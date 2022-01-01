Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Time Caffe

676 Reviews

$$

6620 Parkside Dr

Parkland, FL 33067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg 16" Cheese
Xl 18" Cheese
Reg Chicken Parmigiana

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Stuffed Artichoke

$15.99

Tuesday Artichoke

$7.50

Mussels Marinara

$13.99

Rice Balls

$12.99

Pasta e Fagiolo

$5.99

Sm Cold Antipasto

$11.99

Imported Italian meats & chesses and marinated vegetables

Lg Cold Antipasto

$15.99

Imported Italian meats & chesses and marinated vegetables

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil served with bruschetta toast and balsamic glaze

½ Dozen Bruschetta

$6.99

Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze

1 Dozen Bruschetta

$9.99

Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.99

Chicken Wings (16)

$25.99Out of stock

App Broccoli Rabe

$10.99

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion

Reg Garden Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.99

Reg Caesar Salad

$11.99

Sm San Marco Chopped Salad

$10.99

(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing) Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes

Reg San Marco Chopped Salad

$15.99

(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing) Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes

Sm Gorgonzola Salad

$9.99

Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze

Reg Gorgonzola Salad

$14.99

Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze

Side Salad

$4.49

Caesar Salad w/Dinner

$3.99

Seafood Salad

$19.99

Calamari and shrimp with roasted peppers, celery, garlic, Kalamata olives, basil pepperoncini in lemon olive oil dressing

Pasta Al Forno

Lasagna

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Sm Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Reg Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.99

Eggplant rolled with ricotta cheese and prosciutto ham, topped with tomato sauce and cheese

Baked Ravioli

$21.99

Pasta

Sm Tomato Sauce

$13.99

Sm Marinara

$13.99

Sm Meatballs

$15.99

Sm Sausage

$15.99

Sm Garlic & Olive Oil

$15.99

Sm Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Sm Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Sm Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$15.99

Sm Pasta Spinach Garlic & Oil

$15.99

Sm alla Vodka

$15.99

Sautéed shallots, butter, vodka, and cream with a touch of marinara sauce

Sm Pasta Butter Entree

$12.99

Bolognese

$19.99

Reg Tomato Sauce

$16.99

Reg Marinara

$16.99

Reg Meatballs

$18.99

Reg Sausage

$18.99

Reg Garlic & Olive Oil

$18.99

Reg Cheese Ravioli

$18.99

Reg Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Reg Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$18.99

Reg Pasta Spinach Garlic & Oil

$18.99

Reg Red Clam Sauce

$21.99

Reg White Clam Sauce

$21.99

Reg alla Vodka

$18.99

Sautéed shallots, butter, vodka and cream with a touch of marinara sauce

Rigatoni Country Style

$20.99

Broccoli, sweet sausage, onion, cannellini beans, & prosciutto sautéed with garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, chicken stock and pecorino romano cheese

Reg Sausage Brocolli Rape

$25.99

Gnocchi

$17.99

Reg Pasta Butter Entree

$15.99

Chicken Entrees

Sm Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sm Grilled Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Grilled chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sm Chicken Francaise

$17.99

Chicken scaloppine dipped in egg batter, sautéed with white wine, lemon and butter sauce

Sm Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chicken scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine

Sm Chicken Scarpariello

$18.99

Chicken sautéed with garlic, sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, rosemary, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini in a lemon white wine sauce

Sm Chicken Balsamic

$17.99

Breaded chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce, topped with mozzarella

Sm Grilled Chicken Caprese

$17.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

Sm Grilled Chicken Balsamic

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter, and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Sm Chicken Rosetta

$17.99

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto & mozzarella cheese then smothered in our famous vodka sauce

Sm Chicken & Spinach Penne

$17.99

Imported whole wheat penne pasta with grilled chicken sautéed fresh spinach & sun dried tomatoes in a garlic and olive oil sauce

Sm Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Chicken breast sautéed with butter lemon, white wine and capers

Reg Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Reg Grilled Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Grilled chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Reg Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Chicken scaloppine dipped in egg batter, sautéed with white wine, lemon and butter sauce

Reg Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Chicken scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine

Reg Chicken Scarpariello

$21.99

Chicken sautéed with garlic, sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, rosemary, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini in a lemon white wine sauce

Reg Chicken Balsamic

$20.99

Breaded chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce, topped with mozzarella

Reg Grilled Chicken Balsamic

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter, and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Reg Chicken Rosetta

