Pizza Via 11210 Bundle Road

11210 Bundle Road

Chesterfield, VA 23838

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Margherita Pizza

Online Ordering

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.25

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chicken Tenders w/ Tots

$10.95

Tater Tots

$6.95

Cheese Tots

$7.95

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.95

Wings

$7.95+

6 or 12 Wings with your choice of sauce

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives, Ham, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives, Croutons, Grilled Mushrooms, and Chicken

Greek Salad

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Onion, pepperoncini, Tomato, Kalamata Olives

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine, Courtons, Kalamata, Olives, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Subs

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Dressing with a side of Chips

Italian Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

Turkey Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Turkey, and Cheese

Steak Philly Hoagie

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Steak, Provolone Cheese

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Chicken, Provolone Cheese

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.95

Toasted with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95+

Philly Chicken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95+

Philly Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Meatlovers Pizza

$23.95+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef

Deluxe Pizza

$23.95+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Veggie Pizza

$22.95+

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Garlic

White Pizza

$20.95+

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Garlic, Olive Oil

Margherita Pizza

$24.95+

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Pizza Sauce

Greek Pizza

$23.95+

Tomato, Onion, black Olive Banana Pepper, Feta, Mozzarella Cheese

Custom Pizza

Custom Pizza

$14.75+

Stromboli/Calzone

First Topping Free, Each Additional $0.75

Stromboli

$8.95

Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of filling. 1st topping is free, $.75 for each additional

Calzone

$8.95

Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese and your choice of filling. 1st topping is free, $.75 for each additional

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

take out and delivery pizza subs salads and wings

Location

11210 Bundle Road, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Directions

