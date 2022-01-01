Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Mama Russo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

608 Philadelphia Avenue

Trevose, PA 19053

Popular Items

LG Plain
Vito's Brooklyn Pie
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Fried broccoli with cheese.

Cream Cheese Poppers

Cream Cheese Poppers

$7.99

Baked Cream Cheese & Jalapeno

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fried squid (calamari) is quickly deep-fried, keeping it crunchy on the outside and simply perfect on the inside. Kick it up a notch with a squeeze of lemon.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Pickles coated with flour, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper, and deep-fried for a perfect snack.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$5.49

A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.49

Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$14.99

Sweet and rich mussels cooked in a tomato sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.

Pepperoni knots (5)

$4.49Out of stock

Baked Specialties

Baked Mannicotti

Baked Mannicotti

$14.99
Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$13.99

Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three-cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce.

Baked Penne with Meatsauce

Baked Penne with Meatsauce

$16.99
Baked Ravioli

Baked Ravioli

$14.99
Baked Stuff Shells

Baked Stuff Shells

$14.99

Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three-cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.99

Slices of eggplant, dusted in wheat flour or lightly breaded and covered with ricotta and other cheeses and seasonings.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

Delicious cheeseburger topped with fresh crispy bacon.

Cheesebuger Deluxe

$10.49

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Hamburger

$9.49

Texas Cheeseburger

$10.49

Calzones

SM Plain Calzone

$11.99

SM Pepperoni Calzone

$11.99

SM Steak Calzone

$11.99

SM Spinach Calzone

$11.99

Sm Ham Calzone

$11.99

LG Plain Calzone

$20.99

LG Pepperoni Calzone

$20.99

LG Steak Calzone

$20.99

LG Spinach Calzone

$20.99

Lg Ham Calzone

$20.99

Cheesesteaks

Bacon Cheddar Steak

$11.99

Cheesesteak

$10.99

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.49

Garlic bread Cheesesteak

$11.99

Pizza Steak

$11.49

Plain Steak

$10.49

Special Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak hoagie

$11.99

Garlic Bread Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Plain Chicken Steak

$10.49

Special Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Pizza Steak

$11.49

Chicken Fingers

BBQ Chicken Fingers

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.49

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken Fingers

$11.49

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.29

Tiramisu

$4.99

Pumpkin cannoli

$3.29Out of stock

New York Cheese Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Chocolate mousse

$4.99

Dinners

Chicken Florentine

$20.99

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Chicken Parm

$20.99

Chicken Picatta

$20.99

Chicken Santibocca

$20.99

Eggplant Parm

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Parm

$20.99

Gourmet Pizza

Lg BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.99

Lg Chipotle Chicken

$21.99

Lg Hawaiian (Red or white)

$21.99

Red or white.

Lg Meatlovers

$21.99

Lg Philly Cheesesteak (red or white)

$21.99

Red or white.

Lg Popeye

$21.99

Lg Primivera

$21.99

Lg Sweet Chili Chicken Bacon

$21.99

Lg Veggie

$21.99

Lg Works

$21.99

Sm BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Sm Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Sm Hawaiian (red or white)

$14.99

Red or white.

Sm Meatlovers

$14.99

Sm Philly Cheesesteak (red or white)

$14.99

Red or white.

Sm Popeye

$14.99

Sm Primivera

$14.99

Sm Sweet Chili Chicken with Bacon

$14.99

Sm Veggie

$14.99

Sm Works

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Parm

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Italiano

$12.49

Hoagies

American Hoagie

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Mama Russo's Authentic Italian hoagie(seeded roll)

$11.99

Tuna & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet & Broccoli Rabe

$11.49

Chicken Parm

$11.49

Eggplant Parm

$11.49

Meatball Parm

$11.49

Sausage Parm

$11.49

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$11.49

The Howard

$11.49

Veal Cutlet & Broccoli Rabe

$9.99Out of stock

Veal Parm

$9.99Out of stock

Veggie Delight

$11.49

Twisted Cutlet Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken cutlet hoagie

$11.99

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Pasta & Meatball (penne)

$6.99

Mac & Cheese (penne)

