Pizza Shark - Dennis Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches, salads. Order online for quick & easy takeout from one of 3 Cape Cod locations!
Location
614 Main Street, Dennis, MA 02639
Gallery