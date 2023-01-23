Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum 637 Main Street, Chatham

review star

No reviews yet

637 Main Street

Chatham, MA 02633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Say Cheese!
Mako-Your-Own!
The Great White

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing

Pizzas

12" or 16" hand-tossed dough. Our pizzas are thin with a bubbly crust and a crisp bottom. Gluten-free crusts are available in the 12" size.
Mako-Your-Own!

Mako-Your-Own!

$12.00+

A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

$12.00+

A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.

The Great White

The Great White

$17.00+

Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)

The Sand Shark

The Sand Shark

$14.00+

Build your own breakfast pizza! Starts as a white pizza base with our cheese blend & scrambled eggs... ends with whatever you love in your favorite omelet! Pictured is green pepper, onion and ham. Make it a Western, a meat-lovers, a Florentine... and add a side of pure maple syrup or Siracha for a real treat!

Tiger Shark

Tiger Shark

$17.00+

Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle. (FIN FACT: Try it with the crisp finish of La Marca Prosecco. The bubbles really work to strengthen the bite of the buffalo sauce!)

Megalodon

Megalodon

$18.00+

Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. (FIN FACT: The Megalodon shark had the most powerful bite of any creature ever known. In honor of that, this pie is best enjoyed with the big & bold flavor of Predator Zinfandel)

The Texas Bull

The Texas Bull

$17.00+

It's BBQ time! Freshly roasted pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with our cheese blend, pickled red onion & banana peppers. (Remember the Alamos! The wine, that is! This medium-bodied Malbec is the perfect compliment for pulled pork)

Deep Blue Shark

Deep Blue Shark

$18.00+

A red sauce pizza with our tri-blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, blue cheese crumbles, savory caramelized onions & a blue cheese drizzle. A little shark trivia for you: Deep Blue is the largest Great White ever caught on camera at 20 feet long and 8 feet tall!

Nurse Shark

Nurse Shark

$18.00+

This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli. (FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)

Hammerhead

Hammerhead

$18.00+

Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle. (FIN FACT: The perfect pie to enjoy with an Italian red wine. Try with the Dievole Chianti, one of our new favorites!)

Spotted Wobbegong

Spotted Wobbegong

$17.00+

A Fenway sausage meets a pizza with chunks of Italian sausage, green pepper strips, onion & a drizzle of classic yellow mustard. Like a grand slam, it's going... going... wobbegong!

The Loan Shark

The Loan Shark

$24.00+

A ferocious predator. Pepperoni, onion, sausage, broccoli, homemade meatball slices, red peppers, bacon & mushrooms. A true shark never leaves hungry! (FIN FACT: Pair this heavy-hitter with the bold finish of our Gentleman's Collection Cabernet)

Aloha Reef Shark

Aloha Reef Shark

$17.00+

Surfer shark! A classic Hawaiian pie topped with chopped ham and chunks of pineapple. (FIN FACT: You won't believe this coincidence but the Aloha Reef pairs incredibly with the fresh, fruit-forward taste of Surf-Swim Chardonnay! It was meant to be)

The Goblin Shark

The Goblin Shark

$17.00+

A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli! (FIN FACT: The perfect wine for creamy dishes, Greg Norman Sauvignon Blanc really compliments this deep-sea dweller!)

The Baby Shark

The Baby Shark

$16.00+

This shark is for the kids! Red sauce & our signature cheese blend, topped with breaded chicken tender pieces. Nuggets + pizza... it's like two kids meals in one! (FIN FACT: Listen, Moms & Dads. We know you've had a long day. Snag a bottle of the always faithful Kendall Jackson Chardonnay to enjoy while the kids have dinner. You deserve it)

Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna

$8.00

Albacore tuna salad made with onion & celery, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread. Kick it up a notch by adding banana peppers or hots!

Lo Squalo Italiano

$9.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto, hand-sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & hots with Lo's Italiano oil & vinegar, served on your choice of bread. Best enjoyed toasted. A classic!

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Housemade beef & pork meatballs, Pizza Shark red sauce and melted provolone cheese, served on your choice of bread. Excellent on a 12" toasted sub roll! (note: meatballs contain breadcrumbs)

The Shark Cuban

$9.00

Hand-carved ham & our own slow roasted pulled pork with swiss cheese, pickles and spicy brown mustard on your choice of bread

Chicken Parm

$9.00

The Sharks twist on a classic. Breaded chicken tenders with red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Pro tip: order it toasted on a sub roll!

