Mama Russo's Pizzeria
608 Philadelphia Avenue
Trevose, PA 19053
Popular Items
Appetizers
Broccoli Bites
Fried broccoli with cheese.
Cream Cheese Poppers
Baked Cream Cheese & Jalapeno
Fried Calamari
Fried squid (calamari) is quickly deep-fried, keeping it crunchy on the outside and simply perfect on the inside. Kick it up a notch with a squeeze of lemon.
Fried Pickles
Pickles coated with flour, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper, and deep-fried for a perfect snack.
Garlic Bread
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.
Garlic Knots
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Mussels Marinara
Sweet and rich mussels cooked in a tomato sauce.
Onion Rings
Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.
Pepperoni knots (5)
Baked Specialties
Baked Mannicotti
Baked Penne
Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three-cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce.
Baked Penne with Meatsauce
Baked Ravioli
Baked Stuff Shells
Eggplant Rollatini
Slices of eggplant, dusted in wheat flour or lightly breaded and covered with ricotta and other cheeses and seasonings.
Burgers
Calzones
Cheesesteaks
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Chicken Fingers
Desserts
Dinners
Gourmet Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu
Lg Chipotle Chicken
Lg Hawaiian (Red or white)
Lg Meatlovers
Lg Philly Cheesesteak (red or white)
Lg Popeye
Lg Primivera
Lg Sweet Chili Chicken Bacon
Lg Veggie
Lg Works
Sm BBQ Chicken
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sm Chipotle Chicken Pizza
Sm Hawaiian (red or white)
Sm Meatlovers
Sm Philly Cheesesteak (red or white)
Sm Popeye
Sm Primivera
Sm Sweet Chili Chicken with Bacon
Sm Veggie
Sm Works
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Hoagies
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet & Broccoli Rabe
Chicken Parm
Eggplant Parm
Meatball Parm
Sausage Parm
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
The Howard
Veal Cutlet & Broccoli Rabe
Veal Parm
Veggie Delight
Twisted Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken cutlet hoagie
Kids Meal
Pasta Dinners
Pizza
Quesadillas
Salads
Antipasta Salad
Garden salad topped with ham, salami and provolone cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden salad topped with Buffalo grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles.
Ceasar Salad
Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.
Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey and American cheese.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots.
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, onions, cucumber and Kalamata olives.
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Garden salad topped with grilled chicken.
Shrimp Ceasar Salad
Caesar salad topped with grilled shrimp.
Tuna Salad
Garden salad topped with tuna.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad topped with buffalo chicken.
Crispy chicken salad
Seafood Dinners
Sides
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella or Whiz.
Fries
Our delicious French fries are deep fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Jones Fries
Fries topped with ranch dressing & special seasoning.
Mega Fries
Fries topped with whiz, mozzarella, bacon & a side of ranch dressing.
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
Fries topped with sauce, mozzarella, American cheese & pepperoni.
Pizza Fries
Fries topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Side Ceasar Salad (No Knots)
Side Garden Salad ( No Knots)
Steak Fries
Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and seasoned to perfection.
Steak Fries with Cheese
Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and seasoned to perfection.
CheeseSteak Fries (fries with steak & American Cheese)
Side of meatballs and sauce (2)
Side of sausage and sauce (2 links)
Slices
Bacon Slice (call to check availability)
BBQ Chicken Slice(call to check availability)
Brooklyn Slice(call to check availability)
Buff Chicken Slice(call to check availability)
Cajun Chicken Slice (call for availability)
Cheesesteak Slice (call to check availability)
Chicken Cordon Bleu Slice (call to check availability)
Chicken Parm Slice (call for availability)
Chicken, Bac, Ranch Slice (call to check availability)
Chipotle Chicken Slice (call to check availability)
Dante Roni Slice ( call for availability)
Meatlovers Slice(call to check availability)
Mega FF Slice (call for availability)
Mini boli pepperoni (call for availability)
Mini boli steak (call for availability)
Mushroom Slice(call to check availability)
Nino's Honey Roni Slice (call for availability)
Pepperoni Slice (call to check availability)
Pestolini Brooklyn Slice (Call for availability)
Plain Slice (call to check availability)
Popeye Slice(call to check availability)
Sausage Slice(call to check availability)
Sicilian Slice (call to check availability)
Sweet Chili Chicken Slice (call to check availability)
Twisted Brooklyn Slice (call for availability)
Twisted Honey Roni Slice (call for availability)
White Broccoli (call for availability)
White Slice (call for availability)
Jalapeño Honey Roni Slice
Brookyln Pizzas
Inferno Brooklyn
Thin crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, spicy chunky tomato sauce and olive oil topped with fresh basil.
Twisted Brooklyn Pie
Thin crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce.
Vito's Brooklyn Pie
The crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, chunky tomato sauce and olive oil topped with fresh basil.
Nino's Honey Roni
Dante roni
Twisted Honey Roni
Jalapeño Honey Roni
Strombolis
Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Lg Italian Stromboli
Lg Pepperoni Stromboli
Lg Steak Stromboli
Lg Veggie Stromboli
Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Sm Italian Stromboli
Sm Pepperoni Stromboli
Sm Steak Stromboli
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Sm Works Stromboli
Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Sm Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Wings
Wraps
Catering
1/2 Tray Garden Salad
Full Tray Garden Salad
1/2 Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray Caesar Salad
1/2 Tray Chicken Caesar Salad
Full Tray Chicken Caesar Salad
1/2 Tray Grilled Chicken Salad
Full Tray Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Fingers
Mozzarella Sticks
Jalapeno Poppers
Broccoli Bites
Garlic Knots (4 doz)
Onion Rings
Calamari
Mussels
Chicken Parm
Veal Parm
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Francaise
Eggplant Rollatini
Susage, Peppers, and Onions
Hoagie Tray
Wrap Tray
Meatball Sandwhich Tray
Sausage, peppers, onions sandwhich tray
Cheesesteak Tray
Cannoli Tray (24 min)
Assorted Cookie Tray
Zeppoles Tray
Tiramisu
1/2 Tray Stuffed Shells
Full Tray Stuffed Shells
1/2 Tray Manicotti
Full Tray Manicotti
1/2 Tray Ravioli
Full Tray Ravioli
1/2 Tray Baked Penne
Full Tray Baked Penne
1/2 Tray Pasta Alfredo
Full Tray Pasta Alfredo
1/2 Pasta Alfredo Chicken & Broccoli
Full Tray Pasta Alfredo Chicken & Broccoli
1/2 Tray Penne Vodka
Full Tray Penne Vodka
1/2 Tray Pasta Carbonara
Full Tray Pasta Carbonara
Meatballs (1.75each)
Sausage (1.75 each)
Lunch Specials (10:30-3:00 ONLY)
#1 Cheesesteak Lunch Special
#1 Chicken Cheesesteak Lunch Special
#2 Italian Hoagie Lunch Special
#2 American Hoagie Lunch Special
#3 Chicken Finger Lunch Special
#4 Cheese Burger Lunch Special
#5 Chicken Parm Sandwich Lunch Special
#6 Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch Special
#6 Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch Special
#7 Meatball Parm Sandwich Lunch Special
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
608 Philadelphia Avenue, Trevose, PA 19053