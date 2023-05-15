Pizza Stop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5385 N Virginia Dare Trl, Southern Shores, NC 27949
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barrier Island Bagels - 4716 N Croatan Hwy
No Reviews
4716 North Croatan Highway Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
Nags Head Pizza Company - Kitty Hawk
No Reviews
3701 North Croatan Highway Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Southern Shores
John's Drive In - 3716 North Virginia Dare Trail
4.6 • 922
3716 North Virginia Dare Trail Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
More near Southern Shores