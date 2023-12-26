Pizza Transit
No reviews yet
215 E Main St
Niles, MI 49120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers & Sides
- Twisted Breadsticks$6.50
5 hand made breadsticks brushed with butter & herbs
- Cheesy Breadsticks$7.00
Our 12" hand tossed dough topped with mozzarella, garlic, and parmesan cheese
- Buffalo Cheesy Breadsticks$7.50
Our Cheesy Breadsticks with a layer of spicy buffalo sauce under the cheese
- Breaded Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
4 oven baked mozzarella sticks
- Oven Roasted Wings 6 piece$7.00
6 oven baked wings choose bone in or boneless
- Oven Roasted Wings 12 piece$12.00
12 oven baked wings choose bone in or boneless
- Potato Chips - single serving$0.75
Create Your Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Meduim Ultimate Pizza$15.50
9 toppings for the price of 4! Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, extra cheese, and your choice of black or green olives.
- 12" Medium Deluxe Pizza$14.25
5 toppings for the price of 3! Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, and pepperoni.
- 12" Meduim Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.25
A ranch dressing base with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, and bacon
- 12" Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.00
A base of our homemade alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
- 12" Medium Hawaiian Bbq Pizza$14.25
A base of sweet bbq sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and grilled chicken.
- 12" Medium All Meat Pizza$15.50
5 meats for the price of 4! Ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon.
- 12" Medium Veggie Pizza$14.25
Red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and black olives.
- 12" Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.25
Our traditional pizza sauce with mozzarella, ground beef, cheddar, and bacon.
- 12" Medium 4 Cheese Pizza$13.00
Our traditional pizza sauce with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan topped with italian seasoning.
- 12" Medium Gyro Pizza$15.50
Our spin on the classic Greek sandwich. It's a sauceless pizza with mozzarella, spinach, gyro meat, red onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on the side.
- 12" Medium Pickle Pizza$14.25
A pickle lover's dream! It's a garlic butter base with mozzarella, our homemade dill pickle slices, and dill sprinkled on top.
- 12" Medium Jalapeno Popper$15.50
A base of cream cheese topped with mozzarella, cheddar, diced jalapenos, and bacon.
- 12" Loaded Baked Potato$15.50
Our December Pizza of the Month is the Loaded Baked Potato Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, roasted potatoes, shredded cheddar, bacon, green onions, and sour cream on the side.
- 14" Large Ultimate Pizza$18.50
9 toppings for the price of 4! Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, extra cheese, and your choice of black or green olives.
- 14" Large Deluxe Pizza$17.00
5 toppings for the price of 3! Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, and pepperoni.
- 14" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
A ranch dressing base with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, and bacon
- 14" Large Chicken Alfredo$15.50
A base of our homemade alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
- 14" Large Hawaiian Bbq$17.00
A base of sweet bbq sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and grilled chicken.
- 14" Large All Meat$18.50
5 meats for the price of 4! Ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon.
- 14" Large Veggie$17.00
Red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and black olives.
- 14" Large Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Our traditional pizza sauce with mozzarella, ground beef, cheddar, and bacon.
- 14" Large 4 Cheese$15.50
Our traditional pizza sauce with a blend of mozzarella, provelone, cheddar, and parmesan topped with italian seasoning.
- 14" Large Gyro Pizza$18.50
Our spin on the classic Greek sandwich. It's a sauceless pizza with mozzarella, spinach, gyro meat, red onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on the side.
- 14" Large Pickle Pizza$18.50
A pickle lover's dream! It's a garlic butter base with mozzarella, our homemade dill pickle slices, and dill sprinkled on top.
- 14" Large Jalapeno Popper$18.50
A base of cream cheese topped with mozzarella, cheddar, diced jalapenos, and bacon.
- 14" Large Loaded Baked Potato Pizza$18.50
Our December Pizza of the Month is the Loaded Baked Potato Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, roasted potatoes, shredded cheddar, bacon, green onions, and sour cream on the side.
- 16" Extra Large Ultimate Pizza$21.50
9 toppings for the price of 4! Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, extra cheese, and your choice of black or green olives.
