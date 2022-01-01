Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Works & Kennedy Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

450 South Main street, suite A2

New Britain, CT 06051

Popular Items

Large Cheese
#5. Large 1 topping Pizza, 10 wings & 2 liter Soda
2-Liter Soda

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$4.95

Fried Dough

$6.95

Garlic Knots

$6.95

oven baked dough knots, tossed in fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & melted butter. Garnished with Parsley.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

straight cut fries, made fresh to order

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Straight cut fries with nacho cheese, made fresh to order

Cheese Fries w Bacon

$5.95

Straight cut fries with nacho cheese & bacon

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.45

spiral cut fries

Onion Rings

$4.45

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$6.95

(6 pcs) served with marinara sauce

Meatballs

$6.95

served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$7.95

served with marinara sauce

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.95Out of stock

served with marinara sauce

Bag of Chips

$0.70

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.45

Lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, olives served with garlic bread and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.45

Romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan Chees. Served with Garlic Bread and choice of Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Garden salad w/ chicken, bacon & mozzarella. Served with Garlic Bread and choice of Dressing.

Pizza

NY style hand tossed pizza, made fresh to order

Small Cheese

$8.95

hand tossed, NY style pizza made fresh to order

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$14.45

hand tossed, NY style pizza made fresh to order

Party Cheese

Party Cheese

$25.95

Gourmet Pizza

Small House Special

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Small Veggie

$12.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, olives

Small Hawaiian

$12.95

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese

Small Meat Lovers

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham

Small Cheese Lovers

$12.95

Ricotta, cheddar, parmesan, extra mozzarella

Small Steak Special

$12.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Small Pepperoni Double Decker

$12.95

Extra pepperoni, extra cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Small BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Small Margherita

$12.95

ricotta, tomatoes, garlic, basil

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

Chicken, bacon & ranch

Large House Special

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Large Veggie

$19.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, olives

Large Hawaiian

$19.95

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese

Large Meat Lovers

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham

Large Cheese Lovers

$19.95

Ricotta, cheddar, parmesan, extra mozzarella

Large Steak Special

$19.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Large Pepperoni Double Decker

$19.95

Extra pepperoni, extra cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Large Margherita

$19.95

ricotta, tomatoes, garlic, basil

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

Chicken, bacon & ranch

Party House Special

$29.95

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Party Veggie

$29.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, olives

Party Hawaiian

$29.95

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese

Party Meat Lovers

$29.95

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham

Party Cheese Lovers

$29.95

Ricotta, cheddar, parmesan, extra mozzarella

Party Steak Special

$29.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Party Pepperoni Double Decker

$29.95

Extra pepperoni, extra cheese

Party Buffalo Chicken

$29.95

Party BBQ Chicken

$29.95

Party Margherita

$29.95

ricotta, tomatoes, garlic, basil

Party Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.95

Chicken, bacon & ranch

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.45

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Hamburger Deluxe

$11.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo included choice of side & pickles.

Cheeseburger

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$12.45

lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese includes choice of side & pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.95

Double the Beef! lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese

Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.45

Double the Beef! lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese includes choice of side & pickles.

Texas Burger

$10.95

lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce, onion, bacon, cheese

Texas Burger Deluxe

$13.45

lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce, onion, bacon, cheese includes choice of side & pickles.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

mayo & pickles

Classic Chicken Deluxe

$12.45

mayo & pickles includes choice of side & pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch & provolone

Buffalo Chicken Deluxe

$13.45

lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch & provolone includes choice of side & pickles.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch & provolone

BBQ Chicken Deluxe

$13.45

lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch & provolone includes choice of side & pickles.

Wings & Boneless Wings (Tenders)

5 Wings

$7.95

10 Wings

$13.45

15 Wings

$18.95

20 Wings

$23.95

30 Wings

$35.95

40 Wings

$44.95

3 Tenders

$7.95

5 Tenders

$11.95

8 Tenders

$16.95

12 Tenders

$23.95

6 Nuggets

$4.95

6 Nugget Deluxe

$8.45

12 Nuggets

$8.95

12 Nuggets Deluxe

$12.45

24 Nuggets

$17.95

24 Nuggets Deluxe

$21.45

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Meatlovers Calzone

$12.25

Veggie Calzone

$12.25

Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$12.25

Steak Special Calzone

$12.25

onion, pepper, mushroom

Grinders

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.45

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.45

Cheese Burger Grinder

$8.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$9.95

Chicken Parm Grinder

$8.95

Chicken Philly Grinder

$9.45

Crispy Chicken Grinder

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$8.95

Ham Grinder

$8.95

Meatball Parm Grinder

$8.95

Pepperoni Grinder

$8.95

Philly Steak Grinder

$9.45

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Cake

$4.25
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.25

Ben & Jerrys Pint

$6.95

Cookie

$2.00

Premium cookies - Baked in our restaurant

Beverages

Can of Soda

$1.25

20 oz Bottle

$2.25

2-Liter Soda

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Dasani

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Snapple

$2.25

Shrimp

panko breaded & cooked to order. served with side of Tartar sauce

7 PC Fried Shrimp

$7.95

10 PC Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Fried Chicken

2 PC Mix Chicken

$6.45

2 PC Mix Chicken COMBO

$12.45

4 PC Mix Chicken

$11.95

4 PC Mix Chicken COMBO

$14.95

6 PC Mix Chicken

$15.95

6 PC Mix Chicken COMBO

$21.95

8 PC Mix Chicken

$17.95

8 PC Mix Chicken COMBO

$27.95

Served with 2 Biscuits

15 PC Mix Chicken

$28.95

22 PC Mix Chicken

$34.95

Solo Sides

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.25

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.25

Side French Fries

$3.25

Side 3 Pack Biscuits

$3.25

A La Carte Chicken

pick your own

breast

$2.55

thigh

$2.55

leg

$2.00

wing

$2.00

biscuit

$1.00

Pizza Works Coupons

#1. 2 Large Cheese PIzzas, 10 Wings & 2 liter Soda

$35.95

#2. Party Pizza, 10 Wings & 2 liter Soda

$30.95

#4. Party Pizza 1 topping & 2 liter Soda

$25.95

#5. Large 1 topping Pizza, 10 wings & 2 liter Soda

$26.95

#6. Small 1 topping Pizza, 5 wings & 2 liter Soda

$16.95

8 PC Fried Chicken Pick Up Special

$12.95

Catering Apps

Garlic Bread w Cheese (10 in)

$4.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli (30 PC)

$20.00

Fries - Half Tray

$20.00

Nuggets (35 PC)

$30.00

Wings - Half Tray

$38.00

Wings - FULL tray

$75.00

Boneless Tenders (4 LBs)

$40.00

Boneless Tenders (8 LBs)

$39.00

Catering Salads

Garden Salad - Half Tray

$24.00

Garden Salad w Grilled Chicken - Half Tray

$32.00

Garden Salad w Crispy Chicken - Half Tray

$32.00

Caesar Salad - Half Tray

$24.00

Caesar Salad w Grilled Chicken - Half Tray

$32.00

Caesar Salad w Crispy Chicken - Half Tray

$32.00

Caesar Salad - FULL Tray

$32.00

Caesar Salad w Grilled Chicken - FULL Tray

$45.00

Caesar Salad w Crispy Chicken - FULL Tray

$45.00

Assorted Wrap Tray

$39.00

Catering Entrees

Meatball Parmigiana - Half Tray

$38.00

Meatball Parmigiana - FULL Tray

$75.00

Chicken Parmigiana - Half Tray

$38.00

Chicken Parmigiana - FULL tray

$75.00

Baked Ziti - Half Tray

$35.00

Baked Ziti - FULL Tray

$70.00

Catering Sides

Mac N Cheese - Half Tray

$25.00

Catering Desserts

Carrot Cake (Each)

$4.25

Cheese Cake (Each)

$4.25

Chocolate Cake (Each)

$4.25
