Pizza
Italian
Pizza Siena Latrobe
No reviews yet
$
314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza
Latrobe, PA 15650
Order Again
Popular Items
Calzones
Chips
Classic Hoagies
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
$8.99+
Cheeseburger Hoagie
$8.99+
Chicken Filet Hoagie
$8.99+
Chicken Parm Hoagie
$8.99+
Eggplant Hoagie
$8.99+
Eggplant Parm Hoagie
$8.99+
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
$8.99+
Hot Sausage Hoagie
$8.99+
Italian Hoagie
$8.99+
Meatball Hoagie
$8.99+
Smokey Turkey Hoagie
$8.99+
Spinach Hoagie
$8.99+
Steak Hoagie
$8.99+
Tuna Hoagie
$8.99+
Vegetable Hoagie
$8.99+
Classic Pasta Favorites
Kids Menu
Plates, Cups, Napkins
Salads
Specialty Pastas
Starters
Appetizer Combo
$11.99
Bread Sticks
$6.99
Breaded Mushrooms
$6.99
Breaded Shrimp (12)
$8.99
Breaded Zucchini
$7.99
Buffalo Fries
$4.99
Chicken Tenderloins
$7.99
French Fries
$4.99
Fried Dough
$5.99+
Hot Pepper Cheese Ball
$6.99
House Rolls (8)
$9.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
$6.99
Onion Rings
$6.99
Pepperoni Sticks
$8.99
Pizza Boat
$4.99
Supreme Hoagies
Wedgies
Wings
Traditional Pizzas
Small Specialty
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$13.99
SM BBQ Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Buffalo Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Chicken Fiesta
$13.99
SM Five Cheese Pie
$13.99
SM Greek Pie
$13.99
SM Hawaiian Pie
$13.99
SM Mediterranean Pie
$13.99
SM Ranchero Pie
$13.99
SM Seafood Pie
$13.99
SM Siena Pie
$13.99
SM Spinach and Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Spinach and Feta Pie
$13.99
SM Steak Pie
$13.99
SM Taco Pie
$13.99
SM Tuscan Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Ultimate Meat Pie
$13.99
SM Vegetable Pie
$13.99
Large Specialty
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$23.99
LG BBQ Chicken Pie
$23.99
LG Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$23.99
LG Buffalo Chicken Pie
$23.99
LG Chicken Fiesta
$23.99
LG Five Cheese Pie
$23.99
LG Greek Pie
$23.99
LG Hawaiian Pie
$23.99
LG Mediterranean Pie
$23.99
LG Ranchero Pie
$23.99
LG Seafood Pie
$23.99
LG Siena Pie
$23.99
LG Spinach and Chicken Pie
$23.99
LG Spinach and Feta Pie
$23.99
LG Steak Pie
$23.99
LG Taco Pie
$23.99
LG Tuscan Chicken Pie
$23.99
LG Ultimate Meat Pie
$23.99
LG Vegetable Pie
$23.99
Large 1 Topping Special
Pizza by the Slice
Medium Specialty
MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$18.99
MED BBQ Chicken Pie
$18.99
MED Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$18.99
MED Buffalo Chicken Pie
$18.99
MED Chicken Fiesta
$18.99
MED Five Cheese Pie
$18.99
MED Greek Pie
$18.99
MED Hawaiian Pie
$18.99
MED Mediterranean Pie
$18.99
MED Ranchero Pie
$18.99
MED Seafood Pie
$18.99
MED Siena Pie
$18.99
MED Spinach and Chicken Pie
$18.99
MED Spinach and Feta Pie
$18.99
MED Steak Pie
$18.99
MED Taco Pie
$18.99
MED Tuscan Chicken Pie
$18.99
MED Ultimate Meat Pie
$18.99
MED Vegetable Pie
$18.99
Extra Large Specialty
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$25.99
XL BBQ Chicken Pie
$25.99
XL Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$25.99
XL Buffalo Chicken Pie
$25.99
XL Chicken Fiesta
$25.99
XL Five Cheese Pie
$25.99
XL Greek Pie
$25.99
XL Hawaiian Pie
$25.99
XL Mediterranean Pie
$25.99
XL Ranchero Pie
$25.99
XL Seafood Pie
$25.99
XL Siena Pie
$25.99
XL Spinach and Chicken Pie
$25.99
