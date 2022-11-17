Pizza Spot I 638 E HOLT AVE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN BAKE

$8.99

WINGS

$9.99

TWIST GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

CHESSE STICKS

$8.99

ITALIAN CHESSE

$4.99

PIZZA

THE BEAST

$15.99

CHICANA

$13.99

CHESSE

$9.99

HAWAIIANA

$12.99

PEPPERONI

$10.99

Personal beast

$7.99

Personal chicana

$5.99

Personal hawaiian

$5.99

Personal peperoni

$4.99

Personal veggie

$5.99

SPOT PIZZA

$19.99

VEGGI

$10.99

Personal chesse

$4.99

HALF

HALF PEPPERONI

$5.99

HALF HAWAIIANA

$6.99

HALF CARNIVORA

$7.99

HALF CHICANA

$6.99

HALF VEGGI

$5.99

HALF CHEESE

$4.99

STUFFED CRUST

PEPPERONI STUFFED

$14.99

HAWAIIANA STUFFED

$16.99

CARNIVORA STUFFED

$19.99

CHICANA STUFFED

$15.99

VEGGI STUFFED

$14.99

CHESSE STUFFED

$13.99

THIN CRUST

PEPPERONI THIN

$12.99

HAWAIIANA THIN

$14.99

CHESSE THIN

$11.99

CHICANA THIN

$13.99

VEGGI THIN

$12.99

CARNIVORA

$17.99

DRESSINGS

RANCH

$1.50

BUFALO

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

MARINARA

$1.50

DRINKS

COCA COLA

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

DR. PEPPER

$1.50

SQUIRT

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

PEPSI

$1.50

2 Liter Coca Cola

$3.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Squirt

$3.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99

BOTELLAS AGUA

$0.99

PROMOTIONS

2 PEPPERONI

$16.99

1 PEPPERONI + CHICKEN BAKE

$17.99

1 SPOT PIZZA + 2L DRINK

$19.99

1 PEPPERONI + WINGS

$18.99

1 SPOT PIZZA + TWIS BREAD + 2L DRINK

$24.99
