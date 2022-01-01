Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Walay

39 Reviews

$$

5505 Leesburg Pike

Falls Church, VA 22041

Appetizers

Bread Sticks (8)

$5.99

Bread Sticks (8) w/ Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (6)

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries w/ Cheese

$5.99

Onion Rings (8)

$5.99

Salads

Berry Nutty Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

8 Wings

$9.99

10 Wings

$11.99

Goodness On A Bun

Cheesburger

$6.49

Hamburger

$6.49

Chicken Filet

$6.49

Fish Filet

$6.49

Spicy Chicken

$6.49

Goodness on a Roll

6" Sandwich

$7.99

12" Sandwich

Gyro

$9.99

Gyro Platter w/ Fries

$13.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Cold Cut

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Turkey

$8.99

Veggie

$8.99

Create Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

28" Pizza

$35.99

Specialty Pizzas

12" Pizzas

14" Pizzas

28" Pizzas

Calzone

Original Calzone

$10.99

Create Your Own

$9.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Extras

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Vinigrette Dressing

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Greek Dressing

$0.50

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.50

Extra Marina Sauce

$0.50

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

Extra Mayo

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$1.99

Extra Burger Patty

$2.99

Extra Chicken

$1.99

Extra Gyro Meat

$2.99

Extra Steak

$2.99

Specialty Pizza Calzone

B.A.D. Pizza Calzone

$16.99

BBQ Bird Calzone

$16.99

Fire Bird Calzone

$16.99

Herbivore Calzone

$16.99

Margarita Calzone

$16.99

Meat Topper Calzone

$16.99

Odyssey Calzone

$16.99

Slammin Hawaiin Calzone

$16.99

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$16.99

White House Calzone

$16.99

Chicken Tikka Calzone

$16.99

Drinks

12oz Soda Can

$1.49

16.9oz Bottle Water

$1.49

2L Soda Bottle

$3.49

Glass Soda Bottle

$2.99
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
We know pizza!

5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041

