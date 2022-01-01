Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Bar West Avenue

1222 16th Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

SIDES

Individual Garlic Knot

$0.85Out of stock
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.85+

Choose Dozen or Half Dozen, Optional to add Garlic Parmesan Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Marinara Sauce

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$7.00

Ranch

PB Pastelitos

PB Pastelitos

$2.00+Out of stock

Pizza dough knots filled with guava and melted cream cheese.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00
Truffle Parmesan Waffle Fries

Truffle Parmesan Waffle Fries

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Sauce

WINGS

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.00
10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00
30 Wings

30 Wings

$42.00Out of stock
50 Wings

50 Wings

$65.00Out of stock

10 Wings and Pitcher

$15.00Out of stock

SALAD

AntiPasto Salad

AntiPasto Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Basil, House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with a Garlic Knot

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, garlic knot croutons, shaved parmigiano, reggiano, homemade caesar dressing.

SLICES

All The Way Slice

All The Way Slice

$7.95Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, shallots, portabello mushroom.

Spicy Pepperoni Slice

Spicy Pepperoni Slice

$7.95Out of stock

Vodka sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey, Basil.

Meatlovers Slice

$7.95Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

Sausage & Pepperoni Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage.

Veggie Slice

$7.85Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, peppers, portobello mushroom, cherry tomato, red onion, kalamata olive

White Slice

White Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, basil

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Tomato Basil Slice

Tomato Basil Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Tomato, Basil, No Sauce

Pepperoni Slice

$7.00Out of stock
Bbq Chicken Wing Pizza

Bbq Chicken Wing Pizza

$7.85Out of stock

Hawaiian Slice

$7.95Out of stock

Slice + Rose

$8.00Out of stock

PIZZA PIES

All The Way

All The Way

$15.00+

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onion, Portobello Mushrooms

Cheese

Cheese

$12.00+

Mozzarella

Half / Half

$15.00+

Choice of any 2 signature Pies

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.00+

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

Pepp

Pepp

$13.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Sausage & Pepp

Sausage & Pepp

$14.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Spicy Pepp

Spicy Pepp

$15.00+

Vodka Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey, Basil

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$13.00+

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Tomato, No Sauce, Basil

Veggie

Veggie

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, peppers, portobello mushroom, red onion, kalamata olives

White

White

$13.00+

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, basil

SPECIALTY PIES

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$15.00+

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, truffle oil, prosciutto, arugula, grated parmigiano reggiano, basil.

RG Shroom

RG Shroom

$14.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Lot's of Mushrooms, Grated Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil, Served Well Done, Thin Crust

Michael's OG

Michael's OG

$14.00+

Tomato Sauce, Light Mozzarella, Basil

SICILIAN PIES

Grandma Sicilian

Grandma Sicilian

$6.00+

Oregano, garlic sauce, mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta, basil, grated parmigiano reggiano. Sicilian style

Triple Pepp Sicilian

Triple Pepp Sicilian

$6.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Triple Layer of Pepperoni, Basil, Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Veggie Sicilian

Veggie Sicilian

$6.00+

Special of the Day

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZAS

SMALL

$12.00

SMALL CAULIFLOWER

$14.00Out of stock

LARGE

$16.00

XL

$34.00

HALF / HALF PIZZA

$15.00+

Choice of any 2 classic pies

DRESSINGS

Ranch

$0.92

Blue Cheese

$0.92

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Water (Fiji)

$3.00

Water (Perrier)

$3.00Out of stock

Water (Evian)

$3.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Beverages

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

La Rubia

$7.00

Wizard Wit

$7.00Out of stock

Peroni

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo

$7.00

Pinot Grigio 375ml

$11.00Out of stock

Red Wine 375ml

$11.00Out of stock

Rose 375ml

$11.00

White Claw- Mango

$7.00

White Claw- Black Cherry

$7.00

PB's Famous Negroni Slush

$9.00Out of stock

Bombay Gin, Grapefruit

PB's Famous Frozen Lemonade

$9.00
Pizza Bar West Avenue, located on 16th street and west avenue, serving our signature 30-inch customizable pies including a Sicilian pie, only available on Fridays. Other menu additions include an assortment of cauliflower crusted pizzas and a newly curated menu of appetizers, salads, and small bites. The beverage menu will include new favorites such as Frozen Classic Negroni and canned wines and beers.

1222 16th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

