Pizza

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

103 Reviews

$$

712 Main ST

Houston, TX 77002

Popular Items

Personal 10"
Pepperoni Classic
Sharable 14"

BYO Pizza

Personal 10"

$10.00

Gluten Free 10"

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust GF

Sharable 14"

$15.00

Big Party 18"

$20.00

Signature Pizzas

Three Cheese

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, PARMESAN

Pepperoni Classic

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, PEPPERONI

Maui Sunset

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, HAM, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION

Mushroom + Spinach

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, RICOTTA

Andouille Jalapeño

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, JALAPENO, GREEN ONION, RED ONION

Veggie Garden

$10.00+

BASIL PESTO, MOZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, MUSHROOMS, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, TOMATO, RED ONION, BASIL

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, CHEDDAR, CHICKEN, BACON, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CILANTRO

Sausage + Peppers

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION

BYO Sandwich/ Salad/ Wrap

Sandwich

$7.50

GO AHEAD, BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH. ADD DRINK and CHIPS FOR $3

Wrap

$7.50

LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP

Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN, HERBED CROUTONS AND CAESAR DRESSING

Side Caesar

$4.99

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

Garden

$7.99

Cobb

$8.99

Side Garden

$5.99

Side Cobb

$6.99

Summer

$7.99

Side Summer

$6.99

Pasta

Pasta

$9.99

Desserts

Italian Cream Cake

$6.99

Bars

$3.25

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Special Bar

$4.25

Beverages

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke Diet

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Diet

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Mineral Water

$2.99

Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

712 Main ST, Houston, TX 77002

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall image
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall image
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall image