XL Spinach and Feta Pie
$25.99
XL Steak Pie
$25.99
XL Taco Pie
$25.99
XL Tuscan Chicken Pie
$25.99
XL Ultimate Meat Pie
$25.99
XL Vegetable Pie
$25.99
Xtra Large 1 Topping Special
Traditional Pizzas (OO)
Small Specialty (OO)
SM Siena Pie
$13.99
SM Five Cheese Pie
$13.99
SM Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Mediterranean Pie
$13.99
SM Spinach and Feta Pie
$13.99
SM Vegetable Pie
$13.99
SM Seafood Pie
$13.99
SM Greek Pie
$13.99
SM Hawaiian Pie
$13.99
SM Steak Pie
$13.99
SM BBQ Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Ultimate Meat Pie
$13.99
SM Ranchero Pie
$13.99
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$13.99
SM Tuscan Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Spinach and Chicken Pie
$13.99
SM Taco Pie
$13.99
SM Buffalo Chicken Pie
$13.99
Medium Specialty (OO)
MED Siena Pie
$17.99
MED Five Cheese Pie
$17.99
MED Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$17.99
MED Mediterranean Pie
$17.99
MED Spinach and Feta Pie
$17.99
MED Vegetable Pie
$17.99
MED Seafood Pie
$17.99
MED Greek Pie
$17.99
MED Hawaiian Pie
$17.99
MED Steak Pie
$17.99
MED BBQ Chicken Pie
$17.99
MED Ultimate Meat Pie
$17.99
MED Ranchero Pie
$17.99
MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$17.99
MED Tuscan Chicken Pie
$17.99
MED Spinach and Chicken Pie
$17.99
MED Taco Pie
$17.99
MED Buffalo Chicken Pie
$17.99
Large Specialty (OO)
LG Siena Pie
$21.99
LG Five Cheese Pie
$21.99
LG Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$21.99
LG Mediterranean Pie
$21.99
LG Spinach and Feta Pie
$21.99
LG Vegetable Pie
$21.99
LG Seafood Pie
$21.99
LG Greek Pie
$21.99
LG Hawaiian Pie
$21.99
LG Steak Pie
$21.99
LG BBQ Chicken Pie
$21.99
LG Ultimate Meat Pie
$21.99
LG Ranchero Pie
$21.99
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$21.99
LG Tuscan Chicken Pie
$21.99
LG Spinach and Chicken Pie
$21.99
LG Taco Pie
$21.99
LG Buffalo Chicken Pie
$21.99
Extra Large Specialty (OO)
XL Siena Pie
$23.99
XL Five Cheese Pie
$23.99
XL Broccoli and Chicken Pie
$23.99
XL Mediterranean Pie
$23.99
XL Spinach and Feta Pie
$23.99
XL Vegetable Pie
$23.99
XL Seafood Pie
$23.99
XL Greek Pie
$23.99
XL Hawaiian Pie
$23.99
XL Steak Pie
$23.99
XL BBQ Chicken Pie
$23.99
XL Ultimate Meat Pie
$23.99
XL Ranchero Pie
$23.99
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
$23.99
XL Tuscan Chicken Pie
$23.99
XL Spinach and Chicken Pie
$23.99
XL Taco Pie
$23.99
XL Buffalo Chicken Pie
$23.99
2 Lt Beverage
20 Oz Beverage
****Dr. Pepper 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Diet Dr. Pepper 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Coke 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Diet Coke 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Fanta Orange 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Fanta Grape 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Sprite 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Mellow Yellow 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Root Beer 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Minute Maid Lemonade 20 Oz****
$2.49
****Blue Powerade****
$2.49
****Red Powerade****
$2.49
****Gold Peak Sweet Ice Tea****
$2.49
****Gold Peak Peach Ice Tea****
$2.49
****Gold Peak Lemon Ice Tea****
$2.49
****Gold Peak Raspberry Ice Tea****
$2.49
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza, Latrobe, PA 15650
Gallery
