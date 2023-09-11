Popular Items

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

$12.00+

A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.

Mako-Your-Own!

Mako-Your-Own!

$12.00+

A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!

Tiger Shark

Tiger Shark

$17.00+

Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle.


Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing

Pizzas

12" or 16" hand-tossed dough. Gluten-free crusts are available in a 10" size.
Mako-Your-Own!

Mako-Your-Own!

$12.00+

A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

$12.00+

A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.

The Great White

The Great White

$17.00+

Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil!

The Sand Shark

The Sand Shark

$14.00+

Build your own breakfast pizza! Starts as a white pizza base with our cheese blend & scrambled eggs... ends with whatever you love in your favorite omelet! Pictured is green pepper, onion and ham. Make it a Western, a meat-lovers, a Florentine... and add a side of pure maple syrup or Siracha for a real treat!

Tiger Shark

Tiger Shark

$17.00+

Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle.

Megalodon

Megalodon

$18.00+

Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage.

The Texas Bull

The Texas Bull

$17.00+

It's BBQ time! Freshly roasted pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with our cheese blend, pickled red onion & banana peppers.

Deep Blue Shark

Deep Blue Shark

$18.00+

A red sauce pizza with our tri-blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, blue cheese crumbles, savory caramelized onions & a blue cheese drizzle. A little shark trivia for you: Deep Blue is the largest Great White ever caught on camera at 20 feet long and 8 feet tall!

Nurse Shark

Nurse Shark

$18.00+

This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli. (FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)

Hammerhead

Hammerhead

$18.00+

Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Spotted Wobbegong

Spotted Wobbegong

$17.00+

A Fenway sausage meets a pizza with chunks of Italian sausage, green pepper strips, onion & a drizzle of classic yellow mustard. Like a grand slam, it's going... going... wobbegong!

The Loan Shark

The Loan Shark

$24.00+

A ferocious predator. Pepperoni, onion, sausage, broccoli, homemade meatball slices, red peppers, bacon & mushrooms. A true shark never leaves hungry!

Aloha Reef Shark

Aloha Reef Shark

$17.00+

Surfer shark! A classic Hawaiian pie topped with chopped ham and chunks of pineapple.

The Goblin Shark

The Goblin Shark

$17.00+

A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli!

The Baby Shark

The Baby Shark

$16.00+

This shark is for the kids! Red sauce & our signature cheese blend, topped with breaded chicken tender pieces. Nuggets + pizza... it's like two kids meals in one!