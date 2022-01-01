Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pizza Siena Latrobe

No reviews yet

$

314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza

Latrobe, PA 15650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

XL Traditional
LG Traditional
MD Traditional

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$10.99

Deluxe Calzone

$14.99

Steak Calzone

$14.99

Meatball Calzone

$14.99

Sausage Calzone

$14.99

Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Italian Calzone

$14.99

Seafood Calzone

$14.99

Spinach Calzone

$14.99

Vegetable Calzone

$14.99

Chips

Chips

$0.99

Classic Hoagies

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.99+

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Filet Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.99+

Eggplant Hoagie

$8.99+

Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$8.99+

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$8.99+

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.99+

Italian Hoagie

$8.99+

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99+

Smokey Turkey Hoagie

$8.99+

Spinach Hoagie

$8.99+

Steak Hoagie

$8.99+

Tuna Hoagie

$8.99+

Vegetable Hoagie

$8.99+

Classic Pasta Favorites

3 Meatball and marinara

$2.59

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Beef Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Garlic Bread W/Chz

$2.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Pasta & Marinara

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Classic Party Pasta Trey

$32.99

Specialty Pasta Trey

$49.99

Party Pasta Trey w/ Meat

$39.99

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Gyro

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Kids Shrimp & Fries

$5.99

Plates, Cups, Napkins

Cups

Napkins

Plates

Silverware

Reuben

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Gyro Salad

$12.99

LG Garden Salad

$7.99

LG Greek salad

$10.99

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

PARTY SALAD

$24.99

Seafood Salad

$12.99

SM Garden Salad

$5.99

SM Greek Salad

$7.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Specialty Pastas

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Carbonara

$15.99

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Classic Meat Pasta

$15.99

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.99

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.99

Pasta with Chicken

$15.99

Pasta with Shrimp

$15.99

Siena Pasta

$15.99

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Starters

Appetizer Combo

$11.99

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Shrimp (12)

$8.99

Breaded Zucchini

$7.99

Buffalo Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenderloins

$7.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Dough

$5.99+

Hot Pepper Cheese Ball

$6.99

House Rolls (8)

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pepperoni Sticks

$8.99

Pizza Boat

$4.99

Supreme Hoagies

Ranchero Steak Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Fish Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Italian Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Mediterranean Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Ranchero Chicken Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Seafood Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Steak Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Turkey Club Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Tuscan Chicken Hoagie

$9.99+

Wedgies

Chicken Wedgie

$15.99

Gyro Wedgie

$15.99

Italian Wedgie

$15.99

Seafood Wedgie

$15.99

Steak Wedgie

$15.99

Vegetable Wedgie

$15.99

Wings

Bonless Wings (14)

$14.99

Bonless Wings (8)

$8.99

Buffalo Wing Dings (12)

$14.99

Buffalo Wing Dings (6)

$8.99

Jumbo Split Wings (12)

$14.99

Jumbo Split Wings (40)

$39.99

Split Jumbo Wings (6)

$8.99

Wing Dings (12)

$14.99

Wing Dings (6)

$8.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Vegetable Wrap

$8.99

Traditional Pizzas

SM Traditional

$8.99

MD Traditional

$11.99

LG Traditional

$13.99

XL Traditional

$15.99

PARTY PIZZA

$30.99

Small Specialty

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$13.99

SM BBQ Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Chicken Fiesta

$13.99

SM Five Cheese Pie

$13.99

SM Greek Pie

$13.99

SM Hawaiian Pie

$13.99

SM Mediterranean Pie

$13.99

SM Ranchero Pie

$13.99

SM Seafood Pie

$13.99

SM Siena Pie

$13.99

SM Spinach and Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Spinach and Feta Pie

$13.99

SM Steak Pie

$13.99

SM Taco Pie

$13.99

SM Tuscan Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Ultimate Meat Pie

$13.99

SM Vegetable Pie

$13.99

Large Specialty

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$23.99

LG BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Chicken Fiesta

$23.99

LG Five Cheese Pie

$23.99

LG Greek Pie

$23.99

LG Hawaiian Pie

$23.99

LG Mediterranean Pie

$23.99

LG Ranchero Pie

$23.99

LG Seafood Pie

$23.99

LG Siena Pie

$23.99

LG Spinach and Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Spinach and Feta Pie

$23.99

LG Steak Pie

$23.99

LG Taco Pie

$23.99

LG Tuscan Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Ultimate Meat Pie

$23.99

LG Vegetable Pie

$23.99

Large 1 Topping Special

Large Pizza

$13.99

Pizza by the Slice

Pizza by the Slice

$3.49

Medium Specialty

MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$18.99

MED BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Chicken Fiesta

$18.99

MED Five Cheese Pie

$18.99

MED Greek Pie

$18.99

MED Hawaiian Pie

$18.99

MED Mediterranean Pie

$18.99

MED Ranchero Pie

$18.99

MED Seafood Pie

$18.99

MED Siena Pie

$18.99

MED Spinach and Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Spinach and Feta Pie

$18.99

MED Steak Pie

$18.99

MED Taco Pie

$18.99

MED Tuscan Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Ultimate Meat Pie

$18.99

MED Vegetable Pie

$18.99

Extra Large Specialty

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$25.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Chicken Fiesta

$25.99

XL Five Cheese Pie

$25.99

XL Greek Pie

$25.99

XL Hawaiian Pie

$25.99

XL Mediterranean Pie

$25.99

XL Ranchero Pie

$25.99

XL Seafood Pie

$25.99

XL Siena Pie

$25.99

XL Spinach and Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Spinach and Feta Pie

$25.99

XL Steak Pie

$25.99

XL Taco Pie

$25.99

XL Tuscan Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Ultimate Meat Pie

$25.99

XL Vegetable Pie

$25.99

Xtra Large 1 Topping Special

Xtra Large 1 Topping Special

$15.99

Pizza Dough

Sm Dough

$1.50

Md Dough

$2.00

Lg Dough

$2.00

XL Dough

$2.00

2 Lt Beverage

****2LT BARQ'S ROOT BEER****

$3.49

****2LT CHERRY COKE****

$3.49

****2LT COKE ZERO****

$3.49

****2LT COKE****

$3.49

****2LT DIET COKE****

$3.49

****2LT DR. PEPPER****

$3.49

****2LT FANTA GRAPE****

$3.49

****2LT FANTA ORANGE****

$3.49

****2LT GINGERALE****

$3.49

****2LT SPRITE****

$3.49

20 Oz Beverage

****Dr. Pepper 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Diet Dr. Pepper 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Coke 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Diet Coke 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Fanta Orange 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Fanta Grape 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Sprite 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Mellow Yellow 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Root Beer 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Minute Maid Lemonade 20 Oz****

$2.49

****Blue Powerade****

$2.49

****Red Powerade****

$2.49

****Gold Peak Sweet Ice Tea****

$2.49

****Gold Peak Peach Ice Tea****

$2.49

****Gold Peak Lemon Ice Tea****

$2.49

****Gold Peak Raspberry Ice Tea****

$2.49

Fish Specials

1/2 Fish Hoagie/Fries/Cold Slaw

$8.50

Fish Basket/Fries/Cold Slaw

$7.99

6 Piece Brd. Shrimp/Fries/Cold Slaw

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza, Latrobe, PA 15650

Directions

Pizza Siena image
Pizza Siena image

Map
