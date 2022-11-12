Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Pizza Station serving the best pizza around

No reviews yet

72 Tuckahoe Road

Marmora, NJ 08223

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Cheesesteak
French fries

Red Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Special Pizza

$21.75

House Pizza

$14.70

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Red Hawaiian Pizza

$17.70

Red Vegetarian

$18.90

Half Red & Half White Pizza

$15.50

Pan Bruschetta Pizza

$17.00

Salad Pizza

$23.00

Tramezzini Pizza

$37.00

Stuffed Pizza

$36.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.35

One Topping

$2.80

2 Topping

$3.25

House

$2.51

Margherita

$2.51

White

$2.32

Pan

$2.63

White Pizza

White Garlic and Oil Pizza

$13.80

White Broccoli Pizza

$16.75

White Broccoli and Tomatoes Pizza

$18.20

White Broccoli and Ricotta Pizza

$18.20

White Spinach Pizza

$16.75

White Fresh Tomatoes Pizza

$16.75

White Vegetarian Pizza

$18.90

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.55

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.55

White Hawaiian Pizza

$18.55

White and Red

$15.50

Appetizers

Mozzeralla sticks

$7.50

French fries

$5.50

Cheese fries

$7.00

Curly fries

$5.99

Chicken fingers

$8.25

Onion rings

$6.50

Jalapeno poppers

$8.35

Peppe's Wings - 6pc

$8.50

Large Chips

$3.00

Small Chips

$1.99

Peanut Chews

$1.00

Medium Chips

$2.50

Cookies

$1.00

Lg Dough Ball

$4.50

AC Hard Roll

$2.00

Homemade Roll

$2.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Garlic bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread (Mozz)

$4.75

Bowl & Roll

$6.95

Soup To Go

$5.95

Zeppeli

$7.00

Cannoli

$4.25

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Salads

Lettuce and Tomato

$7.75

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Chef's Salad

$10.75

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$13.75

Italian Tuna Salad

$11.50

Antipasto

$12.75

Insalata Modenese

$12.75

Cold Subs

Italian

$9.50

Italian "Special"

$10.50

Capicollo, Salami, and Provolone

$9.00

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Cheese Sub

$9.00

Tuna & Cheese

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Pizza Steak

$10.50

Vegetarian with cheese

$9.50

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Chicken Breast Parm

$11.00

Meatball

$9.00

Meatball Parm

$10.00

Sausage

$10.00

Sausage Parm

$11.00

Eggplant Parm

$9.00

Peppers and Eggs

$8.50

Peppers, Eggs, and Sausage

$10.00

Cheese burger

$11.00

Gourmet Sandwiches "On Homemade Bread"

Chicken Fresco

$12.65

Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, garlic oil, and a touch of oregano

Chicken Fresco Caesar

$12.95

Fresh grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and caesar dressing.

Chicken Florentine

$12.95

Fresh grilled chicken with grilled ham, spinach, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a touch of white wine.

Chicken Breast Vegetarian

$12.95

Fresh grilled chicken breast with green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, garlic oil, and a touch of white wine.

Italian Tuna

$12.85

Italian tuna mixed with diced tomatoes, basil oil, garlic oil, and balsamic vinegar served on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Homemade Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$13.25

Sweet italian sausage cooked with green peppers, onions, and a touch of white wine.

Chicken Sorrento

$13.25

Fresh chicken breast dredged in flour grilled with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic oil, basil oil, and a touch of white wine.

Parma Prosciutto

$14.75

Prosciutto de Parma thinly sliced with Parmesan Reggiano, basil oil and roasted red peppers.

Small Strombolis

Small Plain Stromboli

$10.50

Small Vegetarian Stromboli

$12.50

Small Steak Stromboli

$13.00

Small Italian Stromboli

$12.50

Small Calzone

$12.00

Panzarotti

$12.00

Louies Bread

$6.25

Large Strombolis

Large Plain Stromboli

$17.00

Large Vegetarian Stromboli

$19.00

Large Steak Stromboli

$20.00

Large Italian Stromboli

$19.00

Large Calzone

$18.00

Sides

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

buffalo

$0.75

marinara

$0.75

pizza sauce

$0.75

Honey Dijon

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Creamy Italian

$0.75

Side Of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Sliced Hot Peppers

$0.75

Wet Chopped Hot Peppers

$0.75

Sweet Peppers

$0.75

AC hard Roll

$2.00

Double Meat

$3.75

X Sausage

$2.95

NA Beverage

san pellegrino sparkling waters

$2.95

boylan soda

$2.95

mexican coke

$2.95

homemade lemonade

$2.95

snapple tea

$2.95

bottled water

$1.99

espresso

$2.05

fountain soda

$2.50

2 liter soda

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Best pizza around

72 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223