$6.99

Pasta Dinners

Pasta Alfredo

$14.99

Pasta Broccoletta

$15.99

Pasta Carbonara

$15.99

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$12.99

Pasta meatsauce

$15.99

Pasta Vodka

$15.99

Pasta with sauce

$12.99

Pasta with meatballs

$15.99

Pasta with sausage

$15.99

Pizza

LG Margarita

$17.49

LG Plain

$15.49

LG Upside Down

$15.49

LG White Garlic

$16.49

SM Margarita

$11.49

SM Plain

$9.49

SM Upside down

$9.49

SM White Garlic

$10.49

Large Ole Tanooch (upside down with Provolone)

$16.99

Sm Ole Tanooch (upside down with Provolone)

$12.99

Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Salads

Antipasta Salad

Antipasta Salad

$13.49

Garden salad topped with ham, salami and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Garden salad topped with Buffalo grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.49

Garden salad topped with ham, turkey and American cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.49

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, onions, cucumber and Kalamata olives.

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.49

Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Garden salad topped with grilled chicken.

Shrimp Ceasar Salad

Shrimp Ceasar Salad

$15.99

Caesar salad topped with grilled shrimp.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$13.49

Garden salad topped with tuna.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

Caesar salad topped with buffalo chicken.

Crispy chicken salad

$13.49

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

Ham & Cheese BLT

$6.99

Tuna BLT

$6.99

Turkey BLT

$6.99

Seafood Dinners

Clams (white or red)

$19.99

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99

Mama Russo's Seafood Delight

$24.99

Mussels (white or red)

$19.99

Seafood Alfredo

$23.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Sicilian Pizza

Plain Sicilian

$19.99

Tomato Pie Sicilian

$19.99

Works Sicilian

$24.99

Sides

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.49

Mozzarella or Whiz.

Fries

Fries

$4.49

Our delicious French fries are deep fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Jones Fries

Jones Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with ranch dressing & special seasoning.

Mega Fries

Mega Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with whiz, mozzarella, bacon & a side of ranch dressing.

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$7.49

Fries topped with sauce, mozzarella, American cheese & pepperoni.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Side Ceasar Salad (No Knots)

$4.49

Side Garden Salad ( No Knots)

$4.49
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$5.49

Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and seasoned to perfection.

Steak Fries with Cheese

Steak Fries with Cheese

$6.99

Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and seasoned to perfection.

CheeseSteak Fries (fries with steak & American Cheese)

$8.99

Side of meatballs and sauce (2)

$3.99

Side of sausage and sauce (2 links)

$3.99

Side of sausage and sauce (2 links) (Copy)

$3.49

Slices

Bacon Slice (call to check availability)

$3.49

BBQ Chicken Slice(call to check availability)

$4.09

Brooklyn Slice(call to check availability)

$3.49

Buff Chicken Slice(call to check availability)

$4.09

Cajun Chicken Slice (call for availability)

$4.09

Cheesesteak Slice (call to check availability)

$4.09

Chicken Cordon Bleu Slice (call to check availability)

$4.09

Chicken Parm Slice (call for availability)

$4.09

Chicken, Bac, Ranch Slice (call to check availability)

$4.09

Chipotle Chicken Slice (call to check availability)

$4.09

Dante Roni Slice ( call for availability)

$4.09

Meatlovers Slice(call to check availability)

$4.09

Mega FF Slice (call for availability)

$4.09

Mini boli pepperoni (call for availability)

$7.99

Mini boli steak (call for availability)

$7.99

Mushroom Slice(call to check availability)

$3.29

Nino's Honey Roni Slice (call for availability)

$4.09

Pepperoni Slice (call to check availability)

$3.29

Pestolini Brooklyn Slice (Call for availability)

$4.09Out of stock

Plain Slice (call to check availability)

$2.89

Popeye Slice(call to check availability)

$4.09

Sausage Slice(call to check availability)

$3.29

Sicilian Slice (call to check availability)

$3.39

Sweet Chili Chicken Slice (call to check availability)

$4.09

Twisted Brooklyn Slice (call for availability)

$3.49

Twisted Honey Roni Slice (call for availability)

$4.09

White Broccoli (call for availability)

$3.39

White Slice (call for availability)

$2.99

Jalapeño Honey Roni Slice

$4.49

Brookyln Pizzas

Inferno Brooklyn

$21.99

Thin crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, spicy chunky tomato sauce and olive oil topped with fresh basil.

