- Home
- /
- Pompano Beach
- /
- Pizza Time Caffe
Pizza Time Caffe
676 Reviews
$$
6620 Parkside Dr
Parkland, FL 33067
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Stuffed Artichoke
Tuesday Artichoke
Mussels Marinara
Rice Balls
Pasta e Fagiolo
Sm Cold Antipasto
Imported Italian meats & chesses and marinated vegetables
Lg Cold Antipasto
Imported Italian meats & chesses and marinated vegetables
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil served with bruschetta toast and balsamic glaze
½ Dozen Bruschetta
Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze
1 Dozen Bruschetta
Served with plum tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil, balsamic glaze
Chicken Wings (10)
Chicken Wings (16)
App Broccoli Rabe
Salads
Sm Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
Reg Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
Sm Caesar Salad
Reg Caesar Salad
Sm San Marco Chopped Salad
(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing) Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes
Reg San Marco Chopped Salad
(Fresh squeezed lemon vinigrette dressing) Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, & provolone cheeses, ham, salami, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes
Sm Gorgonzola Salad
Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze
Reg Gorgonzola Salad
Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze
Side Salad
Caesar Salad w/Dinner
Seafood Salad
Calamari and shrimp with roasted peppers, celery, garlic, Kalamata olives, basil pepperoncini in lemon olive oil dressing
Pasta Al Forno
Pasta
Sm Tomato Sauce
Sm Marinara
Sm Meatballs
Sm Sausage
Sm Garlic & Olive Oil
Sm Cheese Ravioli
Sm Fettuccini Alfredo
Sm Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil
Sm Pasta Spinach Garlic & Oil
Sm alla Vodka
Sautéed shallots, butter, vodka, and cream with a touch of marinara sauce
Sm Pasta Butter Entree
Bolognese
Reg Tomato Sauce
Reg Marinara
Reg Meatballs
Reg Sausage
Reg Garlic & Olive Oil
Reg Cheese Ravioli
Reg Fettuccine Alfredo
Reg Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil
Reg Pasta Spinach Garlic & Oil
Reg Red Clam Sauce
Reg White Clam Sauce
Reg alla Vodka
Sautéed shallots, butter, vodka and cream with a touch of marinara sauce
Rigatoni Country Style
Broccoli, sweet sausage, onion, cannellini beans, & prosciutto sautéed with garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, chicken stock and pecorino romano cheese
Reg Sausage Brocolli Rape
Gnocchi
Reg Pasta Butter Entree
Chicken Entrees
Sm Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
Grilled chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Chicken Francaise
Chicken scaloppine dipped in egg batter, sautéed with white wine, lemon and butter sauce
Sm Chicken Marsala
Chicken scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine
Sm Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken sautéed with garlic, sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, rosemary, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini in a lemon white wine sauce
Sm Chicken Balsamic
Breaded chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce, topped with mozzarella
Sm Grilled Chicken Caprese
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze
Sm Grilled Chicken Balsamic
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter, and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Sm Chicken Rosetta
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto & mozzarella cheese then smothered in our famous vodka sauce
Sm Chicken & Spinach Penne
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with grilled chicken sautéed fresh spinach & sun dried tomatoes in a garlic and olive oil sauce
Sm Chicken Picatta
Chicken breast sautéed with butter lemon, white wine and capers
Reg Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Reg Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
Grilled chicken baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Reg Chicken Francaise
Chicken scaloppine dipped in egg batter, sautéed with white wine, lemon and butter sauce
Reg Chicken Marsala
Chicken scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine
Reg Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken sautéed with garlic, sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, rosemary, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini in a lemon white wine sauce
Reg Chicken Balsamic
Breaded chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce, topped with mozzarella
Reg Grilled Chicken Balsamic
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with shallots, butter, and mushrooms in a balsamic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Reg Chicken Rosetta
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto & mozzarella cheese then smothered in our famous vodka sauce
Reg Chicken & Spinach Penne
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with grilled chicken sautéed fresh spinach & sun dried tomatoes in a garlic and olive oil sauce
Reg Chicken Picatta
Chicken breast sautéed with butter, lemon, white wine and capers
Reg Grilled Chicken Caprese
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Cutlet topped with romaine lettuce, red onion and lemon wedge
Chicken & Broccoli
Sliced grilled chicken breast, broccoli, garlic, olive oil
Chicken Cacciatore
Pizza
Lg 16" Cheese
Monday Wednesday Lg Pizza $14.95
16" Fresh Tomato Pizza
Mozzarella cheese on the bottom, sweet tomato basil sauce and grated Pecorino cheese on top
Lg 16" Special Supreme
Lg 16' White Pizza
Lg 16" California
With ricotta, mozzarella, pineapple and ham
Xl 18" Cheese
18" Fresh Tomato Pizza
Mozzarella cheese on the bottom, sweet tomato basil sauce and grated Pecorino cheese on top
Xl 18" Special Supreme
Xl 18" White Pizza
With ricotta and mozzarella
Xl 18" California
With ricotta, mozzarella, pineapple and ham
Sicilian Pizza
Grandma Pizza
Seasoned thin crust pizza with fresh mozzarella on the bottom and marinara sauce with garlic and basil on top
Sicilian Special Supreme
Sicilian White Pizza
With ricotta and mozzarella
Sicilian California
With ricotta, mozzarella, pineapple and ham
Brooklyn Special Sicilian Style
Made with fresh tomato sauce, cheese, olive oil and our sicilian crust
Margherita
Square crust with sweet plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil
Lg 16" Meatlovers
LG 16" Veggie Pizza
Pizza Caprese
With fresh diced plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, oregano and cheese
Brooklyn Special w/ Fresh Mozz
Made with fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and sicilian crust
Slice Pizza
Xl 18" Meatlovers
XL 18" Veggie Pizza
Slice Margherita
Mini Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Lg 16" Hawaiian
Xl 18" Hawaiian
Specialty Slice
Half Focaccia Bread
Mini Pizza - Veggie
Mini Pizza - Supreme Special
Mini Pizza - Margherita
Mini Pizza - Fresh Tomato
Mini Pizza - Grandma
Mini Pizza - White
Mini Pizza - Chicken Parm
Mini Pizza - Eggplant Parm
Mini Pizza - BBQ Chicken
Mini Pizza - Mexican
Mini Pizza - Caprese
Mini Pizza - Meatlovers
Mini Pizza - Chicken Marsala
Mini Pizza - California
Chef Specials/Tapas
Veal Entrees
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veal Francaise
Veal scaloppine dipped in egg batter, sautéed with white wine, lemon and butter sauce
Veal Marsala
Veal scaloppine sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine
Veal Piccata
Veal scaloppine sautéed in butter lemon, white wine and capers
Seafood Entrees
Zuppe di Pesce
Jumbo shrimp, calamari, middle neck clams & mussels over linguine, marinara sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Raviolis stuffed with Maine lobster & ricotta cheese served with baby shrimp in our homemade lobster bisque
Fish Filet Francaise
White fish filet egg battered and sautéed in a lemon butter sauce
Fish Fillet Picatta
Zuppe Thursday
Sm Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce
Sm Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Jumbo shrimp, crushed red pepper, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce
Sm Shrimp Oreganata
Jumbo shrimp with a toasted bread crumb, sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic and olive oil
Sm Shrimp Francaise
Egg-battered shrimp in a lemon, butter & white wine sauce
Sm Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce
Sm Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo shrimp breaded and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sm Garlic Shrimp Penne
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with marinated jumbo shrimp sautéed in a citrus garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce with basil
Reg Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce
Reg Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Jumbo shrimp, crushed red pepper, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce
Reg Shrimp Oreganata
Jumbo shrimp with a toasted bread crumb, sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic and olive oil
Reg Shrimp Francaise
Egg-battered jumbo shrimp in a lemon, butter & white wine sauce
Reg Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce
Reg Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo shrimp breaded and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Reg Calamari Marinara
Calamari, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce
Reg Calamari Fra Diavolo
Calamari, crushed red pepper, garlic, olive oil, basil and marinara sauce
Reg Garlic Shrimp Penne
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with marinated jumbo shrimp sautéed in a citrus garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce with basil
Specialty Pizzas
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Chicken Marsala Pizza w/Spinach
Mexican Pizza
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Meatball Parmigiana Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Gourmet Vegetable Pizza
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Ricotta & Roasted Garlic Pizza
Real Lobster & Spinach Bisque
Side Items
Soup Instead
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Side [3] Meatballs
Side [2] Sausage
Pasta Fagioli
Half Dozen Garlic Rolls
1 Dozen Garlic Rolls
Half Dozen Plain Rolls
Dozen Plain Rolls
Sm Side of Sauce
Pint Tomato Sauce
Garlic Bread
Loaf of Bread
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Caprese Tomatoes
Side Gorgonzola Cheese
Side Anchovies
Side Ricotta
French Fries
[1] Grilled Chicken
[1] Chicken Cutlet
Baby Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp Each
Qt. Tomato Sauce
Qt. Marinara
Qt. Vodka Sauce
Qt. Pasta Fagioli Soup
Qt. Meat Sauce
Pint Meatsauce
Half Dozen Mixed Rolls
Dozen Mixed Rolls
Dough Ball
Pizza Kit
Calzone & Pizza Rolls
Dessert
Subs
Specialty Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Beverages
Beer
White Wine
Italian Red
Cab/Merlot
Pinot Noir/Interesting Reds
Mark's Wine Bottles
BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc
Btl Chard, Chateau Montelena
BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Ruffino Tan
BTL IL Bruciato
BTL Prima Tuscan
BTL Super Tuscan, “Le Volte”
BTL Brunello, Carpazo, Tuscany
Btl Amarone
BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir
BTL Honig Cabernet
BTL Faust Cabernet
Btl Groth Cabernet
BTL Hall Cabernet
Btl Col Solare Cabernet
Caymus 1 Liter, Napa Valley
BTL Frank Reserve Cabernet
Btl Papillon, Red Blend
Mai Malbec
Appetizers
Breaded Chicken Fingers (12)
Fried Mozzarella
Rice Balls
Sm Mussels Marinara
Lg Mussels Marinara
½ Dozen Bruschetta
1 Dozen Bruschetta
Stromboli
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Stromboli
Mini Eggplant Rollatini (16)
1/2 Focaccia
Whole Focaccia
Sm Panini Platter
Med Panini Platter
Lg Panini Platter
Salads
Sm Caesar Salad Tray
Lg Caesar Salad Tray
Sm Antipasto Salad Tray
Lg Antipasto Salad Tray
Sm Garden Salad Tray
Lg Garden Salad Tray
Sm Mozzarella Caprese Tray
Lg Mozzarella Caprese Tray
Sm Seafood Salad Tray
Lg Seafood Salad Tray
Sm San Marco Salad Tray
Lg San Marco Salad Tray
Sm Gorgonzola Salad Tray
Lg Gorgonzola Salad Tray
Pastas
Sm Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Tray
Lg Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Tray
Sm Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce Tray
Lg Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce Tray
Sm Pasta w/ Bolognese Sauce Tray
Lg Pasta w/Bolognese Sauce Tray
Sm Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Tray
Lg Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Tray
Sm Pasta w/ Clam Sauce Tray
Lg Pasta w/ Clam Sauce Tray
Sm Gnocchi w/ Tomato Sauce Tray
Lg Gnocchi w/ Tomato Sauce Tray
Sm Pasta w/ Broccoli Garlic & Oil Tray
Lg Pasta w/ Broccoli Garlic & Oil Tray
Sm Pasta w/Spinach Garlic & Oil Tray
Lg Pasta w/Spinach Garlic & Oil Tray
Sm Penne alla Vodka Tray
Lg Penne alla Vodka Tray
Sm Rigatoni Country Style Tray
Lg Rigatoni Country Style Tray
Sm Fettucini Alfredo Tray
Lg Fettucini Alfredo Tray
Baked Pastas
Chicken
Sm Chicken Parmigiana Tray
Lg Chicken Parmigiana Tray
Sm Chicken Francaise Tray
Lg Chicken Francaise Tray
Sm Chicken Marsala Tray
Lg Chicken Marsala Tray
Sm Chicken Cacciatore Tray
Lg Chicken Cacciatore Tray
Sm Chicken Scarpariello Tray
Lg Chicken Scarpariello Tray
Sm Chicken Balsamic Tray
Lg Chicken Balsamic Tray
Sm Chicken Rosetta Tray
Lg Chicken Rosetta Tray
Sm Chicken Spinach Penne Tray
Lg Chicken Spinach Penne Tray
Sm Grilled Chicken Caprese Tray
Lg Grilled Chicken Caprese Tray
Vegetables
Miscellaneous
Veal
Fish
Sm Calamari Marinara Tray
Lg Calamari Marinara Tray
Sm Shrimp Marinara Tray
Lg Shrimp Marinara Tray
Sm Shrimp Oreganata Tray
Lg Shrimp Oreganata Tray
Sm Shrimp Francaise Tray
Lg Shrimp Francaise Tray
Sm Shrimp Parmigiana Tray
Lg Shrimp Parmigiana Tray
Sm Shrimp Scampi Tray
Lg Shrimp Scampi Tray
Sm Garlic Shrimp Penne Tray
Lg Garlic Shrimp Penne Tray
Sm Filet of Fish Francaise Tray
Lg Filet of Fish Francaise Tray
Sm Lobster Ravioli Tray
Lg Lobster Ravioli Tray
Sm Zuppa di Pesce Tray
Lg Zuppa di Pesce Tray
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A classic mix of award winning pizza and authentic Italian cuisine with an inviting family atmosphere and friendly staff.
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland, FL 33067