- 16" Extra Large Deluxe Pizza$19.75
5 toppings for the price of 3! Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, and pepperoni.
- 16" Extra Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.75
A ranch dressing base with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, and bacon
- 16" Extra Large Chicken Alfredo$18.00
A base of our homemade alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
- 16" Extra Large Hawaiian Bbq$19.75
A base of sweet bbq sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and grilled chicken.
- 16" Extra Large All Meat$21.50
5 meats for the price of 4! Ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon.
- 16" Extra Large Veggie$19.75
Red onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and black olives.
- 16" Extra Large Bacon Cheeseburger$19.75
Our traditional pizza sauce with mozzarella, ground beef, cheddar, and bacon.
- 16" Extra Large 4 Cheese$18.00
Our traditional pizza sauce with a blend of mozzarella, provelone, cheddar, and parmesan topped with italian seasoning.
- 16" Extra Large Gryo$21.50
Our spin on the classic Greek sandwich. It's a sauceless pizza with mozzarella, spinach, gyro meat, red onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on the side.
- 16" Extra Large Pickle Pizza$21.50
A pickle lover's dream! It's a garlic butter base with mozzarella, our homemade dill pickle slices, and dill sprinkled on top.
- 16" Extra Large Jalapeno Popper$21.50
A base of cream cheese topped with mozzarella, cheddar, diced jalapenos, and bacon.
- 16" Extra Large Loaded Baked Potato Pizza$21.50
Our December Pizza of the Month is the Loaded Baked Potato Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, roasted potatoes, shredded cheddar, bacon, green onions, and sour cream on the side.
- 12" Medium "It's a Wonderful Slice" Third Thursday$15.50
Available 1 day only, our Third Thursday Pizza is It's a Wonderful Slice. It's an olive oil base with mozzarella cheese, garlic, pistachios, dried cranberries, fresh rosemary, feta cheese, and a spicy honey drizzle!
- 14" Large "It's a Wonderful Slice" Third Thursday Pizza$18.00
Available 1 day only, our Third Thursday Pizza is It's a Wonderful Slice. It's an olive oil base with mozzarella cheese, garlic, pistachios, dried cranberries, fresh rosemary, feta cheese, and a spicy honey drizzle!
- 16" Extra Large "It's a Wonderful Slice" Third Thursday Pizza$21.00
Available 1 day only, our Third Thursday Pizza is It's a Wonderful Slice. It's an olive oil base with mozzarella cheese, garlic, pistachios, dried cranberries, fresh rosemary, feta cheese, and a spicy honey drizzle!
Calzones
Oven Toasted Subs
- Ham Sub$9.00
Oven toasted 9" sub on homemade bread. Ham, american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
- Turkey Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our 9" homemade bread. Sliced turkey breast, american cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
- BLT Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. You guessed it, it's bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mustard and mayo on the side.
- Pizza Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. It's our homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, and freshly sliced ham and mozzarella cheese.
- Meatball Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. Our house pizza sauce with homemade beef meatballs & mozzarella cheese.
- Italian Beef Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. It's sliced italian seasoned beef, diced red onions, sliced mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
- Club Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. It's sliced ham, salami, american cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
- Veggie Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. It's diced red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, american cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
Pasta Bakes
Drinks
Salads
- Garden Salad$5.00
Garden Salad - Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$7.00
Grilled Chicken Salad - Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, croutons, chilled grilled chicken, and your choice of dressing.
- Veggie Salad$7.00
Veggie Salad - Romaine lettuce, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Deluxe Salad$7.00
Deluxe Salad - Romaine lettuce, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side.
- Mediterranean Chicken Salad$7.00
Mediterranean Chicken Salad - Baby spinach with red onions, diced tomatoes, chilled grilled chicken, feta cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Desserts
Pizza Kits
Dipping Sauces
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Niles for 36 years. Order online and view our full menu at www.pizzatransit.com. Be sure to check out our famous Pizza of the Month! Open 11:30am-9pm Wed - Friday 4pm-9pm Sat-Mon Closed Tuesdays
215 E Main St, Niles, MI 49120