Twisted Brooklyn Pie

$21.99

Thin crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce.

Vito's Brooklyn Pie

$21.99

The crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, chunky tomato sauce and olive oil topped with fresh basil.

Nino's Honey Roni

$24.99

Dante roni

$24.99

Twisted Honey Roni

$24.99

Jalapeño Honey Roni

$27.99

Specialty Pizza

Cauilfower Crust Personal Pizza

$12.99

Gluten Free Personal Pizza

$12.99

Strombolis

Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$20.99

Lg Italian Stromboli

$20.99

Lg Pepperoni Stromboli

$20.99

Lg Steak Stromboli

$20.99

Lg Veggie Stromboli

$20.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Italian Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Steak Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Works Stromboli

$11.99

Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$20.99

Sm Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$11.99

Wings

12 piece boneless

$12.99

50 Piece bone in

$63.99

50 piece boneless

$47.99

6 Piece bone in

$8.99

6 piece boneless

$6.99

Wraps

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Griled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Tuna And Cheese wrap

$10.99

Turkey And Ch Wrap

$10.99

Catering

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$39.99

Full Tray Garden Salad

$49.99

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$39.99

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$49.99

1/2 Tray Chicken Caesar Salad

$49.99

Full Tray Chicken Caesar Salad

$69.99

1/2 Tray Grilled Chicken Salad

$49.99

Full Tray Grilled Chicken Salad

$69.99

Chicken Fingers

$45.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$29.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$29.99

Broccoli Bites

$29.99

Garlic Knots (4 doz)

$24.99

Onion Rings

$29.99

Calamari

$45.99

Mussels

$45.99

Chicken Parm

$89.99

Veal Parm

$79.99Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$89.99

Chicken Marsala

$89.99

Chicken Francaise

$89.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$89.99

Susage, Peppers, and Onions

$79.99

Hoagie Tray

$59.99

Wrap Tray

$59.99

Meatball Sandwhich Tray

$59.99

Sausage, peppers, onions sandwhich tray

$59.99

Cheesesteak Tray

$59.99

Cannoli Tray (24 min)

$35.99

Assorted Cookie Tray

$39.99

Zeppoles Tray

$25.99

Tiramisu

$39.99

1/2 Tray Stuffed Shells

$54.99

Full Tray Stuffed Shells

$89.99

1/2 Tray Manicotti

$54.99

Full Tray Manicotti

$89.99

1/2 Tray Ravioli

$54.99

Full Tray Ravioli

$89.99

1/2 Tray Baked Penne

$54.99

Full Tray Baked Penne

$89.99

1/2 Tray Pasta Alfredo

$54.99

Full Tray Pasta Alfredo

$89.99

1/2 Pasta Alfredo Chicken & Broccoli

$54.99

Full Tray Pasta Alfredo Chicken & Broccoli

$89.99

1/2 Tray Penne Vodka

$54.99

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$89.99

1/2 Tray Pasta Carbonara

$54.99

Full Tray Pasta Carbonara

$89.99

Meatballs (1.75each)

$1.75

Sausage (1.75 each)

$1.75

Lunch Specials (10:30-3:00 ONLY)

#1 Cheesesteak Lunch Special

$10.99

#1 Chicken Cheesesteak Lunch Special

$10.99

#2 Italian Hoagie Lunch Special

$10.99

#2 American Hoagie Lunch Special

$10.99

#3 Chicken Finger Lunch Special

$10.99

#4 Cheese Burger Lunch Special

$10.99

#5 Chicken Parm Sandwich Lunch Special

$10.99

#6 Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch Special

$10.99Out of stock

#6 Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch Special

$10.99Out of stock

#7 Meatball Parm Sandwich Lunch Special

$10.99

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.49

Fountain

$2.49

Can

$1.69

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

608 Philadelphia Avenue, Trevose, PA 19053

Directions

Gallery
Mama Russo's Pizzeria image

