Pizza

Pizza 101 - Sugar Land

870 Reviews

$$

15215 SW Freeway

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Pan Crust Build Your Own
Lg Pan Crust Chicken Tikka
Lg Pan Crust Pepperoni 101

Pan Crust Pizza

Large Pan Crust Pizza

Lg Pan Crust Build Your Own

$12.00

Large Pan Crust Build Your Own Pizza.

Lg Pan Crust Chicken Tikka

Lg Pan Crust Chicken Tikka

$17.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.

Lg Pan Crust Tropical Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, corn, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese.

Lg Pan Crust Buffalo Chicken

Lg Pan Crust Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

American cheese, Grilled chicken, onions, bell pepper, top with cheddar and buffalo sauce on top.

Lg Pan Crust Road House

Lg Pan Crust Road House

$17.00

Memphis bbq sauce, grilled chicken, onions and cheddar cheese.

Lg Pan Crust Kabab Madness

Lg Pan Crust Kabab Madness

$17.00

Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.

Lg Pan Crust Meat Overload

$17.00

An overload of Pepperoni, beef, smoked beef, with lots of cheese!

Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101

Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101

$17.00

Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.

Lg Pan Boxer Pizza

Lg Pan Boxer Pizza

$18.00

Half Chicken Tikka half Kabab Madness.

Lg Pan Crust Pepperoni 101

$17.00

Two layers of pepperoni, parmesan cheese, and extra cheese.

Lg Pan Crust Gyro Boss 101

$17.00

Sour cream, gyro meat, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and more cheese.

Lg Pan Crust Morning Star

$17.00

Vegetarian pizza with a blend of spinach, onions,roasted red pepper, mushrooms and a hint of Parmesan cheese.

Lg Pan Crust Cheeselicious

Lg Pan Crust Cheeselicious

$17.00

Cheese lovers heaven with a mozzerralla, provolone, cheddar , parmesan and a hint of oregano.

Lg Pan Crust Pollo Pesto

Lg Pan Crust Pollo Pesto

$17.00

An amazing medley of pesto sauce, grilled chicken, basil, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Lg Pan Crust Smoked Philly

$17.00

American cheese, smoked beef, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and extra cheese.

LG Double Trouble

$18.00

Split 2 of our specialty pizzas into one!

Lg Pan Crust Smoked Cheddar

$17.00

Beef and smoked beef, corn and cheddar cheese.

LG Pan Chicken 65

$17.00
Lg Pan Chicken Tikka Supreme

Lg Pan Chicken Tikka Supreme

$17.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, and a hint of cilantro.

Lg Pan Flaming Chicken

$17.00
Md Pan Crust Build Your Own

Md Pan Crust Build Your Own

$10.00
Md Pan Crust Chicken Tikka

Md Pan Crust Chicken Tikka

$14.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.

Md Pan Crust Buffalo Chicken

Md Pan Crust Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

American cheese, Grilled chicken, onions, bell pepper, top with cheddar and buffalo sauce on top.

Md Pan Crust Tropical Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, corn, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese.

Md Pan Crust Road House

Md Pan Crust Road House

$14.00

Memphis bbq sauce, grilled chicken, onions and cheddar cheese.

Md Pan Crust Kabab Madness

Md Pan Crust Kabab Madness

$14.00

Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.

Md Pan Crust Meat Overload

Md Pan Crust Meat Overload

$14.00

An overload of Pepperoni, beef, smoked beef, with lots of cheese!

Md Pan Crust Supreme 101

Md Pan Crust Supreme 101

$14.00

Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.

Md Pan Crust Pepperoni 101

$14.00

Two layers of pepperoni, parmesan cheese, and extra cheese.

Md Pan Crust Morning Star

$14.00

Vegetarian pizza with a blend of spinach, onions,roasted red pepper, mushrooms and a hint of Parmesan cheese.

Md Pan Crust Cheeselicious

Md Pan Crust Cheeselicious

$14.00

Cheese lovers heaven with a mozzerralla, provolone, cheddar , parmesan and a hint of oregano.

Md Pan Crust Pollo Pesto

Md Pan Crust Pollo Pesto

$14.00

An amazing medley of pesto sauce, grilled chicken, basil, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Md Pan Crust Smoked Philly

$14.00

American cheese, smoked beef, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and extra cheese.

Md Pan Crust Gyro Boss 101

$14.00

Sour cream, gyro meat, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and more cheese.

Md Pan Crust Smoked Cheddar

$14.00

Beef and smoked beef, corn and cheddar cheese.

MED Double Trouble

$15.00

MED Chicken 65

$14.00
MED Pan Chicken Tikka Supreme

MED Pan Chicken Tikka Supreme

$14.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, and a hint of cilantro.

Med Pan Flaming Chicken

$14.00

Thin Crust Pizza

Lg Thin Crust Build Your Own

$12.00

Lg Thin Crust Chicken Tikka

$17.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.

Lg Thin Crust Tropical Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, corn, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

American cheese, Grilled chicken, onions, bell pepper, top with cheddar and buffalo sauce on top.

Lg Thin Crust Road House

$17.00

Memphis bbq sauce, grilled chicken, onions and cheddar cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Kabab Madness

Lg Thin Crust Kabab Madness

$17.00

Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.

Lg Thin Crust Meat Overload

$17.00

An overload of Pepperoni, beef, smoked beef, with lots of cheese!

Lg Thin Crust Supreme 101

$17.00

Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Pepperoni 101

$17.00

Two layers of pepperoni, parmesan cheese, and extra cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Morning Star

$17.00

Vegetarian pizza with a blend of spinach, onions,roasted red pepper, mushrooms and a hint of Parmesan cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Cheeselicious

Lg Thin Crust Cheeselicious

$17.00

Cheese lovers heaven with a mozzerralla, provolone, cheddar , parmesan and a hint of oregano.

Lg Thin Crust Pollo Pesto

$17.00

An amazing medley of pesto sauce, grilled chicken, basil, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Smoked Philly

$17.00

American cheese, smoked beef, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and extra cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Gyro Boss 101

$17.00

Sour cream, gyro meat, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and more cheese.

Lg Thin Crust Smoked Cheddar

$17.00

Beef and smoked beef, corn and cheddar cheese.

Lg Thin Double Trouble

$18.00

LG Thin Breakfast Pizza

$17.00

LG Thin Chicken 65

$17.00

LG Thin Chicken Tikka Supreme

$17.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, and a hint of cilantro.

LG Thin Flaming Chicken

$17.00

Md Thin Crust Build Your Own

$10.00

Md Thin Crust Chicken Tikka

$14.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.

Md Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

American cheese, Grilled chicken, onions, bell pepper, top with cheddar and buffalo sauce on top.

Md Thin Crust Tropical Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, corn, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese.

Md Thin Crust Road House

$14.00

Memphis bbq sauce, grilled chicken, onions and cheddar cheese.

Md Thin Crust Kabab Madness

Md Thin Crust Kabab Madness

$14.00

Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.

Md Thin Crust Meat Overload

$14.00

An overload of Pepperoni, beef, smoked beef, with lots of cheese!

Md Thin Crust Supreme 101

$14.00

Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.

Md Thin Crust Pepperoni 101

$14.00

Two layers of pepperoni, parmesan cheese, and extra cheese.

Md Thin Crust Morning Star

$14.00

Vegetarian pizza with a blend of spinach, onions,roasted red pepper, mushrooms and a hint of Parmesan cheese.

Md Thin Crust Cheeselicious

Md Thin Crust Cheeselicious

$14.00

Cheese lovers heaven with a mozzerralla, provolone, cheddar , parmesan and a hint of oregano.

Md Thin Crust Pollo Pesto

$14.00

An amazing medley of pesto sauce, grilled chicken, basil, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Md Thin Crust Smoked Philly

$14.00

American cheese, smoked beef, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and extra cheese.

Md Thin Crust Gyro Boss 101

$14.00

Sour cream, gyro meat, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and more cheese.

Md Thin Crust Smoked Cheddar

$14.00

Beef and smoked beef, corn and cheddar cheese.

Med Thin Double Trouble

$15.00

Med Thin Chicken 65

$14.00

Med Thin Chicken Tikka Supreme

$14.00

Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, and a hint of cilantro.

Med Thin Flaming Chicken

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Tikka Sandwich

Chicken Tikka Sandwich

$8.00
Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$8.00
Kabab Madness Sandwich

Kabab Madness Sandwich

$8.00
Gyro Boss Sandwich

Gyro Boss Sandwich

$8.00
Smoked Philly Sandwich

Smoked Philly Sandwich

$8.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.00
Pesto Veggie Sandwich

Pesto Veggie Sandwich

$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Garlic Cheesey Bread

Garlic Cheesey Bread

$6.00

Slices of french bread with american cheese, and cheddar cheese with garlic seasoning.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Slices of french bread with the perfect blend of garlic sauce and Garlic seasoning.

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Extra Dipping Sauce

Fries 101

Fries 101

$7.00

Fries 101. French fries with onions, peppers, cheese, kabab meat, sauce, mayo.

Plain Fries

$4.00

Plain French Fries

Surprise 101

$7.00

Freshly made flat crust with jalapeños, cheese and a pepperoni surprise inside.

Small Pizza Lunch Special

$10.00

Pizza 101 Small Pizza Lunch Special. Choose any Specialty Small Pizza and a Drink. Special valid daily from 11am - 4pm.

Chips

$1.25

Six Piece Chicken nuggets combo

$10.99

Three Piece Chicken tenders combo

$11.99

Desserts

Brownies

$5.00

Fresh baked to order brownies.

Nutella Bread

$5.00

Freshly thin flats with nutella cream and sugar, cut into bite sizes.

Drinks

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Glass Bottle

$3.00

Coke Glass Bottle

$3.00

Barbican

$3.00

2 liter coke bottle

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.00

Glass bottle drinks

$3.00

Freestyle Fountian Drink

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Wings

6 Buffalo Wings

6 Buffalo Wings

$12.00

6 Sweet BBQ Wings

$12.00

6 Garlic Wings 101

$12.00
12 Buffalo Wings

12 Buffalo Wings

$22.00

12 Sweet BBQ Wings

$22.00

12 Garlic Wings 101

$22.00

Pastas

Pasta 101

$8.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza 101, an introduction to Pizza! We serve only the best pizzas hand made daily using only the finest fresh vegetables and Zabihah Halal Meat.

Website

Location

15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Directions

Gallery
Pizza 101 image
Pizza 101 image
Pizza 101 image
Pizza 101 image