$20.99

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto & mozzarella cheese then smothered in our famous vodka sauce

Reg Chicken & Spinach Penne

$20.99

Imported whole wheat penne pasta with grilled chicken sautéed fresh spinach & sun dried tomatoes in a garlic and olive oil sauce

Reg Chicken Picatta

$20.99

Chicken breast sautéed with butter, lemon, white wine and capers

Reg Grilled Chicken Caprese

$20.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

Chicken Milanese

$20.99

Chicken Cutlet topped with romaine lettuce, red onion and lemon wedge

Chicken & Broccoli

$24.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast, broccoli, garlic, olive oil

Chicken Cacciatore

$23.99

Pizza

Lg 16" Cheese

$18.99

Monday Wednesday Lg Pizza $14.95

$14.95

16" Fresh Tomato Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella cheese on the bottom, sweet tomato basil sauce and grated Pecorino cheese on top

Lg 16" Special Supreme

$28.99

Lg 16' White Pizza

$21.59

Lg 16" California

$24.99

With ricotta, mozzarella, pineapple and ham

Xl 18" Cheese

$21.25

18" Fresh Tomato Pizza

$22.99

Mozzarella cheese on the bottom, sweet tomato basil sauce and grated Pecorino cheese on top

Xl 18" Special Supreme

$31.99

Xl 18" White Pizza

$23.99

With ricotta and mozzarella

Xl 18" California

$26.99

With ricotta, mozzarella, pineapple and ham

Sicilian Pizza

$23.99

Grandma Pizza

$25.99

Seasoned thin crust pizza with fresh mozzarella on the bottom and marinara sauce with garlic and basil on top

Sicilian Special Supreme

$36.99

Sicilian White Pizza

$27.99

With ricotta and mozzarella

Sicilian California

$31.99

With ricotta, mozzarella, pineapple and ham

Brooklyn Special Sicilian Style

$25.99

Made with fresh tomato sauce, cheese, olive oil and our sicilian crust

Margherita

$25.99

Square crust with sweet plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil

Lg 16" Meatlovers

$27.99

LG 16" Veggie Pizza

$27.99

Pizza Caprese

$20.99

With fresh diced plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, oregano and cheese

Brooklyn Special w/ Fresh Mozz

$29.99

Made with fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and sicilian crust

Slice Pizza

$3.50

Xl 18" Meatlovers

$29.99

XL 18" Veggie Pizza

$29.99

Slice Margherita

$6.25

Mini Pizza

$10.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Lg 16" Hawaiian

$23.99

Xl 18" Hawaiian

$25.99

Specialty Slice

$5.99

Half Focaccia Bread

$19.99

Mini Pizza - Veggie

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Supreme Special

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Margherita

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Fresh Tomato

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Grandma

$13.99

Mini Pizza - White

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Chicken Parm

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Eggplant Parm

$13.99

Mini Pizza - BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Mexican

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Caprese

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Meatlovers

$13.99

Mini Pizza - Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Mini Pizza - California

$13.99

Chef Specials/Tapas

Mugsy 20%

Pollo Ripieno

$24.00Out of stock

Vitello Porto

$26.00Out of stock

Veal Entrees

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Breaded veal baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Francaise

$23.99

Veal scaloppine dipped in egg batter, sautéed with white wine, lemon and butter sauce

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Veal scaloppine sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine

Veal Piccata

$23.99

Veal scaloppine sautéed in butter lemon, white wine and capers

Seafood Entrees

Zuppe di Pesce

$42.99

Jumbo shrimp, calamari, middle neck clams & mussels over linguine, marinara sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$25.99

Raviolis stuffed with Maine lobster & ricotta cheese served with baby shrimp in our homemade lobster bisque

Fish Filet Francaise

$19.99

White fish filet egg battered and sautéed in a lemon butter sauce

Fish Fillet Picatta

$19.99

Zuppe Thursday

$42.99

Sm Shrimp Marinara

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce

Sm Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp, crushed red pepper, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce

Sm Shrimp Oreganata

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp with a toasted bread crumb, sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic and olive oil

Sm Shrimp Francaise

$20.99

Egg-battered shrimp in a lemon, butter & white wine sauce

Sm Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce

Sm Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp breaded and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sm Garlic Shrimp Penne

$20.99

Imported whole wheat penne pasta with marinated jumbo shrimp sautéed in a citrus garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce with basil

Reg Shrimp Marinara

$23.99

Jumbo shrimp, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce

Reg Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Jumbo shrimp, crushed red pepper, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce

Reg Shrimp Oreganata

$23.99

Jumbo shrimp with a toasted bread crumb, sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic and olive oil

Reg Shrimp Francaise

$23.99

Egg-battered jumbo shrimp in a lemon, butter & white wine sauce

Reg Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce

Reg Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.99

Jumbo shrimp breaded and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Reg Calamari Marinara

$23.99

Calamari, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce

Reg Calamari Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Calamari, crushed red pepper, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce

Reg Garlic Shrimp Penne

$23.99

Imported whole wheat penne pasta with marinated jumbo shrimp sautéed in a citrus garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce with basil

Specialty Pizzas

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$41.99

Chicken Marsala Pizza w/Spinach

$44.99

Mexican Pizza

$37.99

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$41.99

Meatball Parmigiana Pizza

$37.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$37.99

Gourmet Vegetable Pizza

$41.99Out of stock

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Ricotta & Roasted Garlic Pizza

$28.99

Real Lobster & Spinach Bisque

$55.00Out of stock

Side Items

Soup Instead

$1.99

Side Broccoli

$7.99

Side Spinach

$7.99

Side [3] Meatballs

$7.99

Side [2] Sausage

$7.99

Pasta Fagioli

$5.99

Half Dozen Garlic Rolls

$5.99

1 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$11.99

Half Dozen Plain Rolls

$4.99

Dozen Plain Rolls

$9.99

Sm Side of Sauce

$2.50

Pint Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Loaf of Bread

$3.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$2.99

Side Caprese Tomatoes

$3.99

Side Gorgonzola Cheese

$3.99

Side Anchovies

$3.99

Side Ricotta

$1.99

French Fries

$7.99

[1] Grilled Chicken

$6.00

[1] Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Baby Shrimp

$8.00

Jumbo Shrimp Each

$3.00

Qt. Tomato Sauce

$12.99

Qt. Marinara

$12.99

Qt. Vodka Sauce

$20.99

Qt. Pasta Fagioli Soup

$13.99

Qt. Meat Sauce

$21.99

Pint Meatsauce

$10.99

Half Dozen Mixed Rolls

$5.99

Dozen Mixed Rolls

$11.99

Dough Ball

$6.00

Pizza Kit

$13.00

Calzone & Pizza Rolls

Sm Calzone

$12.99

Lg Calzone

$27.99

Pizza Roll

$13.99

Sausage, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Rolls

$13.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Stromboli

$16.99

Chicken Roll

$16.99

Dessert

Godzilla Chocolate Cake

$12.99

Cannoli

$5.99

Pistachio Cannoli

$5.99

Mini Cannoli

$1.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.99

HALF Dozen Zeppoles

$6.00Out of stock

Dozen Zepploes

$11.00Out of stock

Stuffed Zeppole (each)

$3.50Out of stock

Nutelino

$15.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Subs

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.99

Veal Cutlet Sub

$13.99

Eggplant Sub

$11.99

Sausage Sub

$11.99

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$11.99

Cold Italian Combo Sub

$11.99

Shrimp Sub

$16.99

Specialty Sandwiches

SS Hot Italian Combo

$10.99

SS Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

SS Chicken Cutlet Panini

$10.99

SS Gourmet Veggie Panini

$10.99

SS Caprese Panini

$10.99

SS Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Panini

$10.99

SS Chicken & Portobello Panini

$10.99

SS Chicken Cutlet Parm Panini

$10.99

SS Saltimbocca

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Tomato Sauce

$7.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$9.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Kids Pasta with Meatballs

$8.99

Kids Pasta with Meat Sauce

$9.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Penne Vodka

$8.99

Kids pasta butter

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$8.99

Kids Plain Pasta

$7.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

20 oz Bottle

$3.25

Club Soda

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$6.99

Acqua Panna

$6.99

Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.59

Espresso

$3.99

Double Espresso

$5.99

2 Liters

$4.50

Water Bottle

$1.99

Coke Zero Can

$1.99

Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Wynwood La Rubia Blonde Ale

$7.00

No Wake Zone Ale

$7.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$7.00

Belgium Hazy IPA

$8.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Don’t make bev

Rose/Sparkling

GLS Moet Rose Brut

$16.00
BTL Notorious Pink, Rose

BTL Notorious Pink, Rose

$17.00

BTL Champagne Brut

$40.00

White Wine

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$16.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$30.00

