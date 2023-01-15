Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Tanya

review star

No reviews yet

14401 Willow Ln

Next to the Waterworks Aquatics Pool

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$16.95+

What’s on top: Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pizza Truffle

$19.95+

What’s on top: White sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, truffle, arugula

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.95+

Includes 2 Topping. Choose any combination of mushrooms, green/black olives, eggplant, red bell pepper, corn, pineapple, red onion, artichoke, or tomato.

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce (Vegan)

$17.25

Micro Basil on top

Penne Alla Vodka (Vegan)

$18.25

Parmesan on top

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.25

Parmesan on top

Truffle Gnocchi

$25.95

Micro basil and parmesan on top

Cheese Ravioli in Creamy Pesto Sauce

$24.95

Pine nuts, micro basil, and parmesan on top

Sweet Potato Ravioli Rose

$24.95

Parmesan and micro basil on top

Salads

Caesar Salad (Vegan)

$12.95

What’s inside: Romaine lettuce, whole grain croutons, parmesan, Caesar sauce

Italian Chop Salad

$15.95

Arugula and Cashew Pesto Salad

$16.95

Sandwiches

Italian Eggplant

$14.95

What’s inside: Eggplant, tomato sauce, pesto, and fresh mozzarella on ciabatta bread

Caprese Sandwich

$13.95

What’s inside: Pesto, fresh mozzarella, basil, glazed balsamic on ciabatta bread

Soup

Minestrone

$8.95

Grill

Grilled Chicken Breast (Vegan)

$24.95

Comes with asparagus and mashed potato, Grilled cherry tomato, and micro rainbow on top

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.95

Pear pie with Gelato

$16.95

Drinks

Fiji Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Add-on

Fries

$8.00

Fries With Parmesan

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Bistro Italian Kosher Food (Chalav Yisrael)

Website

Location

14401 Willow Ln, Next to the Waterworks Aquatics Pool, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale - 14892 Springdale St
orange starNo Reviews
14892 Springdale St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Ham 'n Scram - Ham ‘n Scram
orange star4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 608
6926 Westminster Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Michael's Sports Pub & Grill
orange star3.5 • 509
15192 Goldenwest St Westminter, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Westminster
orange star4.4 • 2,109
14502 Beach Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Eat at Joes
orange starNo Reviews
7120 Edinger Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston