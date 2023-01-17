Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Stop

review star

No reviews yet

1228 Chestnut St

Nelsonville, OH 45764

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pizza Sub
16" - Large
10" Cheesy Bread Sticks

Tuesday Special

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$13.00

Pizza

7" - Personal

$4.00

12" - Small

$9.50

14" - Medium

$11.50

16" - Large

$13.50

18" - Extra Large

$15.50

29" - Giant

$40.00

Cauliflower

$10.50

7" SPECIALTY PIZZA

7" Rae's Ranch

$6.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

7" The Car-nivore

$6.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon

7" Taco

$6.00

refried beans, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion. black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa are served on the side

7" Veggie

$6.00

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

7" Hawaiian

$4.50

pineapple, ham

7" EBA

$7.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives

7" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$6.00

12" SPECIALTY PIZZA

12" Rae's Ranch

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

12" The Car-nivore

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon

12" Taco

$13.00

refried beans, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion. black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa are served on the side

12" Veggie

$12.25

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

12" Hawaiian

$10.00

pineapple, ham

12" EBA

$13.75

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives

12" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$13.00

14" SPECIALTY PIZZA

14" Rae's Ranch

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

14" The Car-nivore

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon

14" Taco

$16.00

refried beans, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion. black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa are served on the side

14" Veggie

$15.00

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

14" Hawaiian

$12.00

pineapple, ham

14" EBA

$17.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives

14" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$16.00

16" SPECIALTY PIZZA

16" Rae's Ranch

$19.25

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

16" The Car-nivore

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon

16" Taco

$19.25

refried beans, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion. black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa are served on the side

16" Veggie

$17.75

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

16" Hawaiian

$16.00

pineapple, ham

16" EBA

$20.25

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives

16" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$19.25

18" SPECIALTY PIZZA

18" Rae's Ranch

$21.50

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

18" The Car-nivore

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon

18" Taco

$21.50

refried beans, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion. black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa are served on the side

18" Veggie

$19.25

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

18" Hawaiian

$18.50

pineapple, ham

18" EBA

$22.25

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives

18" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$21.50

29" SPECIALTY PIZZA

29" Rae's Ranch

$60.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

29" The Car-nivore

$60.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon

29" Taco

$60.00

refried beans, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion. black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa are served on the side

29" Veggie

$56.00

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

29" Hawaiian

$44.00

pineapple, ham

29" EBA

$64.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives

29" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$60.00

Subs

Roast Beef Sub

$6.50+

Roast beef and cheese

Pizza Sub

$5.50+

Pepperoni, sauce, and cheese

Italian Sub

$6.00+

Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Steak Sub

$5.50+

Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Meatball Sub

$5.50+

Meatballs, cheese, sauce

PLT Sub

$5.50+

Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Sub

$5.50+

Shredded turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Sub

$6.50+

Chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Club Sub

$6.50+

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham Sub

$5.50+

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey/Bacon Sub

$6.00+

Shredded turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar Sub

$5.50+

Bacon, shredded cheddar cheese. lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Veggie Sub

$5.50+

Cheesy Bread

10" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.50

14" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$11.50

16" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$13.50

Deep Fry

1/2 Pound Boneless

$5.00

1 Pound Boneless

$10.00

Bone In Wing

$0.95

6 Bone in

$5.75

12 Bone in

$10.75

18 Bone in

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Jalapeno Peppers

$4.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$4.00

Fried Ravioli

$4.00

Fire Fingers

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Mac and Cheese Bites

$4.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$10.50

Large Stromboli

$14.50

Salads

SM Chef Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, green peppers, ham, egg, cheese

LG Chef Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, green peppers, ham, egg, cheese

SM Taco Salad

$4.00

Chips, lettuce, seasoned beef, tomato, onion, black olives, cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

LG Taco Salad

$6.50

Chips, lettuce, seasoned beef, tomato, onion, black olives, cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

SM Chicken Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, onion green peppers and cheese

LG Chicken Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, grilled chicken, onion green peppers and cheese

SM Garden Salad

$3.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, green peppers

LG Garden Salad

$5.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, green peppers

Dinners

Lasagna

$8.00

Served with small garden salad and 2 pcs of garlic bread

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00

5 tenders and fries

Desserts

Brownie

$1.75

Cheesecake

$3.50

7 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Funnel Fries

$6.00

Candy Bars

$1.25

Drinks

12 oz Can

$1.00

20 oz Bottle

$2.00

2 Litter Bottle

$2.95

Tea

$2.65

Water

$1.50

Condiments

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

French Honey

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Fat-Free Italian

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Fat-Free Ranch

$0.50

2 Toasts

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Green Onion Chips

$0.75

BBQ Chips

$0.75

Plain Chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
