Pizza Siena - Greensburg

408 E. Pittsburgh Street

Greensburg, PA 15601

Calzones

Chicken Calzone

$14.99

CYO Calzone

$10.99

CYO Large Calzone

$18.99

Deluxe Calzone

$14.99

Italian Calzone

$14.99

Meatball Calzone

$14.99

Sausage Calzone

$14.99

Seafood Calzone

$14.99

Spinach Calzone

$14.99

Steak Calzone

$14.99

Vegetable Calzone

$14.99

Classic Hoagies

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.99+

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Filet Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.99+

Eggplant Hoagie

$8.99+

Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$8.99+

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$8.99+

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.99+

Italian Hoagie

$8.99+

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99+

Smokey Turkey Hoagie

$8.99+

Spinach Hoagie

$8.99+

Steak Hoagie

$8.99+

Tuna Hoagie

$8.99+

Vegetable Hoagie

$8.99+

Classic Pasta Favorites

3 Meatball and marinara

$2.59

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Beef Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Extra Garlic Bread W/Chz

$2.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Pasta & Marinara

$10.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Classic Party Pasta Trey

$35.99

Specialty Pasta Trey

$49.99

Party Pasta Trey w/ Meat

$39.99

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Gyro

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Kids Shrimp & Fries

$5.99

Reuben

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Gyro Salad

$12.99

LG Garden Salad

$7.99

LG Greek salad

$10.99

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

PARTY SALAD

$24.99

Seafood Salad

$12.99

SM Garden Salad

$5.99

SM Greek Salad

$7.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Specialty Pastas

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Carbonara

$15.99

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Classic Meat Pasta

$15.99

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.99

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.99

Pasta with Chicken

$15.99

Pasta with Shrimp

$15.99

Siena Pasta

$15.99

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Starters

Appetizer Combo

$11.99

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Shrimp (12)

$8.99

Buffalo Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenderloins

$7.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Dough

$5.99+

Hot Pepper Cheese Ball

$6.99

House Rolls (8)

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pepperoni Sticks

$8.99

Pizza Boat

$5.99

Party App Tray (Pick 5 Combo)

$29.99

Supreme Hoagies

Ranchero Steak Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Italian Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Mediterranean Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Ranchero Chicken Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Seafood Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Steak Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Turkey Club Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Tuscan Chicken Hoagie

$9.99+

Wedgies

Chicken Wedgie

$15.99

Gyro Wedgie

$15.99

Italian Wedgie

$15.99

Seafood Wedgie

$15.99

Steak Wedgie

$15.99

Vegetable Wedgie

$15.99

Wings

Bonless Wings (14)

$14.99

Bonless Wings (8)

$8.99

Buffalo Wing Dings (12)

$14.99

Buffalo Wing Dings (6)

$8.99

Jumbo Split Wings (12)

$14.99

Jumbo Split Wings (40)

$39.99

Split Jumbo Wings (6)

$8.99

Wing Dings (12)

$14.99

Wing Dings (6)

$8.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Vegetable Wrap

$8.99

Traditional Pizzas (OO)

SM Traditional

$8.99

MD Traditional

$11.99

LG Traditional

$13.99

XL Traditional

$15.99

PARTY PIZZA

$30.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Small Specialty (OO)

SM Siena Pie

$13.99

SM Five Cheese Pie

$13.99

SM Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Mediterranean Pie

$13.99

SM Spinach and Feta Pie

$13.99

SM Vegetable Pie

$13.99

SM Seafood Pie

$13.99

SM Greek Pie

$13.99

SM Hawaiian Pie

$13.99

SM Steak Pie

$13.99

SM BBQ Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Ultimate Meat Pie

$13.99

SM Ranchero Pie

$13.99

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$13.99

SM Tuscan Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Spinach and Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Taco Pie

$13.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pie

$13.99

Medium Specialty (OO)

MED Siena Pie

$18.99

MED Five Cheese Pie

$18.99

MED Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Mediterranean Pie

$18.99

MED Spinach and Feta Pie

$18.99

MED Vegetable Pie

$18.99

MED Seafood Pie

$18.99

MED Greek Pie

$18.99

MED Hawaiian Pie

$18.99

MED Steak Pie

$18.99

MED BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Ultimate Meat Pie

$18.99

MED Ranchero Pie

$18.99

MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$18.99

MED Tuscan Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Spinach and Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Taco Pie

$18.99

MED Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.99

Large Specialty (OO)

LG Siena Pie

$23.99

LG Five Cheese Pie

$23.99

LG Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Mediterranean Pie

$23.99

LG Spinach and Feta Pie

$23.99

LG Vegetable Pie

$23.99

LG Seafood Pie

$23.99

LG Greek Pie

$23.99

LG Hawaiian Pie

$23.99

LG Steak Pie

$23.99

LG BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Ultimate Meat Pie

$23.99

LG Ranchero Pie

$23.99

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$23.99

LG Tuscan Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Spinach and Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Taco Pie

$23.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Pie

$23.99

Extra Large Specialty (OO)

XL Siena Pie

$25.99

XL Five Cheese Pie

$25.99

XL Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Mediterranean Pie

$25.99

XL Spinach and Feta Pie

$25.99

XL Vegetable Pie

$25.99

XL Seafood Pie

$25.99

XL Greek Pie

$25.99

XL Hawaiian Pie

$25.99

XL Steak Pie

$25.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Ultimate Meat Pie

$25.99

XL Ranchero Pie

$25.99

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$25.99

XL Tuscan Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Spinach and Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Taco Pie

$25.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pie

$25.99

Large 1 Topping Special (Copy)

Large Pizza

$13.99

Xtra Large 1 Topping Special (Copy)

Xtra Large 1 Topping Special

$15.99

2 Lt Beverage

**** 2L BARQ'S ROOT BEER ****

$3.49

**** 2L CHERRY COKE ****

$3.49

**** 2L COKE ****

$3.49

**** 2L COKE ZERO ****

$3.49

**** 2L DIET COKE ****

$3.49

**** 2L DR. PEPPER ****

$3.49

**** 2L FANTA ORANGE ****

$3.49

**** 2L SPRITE ****

$3.49

20 oz Beverage

****Cherry Coke 20oz****

$2.49

****Coke 20oz****

$2.49

****Coke Zero 20oz****

$2.49

****Diet Coke 20oz****

$2.49

****Dr. Pepper 20oz****

$2.49

****Dr. Pepper 20oz****

$2.49

****Fanta 20oz****

$2.49

****Ice Tea 20oz****

$2.49

****Mello Yello 20oz****

$2.49

****Minute Maid Apple Juice 20oz****

$2.49

****Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz****

$2.49

****Root Beer 20oz****

$2.49

****Sprite 20oz****

$2.49

Brownies

****Chocolate Chip Brownie****

$3.99

****Peanut Butter & Chocolate Brownie****

$3.99

Cheesecake

****Carrot Cake****

$5.99

****Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cake****

$5.99

****Turtle Fudge Cheesecake****

$5.99

Sauce

2 oz Sauce

4 oz Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601