BTL DeLoach, Chardonnay

$16.00

BTL Sonoma, Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauv Blanc

$20.00

BTL Corvo, Moscato

$16.00

Italian Red

BTL Chianti Classico

$20.00

BTL Montepulciano, Zaccagnini,

$24.00

BTL Palazzo delle Torre, Baby Amarone

$24.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Argiano NC, Tuscany

$24.00

BTL Villa Antinori

$30.00

Cab/Merlot

BTL Trinity Oaks, Merlot

$16.00

BTL Oberon, Merlot

$24.00

BTL Josh Cellars, Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Wente Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Franciscan, Cabernet

$30.00

Btl Bonanza

$48.00

Pinot Noir/Interesting Reds

GLS Malbec

$9.00

Bottle Storypoint

$18.00

Bottle Meiomi

$27.00

BTL Gundlach Red Blend

$24.00

Bottle Malbec

$18.00

Mark's Wine Bottles

BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$68.00

Btl Chard, Chateau Montelena

$76.00

BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Ruffino Tan

$54.00

BTL IL Bruciato

$58.00

BTL Prima Tuscan

$84.00

BTL Super Tuscan, “Le Volte”

$60.00

BTL Brunello, Carpazo, Tuscany

$86.00

Btl Amarone

$94.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$68.00

BTL Honig Cabernet

$68.00

BTL Faust Cabernet

$80.00

Btl Groth Cabernet

$84.00

BTL Hall Cabernet

$86.00Out of stock

Btl Col Solare Cabernet

$64.00

Caymus 1 Liter, Napa Valley

$136.00

BTL Frank Reserve Cabernet

$130.00

Btl Papillon, Red Blend

$94.00

Mai Malbec

$86.00

Hard Seltzer

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

Appetizers

Breaded Chicken Fingers (12)

$22.00

Fried Mozzarella

$3.00

Rice Balls

$4.00

Sm Mussels Marinara

$50.00

Lg Mussels Marinara

$100.00

½ Dozen Bruschetta

$6.99

1 Dozen Bruschetta

$9.99

Stromboli

$45.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Stromboli

$55.00

Mini Eggplant Rollatini (16)

$45.00

1/2 Focaccia

$20.00

Whole Focaccia

$40.00

Sm Panini Platter

$50.00

Med Panini Platter

$75.00

Lg Panini Platter

$95.00

Salads

Sm Caesar Salad Tray

$40.00

Lg Caesar Salad Tray

$60.00

Sm Antipasto Salad Tray

$65.00

Lg Antipasto Salad Tray

$95.00

Sm Garden Salad Tray

$40.00

Lg Garden Salad Tray

$60.00

Sm Mozzarella Caprese Tray

$55.00

Lg Mozzarella Caprese Tray

$85.00

Sm Seafood Salad Tray

$80.00

Lg Seafood Salad Tray

$110.00

Sm San Marco Salad Tray

$55.00

Lg San Marco Salad Tray

$85.00

Sm Gorgonzola Salad Tray

$50.00

Lg Gorgonzola Salad Tray

$70.00

Pastas

Sm Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Tray

$40.00

Lg Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Tray

$55.00

Sm Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce Tray

$40.00

Lg Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce Tray

$55.00

Sm Pasta w/ Bolognese Sauce Tray

$65.00

Lg Pasta w/Bolognese Sauce Tray

$80.00

Sm Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Tray

$50.00

Lg Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Tray

$65.00

Sm Pasta w/ Clam Sauce Tray

$70.00

Lg Pasta w/ Clam Sauce Tray

$110.00

Sm Gnocchi w/ Tomato Sauce Tray

$75.00

Lg Gnocchi w/ Tomato Sauce Tray

$95.00

Sm Pasta w/ Broccoli Garlic & Oil Tray

$60.00

Lg Pasta w/ Broccoli Garlic & Oil Tray

$75.00

Sm Pasta w/Spinach Garlic & Oil Tray

$60.00

Lg Pasta w/Spinach Garlic & Oil Tray

$75.00

Sm Penne alla Vodka Tray

$60.00

Lg Penne alla Vodka Tray

$85.00

Sm Rigatoni Country Style Tray

$70.00

Lg Rigatoni Country Style Tray

$100.00

Sm Fettucini Alfredo Tray

$70.00

Lg Fettucini Alfredo Tray

$100.00

Baked Pastas

Sm Lasagna Tray

$75.00

Lg Lasagna Tray

$135.00

Sm Lasagna with No Meat Tray

$50.00

Lg Lasagna with No Meat Tray

$100.00

Sm Baked Ziti Tray

$70.00

Lg Baked Ziti Tray

$90.00

Sm Stuffed Shells Tray

$50.00

Lg Stuffed Shells Tray

$80.00

Chicken

Sm Chicken Parmigiana Tray

$100.00

Lg Chicken Parmigiana Tray

$135.00

Sm Chicken Francaise Tray

$100.00

Lg Chicken Francaise Tray

$135.00

Sm Chicken Marsala Tray

$100.00

Lg Chicken Marsala Tray

$135.00

Sm Chicken Cacciatore Tray

$100.00

Lg Chicken Cacciatore Tray

$135.00

Sm Chicken Scarpariello Tray

$110.00

Lg Chicken Scarpariello Tray

$145.00

Sm Chicken Balsamic Tray

$110.00

Lg Chicken Balsamic Tray

$145.00

Sm Chicken Rosetta Tray

$100.00

Lg Chicken Rosetta Tray

$135.00

Sm Chicken Spinach Penne Tray

$100.00

Lg Chicken Spinach Penne Tray

$135.00

Sm Grilled Chicken Caprese Tray

$100.00

Lg Grilled Chicken Caprese Tray

$135.00

Vegetables

Sm Spinach Garlic & Oil Tray

$55.00

Lg Spinach Garlic & Oil Tray

$75.00

Sm Broccoli Garlic & Oil Tray

$55.00

Lg Broccoli Garlic & Oil Tray

$75.00

Sm Eggplant Parmigiana Tray

$70.00

Lg Eggplant Parmigiana Tray

$100.00

Sm Broccoli Rabe Tray

$70.00

Lg Broccoli Rabe Tray

$100.00

Miscellaneous

Sm Sausage & Peppers Tray

$80.00

Lg Sausage & Peppers Tray

$110.00

Sm Meatballs Tray

$50.00

Lg Meatballs Tray

$80.00

Sm Sausage Tray

$50.00

Lg Sausage Tray

$80.00

Sm Eggplant Rollatini Tray

$80.00

Lg Eggplant Rollatini Tray

$110.00

Veal

Sm Veal Parmigiana Tray

$120.00

Lg Veal Parmigiana Tray

$155.00

Sm Veal Francaise Tray

$130.00

Lg Veal Francaise Tray

$165.00

Sm Veal Marsala Tray

$130.00

Lg Veal Marsala Tray

$165.00

Sm Veal Piccata Tray

$130.00

Lg Veal Piccata Tray

$165.00

Fish

Sm Calamari Marinara Tray

$120.00

Lg Calamari Marinara Tray

$160.00

Sm Shrimp Marinara Tray

$130.00

Lg Shrimp Marinara Tray

$180.00

Sm Shrimp Oreganata Tray

$130.00

Lg Shrimp Oreganata Tray

$180.00

Sm Shrimp Francaise Tray

$130.00

Lg Shrimp Francaise Tray

$180.00

Sm Shrimp Parmigiana Tray

$120.00

Lg Shrimp Parmigiana Tray

$170.00

Sm Shrimp Scampi Tray

$130.00

Lg Shrimp Scampi Tray

$170.00

Sm Garlic Shrimp Penne Tray

$130.00

Lg Garlic Shrimp Penne Tray

$180.00

Sm Filet of Fish Francaise Tray

$120.00

Lg Filet of Fish Francaise Tray

$170.00

Sm Lobster Ravioli Tray

$160.00

Lg Lobster Ravioli Tray

$210.00

Sm Zuppa di Pesce Tray

$160.00

Lg Zuppa di Pesce Tray

$210.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A classic mix of award winning pizza and authentic Italian cuisine with an inviting family atmosphere and friendly staff.

Website

Location

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland, FL 33067

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Time Caffe image
Pizza Time Caffe image
Pizza Time Caffe image
Pizza Time Caffe image

Similar restaurants in your area

First Catch Seafood & Grill
orange star4.0 • 78
7679 N State Road 7 Parkland, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Papamigos - Coconut Creek - 6370 N State Rd 7
orange starNo Reviews
6370 N State Rd 7 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Malbec Grill
orange star4.5 • 995
7351 FL-7 N Parkland, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Thick and Thin Pizza & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
23062 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
20940 Uptown Avenue - Lynora's- Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
20940 Uptown Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
Rotelli Coconut Creek
orange starNo Reviews
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5 Pompano Beach, FL 33073
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parkland

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parkland
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston