACT: Try it with the crisp finish of La Marca Prosecco. The bubbles really work to strengthen the bite of the buffalo sauce!)
Megalodon
Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. (FIN FACT: The Megalodon shark had the most powerful bite of any creature ever known. In honor of that, this pie is best enjoyed with the big & bold flavor of Predator Zinfandel)
The Texas Bull
It's BBQ time! Freshly roasted pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with our cheese blend, pickled red onion & banana peppers. (Remember the Alamos! The wine, that is! This medium-bodied Malbec is the perfect compliment for pulled pork)
Deep Blue Shark
A red sauce pizza with our tri-blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, blue cheese crumbles, savory caramelized onions & a blue cheese drizzle. A little shark trivia for you: Deep Blue is the largest Great White ever caught on camera at 20 feet long and 8 feet tall!
Nurse Shark
This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli. (FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)
Hammerhead
Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle. (FIN FACT: The perfect pie to enjoy with an Italian red wine. Try with the Dievole Chianti, one of our new favorites!)
Spotted Wobbegong
A Fenway sausage meets a pizza with chunks of Italian sausage, green pepper strips, onion & a drizzle of classic yellow mustard. Like a grand slam, it's going... going... wobbegong!
The Loan Shark
A ferocious predator. Pepperoni, onion, sausage, broccoli, homemade meatball slices, red peppers, bacon & mushrooms. A true shark never leaves hungry! (FIN FACT: Pair this heavy-hitter with the bold finish of our Gentleman's Collection Cabernet)
Aloha Reef Shark
Surfer shark! A classic Hawaiian pie topped with chopped ham and chunks of pineapple. (FIN FACT: You won't believe this coincidence but the Aloha Reef pairs incredibly with the fresh, fruit-forward taste of Surf-Swim Chardonnay! It was meant to be)
The Goblin Shark
A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli! (FIN FACT: The perfect wine for creamy dishes, Greg Norman Sauvignon Blanc really compliments this deep-sea dweller!)
The Baby Shark
This shark is for the kids! Red sauce & our signature cheese blend, topped with breaded chicken tender pieces. Nuggets + pizza... it's like two kids meals in one! (FIN FACT: Listen, Moms & Dads. We know you've had a long day. Snag a bottle of the always faithful Kendall Jackson Chardonnay to enjoy while the kids have dinner. You deserve it)
Sandwiches
Albacore Tuna
Albacore tuna salad made with onion & celery, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread. Kick it up a notch by adding banana peppers or hots!
Lo Squalo Italiano
Pepperoni, prosciutto, hand-sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & hots with Lo's Italiano oil & vinegar, served on your choice of bread. Best enjoyed toasted. A classic!
Meatball Sub
Housemade beef & pork meatballs, Pizza Shark red sauce and melted provolone cheese, served on your choice of bread. Excellent on a 12" toasted sub roll! (note: meatballs contain breadcrumbs)
The Shark Cuban
Hand-carved ham & our own slow roasted pulled pork with swiss cheese, pickles and spicy brown mustard on your choice of bread
Chicken Parm
The Sharks twist on a classic. Breaded chicken tenders with red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Pro tip: order it toasted on a sub roll!
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & pickled red onion, topped with a creamy bleu cheese dressing on your choice of bread
Pleasant Lake Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pulled BBQ pork, our signature cheese blend, pickled red onion & pickles on your choice of bread. Pro Tip: delicious on a Portuguese sweet roll!
Turkey-Bacon-Ranch
Thin-sliced roasted turkey, bacon and provolone cheese with ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
Homemade Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad (lightly dressed with celery, onion & cranberries) with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
Classic BLT
Why mess with a classic? Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on your choice of bread
Pints of Ice Cream
4x4 Brownie
Add a monster 4 by 4 inch fudgy chocolate brownie to your ice cream order for a delicious dessert!
Apple Pie
Aroma Joe's Peanut Butter Mocha
Aroma Joe's cold brew & chocolate ice cream, finished with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
Banana Cream Pie
Banana ice cream with vanilla wafer cookies and sweet whipped cream whirls
Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt
Smooth, black raspberry low-fat yogurt with rich chocolate chips *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
Campfire S'Mores
Chips of chocolate mixed into graham ice cream with a marshmellow ripple *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
Cannoli
Tiny chocolate chips throughout a sweet ricotta ice cream strewn with cannoli pastry pieces *contains nut or nut oils
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and bonus chocolate chips jam-packed into vanilla ice cream *contains nuts or nut oils
Chocolate Lover's Chocolate
Rich fudge ripples through chocolate ice cream packed with brownie truffles and double chocolate cookie crunch *contains nuts or nut oils
Cookies 'n Cream
Crumbled cream-filled chocolate cookies mixed with vanilla ice cream
Cotton Candy
Pink & blue swirled ice cream that tastes just like you're at the fairgrounds! *gluten-free
Wild Blueberry
Maine wild blueberry ice cream with a sweet wild blueberry swirl *gluten-free
Maple Walnut
Mint Chocolate Chip
Green peppermint ice cream with chunks of dark chocolate *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
Moose Tracks
Tiny peanut butter cups mixed into vanilla ice cream, finished with a swirl of fudge *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils
Old Fashioned Vanilla
A classic! *gluten-free
Peanut Butter Pie
Rich peanut butter ice cream with a graham cracker ribbon & chunks of peanut butter cups *contains nuts or nut oil
Pink Peppermint Stick
Pistachio
Tasty, real pistachio in every scoop! *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil
Pumpkin Pecan Praline
Red Raspberry Sorbet
Natural raspberries in every bite of this dairy-free treat *gluten-free, dairy-free
Sea Salt Caramel Truffle
Sea salt caramel flavored ice cream with a caramel ripple & chocolate sea salt caramel melts *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil
Southern Peach
Diced peaches submerged in peach ice cream *gluten-free
Strawberry
Real Northwest strawberries blended with creamy ice cream *gluten-free
Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet
A dairy-free twist of strawberry & lemon sorbets *gluten-free, dairy-free
Toasted Coconut
Subtly sweet coconut ice cream loaded with chocolate-dusted coconut shreds *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Pickup and delivery right out of the Chatham Orpheum!
637 Main Street, Chatham, MA 02633