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & pickled red onion, topped with a creamy bleu cheese dressing on your choice of bread

Pleasant Lake Pulled Pork

$9.00

Slow roasted pulled BBQ pork, our signature cheese blend, pickled red onion & pickles on your choice of bread. Pro Tip: delicious on a Portuguese sweet roll!

Turkey-Bacon-Ranch

$8.00

Thin-sliced roasted turkey, bacon and provolone cheese with ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

Homemade Chicken Salad

$8.00

Our homemade chicken salad (lightly dressed with celery, onion & cranberries) with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

Classic BLT

$8.00

Why mess with a classic? Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on your choice of bread

Pints of Ice Cream

4x4 Brownie

$5.00

Add a monster 4 by 4 inch fudgy chocolate brownie to your ice cream order for a delicious dessert!

Apple Pie

$8.00
Aroma Joe's Peanut Butter Mocha

Aroma Joe's Peanut Butter Mocha

$8.00Out of stock

Aroma Joe's cold brew & chocolate ice cream, finished with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Banana ice cream with vanilla wafer cookies and sweet whipped cream whirls

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

$8.00

Smooth, black raspberry low-fat yogurt with rich chocolate chips *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Campfire S'Mores

Campfire S'Mores

$8.00

Chips of chocolate mixed into graham ice cream with a marshmellow ripple *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Tiny chocolate chips throughout a sweet ricotta ice cream strewn with cannoli pastry pieces *contains nut or nut oils

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$8.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and bonus chocolate chips jam-packed into vanilla ice cream *contains nuts or nut oils

Chocolate Lover's Chocolate

Chocolate Lover's Chocolate

$8.00

Rich fudge ripples through chocolate ice cream packed with brownie truffles and double chocolate cookie crunch *contains nuts or nut oils

Cookies 'n Cream

Cookies 'n Cream

$8.00

Crumbled cream-filled chocolate cookies mixed with vanilla ice cream

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$8.00

Pink & blue swirled ice cream that tastes just like you're at the fairgrounds! *gluten-free

Wild Blueberry

Wild Blueberry

$8.00

Maine wild blueberry ice cream with a sweet wild blueberry swirl *gluten-free

Maple Walnut

$8.00Out of stock
Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$8.00

Green peppermint ice cream with chunks of dark chocolate *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Moose Tracks

Moose Tracks

$8.00Out of stock

Tiny peanut butter cups mixed into vanilla ice cream, finished with a swirl of fudge *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Old Fashioned Vanilla

Old Fashioned Vanilla

$8.00

A classic! *gluten-free

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Rich peanut butter ice cream with a graham cracker ribbon & chunks of peanut butter cups *contains nuts or nut oil

Pink Peppermint Stick

$8.00Out of stock
Pistachio

Pistachio

$8.00

Tasty, real pistachio in every scoop! *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil

Pumpkin Pecan Praline

$8.00
Red Raspberry Sorbet

Red Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Natural raspberries in every bite of this dairy-free treat *gluten-free, dairy-free

Sea Salt Caramel Truffle

Sea Salt Caramel Truffle

$8.00

Sea salt caramel flavored ice cream with a caramel ripple & chocolate sea salt caramel melts *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil

Southern Peach

Southern Peach

$8.00

Diced peaches submerged in peach ice cream *gluten-free

Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.00

Real Northwest strawberries blended with creamy ice cream *gluten-free

Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet

Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet

$8.00

A dairy-free twist of strawberry & lemon sorbets *gluten-free, dairy-free

Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$8.00

Subtly sweet coconut ice cream loaded with chocolate-dusted coconut shreds *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pickup and delivery right out of the Chatham Orpheum!

Location

637 Main Street, Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum image
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum image
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pleasant Lake Pizza Shark
orange starNo Reviews
403 Pleasant Lake Ave Harwich, MA 02645
View restaurantnext
Provincetown House of Pizza
orange star4.3 • 376
50 Bradford St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Oath Pizza - Nantucket
orange starNo Reviews
44 Straight Wharf Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chatham

Pates Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1260 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pops Burgers - Chatham, MA
orange star4.4 • 736
1603 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Chatham
orange star4.2 • 514
746 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Filling Station
orange star4.0 • 261
75 Old Harbor Rd Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Pier Fish Market
orange star4.5 • 225
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chatham
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston