Pizza Stop

Food

Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Gluten-Free 10" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizza

Classic White

$22.99+

Ricotta, Tomatoes Slices, Spinach, Fresh Garlic in Olive Oil

Meathead

$23.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Ham

Supreme

$23.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers

Veggie

$23.99+

Tomato Slices, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives

BBQ Chicken

$22.99+

House-made BBQ Sauce, Pulled Chicken & Caramelized Onions

Hawaiian

$19.99+

Ham & Pineapple

Pick 5 Supreme

$23.99+

Pick your favorite 5 toppings (any toppings over 5 will be charged regular topping fee)

Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$7.99

Jumbo Wings fried naked and tossed in sauce. Buffalo sauce is medium hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. 6 Wings = 1 Dressing, 12 Wings = 2

12 Chicken Wings

$13.99

Jumbo Wings fried naked and tossed in sauce. Buffalo sauce is medium hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. 6 Wings = 1 Dressing, 12 Wings = 2

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella & Croutons.

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Fresh & Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Carrots, Pepperoncinis, Red Onion & Croutons w/ House-made Greek Dressing

Extras

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Extra Greek Dressing

$0.50

Extra Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.50

2 Liter

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
