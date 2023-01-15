Pizza Tanya
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Bistro Italian Kosher Food (Chalav Yisrael)
Location
14401 Willow Ln, Next to the Waterworks Aquatics Pool, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale - 14892 Springdale St
No Reviews
14892 Springdale St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
Ham 'n Scram - Ham ‘n Scram
4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach