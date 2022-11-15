Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Time, Inc

review star

No reviews yet

154 Highway 15-401 W

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Deluxe Sub
Super Sub
Bone-In Wings (6)

Starters

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.95

Garlic breaded white cheddar bites. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mushroom Bites

$7.25

Whole button mushroom marinated in roasted garlic, lightly breaded and fried crispy. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch.

Toasted Ravioli

$9.50

Breaded ravioli stuffed with ricotta, fontina, and parmesan. Served with a choice of Alfredo sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Thick-cut, skin-on fries seasoned and topped with our blended mozzarella, American cheese, and chopped bacon. Served with buttermilk ranch.

Steak Fries

$9.95

Thick-cut, skin-on fries seasoned and topped with our blended mozzarella, American cheese, and steak. Served with house dressing.

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.50

Grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, & house-made croutons on a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with our house-made garlic bread & your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.50

Ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, & egg on a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with our house-made garlic bread & your choice of dressing.

Mediterranean (Greek) Salad

$7.95

Grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, feta cheese, & kalamata olives on a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with our house-made garlic bread & your choice of dressing.

Steak Salad

$10.95

Thinly-sliced choice sirloin, grilled onion & green peppers, grape tomato, cucumber, & mozzarella cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with our house-made garlic bread & your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Breaded chicken breast with grape tomato, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, & crispy bacon on a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with our house-made garlic bread & your choice of dressing.

Marko Salad

$14.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Pepper, Bacon Crumble, & Kalamata Olives. Served with our house-made garlic bread. Served with House Dressing.

Pizza Specials

House Pizza

$13.95+

Beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, & mushroom

Meat Pizza

$13.95+

Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami, & meatball

Veggie Pizza

$13.95+

Red onion, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, olive, & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95+

Shredded Chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, buffalo sauce, & ranch

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95+

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Caramelized Onion

Great White Pizza

$13.95+

Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, & oregano

Create Your Own Pizza

Small (10") Cheese

$8.99

Medium (12") Cheese

$10.99

X-Large (16") Cheese

$14.99

Calzone

Calzone

$12.95

Oven-baked folded pizza. Marinara, mozzarella cheese blend, and your choice of 3 toppings.

Oven-Baked Subs

Super Sub

$11.95

10" hoagie roll loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, green pepper, mayo, & STELIO's House Dressing. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.

Steak Deluxe Sub

$11.95

10" hoagie roll loaded with thinly sliced choice sirloin, grilled onion & green pepper & mushroom, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, STELIO's house dressing. Served with pickle spear & your choice of side.

Italian Sub

$11.95

10" hoagie roll loaded with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, mayo, & STELIO's house dressing. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.

Pita Wraps

Steak Deluxe Wrap

$9.95

Thinly sliced choice sirloin, grilled onion, green pepper & mushroom, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Tender grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch, & mayo. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.50

Greek chicken breast, feta cheese, onion, tomato, olives, lettuce, tzatziki sauce, & Stelio's House dressing. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burgers & Sandwiches

$9.50

Our 100% beef patties are thinly pressed for a caramelized crust. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with choice of a side & pickle spear.

Pastas

Stelio's Spaghetti

$8.95

Spaghetti topped with STELIO's Meat Sauce & grated parmesan. Served with our house-made garlic bread.

Baked Spaghetti

$13.95

Oven baked. Spaghetti with mushroom, Italian sausage, meatball, meat sauce, mozzarella & grated parmesan. Served with our house-made garlic bread.

Chicken Fettuccine

$11.95

Fettuccine pasta topped with tender grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, & grated parmesan. Served with our house-made garlic bread.

Baked Fettuccine

$13.95

Oven baked. Fettuccine noodles with a tender grilled 5 oz chicken breast, mushroom, grape tomato, spinach, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella & grated parmesan. Served with our house-made garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Oven baked. Two breaded chicken breast alongside spaghetti, topped with STELIO's Meat Sauce, provolone cheese & grated parmesan. Served with our house-made garlic bread.

Wings

Bone-In Wings (6)

$8.95

Bone-In wings seasoned, roasted, then deep fried to crispy perfection. Have them plain or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Sides

Straight-cut fries

$2.75

Thick-cut, skin-on fries

Gold Chips

$2.75

Yukon gold potatoes cut into wavy chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Battered sweet potatoes fried until crisp

Side Garden Salad

$2.75

Grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, & house-made croutons. Served with dressing of your choice.

Side Mediterranean Salad

$2.95

Grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, & oregano

Extras

Dressings (2oz)

Sauces (2oz)

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.25

Side of Pita Bread

$1.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.00

Bottles (20oz)

Pepsi Products

Cups (20oz)

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Tea-Ade (Sweet)

$2.00

Tea-Ade (Unsweetened)

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Water (Takeout)

$0.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Lunch Specials

(8") Personal Pizza Special

$9.75

Personal (8") pizza with choice of 2 toppings. Choice of garden or mediterranean salad. Choice of sweet tea, lemonade, unsweetened tea, or a mix.

1/2 Sub & Salad

$9.75

Choice super sub, steak deluxe, or Italian sub. Choice of garden or mediterranean salad. Choice of sweet tea, lemonade, unsweetened tea, or a mix. Served with fries & pickle spear.

Desserts

Assorted Pies & Cheesecake

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Where the community comes together!

Website

Location

154 Highway 15-401 W, Bennettsville, SC 29512

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro on 2nd Street - 168 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
168 2nd St Cheraw, SC 29520
View restaurantnext
RichmondCC Café
orange starNo Reviews
1042 W Hamlet Ave Hamlet, NC 28345
View restaurantnext
Paisanos Pizza
orange star4.9 • 39
416 West Blvd Chesterfield, SC 29709
View restaurantnext
The Bank of Chesterfield Restaurant & Bar - 108 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
108 Main Street Chesterfield, SC 29709
View restaurantnext
WeGotTheJuice - 102 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
102 W Main St Dillon, SC 29536
View restaurantnext
Coach's - Cheraw
orange starNo Reviews
973 Chesterfield Hwy Cheraw, SC 29520
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bennettsville
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston