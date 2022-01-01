Pizza Bar West Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pizza Bar West Avenue, located on 16th street and west avenue, serving our signature 30-inch customizable pies including a Sicilian pie, only available on Fridays. Other menu additions include an assortment of cauliflower crusted pizzas and a newly curated menu of appetizers, salads, and small bites. The beverage menu will include new favorites such as Frozen Classic Negroni and canned wines and beers.
1222 16th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
